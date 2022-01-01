Holly Springs restaurants you'll love
More about Mason Jar
Mason Jar
114 GRAND HILL PLACE, Holly Springs
|Popular items
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$11.50
Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrots, Sauteed Chicken on Lettuce Leaves with House Sesame Sauce
|Pimento Chicken
|$12.00
Two hand-breaded, fried chicken tenders, house pimento cheese, cayenne honey, and jalapeños. Served on a brioche bun.
|Chicken and Waffles
|$15.50
Buttermilk fried chicken with golden
brown waffles. Served with
bourbon-infused maple syrup and
honey butter. Comes with a side salad
More about Michelangelo's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
Michelangelo's Pizza
7280 Gb Alford Hwy, Holly Springs
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|14" Regular
|$12.75
|12" Regular
|$10.25
More about Springs Pizza and Wings
Springs Pizza and Wings
5217 Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs
|Popular items
|Cheesy Wedges
|$7.50
Thick cut potato wedges with cheddar cheese, mozzarella & bacon
|Classic Burger
|$9.25
Lettuce, tomato,onion, pickles with your choice of cheese American, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Swiss or Pepperjack
|8 (Pc)
|$9.50
Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified
More about Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs
|Popular items
|SWCK Burger
|$12.99
Our Specialty Patty blend of Ground Chuck, Short Rib and Brisket Seasoned with Our Signature Town Hall Coffee Spice cooked to your liking and topped with Onion, lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun
|Breakfast St. Tacos
|$9.99
Blended Corn - Flour Tortillas, chopped bacon, soft scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar – Jack Cheese, Salsa, Avocado mash, Texian Crema
|Walter’s Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried Eggs, Apple-wood Bacon, NC Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
More about Pimiento Tea Room
Pimiento Tea Room
200 N. Main St., Holly Springs
|Popular items
|Brunswick Stew
|$4.00
chicken | tomatoes | corn | limas | green beans | corn pudding
|Turtle Bean Soup
black turtle beans | cumin| chow chow | corn chips | scallions | {vegan, gf}
|Ten Layer Salad
iceberg | tomato | celery | monterey jack | pickled red onion | egg | green peas | pimiento cheese dressing | fried black-eyed peas | scallions | {vegetarian, gf}
More about Vieni Ristobar
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Vieni Ristobar
242 S. Main Street Suite 112, Holly Springs
|Popular items
|Cheese Calzone
|$12.00
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
|Fettucini Alfredo
|$17.00