Quesadillas in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve quesadillas
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Roasted Hoisin Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
With hoisin, pico de gallo & crema on the side.
|Chesse Quesadilla
|$3.00
Flour tortilla
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|61.- Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.81
cheese, chicken
|65.- Steak and Salsa Quesadilla
|$10.50
cheese, steak, salsa
|67.- Spinach & Mushroom Veggie Quesadilla Quesadilla
|$5.24
cheese, spinach and Mushrooms
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, cheese and sweet corn tossed with southwest seasoning, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
|Quesadilla Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
Que Chula
140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.99
flour tortilla, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, rice, beans
|Lunch Quesadilla
|$8.99
flour tortilla, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, rice, beans
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$14.99