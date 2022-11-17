- Home
- /
- Chapel Hill
- /
- Joe Van Gogh - Chapel Hill
Joe Van Gogh - Chapel Hill
No reviews yet
1129 Weaver Dairy Road
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee
Espresso
Latte
A latte is espresso and lightly textured steamed milk.
Cappucino
The classic cafe beverage. A cappuccino is distinctly layered, while in a latte the espresso and steamed milk are mixed together. Served in 6oz or 12oz.
Americano
Prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Cortado
A cortado is a beverage consisting of two shots of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of latte-texture steamed milk. This drink originated in Spain, most likely Madrid. Served in a 4oz glass. The word cortado is the past participle of the Spanish verb cortar (to cut), in the sense of "dilute."
Macchiato
Macchiato is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted."
Mocha
Like a latte, mochas are based on espresso and hot milk but with added chocolate flavoring (ZUMA dark chocolate powder.)
Espresso
Made using high water pressure that “expresses” the flavor from finely ground coffee, our espresso is prepared to specific standards to create a sweet, balanced drink. Our recipe calls for a double shot of espresso. If you're looking for a drink with milk or added flavors, try one of our latte options!
Seasonal Specials
Pumpkin Spice Latte
House crafted pumpkin syrup paired with our award-winning espresso and Homeland Creamery milk steamed to a silky texture.
Maple Cinnamon Latte
House crafted maple cinnamon syrup paired with our award-winning espresso and Homeland Creamery milk steamed to a silky texture.
Peppermint Vanilla Latte
House crafted peppermint vanilla syrup paired with our award-winning espresso and Homeland Creamery milk steamed to a silky texture.
Tea
Chai
Our chai lattes are vanilla syrup, milk, and a black tea and spice chai concentrate.
Matcha
Our matcha lattes are made by mixing a green tea powder with an ounce of water and pouring the choice of milk over it.
Tea Latte
Tea lattes made by combining your choice of tea with some steamed milk and a syrup of your choosing.
Just Tea
Two Leaves and a Bud tea served hot or iced.
Sweet Drinks
Cans & Bottles
Nitro Cold Brew Can
Our ready to drink Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is naturally refreshing. It is 100% natural with no added sugars, no added preservatives and nothing artificial.
Ginger Tumeric Kombucha
UpDog Kombucha is handcrafted and made in small batches to ensure the best product for our customers. UpDog is USDA Certified Organic, Certified Kosher, Women Founded, and less than 0.05% ABV. UpDog offers a low sugar, low-calorie beverage packed with nutritional value and great flavor.
Peach Basil Kombucha
UpDog Kombucha is handcrafted and made in small batches to ensure the best product for our customers. UpDog is USDA Certified Organic, Certified Kosher, Women Founded, and less than 0.05% ABV. UpDog offers a low sugar, low-calorie beverage packed with nutritional value and great flavor.
Sparkling Water
16oz Sparkling Water
Minute Maid Orange Juice
100% Orange Juice, 12oz.
Boxed Water is Better
Boxed Water Is Better® is a sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Their cartons are 92% plant-based and 100% recyclable.
AHA Lemon Blackberry Sparkling Water
Flavored sparkling water with no sodium, no sweeteners, and no calories.
Nitro Cold Brew 4 Pack
Muffins
Lemon Bluberry Muffin
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, egg, soy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Vegan Energy Muffin
Allergens: Wheat, tree nuts. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Tender muffin filled with fresh cranberries, orange zest, and cardamom. Allergens: Wheat, egg, dairy.
Scone
Bread
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs, soy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Banana Bread
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts, soy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Savory Tart
House-made savory tart made with spinach, artichoke, garlic, egg, and cream cheese. (Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs.)
Buttermilk Biscuit
Allergens: Wheat, dairy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location! Add jam and butter for $1.
Ham and Cheddar Biscuit
Allergens: Wheat, dairy. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Cookies
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Funfetti Sugar Cookie
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
JP's Pastry
Breakfast
City Ham & Egg Biscuit
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Breakfast Burrito
Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs. Made in the bakery at our Woodcroft location!
Oatmeal
Vegan and gluten-free grab & go oatmeal!
Yogurt & Granola
House-made granola cup with non-fat yogurt. Allergens: Wheat, nuts, soy, dairy
Pound of Granola
Pound of house-made granola.
Sandwiches
Blends
Home for the Holidays
A portion of the proceeds from each purchase go to Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the Triangle area! Flavor Notes: Cranberry, Hazelnut, Milk Chocolate Origin: Ethiopia, Americas Process: Washed & Natural Certifications: USDA Organic Roast Level: Medium
Sea Turtle Blend
Flavor Notes: Berries, Chocolate, Vibrant. Origin: Americas, Africa. Process: Natural. Certifications: USDA Organic. Roast Level: Medium-Light. For every bag of Organic Sea Turtle Blend sold, we will donate 50 cents to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.
Espresso Blend
Flavor Notes: Bright, Complex, Sweet, Creamy. Origin: Americas, African, Indonesian. Process: Washed. Roast Level: Medium
Kenya French Roast Blend
Flavor Notes: Baker's Chocolate, Citrus, Syrupy. Origin: Highlands of Mount Kenya. Process: Washed. Roast Level: Dark
Red River Blend
Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Caramel, Clove, Creamy. Origin: Americas, Indonesian. Process: Washed. Certifications: USDA Organic & Fair Trade. Roast Level: Medium-Dark
JVG House Blend
Flavor Notes: Caramel, Vanilla, Citrus, Balanced Origin: Central America, Africa Process: Washed Certifications: None Roast Level: Medium
Home for the Holidays 6oz
Decaf
Decaf Mocha Java
Flavor Notes: Dried Fruit, Cocoa, Earthy, Sweet. Origin: Africa and Indonesia. Process: Natural. Certifications: USDA Organic. Roast Level: Medium-Dark
Decaf Big Sleep
Flavor Notes: Smooth, Sweet, Baker's Chocolate. Origin: Americas. Process: Water Process - 100% chemical-free decaffeination process. Certifications: None. Roast Level: Medium
Single Origin
Papua New Guinea Kuta Kofi
Flavor Notes: Chocolate, Toffee, Papaya, Allspice. Origin: Waghi Valley, Jiawaka Province. Altitude: 1600 MASL. Varietals: Typical, Bourbon, Arusha. Process: Fully Washed. Certifications: None. Roast Level: Medium
Ethiopia Aricha
Flavor Notes: Blackberry Jam, Cocoa, Grapefruit Origin: Yirgacheffe, Ethiopia Altitude: 1900-2300 MASL Varietals: JARC Selections & Ethiopian Heirloom Process: Natural Certifications: USDA Organic Roast Level: Light
Mexico El Porvenir
Flavor Notes: Graham Cracker, Apricot, Tamarind Origin: Grapos CO-OP, Chiapas, Mexico Altitude: 1600 - 1800 MASL Varietals: Marsellesa, Bourbon, Typica Process: Washed Certifications: Fair Trade and USDA Organic
Colombia Inzá
Flavor Notes: Stone Fruit, Citrus, Cocoa Origin: Inzá, Cauca, Colombia Altitude: 1800-2000 masl Varietals: Caturra, Colombia Process: Washed Certifications: USDA Organic
Guatemala Pixcayá
Flavor Notes: Caramel, Grilled Peach, Marzipan Origin: San Juan Sacatepéquez, Guatemala Altitude: 1889 MASL Varietals: Giant Bourbon Process: Washed Certifications: None
Steeped Coffee
The Traveler - 5 Pack
Introducing the newest addition to your luggage checklist: Joe Van Gogh’s THE TRAVELER. All you need is hot water and a cup! Place the 100% compostable tea-like bag inside, pour, and voila! Hello sustainable coffee on the gogh.
The Traveler Single Packet
Introducing the newest addition to your luggage checklist: Joe Van Gogh’s THE TRAVELER. All you need is hot water and a cup! Place the 100% compostable tea-like bag inside, pour, and voila! Hello sustainable coffee on the gogh.
Brew
Yama Hand Grinder
This Yama Hand Grinder combines the beauty of craftsmanship and simplistic design. Enjoy grinding your morning coffee with its easy-to-use grinding setup and sophisticated metal and wood features. Just pour your weighed out coffee into the open chamber, grind, then twist off the top to reveal your freshly ground coffee!
Chemex
6 Cup Chemex pour over.
Aeropress Go
AeroPress Go provides all the delicious brewing capabilities of the original AeroPress plus a drinking mug that doubles as a carrying case.Designed for use on the go: traveling, camping, or just at work.
Origami Dripper with Wooden Stand
Kalita Wave
Aeropress
Miir Mug
To Wear
S Sweatshirt
Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown cotton that has been pre-shrunk.
M Sweatshirt
Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown cotton that has been pre-shrunk.
L Sweatshirt
Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown cotton that has been pre-shrunk.
XL Sweatshirt
Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown cotton that has been pre-shrunk.
XXL Sweatshirt
Prepare to be over the moon with this year's holiday sweatshirt! Perfect for those fall days and cozy nights by the fire (or under the stars). This lightweight Jerzees unisex raglan crew sweatshirt is made with polyester and ring-spun sustainably sourced grown cotton that has been pre-shrunk.
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1129 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27514