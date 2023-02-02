Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food

review star

No reviews yet

11620 US Highway 15 501 North

CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips with Fresh Guacamole

Chips with Fresh Guacamole

$6.50
Chips & Queso dip

Chips & Queso dip

$5.50
Chips & Chorizo dip

Chips & Chorizo dip

$5.99
Chips & Soy Chorizo Dip

Chips & Soy Chorizo Dip

$5.99
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.99
Chips & Corntento Dip

Chips & Corntento Dip

$5.99

Queso Dip No Chips

$5.00

Guacamole No Chips

$5.00

Chorizo Dip No Chips

$5.00

Soy Chorizo Dip No Chips

$5.00

Corntento Dip No Chips

$4.50

Salsa No Chips

$4.50

Rice Bowls

Arroz con pollo • ACP

$13.99

Arroz con carne • ACC

$13.99
Arroz con camaron • ACS

Arroz con camaron • ACS

$15.99
Arroz con Chori • Pollo

Arroz con Chori • Pollo

$13.99

Arroz con Veggies • ACV

$13.99

Sandwich/Wrap

Torta • Mexican Sandwich

Torta • Mexican Sandwich

$13.99
Mexican Cheese - Steak

Mexican Cheese - Steak

$13.99

Fajitas

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

$13.99
Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99
Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$13.99
Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Tacos

Street Tacos (3)

Street Tacos (3)

$12.99
Ta Contento Tacos (3)

Ta Contento Tacos (3)

$13.99
Shrimp Tacos (3)

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$13.99
Tacos Birria (3)

Tacos Birria (3)

$13.99

Single Street Taco

Burritos

Burrito

$13.99

Burrito Bowl

$13.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$14.99

Plain Quesadilla

$10.00

Nachos

Nachos

$13.99

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.99

Corntento Salad

$11.99

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.50
Beans

Beans

$2.50

Guacamole

$5.00

Salsa Verde

$1.25

Salsa Roja

$1.25
Flour Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

$1.50
Corn Tortilla

Corn Tortilla

$1.50
Salsa para chips

Salsa para chips

$2.50
Chips

Chips

$2.50

Rice/Beans

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.25
Plantain

Plantain

$6.50
Yuca

Yuca

$6.50

Specials

Empanada Queso

Empanada Queso

$3.99
Empanada Pollo

Empanada Pollo

$3.99
Empanada Carne

Empanada Carne

$3.99

Tamales Pollo

$3.99

Tamales Pork

$3.99Out of stock

Tamales Rajas (jalapeno and cheese)

$3.99Out of stock
California Burrito

California Burrito

$14.99
Cheeseburger Burrito

Cheeseburger Burrito

$14.99
PhilyCheesesteak

PhilyCheesesteak

$14.99

Parrillada

Taco Platters

Soups

Chicken Soup

$11.00

Homemade, delicious soup made with shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo, cilantro and fresh avocado

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Homemade, delicious tortilla soup with shredded chicken, corn, Mexican cream, cheese, pico de gallo, corn chips and avocado.

Burritos

Contento Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, mozzarella/provolone cheese, seasoned potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo and avocado. Add chicken/steak/chorizo or carnitas for $3.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Flour tortilla scrambled eggs with chorizo, black beans, spinach and avocado

Tacos

Potatoes and chorizo

$11.00

Eggs and chorizo

$11.00

Eggs and cheese

$11.00

Mix Tacos

$11.00

Others

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Sandwich

$12.99

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.99

Drinks Breakfast

Coffee

$3.25

Latte

$4.25

Aguas mexicanas

Tamarindo

$4.00+

Horchata

$4.00+

Jamaica (hibiscus tea)

$4.00+

Mexican Sodas

Pina (pineapple)

$2.50

Mandarina

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Pina

$2.50

Sangria

$2.50

Sidral Mundet (Apple)

$2.50

Squirt

$3.00

Mexican Coke Small

$3.00

Mexican Coke Half litter

$3.50

Topo Chico Water

$2.50

Mineral Water

$2.50

Fountain machine

Coke

$4.00+

Diet coke

$4.00+

Fanta

$4.00+

Sprite

$4.00+

Dr. Pepper

$4.00+

Can Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Zero coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ice tea

sweet tea

$4.00+

unsweet tea

$4.00+

Others

Sangria

Mexican Coke

Topo chico

Mineral water (glass bottle)

Cocktail

Fresh Margarita

$16.00+

Ta Contento Margarita

Beer

Corona

$4.50

Modelo Special

$4.50

Model Negra

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

BMC Brewery

Zoe's Small American Ale

$6.00

Mendel's Dominant Style Ale

$6.00

Fancy Pants Indian Pale Ale

$6.00

Shots

Jack Daniels shot

$6.00

Marker Mark

$7.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

1800 Silver

$11.00

1800 reposado

$11.00

Luna Azul

$10.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Tres generaciones

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Corralejo

$11.00

All Desserts

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$5.50Out of stock

Flan

$5.50

Churros

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bring your mouth watering appetite to Ta Contento’s Mexican Food (with Bolivian accents.) Your food awaits!

Location

11620 US Highway 15 501 North, CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL
orange star4.7 • 352
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Market and Moss
orange star4.1 • 15
700 Market St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Merritt's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1009 South Columbia Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Coronato
orange starNo Reviews
101 Two Hills Drive Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Coco Bistro & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180 CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Glasshalfull
orange starNo Reviews
106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in CHAPEL HILL

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CHAPEL HILL
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston