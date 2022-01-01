Salmon in Clayton
Clayton restaurants that serve salmon
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Vinson's Pub
800 E Main St, Clayton
|Blackend Salmon Salad
|$16.00
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$16.00
6oz salmon filet served over fresh spinach with dried cranberries, red onion, sliced cucumber, applewood smoked blue cheese and toasted walnuts.
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.50
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon served with your choice of two sides. Available Blackened.
Sushi Iwa Clayton
11629 US-70 BUS., Clayton
|SPECIAL SALMON
|$20.95
Spicy-Mayonnaised scallop, avocado, Tempura flakes and orange caviar, topped with salmon and Spicy Mayonnaise.
|SALMON SASHIMI
|$7.50
|LEMON SALMON
|$20.95
Crab stick, cucumber and avocado, topped with slices of lemon and salmon.