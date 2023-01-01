Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

 

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar

310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN BIRYANI (Gluten-Free)$18.00
Rice is cooked with chicken in an array of spices, cookedbased on world famous
Hyderabad Dum Biryani style, but with a CholaNad touch! Slightly spicier and unique than original recipe!
Served with chicken salna (curry Sauce) & raita
More about CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill image

 

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Madras Chicken Biryani$15.00
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
Boneless Chicken Biryani (GF)$17.99
Rice made with special spices, herbs &
boneless chicken served with boiled eggs
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani (Chef's Special, GF)$16.99
Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

