American
Seafood

Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill

409 Reviews

$$

5925 Farrington Rd

Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Strawberry Shortcake
Blackened Salmon Salad
Full Strawberry Shortcake

Coke Products

Water

Coke

$2.30

Diet Coke

$2.30

Barq’s Root Beer

$2.30

Pibb Xtra

$2.30

Ginger Ale

$2.30

Light Lemonade

$2.30

Sprite

$2.30

Fruit Punch

$2.30

Bottled soda

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.50

Nonalcoholic Drinks

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.30

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.30

Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.30

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.30

Whiskey Lovers

Palm Pom Mhttan

$10.00

The Bay state T

$10.00

Sailor Fashion

$10.00

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, cheese and sweet corn tossed with southwest seasoning, and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.50

Tender jumbo shrimp fried until golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce and served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks

Nantucket Nachos

$14.50

Choice of beef or veggie chili topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and scallions

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing (Wings garnished with celery sticks)

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, homemade teriyaki, or spicy buffalo. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.50

A blend of spinach, artichoke, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic, baked until bubbling and served with warm pita triangles

Crab Dip

$15.50

Fresh crab meat seasoned and baked in a cheesy cream sauce with green peppers and white onion, topped with chives, and served with warm pita triangles

Fried Clams

$16.50Out of stock

Lightly battered and fried until golden brown, served with cocktail and tartar sauce

Soups

Cup Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Cup Tomato Basil

$7.00

Cup Vegetarian Chili

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Beef Chili

$7.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$13.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$11.00

Bowl Vegetarian Chili

$11.00

Bowl Beef Chili

$11.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$11.00Out of stock

Quart New England Clam Chowder

$21.00

Quart Lobster Bisque

$21.00

Quart Tomato Basil Soup

$19.00

Quart Vegetarian Chili

$19.00Out of stock

Quart Beef Chili

$19.00

Quart Soup of the Day

$19.00Out of stock

Specialty Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.50

Mixed greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with pine nuts, carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onions and feta cheese, topped with blackened salmon

Quesadilla Cobb Salad

$19.00

Zesty grilled chicken mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and corn tortilla strips, tossed in a spicy cilantro-ranch dressing, and garnished with cheese quesadilla wedges 17

Fiesta Steak Salad

$19.50

Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Chopped chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce atop mixed greens with fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and carrots tossed in blue cheese dressing

Pine Nut Salad

$15.50

A perfect blend of feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, cucumbers, pine nuts, fresh tomatoes, soba pasta noodles and fresh mixed greens tossed with lemon basil dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade Caesar dressing, garnished with croutons, kalamata olives and grated parmesan cheese

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing

Pecan Spinach Salad

$13.50

Fresh Spinach, chopped sweet pecans, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and red onion tossed in a citrus-Dijon dressing

Greek Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese in a homemade Greek dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade Caesar dressing, garnished with croutons, kalamata olives and grated parmesan cheese

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens garnished with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and parmesan baked croutons, with your choice of dressing

Extra Dressing

Specialty Sandwiches

Fresh Maine Lobster Roll

$19.00

Lobster chunks mixed with mayonnaise and diced celery, served on a grilled New England roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

New England style, pan-seared and served on a buttered, grilled brioche bun with rémoulade sauce

New England Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Golden fried cod on a grilled brioche bun with chipotle mayonnaise and apple coleslaw

Shrimp Po’Boy

$14.50

Lightly breaded fried shrimp served on a French roll with lettuce and diced tomatoes, finished with rémoulade sauce

Tuna Melt

$14.50

Tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese, grilled on seeded rye bread

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Cranberry Bog

$14.50

Hot roasted turkey with warm stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise served on a grilled French roll

Turkey Club

$14.50

A triple decker sandwich with roasted turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on toasted white bread

French Dip

$14.50

Thinly sliced hot roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, on a French roll, with a side of au jus

Reuben

$14.50

Hot corned beef with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, grilled on seeded rye bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Clam Roll

$14.50Out of stock

Whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried, served on a grilled, buttered New England roll with apple coleslaw

Grilled Sandwiches

1/2 Pound Burger

$12.50

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Cheese Bacon

$14.50

Topped with melted Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Chipotle Mushroom

$14.50

Topped with mushrooms, provolone cheese and spicy chipotle mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Island Burger

$14.50

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and thousand island dressing. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Steak Burger

$14.50

Grilled pieces of marinated steak, mushrooms, onions and melted pepper jack cheese served on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

BBQ Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast basted in barbecue sauce, topped with Monterey jack cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$17.50

Ribeye steak served with sauteéd onions and red peppers, topped with American cheese on a toasted French roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Turkey Burger

$14.50

Topped with sliced avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$14.50

Marinated and oven-roasted, topped with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, rémoulade sauce, and served on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear

Fried Seafood

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Fried Shrimp

$21.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Fried Sea Scallops

$21.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Seafood Combo Platter

$24.00

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Whole Belly Clams

$24.00Out of stock

Our fried seafood items are hand-battered and cooked to golden brown, served with apple coleslaw, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and your choice of one side item

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Served with French fries or grapes

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Served with French fries or grapes

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Served with grilled bread

Penne Pasta w/ Alfredo

$8.00

Served with grilled bread

Desserts

1/2 Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25

1/2 Triple Chocolate

$5.25

1/2 Peanut Butter Cake

$5.25

1/2 Carrot

$5.25

1/2 Unbirthday Cake

$5.25

1\2 Coconut

$5.25

1/2 Chocolate Bliss

$5.25

1/2 Rotating Flavor

$5.25

1/2 Lemon Delight Cake

$5.25

1/2 Tiramisu

$5.25

1/2 German Chocolate

$5.25

1/2 Oreo

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Salted Caramel

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Piña Paradize

$5.25Out of stock

1/2 Red Velvet

$5.25Out of stock

Full Strawberry Shortcake

$9.50

Full Triple Chocolate

$9.50

Full Peanut Butter

$9.50

Full Carrot

$9.50

Full Unbirthday

$9.50

Full Coconut Cream Cake

$9.50

Full Chocolate Bliss

$9.50

Full Rotating Flavor

$9.50

Full Lemon Delight Cake

$9.50

Full Tiramisu

$9.50

Full German Chocolate

$9.50

Full Oreo

$9.50Out of stock

Full Salted Caramel

$9.50Out of stock

Piña Paradize

$9.50Out of stock

Full Red Velvet

$9.50Out of stock

Full Choco SSC

$9.50Out of stock

Side Items

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.00

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$6.00

Risotto

$6.00

Herb Rice

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Steamed Spinach

$6.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Fruit

$3.50

Grapes

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$0.75

Pound Tuna Salad

$12.00

Pound Lobster Salad

$65.99

Ciabatta

$0.99

1/2 Pound Chicken Salad

$7.00

Pound Chicken Salad

$12.00

Side Lobster Cream Sauce

$0.99

Side Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.99

Side Lemon Butter

$0.99

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Demi Glace

$0.50

Side Sour cream

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

ADD One Crab Cake Patty

$12.00

ADD One Scallop Skewer

$11.00

ADD One Shrimp Skewer

$10.00

No Silverware

No Silverware

Classic Sandwiches

Whole Sandwich

$13.00

Half Sandwich

$10.00

Pick Two

Pick Two Choices

$15.00

From the Grill

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Surf and Turf

$28.00

Cajun Ribeye

$25.00

One Grilled Kabob

$18.50

Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice

Two Grilled Kabobs

$23.50

Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice

Herb-Roasted Chicken

$18.50

Slow-roasted with herbs and spices and served with mashed potatoes, seasoned mixed vegetables and our homemade lemon gravy sauce

Half Barbecue Pork Ribs

$17.00

a rack of succulent baby back ribs broiled in barbecue sauce and served with apple coleslaw and one side item

Full Barbecue Pork Ribs

$23.50

a rack of succulent baby back ribs broiled in barbecue sauce and served with apple coleslaw and one side item

Dinner Special

$15.99

Call for details

Pastas

Spicy Nantucket Seafood Pasta

$24.00

A fresh Maine lobster tail with chunks of salmon, white fish, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mushrooms, and tomato sauce with a touch of spicy seasonings tossed over linguine, topped with scallions and parmesan cheese

Jambalaya Pasta

$22.00

Our most popular pasta dish! Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage sautéed with onions, tomato and peppers in a zesty creole sauce with penne pasta

Salmon Scampi Pasta

$24.00

Sautéed garlic, white wine, olive oil, fresh basil, parsley and tomatoes served over a bed of linguine, topped with grilled salmon and a touch of parmesan cheese

Penne Primavera

$18.50

A classic vegetable dish made with fresh seasonal vegetables and tossed in a light marinara sauce with penne pasta

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Pan-seared boneless chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, broccoli and marsala wine sauce served over linguine pasta topped with parmesan cheese

Pasta Special

$17.99

Alfredo Chicken Pasta

$17.50

Seafood Specialties

Nantucket Island Stuffed Tilapia

$24.00

Fresh Tilapia stuffed with lump crab meat and baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes, sautéed broccoli and garnished with lobster cream sauce

Baked Sea Scallops

$26.00

Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, butter, crab meat and bread crumbs, then baked to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Baked jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab meat, served with spinach risotto and mixed vegetables, drizzled with lemon butter sauce

Shrimp Kabob

$21.00

Seasoned and grilled shrimp skewer served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce

Scallop Kabob

$22.00

Seasoned and grilled scallop kabob skewer, served over herb rice and mixed vegetables, dressed with lobster cream sauce

Atlantic Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Two New England-style crab cakes, pan-seared and served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, dressed with lemon butter sauce.

Friday Specials

Lobster Special

$29.95

1 Single Lobster Tail

$15.99
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5925 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

