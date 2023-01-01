Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Chapel Hill
/
Chapel Hill
/
Lassi
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve lassi
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.00
More about CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$3.99
Strawberry Lassi
$3.99
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
