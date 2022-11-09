- Home
Wake Forest
American
Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Co
Buffalo Brothers Pizza & Wing Co
11735 RETAIL DRIVE
WAKE FOREST, NC 27587
Popular Items
Beverages
Starters
Bacon Cheese Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce, mozzarella / Celery & Carrots / Ranch or Blue Cheese
Buffalo Dip
Cheddar & cream cheese blend mixed with chopped celery, blue cheese crumbles, medium bualo sauce and seasoned shredded chicken w/ Tortilla chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Housemade garlic bread, melted mozzarella w/ Marinara
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, seasoned grilled chicken, white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, tomatoes & black olives / Sour cream drizzle
Chips & Queso
White queso & tortilla chips
Chips & Salsa
Mild Salsa & tortilla chips
Egg Rolls
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Fresh Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh jalapeno halves stued with cream cheese, cheddar & bacon w/ Southwest ranch & BBQ drizzle
Fried Mozzarella
Fresh, NEVER FROZEN, hand-cut block of mozzarella, seasoned, breaded & deep fried W/ Marinara & Fresh Tomatoes Slices
Fried Pickles
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
Macho Nachos
Tortilla chips, housemade chili with beans, jalapenos, diced tomatoes & black olives / Nacho Cheese or Shredded Cheddar / Salsa & Sour Cream
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Steak Quesadilla
Tortilla, shaved ribeye, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers / Salsa & Sour Cream
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack
Tender baby back pork ribs, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side
Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack
Tender baby back pork ribs, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side
Baked Mac & Cheese
Rotini pasta, housemade cheese sauce, cheddar, garlic toast
Memphis Mac
Mac & Cheese w/ pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crumbled bacon, cheddar / colesaw / garlic toast
Lasagna - Small
Tradional meat sauce, marinara, mozzarella / garlic toast
Lasagna - Large
Tradional meat sauce, marinara, mozzarella / garlic toast
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Penne pasta tossed in alfredo, broccoli, marinated chicken breast / garlic toast
Fish Fry
10 oz haddock in Yuengling beer batter / tartar sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side
Fish Tacos
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
Shrimp Tacos
Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
Chicken Tacos
Two tacos filled with blackened grilled chicken, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
Wings n Things
10 Wings
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
20 Wings
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
40 Wings
Choice of wings sauce (up to 4) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (4)
1/2# Buffalo Shrimp
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or tartar sauce
1/2# Boneless Wings
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
1# Boneless Wings
Choice of wings sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
1/2# Tenders (no side)
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1)
1# Tenders (no side)
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (2)
1/2# Tenders Combo w/ Side
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
Sandwiches & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Breaded chicken tenders, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
Cheesesteak Sub
Choice of beef or chicken, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & onions, American-Swiss blend, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
Prime Rib on Garlic Bread
Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side
Super Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled Texas Toast (double decker) / Choice of Side
Tommy's All American
Shaved turkey, American, crumbled bacon, ranch, toasted sourdough / Choice of Side
"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
Chicken Parm Sand
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, Costanzo roll/ Choice of Side.
Burgers
BYO Burger
Choice of 8 oz 100% beef patty, 6 oz grilled chicken breast or Gardenburger veggie patty (not vegan), lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of toppings for additional charge / Choice of Side
A.B.T. Burger
Avocado, bacon, tomato, A-1 steak sauce / Choice of Side
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side
Loaded Burger
American, crumbled bacon, fried onion strings, A-1 steak sauce, sour cream / Choice of Side
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side
Western Burger
Cheddar, BBQ sauce, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side
BYO Pizza
9" Cheese Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
12" Med Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
14" Large Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.75 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
10" Gluten Free Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
9" Half and Half
12" Half and Half
14" Half and Half
10" Half and Half (GF)
Choose 2 Specialty pizzas and toppings (different bases will blend in the middle) GLUTEN FREE CRUST
9" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle
10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce
10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce
9" Fly'n Hawaiian
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries
12" Fly'n Hawaiian
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries
14" Fly'n Hawaiian
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries
10" Gluten Free Fly'n Hawaiian
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries
9" Jack'd Chicken Pizza
Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions
12" Jack'd Chicken Pizza
Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions
14" Jack'd Chicken Pizza
Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions
10" Gluten Free Jack'd Chicken Pizza
Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions
9" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon
12" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon
14" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon
9" Meatlovers
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs
12" Meatlovers
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs
14" Meatlovers
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs
10" Gluten Free Meatlovers
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs
9" Perfect Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers
12" Perfect Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers
14" Perfect Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers
10" Gluten Free Perfect Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers
9" Poppers Pizza
Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle
12" Poppers Pizza
Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle
14" Poppers Pizza
Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle
10" Gluten Free Poppers Pizza
Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle
9" Supreme
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
12" Supreme
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
14" Supreme
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
10" Gluten Free Supreme
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
9" Veggie
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach
12" Veggie
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach
14" Veggie
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach
10" Gluten Free Veggie
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach
Salads
BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch & BBQ drizzle
Buffalo Salad
Boneless wings or grilled chicken, choice of wing sauce, romaine & iceberg, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onion, cheddar
California Chicken Salad
Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, almond slivers, Craisins / Choice of Salad Dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan / Add Grilled Chicken - $3, Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp $5
Large House Salad
Romaine & Iceberg, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons / Choice of Salad Dressing
Side Caesar
Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan
House Salad
Romaine & Iceberg, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons / Choice of Salad Dressing
Soups
Baked Potato Soup - Cup
Housemade baked potato soup topped with cheddar & bacon
French Onion Soup - Cup
Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss
Danish French Onion Soup - Cup
Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss, blue cheese crumbles
Housemade Chili - Bowl
Housemade chili (contains beer & beans) topped with cheddar
Baked Potato Soup - Bowl
Housemade baked potato soup topped with cheddar & bacon
French Onion Soup - Bowl
Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss
Danish French Onion Soup - Bowl
Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss, blue cheese crumbles
Homemade Chili-Cup
Sides
Fries
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
Homemade Chips
Homemade potato chips, cajun seasoning / Ranch
Steamed Veggies
Broccoli, cauliflour, carrots
Macaroni Salad
Cold style of pasta salad made with macaroni and mayo
Coleslaw
Housemade coleslaw
Tortilla Chips (side)
Corn chips with salt
Applesauce
Fruit Cup
Fries - Large
Crinkle-cut fries, kosher salt
Homemade Chips - Large
Homemade potato chips, cajun seasoning / Ranch
Sweet Potato Fries -Large
Waffle cut sweet potatoes with sugar
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle cut sweet potatoes with sugar
Fried Pickles (side)
Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch
Loaded Potato Salad
Hot baked potato salad with bacon & sour cream topped with melted cheddar (ingredients cannot be removed or subsituted)
Bacon Cheese Fries (side)
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Chili Cheese Fries (side)
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon, housemade chili / Ranch
Mac & Cheese (side)
Rotini pasta, housemade cheese sauce, cheddar
Memphis Mac (side)
Mac & Cheese w/ pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crumbled bacon, cheddar
Onion Strings
Thin cut yellow onion, breaded and fried
3 Alarm Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut fries, cajun seasoning, melted pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, drizzled with Hot & Sweet sauce
House Salad
Romaine & Iceberg, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons / Choice of Salad Dressing
Side Caesar
Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan
Desserts
Banana Bread Sundae
Homemade banana bread, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & caramel sauce
Brownie Sundae
Chocolate chip brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream w/ Chocolate
Extras & Add-ons
Side Wing Sauce
Salad Dressing
Side Chicken Breast
Side of Ranch
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Southwest Ranch
Side of Mayo
Side Of Nacho Cheese
Side of Carrots
Side of Celery
Side of Salsa
Side Pico De Gallo
Fresh tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapenos, lime juice, salt
Side of Sour Cream
8 oz Sauce or Dressing
Side Flatbread
Side Of Marinara
12 oz Sauce or Dressing
Side Queso
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
American cheese / Choice of Side
Kids Hot Dog
Choice of Side
Kids Mac & Cheese
Choice of Side
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese, Texas Toast / Choice of Side
Kids Tenders
3 Tenders / Choice of Side
Kids Pasta
Choice of Plain, Butter, Alfredo or Marinara / garlic toast
Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere!
11735 RETAIL DRIVE, WAKE FOREST, NC 27587