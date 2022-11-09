Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St
Raleigh, NC 27601
Smaller
Pork & Chive Shumai
Open-faced shrimp, pork, and chive dumplings are made daily by hand. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains meat, shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Vegetable Curry Puff
Baked pastries filled with curried cauliflower, spinach, and sweet potato. • Allergen Information: Vegetarian and Shellfish-Free.
Cabbage Rolls
Napa cabbage rolls filled with ground pork, mushroom, and ginger. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains pork and sesame. • Shellfish-Free and Gluten-Free
Jiaozi Chicken Dumplings
Hand-made dumplings filled with chicken, ginger, bok choy, and water chestnut, then pan-fried. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains gluten. Shellfish-free.
Chicken Curry Bao
Steamed buns filled with spicy yellow chicken and vegetable curry. • Allergen Information: Contains gluten. • Shellfish-free.
Char Siu Bao
Our most popular dim sum at Bhavana, these buns are hand-made each day and stuffed with Cantonese barbeque pork. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, sesame, and gluten.
Edamame Ginger Dumplings
Hand-made dumplings filled with edamame, ginger, and mushroom, then pan-fried. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. • Vegan
Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton pockets filled with blue crab meat, cream cheese, and jalapeño; served with our house-made sweet and sour sauce. • Allergen Information: Contains dairy, shellfish, and gluten.
Seafood Dumplings
Lobster, shrimp, and scallop dumplings served in garlic and black mushroom sauce with fried Youtiao doughnuts
Vegetable Egg Roll
Egg rolls stuffed with julienned vegetables served with spicy mustard and apricot sauce (Shellfish Free)
Duck Egg Roll
Egg rolls filled with julienned vegetables and duck; served with hoisin and honey sauce
Ginger Salad
Greens, watermelon radish, jícama, sesame seeds; served with ginger vinaigrette
Sichuan Cucumber Salad
Smashed cucumbers, sesame seeds, and garlic; served with Sichuan peppercorn vinaigrette
Pork Bao
Pan fried buns stuffed with pork and black mushrooms.
Larger
Nasi Goreng Crab Fried Rice
Traditional Indonesian Chinese fried rice with blue crab meat, Nam Pla fish sauce, house made Nasi Goreng spice, served in an egg crêpe. • Allergen Information: Contains shellfish, gluten, and egg.
Beef with Longhorn Peppers
Sautéed beef, ginger, and longhorn peppers with Shaoxing wine sauce. Served with jasmine rice. • Allergen Information: Contains gluten. • Shellfish-Free
Pork Belly Rice Cakes
Stir-fried rice cakes with herbs, spicy Sichuan peppercorn, and braised pork belly. • Allergen Information: Contains gluten. • Shellfish-Free
Lo Mein Noodles
Stir-fried noodles with julienned shiitake mushrooms, choy sum greens, soy sauce, and your choice of Tofu, Chicken, or Char Siu Pork. • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. Char Siu Pork, Shrimp, and Chicken Lo Mein contains shellfish (sauce has mushroom powder). Tofu Lo Mein is Vegetarian and can be done Shellfish-Free.
General Tso
Crunchy, sweet, and tangy, Bhavana's General Tso comes with your choice of chicken or tofu tossed in our house-made hibiscus sauce and is served with jasmine rice and sesame seeds. • Allergen Information: Gluten-Free and Shellfish-Free, General Tso Tofu is Vegan.
Rice Congee
Rice soup slow-simmered until each grain melts away, this warm and humble porridge is pure comfort food: nourishing for both the body and the soul. Made with chicken, ginger, chili oil, herbs, and sunny-side up egg. • Allergen Information: Contains meat and egg. Shellfish-Free and Gluten-Free
Ma Po Tofu
Stir-fried pork and tofu in a spicy chili and fermented bean sauce (Shellfish Free, Vegan with Tofu on Request)
Green Beans
Stir-fried green beans with garlic and soy sauce. • Allergen Information: Vegan and Shellfish-Free. • Contains gluten.
Gai Lan
Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with garlic and oyster sauce. • Allergen Information: contains gluten and shellfish.
Peking Duck
Lap Cheung Fried Rice
Sides
Bhavana Beer To Go
Azalea: Dry-Hopped Foeder Ale
This bright and fruit-forward sour ale blends two of our favorite foeder-fermented saisons. Mosaic hops add tropical aromas and subtle whispers of pine. Also available in bottles through our shop. (6.0%)
Bloom : Dry Cardamom Tripel
Harkening back to Patrick's time in Kerala, India, this boundary-pushing, Belgian-inspired Tripel begins with the unique aroma of green cardamom and ends with just a touch of sweetness. Each sip is a shifting experience, as its spicy first impression unfolds to reveal fruity, floral undertones. (8.1%)
Bounty: Barrel Aged Saison Sour Ale
Like natural champagne, this wild beer begins with familiar tropical fruit flavors but opens to something deeper and more redolent: summer-ripe peaches, melon, then oak. Aged for nine months in red and white wine barrels, then dry-hopped with Citra and Idaho 7, it is mildly sour with a delicate body.
Brett Saison: Solera Farmhouse Ale
The first beer to benefit from our wild-yeasted, white oak foeder, this pungent saison is an attempt at letting go. Solera aged for over a year, it began as our bright and tangy Till saison, turning funky, oaky, and ever-so-dry, with a rough, champagne-like effervescence.
Brisk : Crisp & Dry Pilsner
The world’s most popular style is built, primarily, from Pilsen malt and Saaz hops: two of the lightest and cleanest beer ingredients. Our version sets itself apart with two important distinctions: it’s hopped with Crystal for a nuanced aroma and has just a touch of oats to build its body. (4.2%)
Brite: Barrel Blended Sour Witbier
A 50/50 Blend of traditional and barrel aged white beers, this style-blurring take on Belgian Wit is spiced with orange peel, coriander, and chamomile. Look for subtle flavors of citrus and oak. (5.0%)
Dig: American Dry Stout
The chocolate character in this complex stout comes entirely from black patent and chocolate malts. Unusually dry and fruity for the style, it pairs the earthy, peppery flavor of rye with the deep, dark flavors of dried fruit. (6.4%) ABV
Elymus: Ancient Grain Wine Barrel-Aged Farmhouse Ale
Grain-forward flavors form the bright, bold heart of this lightly acidic mixed culture saison. Slow fermented in neutral wine barrels with a blend of our two house sour cultures, it began with 100 pounds of rye bread, rye malt, spelt, and wheat. (6.2%)
Gift Box Set
Glean: Mango Peppercorn Saison
A subtle homage to Indian street food, this crisp, dry farmhouse ale defies the typical sweetness of fruit beers. Dried mango, added in fermentation, lends a tropical character to balance its bright spice. Patrick first encountered chili-dusted mangoes while traveling with the Peace Corps and spent years refining this recipe to match his memory. (6.4%)
Grove: Sunny, Citrusy Double IPA
Brewed with a profusion of hops, Grove will take you on a long walk through a citrus orchard, dripping with clementine, grapefruit, and peaches. Its restrained upfront bitterness, like pith and peel, opens to reveal its juicy, tropical flavors: subtle, delicate, and surprisingly round. (8%)
Larkspur 2018: Biere de Champagne
Brewed each year in early March, this bright and effervescent biere de champagne slow-fermented for nearly eight months. Blended with our house sour culture, it has big, joyful bubbles, a mischievous spirit, and quiet tones of peach, pear, and citrus.
Larkspur 2021: Bière de Champagne
Brewed each year in early March, this bright and effervescent bière de champagne slow-fermented for nearly eight months. Blended with our house sour culture, it has big, joyful bubbles, a mischievous spirit, and quiet tones of peach, pear, and citrus. (10.5%)
Manifest: Nelson Sauvin IPA
Palm: Tropical IPA
Patina Dark #1: Sour Dark Ale
Patina Dark #2: Sour Dark Ale
Solera fermented for almost two years in our second white oak Cabernet foeder, this dark base beer was then barrel-aged for nearly four months over plums. It is also available in bottles through our shop. (7.0%)
Petal: Rosé Ale
Delicate and bright, this rosé-inspired beer arranges a bouquet of hibiscus and rose hips with the tart fruit character of fresh raspberries and grapefruit in balance.
Piglette : Barrel-Aged Grisette
Subtly tart and easy to drink, Piglette is our signature wood-touched grisette: a low alcohol table beer blended with one perfect barrel of our house golden sour. It ends with a little Brettanomyces funk and the gentle complexity of our saison yeast. (4.2%)
Pithy: Vic Secret IPA
Pithy is our conscise IPA, featuring Vic Secret hops. You'll find them soft and bitter as orange pith, with just a touch of pine.
Plow: Gracious Pale Ale
Our take on America’s favorite craft beer style is hopped with Amarillo, Mosaic, and Saaz. Special B and Biscuit malts give it an almost-amber hue and nutty, malt undertone. Bursting with white peaches, melon and Asian pear, it has a crisp but not-so-bitter finish.
Polyflora: Barrel-Aged Biere de Miel
Polyflora is a lilting medley of Indiana malt and North Carolina wildflower honey. Subtly sour with a delicate body, it was aged for nine months in red and white wine barrels.
Pulp: Galaxy Hopped Double IPA
Puncheon #1: Wood-Aged Wild Sour Ale
Rosette 2022: Rosé Ale
This blushing, floral ale is modeled after sparkling French rosés. Hibiscus and rose hips lend soft aromatics to balance it's rough bubbles and clean, dry finish. Aged over tart cherries, grapefruit zest, and raspberries, then blended with just a touch of our house sour culture, it takes us more than nine months to make.
Saison Blanc 2021: Farmhouse Ale
Born six months ago as our Till saison, this sharp and effervescent ale was aged in single-use white wine barrels to mimic the flavors of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. The barrels enhance its tangy, tropical overtones, adding aromatic layers of wood and fresh cut grass. (6.6%)
Sow: Light & Easy Abbey Single
Bright and crisp, this ultra light beer is hopped with a single variety: the beloved Czech Saaz. One of the world’s four noble hops, Saaz is essential to many historical styles (most notably, the Pilsner). You’ll find it only slightly bitter with a mild, earthy flavor and faintly herbal nose. (4.2%)
Sprout: Sneaky Fig Dubbel
Fig puree gives this refreshing Dubbel a tricky, sweet aroma and amber hue that belie its clean, dry finish. Oats in the mash help build its silken body and distinguish it from traditional Dubbels. (7.6%)
Sylvan: Single Barrel Dark Sour Ale
The second iteration of this single-barrel series comes from barrel #77, which waited in our wood cellar for nearly 2 years, slowly souring this deep, dark beer and unearthing notes of stone fruit, funk, and chocolate. (6.2%)
Till: Bright & Tangy Farmhouse Ale
Traditionally brewed by farmers in the Wallonia Valley, saisons were made to sustain farmhands through the summer and harvest seasons. Our signature saison, Till builds its intricate, slightly tangy flavor from our house yeast, light malts, Target, Hallertau and Crystal hops. (4.8%)
Toast: Maibock
Vase: West Coast IPA
Intentionally off-trend, this pine-forward, dank, and transparent IPA is a welcome change of pace from our brewers. A simple malt bill with a touch of crystal malt defines it's clean and clear straw golden color while traditional West Coast hops - Amarillo, Simcoe, and Cascade - Lend resinous, citrusy flavors, with a distinctly dry finish.
Yield: Luscious Little Session IPA
Session ales were historically intended for long, afternoon drinking sessions, without the obvious ill effects of high alcohol. Yield combines that low ABV with the multifaceted hop character of an IPA. A honeyed backbone, from Pilsen malt, underpins its soft flavors of pine and citrus. (4.5%)
Desserts
Roasted Banana Cake
Mascarpone Frosting, and Caramel Drip (1 slice)
Fried Sesame Bites
Sweet potato, Osmanthus flavor red bean paste, and sesame seeds.
Chocolate Turtle Cake
Layers of chocolate brownie cake and then a whipped milk chocolate caramel ganache, dipped into melted chocolate with a chocolate mousseline cream filling. Topped with Chopped pecans & cacao nibs
Coconut Cake
Layers of coconut cake, vanilla cake, coconut mousse, vanilla cream and mango passionfruit. Dipped into white chocolate and topped with toasted coconut
Call for Open Hours
We are so grateful for your support in this season of uncertainty. Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@brewerybhavana.com **Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.
218 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601