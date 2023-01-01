Chicken tikka in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken tikka
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|CHICKEN TIKKA KABOB (Gluten-Free)
|$18.00
Chicken cubes|Red kashmiri chill spice mix|Yogurt
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$18.00
Flavorful chicken tikka marinated in garam masala, roasted & cooked with tomato-based cream sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or Rice
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Tandoori Chicken Tikka (GF)
|$17.99
Chicken tender marinated in tandoori spices roasted in clay oven
|Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
|$17.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers