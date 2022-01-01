Muffins in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve muffins
More about Merritt's Grill
Merritt's Grill
1009 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.50
|Chocolate Muffin
|$2.50
More about Coco Bistro
Coco Bistro
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180, CHAPEL HILL
|Blueberry Orange Muffin
|$5.50
|GF Apple Cinnamon Muffin
|$5.50
|Cinnamon Nutmeg Muffin
|$5.50
More about Perennial
Perennial
401 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hil
|Muffin
|$3.50
Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery
Cranberry Orange Muffin: contains egg and nuts
Pumpkin Chai Muffin: contains egg and dairy.
More about Breakaway Cafe
Breakaway Cafe
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100, Chapel Hill
|Strawberry Muffin
|$3.75
|Carrot Apple Walnut Muffin
|$3.75
|Raspberry Crumb Muffin
|$3.75
More about Caffe Driade
Caffe Driade
1215 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill
|Cranberry Orange Muffin
|$4.50
Cranberry Orange Muffin from 9th Street Bakery.
**Contains Nuts, and eggs
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
Blueberry Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery
**Contains and eggs
|Pumpkin Chai Muffin
|$4.50
Pumpkin Chai Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery
**Contains dairy, and eggs