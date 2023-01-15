Vivo Ristorante imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Vivo Ristorante

5,058 Reviews

$$

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2

Raleigh, NC 27615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" NY Style
Caesar Salad
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

Appetizers

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$7.00

Meatballs & Ricotta

$13.00

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Sicilian Rice Balls

$13.00

Soups & Salads

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$8.00

Stracciatella Alla Romana Soup

$8.00

Vivo's Famous Chopped Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$19.00

House Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Pizza & Rolls

12" NY Style

$13.00

16" NY Style

$18.00

12" Grandma Margherita

$16.00

16" Grandma Margherita

$19.00

12" Carne

$16.00

16" Carne

$23.00

12" White

$16.00

16" White

$22.00

12" Vegetarian

$17.00

16" Vegetarian

$23.00

12" Eggplant and Ricotta

$17.00

16" Eggplant and Ricotta

$24.00

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Chicken Roll

$13.00

Eggplant Roll

$13.00

Stromboli

$15.00

Gluten Free NY Style

$15.00

Gluten Free Margherita

$16.00

Gluten Free Carne

$18.00

Gluten Free White

$18.00

Gluten Free Vegetarian

$17.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.00

Sicilian

$16.00

Meatball Roll

$14.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Griled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Entrees

Salmon Positano

$25.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$25.00

Picatta

$21.00+

Marsala

$21.00+

Francaise

$21.00+

From the Oven

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.00

Veal Parm

$26.00

Chicken Cannelloni

$19.00

Ravioli Al Forno

$20.00

Pastas

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$20.00

Rigatoni ala Vodka

$20.00

Frutti di Mare

$30.00

Linguini W Clams

$22.00

Sausage & Peppers Pasta

$19.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$19.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Shrimp Frai Diavolo

$22.00

Penne Rustica

$21.00

Sides

Side of 3 Meatballs

$11.00

Side of 2 Sausage

$10.00

Side Potatoes & Vegetables

$9.00

Side of Spinach

$9.00

Side of Fries

$5.50

Side Of Marinara

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Baby Cannoli

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Pizza

$9.50

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.50

Kid's Pasta

$9.50

Kid's Grilled Chicken & Vegetables

$9.50

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.50

Beverages

Bottle Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Bottle Diet Mtn Dew

$2.50

Bottle Siera Mist

$2.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

750 ml Of Pellegrino

$5.00

Bottle Cherry Pepsi

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh, NC 27615

Directions

Gallery
Vivo Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Harvest Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Farina Neighborhood Italian
orange star4.2 • 718
8450 Honeycutt Rd Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Edwards Mill
orange star4.0 • 572
3101 Edwards Mill Rd Raleigh, NC 27612
View restaurantnext
Lonerider at Five Points
orange star4.5 • 44
1626 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,420
309 N Dawson St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
orange star4.3 • 750
180. E Davie Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Centro Raleigh
orange star4.7 • 2,724
106 S Wilmington St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston