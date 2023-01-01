Bacon cheeseburgers in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Al's Burger Shack 001 - 516 W Franklin St
516 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Sean's Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.75
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheddar Cheese
Coco Bistro & Bar
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL
|Coco's Giant Bacon Double Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Plant-based Impossible burger, cheese, ANOTHER burger, MORE cheese, crispy & smoky Umaro bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on housemade bun
|Smoky Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Plant-based Impossible burger,
melted cheese, crispy & smoky Umaro bacon, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, smoky chipotle mayo on housemade brioche bun