Kipos Greek Taverna- Chapel Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1800 East Franklin Street

16

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Dinner

Meze

Union Special Sourdough

$6.00+

artisanal bread, sliced and served with an olive tapenade

Tzatziki

$8.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon

Skordalia

$8.00

garlic, potatoes

Fava Santorini

$8.00

split pea, red onion, capers

Melitzanosalata

$10.00

roasted eggplant, walnuts, peppers, parsley

Tirokafteri

$9.00

Greek feta, chiles, parsley

Taramosalata

$10.00

whipped salmon roe, lemon, EVOO

Meze Platter

$18.00

platter to share with choice of four meze spreads

Extra Pita

$3.00

Extra Veggies

$3.00

Mezedes

Dolmadakia

$12.00

handcrafted stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs (3)

Kalamata Olives

$8.00

Baked Feta

$10.00

Keftedes

$12.00

beef meatballs, tzatziki

Shrimp Saganaki

$12.00

Wood-Fired Grilled Octopus

$17.00

Soup & Salads

Avogolemeno

$8.00

egg lemon broth, chicken, rice

Marouli

$12.00

hand sheared greens, scallions, sunflower seeds, lemon vinaigrette

Ancient Grains

$14.00

barley, arugula, raisins, cranberries, Metaxa currants, walnuts

Rosemary Roasted Beets

$14.00

arugula, skordalia, citrus vinaigrette

Large Horiatiki

$17.00

Small Horiatiki

$12.50

Rotisserie

Lamb Rotisserie

$27.00

with lemon potatoes

Pork Rotisserie

$20.00

with lemon potatoes

Bone-In Half Chicken

$19.00

with lemon potatoes

Entrees

Pastitsio

$19.00

macaroni, beef, feta cheese gratin

Moussaka

$19.00

eggplant, beef, potato, bechamel souffle

Paidakia

$44.00

wood-fire grilled lamb chops, briam

Atzem

$16.00

rice, carrots, zucchini, tomato, onions, peppers and greens

Kakavia Fisherman's Stew

$32.00

red wine tomato broth

Shrimp & Scallops

$32.00

orzo, tomato essence

Baked Eggplant

$16.00

Pork Souvlakia

$20.00

Chicken Souvlakia

$20.00

Sides

Spanokoryzo

$10.00

rice, spinach, carrots, onions

Briam

$10.00

roasted zucchini, tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes and carrots

Gigantes Plaki

$8.00

giant beans, tomato, dill

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

Side Feta

$3.00

Extra Pita

$3.00

Extra Veggies

$3.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.50

Side Orzo

$5.00

Olga's Handmade Phyllo Pies

Spanakotiropita

$12.00

spinach and feta, served with seasonal fruit

Dessert

Desserts

Walnut Baklava

$12.00

hand rolled phyllo, walnuts, honey and orange zest syrup

Greek Yogurt

$10.00

topped with fresh fruit and drizzled with honey

Karithopita

$11.00

walnut cake, Greek yogurt, and fresh fruit

Kataifi

$11.00

honey, almonds, shredded phyllo

Galaktobouriko

$11.00

vanilla lemon custard, phyllo with orange rosewater syrup

Olive Oil Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

made with evoo and semi-sweet chocolate, sprinkled with olive oil and sea salt

Manouri Cheesecake

$13.00

graham cracker and sweetened Manouri cheese, fruit and honey

Ravani

$11.00

semolina cake, orange syrup, almonds

Cookies (6)

$8.00

Choose from Kolourakia (cherry or blueberry), Melamakarona, Kourabiedes

Cookies (12)

$14.00

Choose from Kolourakia (cherry or blueberry), Melamakarona, Kourabiedes

Kourabiedes

$2.00

Melamakarona

$2.00

Cherry Kolour

$2.00

Blueberry Kolour

$2.00

Kolourakia

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1800 East Franklin Street, 16, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

