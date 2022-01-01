Zenith imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Zenith 226 Fayetteville Street

review star

No reviews yet

226 Fayetteville Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut DBL

$14.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$12.00

DE Vodka Soda

$11.00

Firefly

$7.00

Firefly DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

High Noon

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One DBL

$16.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$12.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli DBL

$14.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Three Olives DBL

$12.00

Tito's

$8.00

Tito's DBL

$14.00

Van Gogh

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$14.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$22.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

New Amsterdam Gin DBL

$12.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Bumbu DBL

$18.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Cruzan DBL

$12.00

Malibu

$8.00

Malibu DBL

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Sailor Jerry DBL

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Casamigos DBL

$20.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Cazadores DBL

$20.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio DBL

$22.00

Espolon

$8.00

Espolon DBL

$14.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Lunazul DBL

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

American Honey

$7.00

American Honey DBL

$12.00

Bird Dog

$7.00

Bird Dog DBL

$12.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit DBL

$14.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal DBL

$14.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Dickel Rye DBL

$14.00

Fireball

$7.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson DBL

$14.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark DBL

$16.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Skrewball DBL

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$14.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Well Scotch DBL

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$22.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$12.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Gran Marnier DBL

$14.00

Irish Cream

$7.00

Irish Cream DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kahlua DBL

$12.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Rumplemintz DBL

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bucket

$16.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Menu Cocktail

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mini Fishbowl

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Spicy Peach

$8.00

Witches Brew

$6.00

BEER

Blue Moon BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

BudweiserBTL

$4.00

Duck Rabbit

$5.00

Guinness BTL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Modelo BTL

$5.00

Sam Octoberfest

$6.00

Stella BTL

$5.00

Yeungling BTL

$4.00

Crush CAN

$6.00

Dad Jokes Pilsner

$6.00

Austin Eastciders

$6.00

Free Wave IPA N\A

$5.00

Gizmo Arnie Pilsner

$7.00

Ichabod Pumpkin

$6.00

Kona Seltzer

$5.00

Malty By Nature

$6.00

Milky Way Stout

$6.00

Not A Half Stepper

$8.00

PBR CAN

$4.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$6.00

Radio Haze

$7.00

Raleigh Red

$6.00

Space Dust Can

$6.00

Topo Seltzer

$6.00

Trophy Wife

$6.00

Truly CAN

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Large Truly

$10.00

Upside Dawn Golden N\A

$5.00

$5 Seasonal Craft Beer

$5.00

$6 Seasonal Craft Beer

$6.00

SHOTS

Alien Brain

$5.00

Bomb

$9.00

Car Bomb

$12.00

Jell-O Shot

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Pickle Shot

$7.00

Spooky Ooze

$3.00

WINE

RED WINE GLS

$7.00

WHITE WINE GLS

$7.00

ROSE GLS

$7.00

CHAMPAGNE GLS

$7.00

CHAMPAGNE BTL

$30.00

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$2.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Red Bull Addon

$3.00

Ritual Alt Liquors

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

MISC ITEMS

Membership

$1.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Private Party Deposit

$100.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dance club with exciting decor.

Website

Location

226 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Zenith image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak City Meatball Shoppe
orange star4.3 • 750
180. E Davie Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,420
309 N Dawson St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Parkside
orange star4.3 • 668
301 W Martin St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Garland Heat & Eat
orange starNo Reviews
14 W MARTIN STREET RALEIGH, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Garland
orange starNo Reviews
14 W Martin Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston