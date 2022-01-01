Bars & Lounges
American
Four Corners Chapel Hill
321 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
175 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant