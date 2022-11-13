Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bul Box @ North Hills

No reviews yet

4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A

Raleigh, NC 27609

Popular Items

Build Your Own Box
Seoul Box
Tokyo Box

Build Your Own Box (Online)

Build Your Own Box

$12.89

1 Base, 1 Protein, Up to 5 toppings

Kiddie Box

$6.89

1Base, 1 Protein, 2 toppings

Signature (Online)

Seoul Box

Seoul Box

$12.89

Beef Bulgogi, Kale Mix, Pickled Carrots, Kimchi, Romaine Lettuce, Eggplant, Egg, Scallion, Sesame Seeds, Gochujang Sauce

Tokyo Box

Tokyo Box

$12.49

Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Rice Puffs, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce

Shanghai Box

Shanghai Box

$12.49

Ginger Chicken, Spicy Cucumber, Eggplant, Roasted Vegetables, Rice Puffs, Scallion, Yum Yum

Thai Box

Thai Box

$12.49

Thai Chicken, Spicy Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Roasted Vegetables, Cilantro, Chopped Peanuts, Cilantro Sour Cream, Sriracha

Bangkok Curry

$12.69

Red Curry Chicken, curryflower, roasted vegetables, cilantro, spicy cucumber, crispy onion

California Box

California Box

$12.49

Tofu, Kale Mix, Chickpeas, Edamame, Spicy Cucumber, Avocado, Roasted Beets, Sesame Dressing

Malibu Poke

Malibu Poke

$13.89

Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Edamame, Kale Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Avocado, Pickled Ginger, Rice Puffs, Spicy Mayo, Maple Teriyaki Sauce.

Kona Poke

Kona Poke

$13.89

Romaine Lettuce, Sesame Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Crab Salad, Spicy Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Roasted Beets, Pickled Ginger, Crispy Onion, Spicy Mayo, Maple Teriyaki Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4421 Six Forks Rd STE 116A, Raleigh, NC 27609

Directions

