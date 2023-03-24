Restaurant header imageView gallery

TDLLO Ramen & Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

3612 ROGERS BRANCH RD SUITE 101

WAKE FORST, NC 27587

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Meat Lover Ramen
Spicy California Roll


Appetizer

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00
Fried Oyster

Fried Oyster

$9.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.00
Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.00
Bao

Bao

$8.00Out of stock

Steamed bun w pork chasu and lettuce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00
Oyster*

Oyster*

$3.50

Fresh oyster served on top of shell with salmon roe and chef's special sauce

Tempura

Tempura

Starters from Sushi Bar

Tuna Tataki*

Tuna Tataki*

$11.00

Seared Tuna, Onion, Tomato, Sesame, Mango, Olive oil, Radish Sprouts, Basil leaves, with House Ponzu Sauce.

Octopus Carpaccio

Octopus Carpaccio

$10.00

Octopus, Onion, Sprouts, Salmon Roe, Sesame, House Ponzu Sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$13.00

Seared Yellowtail, Salt, Sesame Oil, Onion, Radish Sprouts, with House Ponzu Sauce

Sunomono*

$14.00

Thinly Sliced mixed raw fish with House Yuzu Sauce

Sushi Tower

$12.00

Choose from: Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Sushi Rice, Topped with Masago, Quail Egg, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Salad

House Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Avocado Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Kani Salad

$8.00
Ika Sansai Salad (Squid)

Ika Sansai Salad (Squid)

$8.00

Baby Octopus Salad

$8.00

Hot Wok & Entrees

Hibachi

Japanese style cooked vegetables with a choice of steamed or fried rice

Curry Over Rice

Curry Over Rice

$15.00

Japanese style curry with selected vegetables over steamed rice

Katsu Bowl

Katsu Bowl

$16.00

Fried chicken or pork cutlet over rice with eggs, scallions, onions, bonito, seed and seaweed flakes

Bento

$22.00Out of stock

Served with house salad, miso soup, seaweed salad, steamed or fried rice, and your choice of one regular roll Choose from: teriyaki chicken, teriyaki steak, grill salmon, grill eel, curry chicken, or pork chasu

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Pork broth: pork chasu, kikurage, menma, scallions, and soft boil egg

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Pork broth with soy sauce based: pork chasu scallions, corn, menma, fish cake, and soft boil egg

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Pork broth with miso based: ground pork, bean sprout, boo choy, garlic oil, scallions, and top off with egg yolk

Meat Lover Ramen

Meat Lover Ramen

$18.00

Pork broth: Pork chasu, ground pork, tempura chicken, bean sprout, scallions, and soft boil egg

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$14.00

Mushroom and veggie broth: bok choy, bean sprout, corn, mushroom, and scallions

Seafood Ramen

Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Pork broth with seafood based: tempura shrimp, fish cake, tempura kani stick, calamari, scallion and soft boil egg

TDLLO Signature Rolls

Godzilla Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese and Kani Stick, topped with Steak, Eel Sauce and Scallion

Lobster Roll

$17.00

Lobster, Cucumber, Avocado and Lettuce, topped with Eel Sauce and Honey Wasabi

Christmas Tree

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Kani Stick, Asparagus and Cucumber, topped with Kani Stick, Avocado, Masago, Spicy Mayo and Honey Wasabi

Tri-Color

$15.00

Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber and Cream Cheese

Rocky Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura and Avocado, topped with seared cheese, Ebi Salad and masago eel sauce

Pink lady

$16.00

Salmon, Tuna, White Tuna, Red Snapper, Ebi and Avocado, topped with Spicy Mayo and Pink Soy paper

Volcano

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Cream Cheese, topped Spicy Crab Salad, Masago, Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Triangle

$16.00

Seared Tuna, Asparagus, Crunch, topped with Eel, Salmon, Tuna, White Fish, Avocado, Salmon Roe, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Honey Wasabi

Italian Roll

$16.00

Tomato, Avocado, Cucumber and Cream Cheese, topped with Ham, Cheese, Salmon Roe, Radish Sprouts and House Mayo

Specialty Rolls

Cupids Punch

$12.00

Spicy tuna, topped with tuna, spicy sauce and spicy mayo

Tiger

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, topped with Seared Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Shredded Red Pepper and Scallion

Spider Man

$10.00

Tempura Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Avocado and Lettuce, Topped with eel sauce

Tuna Amazing

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, topped with Seared Tuna, Honey Wasabi and Jalapeno

Phoenix Tear

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Crunch, topped with Avocado

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber, topped with Spicy Crab Salad and Eel Sauce

Dancing Tuna Roll

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura and Kani Stick, topped with Seared Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Scallion

Wake

$12.00

Cucumber, kani, tamago, pork floss, topped with seared cheese and salmon

Passion

$13.00

Tuna, Kani Stick, Avocado, Topped with Tuna, White Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sichimi, Onion and Wasabi Tobiko

Dragon

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura and Kani Stick, Topped with Baked eel and avocado, Eel and Siracha

Dynamite

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Crunch and Cucumber, topped with Spicy Crab Salad

Rainbow

$12.00

Kani Stick, Cucumber, Avocado with tuna, Salmon, White fish and masago on top

Eel Show

$14.00

Kani Stick, Avocado and Cucumber, topped with Baked Eel and Eel Sauce and Crunch

One Piece

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Cream Cheese, topped with Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Onion Crunch

Super Mango

$12.00

Tamago, Kani Stick and Cucumber, topped with Mango, Tobiko and house Mayo

Green Dragon

$12.00

House Mayo, Shrimp Tempura, Crab Stick, topped with Avocado, Eel Sauce and honey wasabi

Kani Su

$12.00

Cucumber Wrap, Kani Stick and Avocado, topped with Sweet Vinegar

Narudo

$12.00

Cucumber Wrap, Tuna, Avocado and Masago, topped with house Ponzu Sauce

Sunflower Roll

$12.00

Spicy Crab inside, Topped with shrimp and avocado in sweet chili sauce

Fuji Garden

$11.00

Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, and soy paper wrap

Crazy Salmon

$13.00

Spicy Salmon, topped with Seared Salmon, House Mayo, Salmon Roe and Scallion

Spicy Tokyo

$12.00

Kani Stick, Avocado and Cream Cheese, topped with Spicy Crab Salad and Eel Sauce

Rock ‘n’ Roll

$13.00

Tuna, White Fish, Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber, topped with Scallion, Tobiko, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo Sauce

Kiss Fire

$12.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese and Avocado, topped with Spicy mayo, Sriracha and Jalapeno

Golden Eel

$14.00

Eel, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Asparagus and Masago, topped with Eel Sauce

Classic Roll & TAMAKI* (Hand Roll)

California Roll

$6.00

Kani, Avocado and Cucumber

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

Spicy Crab salad, Avocado and Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna, Avocado and Cucumber. Top with Crunch and Spicy Mayo

Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon, Avocado and Cucumber. Top with Crunch and Spicy Mayo

Eel California Roll

$7.50

Baked Eel, Avocado and Cucumber, topped with Eel Sauce

Chicken Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tempura Chicken, Avocado and Cucumber, topped with Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Cucumber, topped with Eel Sauce

Salmon Tempura Roll

$7.50

Salmon Tempura, Avocado and Cucumber, topped with Eel Sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

Maki Rolls & Vegetarian Rolls

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$5.00

Kani Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$4.50

Asparagus Roll

$4.00

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Nigiri & Sashimi

Maguro (Bluefin Tuna)

$6.50

Sake (Salmon)

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$6.50

White Tuna

$5.50

Unagi (Eel)

$6.50

Tai (Red Snapper)

$5.00

Hokkigai (Surf Clam)

$5.00

Tako (Octopus)

$5.50
Hotategai (Scallop)

Hotategai (Scallop)

$6.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$4.50

Tamago (Egg)

$4.00
Amebi (Sweet Shrimp)

Amebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe

$6.50

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$7.50

Smoke Salmon

$6.50

Kani (Crab Stick)

$4.50

Saba (Mackerel)

$4.50

Sea Urchin

$13.00

Ika (Squid)

$4.50

Toro (Fatty Tuna)

$13.00

Sashimi Plate

Sudoku

$39.00

Served with sushi rice and 18 pcs chef's choice of the best cut raw fish

BuBuGao

$43.00

One regular roll, 5 piece nigiri and 10 piece sasimi of chef's choice

Boats

Lucky Boat

$105.00

Your choice of 4 specialty rolls and 2 classic rolls, chef's chioce of 8pc nigiri and 8pc sashimi

TDLLO Boat

$150.00

Your choice of 1 signeture roll, 4 specialty rolls and 3 classic rolls, 1 sushi tower and chef's chioce of 10pc nigiri and 8pc sashimi

Kids Meal

Kids Hibachi

Chicken Tender Tempura

$8.00

Fried chicken tenders, served with fries and ketup

Dessert

Mochi

$4.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Green Tea Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Steam Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Sauce

Fresh Chopped Wasabi

$2.00

Ginger

$1.00

Side Ramen

$8.00

Pork Chasu

$5.00

Soft Boil Egg

$2.00

Bok Choy

$1.00

Bean Sprout

$1.00

Fish Cake

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef owned and operated TDLLO; Talented, Delicious, Luxury, Lean, Optimal. We offer Full Service 7 days a week. Come in and enjoy our traditional ramen, fresh sushi and signature craft cocktails. We are a family oriented restaurant that can offer multiple options, from a fun and cozy date night to a specialty event outing. Call for a reservation!

Location

3612 ROGERS BRANCH RD SUITE 101, WAKE FORST, NC 27587

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest
orange star4.3 • 252
1000 Forestville Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Real McCoy's
orange star4.2 • 437
3325 Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Lonerider at Wake Forest -
orange starNo Reviews
1839 S Main St Suite 600 Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Lonerider Brewery Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1839 S Main St Suite 600 Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1849 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Lonerider Distillery at Wake Forest -
orange starNo Reviews
1839 S Main St, Suite 600 Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WAKE FORST

Real McCoy's
orange star4.2 • 437
3325 Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest
orange star4.3 • 252
1000 Forestville Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Big Al's BBQ
orange star4.0 • 117
950 Gateway Commons Circle Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WAKE FORST
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston