Chapel Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Market and Moss
700 Market St, Chapel Hill
Popular items
Snow Day Pappardelle Bolognese for Two
$34.00
Eat well on your snow day! This meal is designed to pickup now and eat this weekend, includes:
- Fresh Pappardelle pasta (just boil and enjoy!)
- Beef Bolognese (cooked, ready to heat and eat): beef, cream, house bacon, shiitake
- Pecorino
- Pear Salad: kale, local radicchio, pear, glazed walnut, pickled fennel, tarragon-shallot vinaigrette, feta
- Baguette
Chocolate Tart
$9.00
dark chocolate. créme fraîche. orange zest. smoked salt
Cauliflower Wedge
$14.00
roasted cauliflower. blue cheese dressing. house lardons. scallion. breadcrumb
Lantern
423 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill
Popular items
Pea Shoot & Scallion Dumplings - Frozen (12) (V)
$15.00
black sesame, miso, sesame-miso dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)
$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Clara's Salad
$12.00
bib lettuce, crispy wontons, grilled pineapple, spicy roasted NC peanuts, secret dressing
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
Popular items
Harvest Spice Latte
$6.00
Try our Harvest Spice latte while supplies last! A 12oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree, raw sugar & pumpkin spice!
Cortado (4 oz.)
$4.00
double shot of espresso w/ 2oz steamed milk
Americano
$3.50
8oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 12 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice
SANDWICHES
Old East Tavern - Chapel Hill
1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill
Popular items
Nachos
$14.50
*GF* aged cheddar, gouda queso, cotija, green onion, pickled red onion, crispy jalapeños
guacamole, roasted garlic pico de gallo. Choice add-on proteins with upcharge
Fried Chicken Cutlet
$16.50
*GF bun available * fried chicken cutlet w/house pickles, Dukes mayo, butter lettuce. Toasted butter bread
Asian Brussels Sprouts
$9.30
*GF* soy glazed brussels sprouts w/pancetta, lemongrass, onion strings
Hawkers Asian Street Food
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill
Popular items
Roti Canai
$3.50
Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce | Some Heat
Yaki Udon
$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Spring Rolls
$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly