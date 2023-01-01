Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill restaurants
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve dosa

Item pic

 

CholaNad Restaurant & Bar

310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MASALA DOSA (POTATO MASALA) (Gluten-Free & Vegan)$12.00
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
Item pic

 

Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Karam Dosa (GF)$13.99
Plain Dosa topped with beaten eggs and spicy masala
Cheese Dosa (GF)$12.99
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils topped with cheese
Masala Dosa (Vegan, GF)$11.99
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala
