Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C.
Carrboro, NC 27510
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Appetizers
A1. Chicken Satays
(4) Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce, cucumber salad.
A2. Fresh Rolls
(2) Cold rolls filled with Chicken, shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, carrot and Thai basil, wrapped in rice paper, accompanied with homemade brown sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts and Thai style spicy fresh basil sauce.
A3. Vegetable Spring Rolls
(2) Golden fried crispy vegetable spring rolls served with Station’s Sweet chili sauce.
A4. Crab Cheese Spring Rolls
(2) Crispy Spring roll filled with cream cheese, crab meat and scallion serve with House’s Sweet chill sauce.
A5. Dumplings
(4) Steamed dumplings. Ground pork, shrimp, chestnut and scallion served with tangy soy sauce.
A6. Fried Tofu
Crispy fried tofu server with sweet Chili sauce on top with crushed peanuts.
A7. Thai Shrimp Cocktail
A8. Thai Station Wings
(6) Thai southern style marinated fried chicken wings, on top with golden crispy fried onion and severed accompanied with Thai sweet Chili sauce.
A9. Phla Scallops
4) Steamed Scallops on top with spicy special sauce with chopped lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, fried shallots and mints.
SOUP
Soups
S1. Tom Yum Soup*
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir leaf, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime juice and hot pepper. (Mild) *Sauce contains shrimp product.
S2. Tom Kha Soup*
Sweet and spicy coconut soup with galangal, lemon grass, kaffir leaf, lime juice, onion, cilantro and hot pepper. (Mild)
S3. Glass Noodle Sup
Choice of tofu or ground Chicken, bean thread glass noodles, mushrooms, cilantro, napa cabbage and green onions in a clear broth soup.
SALAD
Salads
SL1. House Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber carrot served with homemade peanut dressing.
SL2. Glass Noodle Salad*
Bean thread glass noodles, ground pork, shrimp, scallion, cilantro, celery, tomato, onion, peanut and hot peppers, mixed in spicy chili and lime dressing. (Mild)
SL3. Papaya Salad*
Shredded papaya and carrot, string beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili-lime dressing and topped with crispy pork rinds.
SL4. Larb*
Spicy Thai chicken salad, Ground meat, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, cilantro and scallions, Thai chili-lime dressing.
SL5. Yum Nam Khao Tod
Thai fried curried rice salad. The lightly curried croquettes of fried rice, made into balls, broken apart, and mixed with thai sour pork sausage , seasoned, and mixed into ginger, peanut, mints, cilantro, red onion, and scallions served with green leaf.
SL6. Thai Style Fruit Salad with Shrimp*
A savory and refreshing Thai summer salad. Mixed fresh fruits (seasoning fruit) , peanut, shrimps mixed with house special spicy sweet and sour sauce.
FOOD
Entrees
E1. Massaman Curry*
Mild tamarind curry mixed with coconut milk, spices of cumin and turmeric, onion, potato and on top with cashew nuts. (Come with Jasmine rice.)
E2. Green Curry*
The famous curry with green chili paste, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and Thai basil. (Come with Jasmine rice.)
E3. Panang Curry*
A thick curry made with coconut milk, Thai red chili paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf and pea. (Come with Jasmine rice.)
E4. Ginger Sauce
Stir fried ginger, onions, scallion and mushrooms in ginger sauce. (Come with Jasmine rice.)
E5. Stir Fried Mix Vegetable
Stir fried choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, green bean, cabbage and baby corn in House garlic sauce. (Come with Jasmine rice.)
E6. Thai Street Basil Sauce*
One of famous street food in Thailand Stir-fried ground meats or proteins, onion, garlic, bell pepper, Basil, in homemade spicy basil sauce. (Come with Jasmine rice.) *Made with ground meats.
E7. Cashew Nut Sauce
A choice of deep fry crispy proteins stir fry with garlic, onion, scallion, bell pepper and cashew nuts in our specials sauce. (Come with Jasmine rice.)
Fried Rice
F1. Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice w. egg, garlic, onion, tomato, scallion.
F2. Basil Fried rice*
Stir fried rice with egg, Chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves.
F3. Tom Yum Fried Rice*
Stir fried rice with Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, mushrooms and egg. *Sauce contain shrimps product.
F4. Thai-American Fried Rice
Thai-American fried rice is a fusion food that mixed Thai fried rice dish with "American" side ingredients. Stir fried jasmine rice with green peas, raisins , carrot, scallions, garlic and onion in our special sauce served with hotdogs , fried egg and fried chicken wing.
House Specials
H1. Ribeye Steak
10 oz rib-eye steak seasoned and served with a spicy Thai dipping sauce on the side, a side salad and French fries. *We will cook to order, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your rick of foodborne illness.
H2. Soft Shell Crab w/ Spicy Herb Dressing*
Crispy fried soft-shell crab topped with spicy herb dressing (green apple, red onion, scallion, cilantro, cashew nut) or you can request any sauce under the Entree section. Come with Jasmine rice.
H3. Thai Station Grilled Chicken
Dark meat chicken marinated overnight in our special sauce, char-grilled and served with egg fried rice and sweet and sour sauce.
H4. Station Duck Curry*
Deboned duck cooked in a red curry paste & coconut milk w/ tomatoes, green peas, pineapples bell pepper, Chinese eggplant and basil.
H6. Famous Bangkok Duck Rice
Special marinated roasted duck served over rice and dark think sauce along with sweet soy sauce and ginger pickle on the side.
H7. Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with shrimps, curry powder pineapple, egg, onion, green peas, corn, tomato, scallion, raisin, cashew, served in a pineapple shell on top with dried shredded pork.
H8. Stir Fried Soft Shell Crab W/ Curry Powder*
Stir Fried Soft Shell Crab in Curry Powder, Milk, Egg, Red bell, Onion and Scallion in House Specials Sauce. *As for take out order we will pack soft sell crab separate with the sauce. *Please inform us if you have any food allergy.
H9. Stir Fried Squid W/ Salted Egg Sauce
Stir Fried Squid with scallion and Red bell pepper in House Specials Salted Egg Sauce. *Please inform us if you have any food allergy.
H10.Moo Ping
(3)Grilled BBQ pork on skewers served with sticky rice and spicy homemade E-San sauce. * Gluten Free not available
H11. Ba Mee Duck
Green egg noodle served with BBQ Duck and along with ginger pickle , Chinese broccoli on top with special dark think sauce scallion and fried garlic.
H12. Khao Mun Gai
Succulent poached Chicken Severed on aroma ginger and garlic rice along side with special ginger soy bean sauce.
H13. Khao Yum Gai Zapp*
Fried chicken mixed with chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, cilantro, mints and scallions flavorful with Thai chili-lime dressing served with white rice.
H14. Thai MAMA Ramen Soup*
Seafood with Thai instant ramen noodle in creamy Tom Yum noodle soup, cabbage, bean sprouts and Asian green served with boil egg and fried wonton sheets.
Noodle Soup
NS1. Street Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in rich beef broth with bean sprouts, Asian greens,Chinese broccoli and roasted garlic.
NS2. Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice noodles and stew chicken drum in rich chicken broth with bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, Chinese broccoli and roasted garlic.
NS3. Tom Yum Noodle Soup*
Hot and sour soup with rice noodle ground pork, shrimps, fish ball, lime juice, roasted chili flakes, lime juice, and roasted peanuts. *Sauce contain shrimps product.
NS4. House Duck Noodle
A popular Thai street food. The soup is flavored with aromatic spice mix, and along with the duck bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, Chinese broccoli and roasted garlic.
NS5. Boat Noodle(pork)
A classic street-food bowl of deliciousness with a fragrant pork broth. Thai style noodle dish with a strong favor in our special dark soy sauce and spices serve with thin rice noodle, pork, pork ball, Chinese broccoli, Asian green on top and served on the side with fresh bean sprouts, fresh basil and fried pork rinds. Normally they are sale on a boat vendor that travel in a river that why we call “Boat noodle”
NS6. Ba Mee Soup
Ba Mee Noodle Soup. Egg noodles served with BBQ Pork and shrimp and pork wonton in optional clear broth or Tom You broth.
Stir Fried Noodles
N1. Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with our old-school style pad Thai sauce (a sweet and sour taste), red onion, scallion, bean sprout, egg, yellow tofu and sweet pickle radish topped with crushed peanuts.
N2. Pad See Ew
Fresh flat rice noodles stir fried in a sweet soy sauce, eggs, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.
N3. Pad Kee Mao*
Fresh flat rice noodles, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with house spicy basil sauce.
N4. Thai Style Macaroni*
Macaroni, egg, onion, tomato, scallion, egg stir fried in-house special soy sauce.
N5. Thai Style Spaghettis*
Spaghetti noodle, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with a Thai style spicy basil sauce.
DESSERT
Desserts
D1. Coconut Ice Cream w/ Sweet Sticky Rice
Coconut Cake
Orange Cake
Scoop of Thai Tea Ice Cream
Scoop of Coconut Ice Cream
D5. Mango with Sticky Rice
Thai Donuts (Pla Thong Ko)
Simple dough fried in oil makes light and puffy donuts sticks serve with condensed milk and chocolate.
Roti
Thai Roti is one of the most popular snacks/desserts in Thailand. A crispy wheat flour fried bread. Serve with condensed milk, chocolate, marshmallow and vanilla ice cream.
Ice Cream
Khanom Thuai/Coconut Rice Pudding
The Thai dessert made from rice flour, coconut milk salt and sugar and served on small ceramic cup.
BEER.
BEER
Asahi
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery
Big Boss Brown Ale
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery
IPA
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery
Hoegaarden
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery
Kirin Ichiban
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery
Mason Jar Larger
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery
Sapporo 22Fl.oz
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Sigha
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Stella Artois
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required.
Mic Ultra
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery
SAKE.
Sake
Miyozakura Panda Junmai
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Kukai Mango Nigori
300 ml, ALC.7% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Mio Sparking
300 ml, ALC.5% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Yuki Nigori Mango
375 ml, AL.10% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Hana White Peach
375 ml, ALC.8% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Hana Lychee
375 ml/ALC 8% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Cream
300 ml/ALC 7% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Homare Strawberry Nigori
300 ml/ALC 8% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Kitaya Sparklikg Blue
180 ml/ALC 8% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Homare Jumai Yuzu Sake
300 ml/ALC 10% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Wine.
White Wine
La Marca Prosecco
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Edna Valley Pinot Grigio (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Storypoint Chardonnay (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Seaglass Riesling (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
The Dreaming Tree(Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Red Wine
Athena Pinot Noir (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Souverain Merlot (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Carnivor Zinfandel (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Dona Paula Malbec (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
Astoria Primo Rosso Red Blend (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)
*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.
