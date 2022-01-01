Four Corners imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Four Corners Chapel Hill

321 Reviews

$$

175 E Franklin St

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soft Drinks & Juices

Water

Ice Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coffee

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.25

IBC Rootbeer

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Coconut Red Bull

$5.00

Tropical Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Red Bull

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Soda (Water)

$0.95

Cinco Margarita

Cinco Margarita

$3.00

Appetizers

Nachos Grande

$9.00

Four Corners Quesadilla

$8.50

Garlic Cheese Fries

$8.00

Julius Peppers

$7.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB

$8.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1 LB.

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Philly "Finger Roll"

$9.00

Chips & Queso

$7.50

Queso Con Carne

$9.50

Wing Things

Wings (8 ct)

$14.00

Wings (15 ct)

$26.00

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.00

Boneless Buffalo Melt

$12.00

Wings (5)

$6.25

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Asian Tuna Salad

$11.50

Chopped Salad

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Burgers

BYOB - Build Your Own Burger

$9.00

Four Corners Burger

$13.00

Carolina Burger

$12.00

Franklin Street Burger

$11.00

South Of The Border

$10.50

Texas Burger

$12.50

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Rams Club

$9.00

Grouper Sandwich

$8.00

Number 23

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Reuben

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Entrees

Lasagna

$12.50

Half Rack Ribs

$16.00

Cajun Alfredo

$9.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Spanish Grouper

$13.00

Marinated Rib-Eye

$24.00

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Chef Gabe's Bowls

$13.00+

Gnocchi

$12.50

Veggie Lovers Pasta

$9.50

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Sides / Desserts

**Add Plasticware**

+ Side Salad

$4.50

+ Side Caesar

$5.00

+ Side Fries

$4.00

+ Side Onion Rings

$4.00

+ Side Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

+ Side Chips

$3.00

+ Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

+ Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

+ Side Veggies

$4.00

+ Side Mashed Potato

+ Ranch

$0.50

+ Blue Cheese

$0.50

+ Tater Tots

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Fruit Tart ala mode

$6.50

+ Hammer Sauce

$0.50

+ Mild Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ Medium Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ Atomic Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ Sweet & Spicy Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ Teriyaki Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ Cajun Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ House Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ Atomic / House Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ Hot / Garlic Wing Sauce

$0.50

+ BBQ Sauce

$0.50

+ Garlic Bread

$1.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Specials

Zesty Chicken

$15.00

Four Corners Pizza Toast

$8.00

Chx Parm Pasta

$14.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Summer Salad

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

$5 Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.00

Salmon Special

$17.00

Grilled Wings Special

$13.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Wednesday Special

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.00

Rams Club

$8.00

Grouper Sandwich

$8.00

Number 23

$8.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.00

Reuben

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Pimento BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled BBQ Sandwich

$8.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$1.87

Budweiser Bottle

$1.87

Bud Light Bottle

$1.87

Coors Light Bottle

$1.87

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$1.87

Soup & Sandwich

$8.00

Sandwich & Salad

$8.00

Soup & Salad

$8.00

$8 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cristalino Brut Glass

$3.00

Vista Point Pinot Grigio Glass

$3.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay Glass

$3.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Noir Glass

$3.00

Vista Point Merlot Glass

$3.00

Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$3.00

Codorníu Cava Glass

$4.00

Astoria Pinot Grigio Glass

$4.50

Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$4.50

Rodney Strong Chardonnay Glass

$5.00

Inspirations Rosé Glass

$5.50

Storypoint Pinot Noir Glass

$5.50

Bodega Septima Malbec Glass

$4.75

Red Diamond Merlot Glass

$5.00

Trim Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$5.00

T-Shits

Four Corners Play

$25.00

Four Corners #GDTBATH

$25.00

Employee Four Corners Play

$17.00

Employee #GDTBATH

$17.00

Employee 4 Corners Hoodie

$30.00

4 Corners Hoodie

$48.00

Auction

UNC / Dook Cover

$20.00

Coasters

Coasters

$0.50

4Cs Pullover

Ladies Pullover

$60.00

Men's Pullover

$60.00

Emp Pullover Men

$45.00

Emp Pullover Women

$45.00

Mikes Menu

Hamburger

$10.00

Cajun Pasta

$13.50

Grouper Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Veggie Pasta

$13.50

Casaer Salad w/ Chicken

$13.50

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Julius Peppers

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

175 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Directions

Gallery
Four Corners image

Similar restaurants in your area

Franklin Motors
orange starNo Reviews
601 West Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro
orange starNo Reviews
307 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Venable Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Glasshalfull
orange starNo Reviews
106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Carrburritos Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
711 West Rosemary St. Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Caffe Driade
orange star4.3 • 524
1215 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chapel Hill
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston