Tacos in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve tacos
TAPAS
Lucha Tigre
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill
|Cilantro Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Wok Tossed Shrimp with Cabbage and Sakura sauce
|General Chicken or Tofu Tacos
|$10.00
Broccoli and Sesame Seeds
|Crispy Avocado Tacos
|$10.00
Panko, Asian Slaw, Pico and Crema
Que Chula
140 W Franklin St #110, Chapel Hill
|CHULA POLLO PASTOR TACOS
|$14.99
flour tortillas, al pastor grilled chicken, oaxaca cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo
|CHULA CAMARON TACOS
|$16.50
your choice of grilled shrimp, flour tortilla, cheese, pico de gallo, pineapple, mezcal
|STREET TACO TRAY
|$37.99
12 mix-and-match tacos with a large side of rice, black charro beans. Max four different protein!