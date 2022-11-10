Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Thai

Bida Manda

4,645 Reviews

$$

222 S Blount St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps
Crispy Pork Belly Soup
Manda Amphone's Curry

Appetizers

Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps

Crispy Rice Lettuce Wraps

$15.90

Served as an afternoon snack in Laos, this is our most beloved appetizer at Bida Manda. Hand-tossed crunchy coconut rice with fresh herbs, fried garlic, shallot crisp, peanuts, eggs, lime, and baby romaine lettuce; served with our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains peanuts and eggs. • Vegetarian and Gluten-Free.

Fresh Summer Rolls

Fresh Summer Rolls

$14.90

Vegetables, herbs, noodles, wrapped in rice paper, and served with plum and peanut sauce, and your choice of vegetables or shrimp. • Allergen Information: Contains gluten and peanut. Contains shellfish when ordered with shrimp • Vegan when ordered without shrimp.

Tom Ka Gai

Tom Ka Gai

$14.90

Spicy galangal coconut chicken soup with mushrooms, local herbs, and heirloom tomatoes. Allergen information: Gluten Free

Luang Prabang Lemongrass Sausage

Luang Prabang Lemongrass Sausage

$15.90

Aromatic house-made pork sausage with fresh herbs, jasmine rice, ground pork belly, and served with pickled ginger (Gluten Free)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.90

Six crispy chicken wings served with your choice of our three house-made sauces on the side. Panang Curry Sauce, Hot Sweet Chili Sauce, or Lao Spicy Roasted Habañero Peanut Sauce • Allergen Information: Lao Spicy habañero and peanut sauce contains peanut • Gluten-Free

Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls

Sao Noy's Crispy Spring Rolls

$15.90

Filled with local herbs, vermicelli noodles, vegetables and your choice of: Ground Pork or Veg(V)

Roasted Anaheim Pepper

Roasted Anaheim Pepper

$15.90

Stuffed with ground pork, lemongrass, dill, lime leaf, and served with our house made spicy charred tomato jeow

Mekong Watercress Salad

$15.90

Refreshing mix of young watercress, mint, cashew, topped with egg and tossed in a fish sauce vinaigrette.

Lao Beef Jerky

$15.90

Fried beef, dehydrated with peppercorn, sesame seeds, spices, served with charred tomato jeow.

Entrees

Basil Stir Fry

$27.90

With vegetables, poached egg, jasmine rice, and your choice of beef tenderloin or tofu. • Allergen Information: Contains egg and gluten.

Duck Laab

Duck Laab

$26.90

Hand-tossed meat salad with fresh local herbs, spicy lime and fermented Padek fish sauce, shredded galangal, toasted rice powder, served with grilled vegetables, and sticky rice (Gluten Free) Thinly shaved beef sirloin, served traditionally with beef tripe and liver

Chicken Fried Rice

$19.90

Fried rice with chicken, shallots, carrots, ginger, herbs in our house sweet soy sauce and fried egg. • Allergen Information: contains gluten and egg.

Crispy Pork Belly Soup

Crispy Pork Belly Soup

$26.90

Traditionally served as breakfast in Laos, this is our most comforting dish. Coconut curry broth with lime leaf, julienned vegetables, peanuts, eggs, fresh herbs, rice noodles, and crispy pork belly. • Allergen Information: Contains eggs and peanuts. • Gluten-Free.

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$16.90

Our papaya salad is made with hand-julienned unripen papaya, tomatoes, peanuts, our house-made tamarind dressing, and sticky rice. Fresh Thai Chili is added to your heat preference. The salad itself is Vegan and can be paired with our grilled pork neck, flat iron steak, chicken or crispy trout. • Papaya Salad Allergen Information: Contains peanut, Vegan. • Grilled Pork Allergen Information: Contains gluten and shellfish. • Grilled Flat Iron Allergen Information: Contains Gluten. •Grilled Chicken Allergen Information: Shellfish-Free and Gluten-Free. • Crispy Trout Allergen Information: Gluten-Free.

Khao Soy

Khao Soy

$25.90

Northern Lao rice noodle soup with coriander chicken broth, house made fermented soybean pork ragù, fresh herbs

Manda Amphone's Curry

Manda Amphone's Curry

$24.90

Slow-cooked house coconut curry with fresh root vegetables, jasmine rice, and your choice of pumpkin or chicken. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free • Pumpkin Curry Allergen Information: Vegan

Manda's Herb Salad

$24.90

Fresh Blue Sky Farms herbs, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, crispy vegetable spring rolls, peanuts, tofu, tempura eggplant, and house-made sweet chili sauce(Vegetarian)

Pad Lao

$22.90

Caramelized fried rice noodle, julienned egg omelette, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and peanuts.

Pad Thai

$24.90

Stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, egg, peanuts, carrots, shallots, herbs, and our sweet tamarind sauce. Served with your choice of Vegetable, Chicken or Shrimp. We also serve a Vegan version of our Pad Thai that excludes eggs and fish sauce and includes shiitake mushrooms. • Vegan Pad Thai Allergen Information: Contains peanut, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Shellfish-Free. • Chicken Pad Thai Allergen Information: Contains peanut and shellfish, Gluten-Free, Shellfish-free. • Shrimp Pad Thai Allergen Information: Contains peanut and shellfish, Gluten-Free.

Pho Lao

$22.90

Traditional Chinese five-spice beef and rice noodle soup with beef slices and beef meatballs; served with bean sprouts, Thai basil and lao condiments • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free (gluten in the soy sauce and hoisin sauce that comes on the side)

Saffron Crepe

Saffron Crepe

$26.90

Crispy Rice and turmeric crepe with vegetables, coconut cream, and served with caramelized sweet chili sauce herbs, lettuce, and, your choice of:

Sea Bass Mok

Sea Bass Mok

$37.90

Eight ounces of aromatic sea bass marinated in a house made curry with coconut cream, wrapped in a banana leaf and baked. Served with sticky rice. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free.

Stir-Fried Cashew Ginger Chicken

$25.90

Stir-fried chicken with ginger, vegetables, mushrooms, and jasmine rice. • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, tree nuts, and gluten.

Sweet Chili Salmon

$28.90

Pan-seared salmon filet in our house-made caramelized sweet chili sauce; served with jasmine rice and lime vinaigrette herb salad • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free.

Tom Khem

Tom Khem

$25.20

Caramelized short ribs and pork belly in aromatic sweet soy and ginger sauce; served with hard boiled soy eggs and jasmine rice. • Allergen Information: contains gluten and egg.

Kids Fried Rice

$9.90

Kids Lemongrass Chicken

$9.90

Whole Fish 1 lb

$36.90Out of stock

Chicken Laab Special

$24.90Out of stock

Sides and Sauces

Side Papaya

$11.90

Xtra Pork Neck

$7.90

4 oz. Side of Our Housemade Chili Oil

$4.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side of Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side of Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce

$1.90

Side of Panang Curry Wing Sauce

$1.90

Side of Hot Sweet Wing Sauce

$1.90

Side of Lao Peanut Wing Sauce

$1.90

Side Veggie Skewers

$3.90

Side Noodles

$3.00

Dessert

Purple Sticky Rice

$10.90

Traditional Laotian dessert with purple sticky rice, fresh mango, coconut custard, and palm sugar tamarind caramel sauce. Gluten-Free.

Trio Plate

$11.90

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Lao Iced Coffee

$5.00

Water Cup

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Thanks for your support in this challenging time! Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@bidamanda.com **Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.

Location

222 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Bida Manda image
Bida Manda image
Bida Manda image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
MOFU Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
321 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Garland
orange star4.7 • 1,431
14 W Martin Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Bowls / The Katsu - MSFH
orange star4.0 • 64
411 W Morgan St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
kō•än Public Table - 2800 Renaissance Park Place
orange starNo Reviews
2800 Renaissance Park Place Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
kō•mmunity hub
orange star4.6 • 305
2800 Renaissance Park Pl Cary, NC 27513
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Centro Raleigh
orange star4.7 • 2,724
106 S Wilmington St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston