Salmon in Clayton

Clayton restaurants
Clayton restaurants that serve salmon

Vinson's Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vinson's Pub

800 E Main St, Clayton

Avg 4.1 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Blackend Salmon Salad$16.00
Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
6oz salmon filet served over fresh spinach with dried cranberries, red onion, sliced cucumber, applewood smoked blue cheese and toasted walnuts.
Grilled Salmon$17.50
Grilled North Atlantic Salmon served with your choice of two sides. Available Blackened.
Item pic

 

Sushi Iwa Clayton

11629 US-70 BUS., Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPECIAL SALMON$20.95
Spicy-Mayonnaised scallop, avocado, Tempura flakes and orange caviar, topped with salmon and Spicy Mayonnaise.
SALMON SASHIMI$7.50
LEMON SALMON$20.95
Crab stick, cucumber and avocado, topped with slices of lemon and salmon.
