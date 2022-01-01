Chapel Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Eat well on your snow day! This meal is designed to pickup now and eat this weekend, includes:

- Fresh Pappardelle pasta (just boil and enjoy!)

- Beef Bolognese (cooked, ready to heat and eat): beef, cream, house bacon, shiitake

- Pecorino

- Pear Salad: kale, local radicchio, pear, glazed walnut, pickled fennel, tarragon-shallot vinaigrette, feta

- Baguette

