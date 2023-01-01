Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken tikka

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar

310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

CHICKEN TIKKA KABOB (Gluten-Free)$18.00
Chicken cubes|Red kashmiri chill spice mix|Yogurt
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$18.00
Flavorful chicken tikka marinated in garam masala, roasted & cooked with tomato-based cream sauce, Recommended with Naan bread or Rice
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

Tandoori Chicken Tikka (GF)$17.99
Chicken tender marinated in tandoori spices roasted in clay oven
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)$17.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
Cary

Apex

