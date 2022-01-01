Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Michelangelo's Pizza

498 Reviews

$$

7280 Gb Alford Hwy

Holly Springs, NC 27540

Popular Items

18" Regular
14" Regular
XL Regular

Pizza

10" Regular

$8.65

10" White

$10.35

10" Deluxe

$11.55

10" Meat

$13.50

10" Vegetarian

$11.55

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.55

10 "Bar-B-Que Chicken

$11.55

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.55

10" Works

$13.50

Gluten Free

$12.99

Large 16' Oz. Dough Ball

$2.70

12" Regular

$10.25

12" White

$12.10

12" Deluxe

$14.30

12" Meat

$16.75

12" Vegetarian

$14.30

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.30

12" Bar-B-Que Chicken

$14.30

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.30

12" Works

$16.75

14" Regular

$12.75

14" White

$13.80

14"Deluxe

$17.85

14" Meat

$21.85

14" Vegetarian

$17.85

14" Buffalo Chicken

$17.85

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.85

14" Bar-B-Que Chicken

$17.85

14" Works

$21.85

XL Regular

$14.95

XL White

$16.10

XL Deluxe

$20.50

XL Meat

$25.00

XL Vegetarian

$20.50

XL Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.50

XL Bar-B-Que Chicken

$20.50

XL Works

$25.00

18" Regular

$17.25

18" White

$18.40

18" Deluxe

$24.15

18" Meat

$28.75

18" Vegetarian

$24.15

18" Buffalo Chicken

$24.15

18" Bar-B-Que Chicken

$24.15

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.15

18" Works

$28.75

28" Regular

$35.65

28" Deluxe

$49.15

28" Meat

$58.15

28" Vegetarian

$49.15

28" Buffalo Chicken

$49.15

28" Bar-B-Que Chicken

$49.15

28" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$49.15

28" Works

$58.15

Salads & Soups

Garden Salad

$3.49+

Caesar

$3.49+

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Garden

$8.99

Italian Chef

$8.99

Soup TO GO (12oz.)

$4.29

Pasta Dishes

Spagetti w/Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$9.00

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$9.00

Spaghetti w/Chicken Parmigiana

$9.00

Spaghetti w/Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.00

Penne with Butter, Garlic and Parmesan Cheese

$9.00

Manicotti

$9.00

Ravioli

$9.00

Stuffed Shells

$9.00

Side of Meatballs

$5.25

Side of Meat Sauce

$4.25

Extra Meat

$4.25

Chicken

Chicken Wings (10 pieces)

$12.79

Chicken Tenders (4 Piece)

$8.05

Chicken Tenders (7 Piece)

$10.35

Chicken Tenders Party Pack (25 Pieces)

$34.50

Calzones and Strombolis

Calzone

$8.99

Stromboli

$8.99

Hero Sandwiches

Meatball Parm Hero

$8.49

Chicken Parm Hero

$8.49

Eggplant Parm Hero

$8.49

Steak and Cheese Hero

$8.49

Ham and Cheese Hero

$8.49

Bread

Garlic Knots (12)

$7.50

Cheese Sticks

$8.60

Large Cheese Sticks

$11.50

Garlic Bread

$2.85

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.05

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.99

Vanilla Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Pizza

$11.50

Chocolate Chip Pizza

$11.50

Cherry Pie Pizza

$11.50

Apple Pie Pizza

$11.50

Cinnamon Pizza

$11.50

Cinnamon Knots

$8.99

Cinnamon Stix

$12.50

2 Liter Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99Out of stock

Sunkist

$2.50

1/2 Gallon Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$0.99Out of stock

Dipping Sauces

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Marinara

$0.50

Dressing

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Caesar

$0.75

Extra Balsamic

$0.75

Extra French

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Creamy Italian

$0.75

Wing Sauce

Hot Sauce (4 oz.)

$1.25

Mild Sauce (4 oz.)

$1.25

BBQ Sauce (4.oz.)

$1.25

Teriyaki Sauce (4 oz.)

$1.25

Condiments or Spices

Parmesan Cheese

$0.25

Red Pepper

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Meatballs

1/2 Tray of Meatballs

$24.99

Full Tray of Meatballs

$49.00

Salads

1/2 Tray Garden Salad

$21.99

Full Tray Garden Salad

$39.38

1/2 Tray Caesar Salad

$21.99

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$39.38

1/2 Tray Italian Chef Salad

$26.00

Full Tray Italian Chef Salad

$48.10

1/2 Tray Grilled Chicken Caesar

$26.00

Full Tray Grilled Chicken Caesar

$48.20

1/2 Tray Grilled Chicken Garden

$26.00

Full Tray Grilled Chicken Garden

$48.20

Plates

Plates

$0.20Out of stock

Cups

Cups

$0.20

Napkins

Napkins for 2 - 5

$0.25

Napkins for 6 - 10

$0.50

Napkins for 10 - 20

$0.75

Napkins for 20 - 30

$1.00

Napkins for 30 - 40

$1.25

Napkins for 40 - 50

$1.50

Napkins for 50 - 60

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7280 Gb Alford Hwy, Holly Springs, NC 27540

Directions

