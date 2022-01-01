Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve curry chicken

Lucha Tigre image

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry Chicken Empanada$4.50
1 per order.
More about Lucha Tigre
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill image

 

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)$16.99
Tender chicken cooked with special spices and hint of coconut
Madras Chicken Curry (Chefs Special, GF)$16.99
Boneless chicken breast cooked in South Indian style with a hint of coconut
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill - Chapel Hill
Lime & Basil image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Lime & Basil

200 W Franklin St Ste 130, Chapel Hill

Avg 3.8 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$11.00
Chicken, golden potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, and chicken simmered in a medium spicy yellow curry sauce with coconut milk. Served with steamed rice.
More about Lime & Basil
Caffe Driade image

 

Caffe Driade

1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad$6.00
Chicken Salad from Ninth Street Bakery. Add crackers or butter croissant to make it a meal!
Ingredients: Boiled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Shredded Carrot, Green Onion, Salt, White Pepper.
More about Caffe Driade
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Scallops

Summer Rolls

Tacos

Crab Cakes

Nachos

Squid

Salmon Salad

Steamed Dumplings

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston