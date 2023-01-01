Street tacos in Chapel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food

11620 US Highway 15 501 North, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos (3)$12.99
More about Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food
Item pic

 

QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
STREET TACO TRAY$39.99
12 mix-and-match tacos with a large side of rice, black charro beans. Max four different protein!
STREET TACOS$0.00
All Come With 3 Tacos, Rice, Beans & Your Choice Of Flour Tortillas, Corn Tortillas, Or Lettuce Wraps!
More about QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

