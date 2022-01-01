Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Hoisin Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
With hoisin, pico de gallo & crema on the side.
Chesse Quesadilla$3.00
Flour tortilla
More about Lucha Tigre
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill image

 

Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill

128 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
61.- Chicken Quesadilla$7.81
cheese, chicken
65.- Steak and Salsa Quesadilla$10.50
cheese, steak, salsa
67.- Spinach & Mushroom Veggie Quesadilla Quesadilla$5.24
cheese, spinach and Mushrooms
More about Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill
Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, cheese and sweet corn tossed with southwest seasoning, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla Cobb Salad$17.00
Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17
More about Nantucket Grill-Chapel Hill
CHICKEN QUESADILLA image

 

Que Chula

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.99
flour tortilla, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, rice, beans
Lunch Quesadilla$8.99
flour tortilla, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, rice, beans
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$14.99
More about Que Chula

