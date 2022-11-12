Clouds Taproom imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Clouds Taproom 1233 Front Street Unit E

review star

No reviews yet

1233 Front Street unit E

Raleigh, NC 27609

Order Again

Apparel

Beanie

$20.00

Clouds Logo Shirt

$15.00

Clouds Tie Dye Shirt

$15.00

Crew Neck Sweater

$25.00

Crop Top

$15.00

Dog Bandana

$10.00

Dog Toy

$12.00

Flat-brim Hat

$25.00

German Flag Shirt

$20.00

Kaleidoscope Shirt

$20.00

Marchtoberfest Shirt

$20.00

NC State Outline Shirt

$20.00

Pride Core Beer T-Shirt

$20.00

Socks

$12.00

Summer Hoodie

$20.00

Summer Time Beerfest Tank Top

$20.00

Tank top

$15.00

Women's V-Neck

$15.00

Zip-up Hoodie

$35.00

Souvenirs

Brewery Playing Cards

$8.00

Chalice

$7.00

Koozie

$2.00

Liter Mug

$20.00

Logo Tacker

$15.00

Marchtoberfest Glass

$6.00

Mug

$10.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Taster Glass

$4.00

Tumbler

$15.00

Can

*6 Pack Rootbeer

$7.00

Accümulation

$4.00

Blood Orange Hop J.A.M.

$5.00

Bock to the Future

$4.00

Cloud & Proud

$5.00

Clouds 9

$5.00

Cloudstoberfest

$4.00

Crimea River

$5.00

Donner Blitzen

$5.00

El Hefe

$4.00

Forecast

$5.00

Hop J.A.M.

$4.00

Johann Sebastian DoppelBach

$5.00

Mango Weizen

$5.00

Mean Girl

$5.00

Midnight Delight

$5.00

No Limit Apple Pie

$5.00

One IPA

$4.00

Open Source

$5.00

Pets Not Predators

$5.00

Precipitation

$4.00

Predators Not Pets

$5.00

Rain Delay

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Root Beer 6-Pack

$7.00

Sky Lime

$4.00

Sucker Punch

$5.00

Sweet Potato Porter

$5.00

Tiller Red

$5.00

Tropical Storm Leo

$5.00

VortEX Lager

$4.00

Wolkenbräu

$3.50

Wheat the People

$5.00

Growler (64oz)

1IPA

$15.00

Accümulation

$15.00

Blood Orange Hop J.A.M.

$20.00

Bock to the Future

$15.00

Caribbean Kolsch

$15.00

Clouds 9

$20.00

Cloudstoberfest

$15.00

Crimea River

$20.00

Donner & Blitzen

$18.00

El Hefe

$15.00

Forecast

$20.00

Growler

$8.00

Hop J.A.M.

$18.00

Mango Weizen

$15.00

Mean Girl

$20.00

Midnight Delight

$20.00

Precipitation

$15.00

Predators Not Pets

$20.00

Rain Delay

$15.00

Special Release 1

$15.00

Special Release 2

$18.00

Special Release 3

$20.00

Sucker Punch

$20.00

Sweet Potato Porter

$15.00

VortEX Lager

$15.00

Wolkenbräu

$15.00

Growler (32oz)

Wolkenbräu

$7.00

Blood Orange Hop J.A.M.

$11.00

El Hefe

$7.00

Hop J.A.M.

$9.00

Accümulation

$7.00

Precipitation

$7.00

Midnight Delight

$9.00

Clouds 9

$11.00

Bock to the Future

$7.00

Rain Delay

$7.00

VortEX Lager

$7.00

Caribbean Kolsch

$9.00

Mango Weizen

$9.00

1IPA

$7.00

Cloudstoberfest

$7.00

Sweet Potato Porter

$9.00

Donner & Blitzen

$11.00

Crimea River

$11.00

Mean Girl

$11.00

Sucker Punch

$11.00

Special Release 1

$7.00

Special Release 2

$9.00

Special Release 3

$11.00

Keg (half barrel)

1IPA

$165.00

Accümulation

$165.00

Blood Orange Hop J.A.M.

$195.00

Bock to the Future

$165.00

Caribbean Kolsch

$180.00

Clouds 9

$210.00

Cloudstoberfest

$165.00

Crimea River

$195.00

Donner & Blitzen

$195.00

El Hefe

$165.00

Green Beer

$135.00

Hop J.A.M.

$180.00

Mango Weizen

$180.00

Mean Girl

$210.00

Midnight Delight

$190.00

Precipitation

$165.00

Rain Delay

$150.00

Root Beer

$75.00

Special Release 1

$165.00

Special Release 2

$180.00

Special Release 3

$195.00

Sucker Punch

$210.00

Sweet Potato Porter

$180.00

VortEX Lager

$165.00

Wolkenbräu

$150.00

Keg Deposit

$50.00

Keg (sixtel)

1IPA

$70.00

Accümulation

$70.00

Blood Orange Hop J.A.M.

$90.00

Bock to the Future

$70.00

Caribbean Kolsch

$80.00

Clouds 9

$100.00

Cloudstoberfest

$70.00

Crimea River

$90.00

Donner & Blitzen

$90.00

El Hefe

$70.00

Green Beer

$50.00

Hop J.A.M.

$80.00

Mango Weizen

$80.00

Mean Girl

$100.00

Midnight Delight

$85.00

Precipitation

$70.00

Rain Delay

$60.00

Root Beer

$30.00

Special Release 1

$70.00

Special Release 2

$80.00

Forecast

$100.00

Sucker Punch

$100.00

Sweet Potato Porter

$80.00

VortEX Lager

$70.00

Wolkenbräu

$60.00

Wine/Cider

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$27.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$18.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$21.00

Sparkling Wine BTL

$18.00

Moscato

$18.00

Chard

$18.00

Cases

Accumulation

$52.00

Blood Orange Hop J.A.M

$60.00

Clouds 9

$45.00

Crimea River

$60.00

El Hefe

$52.00

Forecast IPA

$60.00

Hop J.A.M

$55.00

Mean Girl

$60.00

Midnight Delight

$60.00

Mystic Midnight

$60.00

Precipitation

$52.00

Predators Not Pets

$55.00

Root Beer

$22.00

Sucker Punch

$60.00

Sweet Potato Porter

$55.00

Wolkenbrau

$48.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Brewery Taproom

1233 Front Street unit E, Raleigh, NC 27609

Clouds Taproom image

