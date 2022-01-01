Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

TAPAS

Lucha Tigre

746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill

Avg 4.6 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Cilantro Lime Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Wok Tossed Shrimp with Cabbage and Sakura sauce
General Chicken or Tofu Tacos$10.00
Broccoli and Sesame Seeds
Crispy Avocado Tacos$10.00
Panko, Asian Slaw, Pico and Crema
More about Lucha Tigre
Item pic

 

Que Chula

140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHULA POLLO PASTOR TACOS$14.99
flour tortillas, al pastor grilled chicken, oaxaca cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo
CHULA CAMARON TACOS$16.50
your choice of grilled shrimp, flour tortilla, cheese, pico de gallo, pineapple, mezcal
STREET TACO TRAY$37.99
12 mix-and-match tacos with a large side of rice, black charro beans. Max four different protein!
More about Que Chula

