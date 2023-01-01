Dosa in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve dosa
CholaNad Restaurant & Bar
310 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
|MASALA DOSA (POTATO MASALA) (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
|$12.00
Crepe made from Rice and black lentils, South Indian dish, also very popular in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Served with Chutneys and Sambar (Lentil Sauce)
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101, Chapel Hill
|Egg Karam Dosa (GF)
|$13.99
Plain Dosa topped with beaten eggs and spicy masala
|Cheese Dosa (GF)
|$12.99
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils topped with cheese
|Masala Dosa (Vegan, GF)
|$11.99
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala