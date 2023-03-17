Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Thai Station Restaurant

11 Reviews

$$

201 E Main St, Ste C.

Carrboro, NC 27510

Popular Items

N1. Pad Thai
A3. Vegetable Spring Rolls
N2. Pad See Ew

APPETIZER

Appetizers

(4) Boiled Shrimp and basil dipping in spicy fresh chili and garlic sauce. (Mild)
A1. Chicken Satays

A1. Chicken Satays

$8.00

(4) Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce, cucumber salad. ​

A2. Fresh Rolls

A2. Fresh Rolls

$5.00

(2) Cold rolls filled with Chicken, shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, carrot and Thai basil, wrapped in rice paper, accompanied with homemade brown sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts and Thai style spicy fresh basil sauce. ​

A3. Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.00

(2) Golden fried crispy vegetable spring rolls served with Station’s Sweet chili sauce.

A4. Crab Cheese Spring Rolls

A4. Crab Cheese Spring Rolls

$4.00

(2) Crispy Spring roll filled with cream cheese, crab meat and scallion serve with House’s Sweet chill sauce. ​

A5. Dumplings

A5. Dumplings

$7.00

(4) Steamed dumplings. Ground pork, shrimp, chestnut and scallion served with tangy soy sauce.

A6. Fried Tofu

$5.00

Crispy fried tofu server with sweet Chili sauce on top with crushed peanuts.

A7. Thai Shrimp Cocktail

A7. Thai Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00
A8. Thai Station Wings

A8. Thai Station Wings

$10.00

(6) Thai southern style marinated fried chicken wings, on top with golden crispy fried onion and severed accompanied with Thai sweet Chili sauce.

A9. Phla Scallops

A9. Phla Scallops

$9.00

4) Steamed Scallops on top with spicy special sauce with chopped lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, fried shallots and mints.

SOUP

Soups

S1. Tom Yum Soup*

Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir leaf, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime juice and hot pepper. (Mild) *Sauce contains shrimp product. ​

S2. Tom Kha Soup*

S2. Tom Kha Soup*

Sweet and spicy coconut soup with galangal, lemon grass, kaffir leaf, lime juice, onion, cilantro and hot pepper. (Mild)

S3. Glass Noodle Sup

Choice of tofu or ground Chicken, bean thread glass noodles, mushrooms, cilantro, napa cabbage and green onions in a clear broth soup. ​

SALAD

Salads

SL1. House Salad

$5.00

Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber carrot served with homemade peanut dressing.

SL2. Glass Noodle Salad*

$10.00

Bean thread glass noodles, ground pork, shrimp, scallion, cilantro, celery, tomato, onion, peanut and hot peppers, mixed in spicy chili and lime dressing. (Mild)

SL3. Papaya Salad*

SL3. Papaya Salad*

$8.00

Shredded papaya and carrot, string beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili-lime dressing and topped with crispy pork rinds.

SL4. Larb*

SL4. Larb*

$10.00+

Spicy Thai chicken salad, Ground meat, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, cilantro and scallions, Thai chili-lime dressing.

SL5. Yum Nam Khao Tod

SL5. Yum Nam Khao Tod

$10.00

Thai fried curried rice salad. The lightly curried croquettes of fried rice, made into balls, broken apart, and mixed with thai sour pork sausage , seasoned, and mixed into ginger, peanut, mints, cilantro, red onion, and scallions served with green leaf.

SL6. Thai Style Fruit Salad with Shrimp*

SL6. Thai Style Fruit Salad with Shrimp*

$12.00

A savory and refreshing Thai summer salad. Mixed fresh fruits (seasoning fruit) , peanut, shrimps mixed with house special spicy sweet and sour sauce.

FOOD

Entrees

All the entrees come with Jasmine rice.
E1. Massaman Curry*

E1. Massaman Curry*

Mild tamarind curry mixed with coconut milk, spices of cumin and turmeric, onion, potato and on top with cashew nuts. (Come with Jasmine rice.) ​

E2. Green Curry*

E2. Green Curry*

The famous curry with green chili paste, Chinese eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and Thai basil. (Come with Jasmine rice.)

E3. Panang Curry*

E3. Panang Curry*

A thick curry made with coconut milk, Thai red chili paste, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaf and pea. (Come with Jasmine rice.) ​

E4. Ginger Sauce

E4. Ginger Sauce

Stir fried ginger, onions, scallion and mushrooms in ginger sauce. (Come with Jasmine rice.)

E5. Stir Fried Mix Vegetable

E5. Stir Fried Mix Vegetable

Stir fried choice of protein, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, green bean, cabbage and baby corn in House garlic sauce. (Come with Jasmine rice.)

E6. Thai Street Basil Sauce*

One of famous street food in Thailand Stir-fried ground meats or proteins, onion, garlic, bell pepper, Basil, in homemade spicy basil sauce. (Come with Jasmine rice.) *Made with ground meats.

E7. Cashew Nut Sauce

E7. Cashew Nut Sauce

A choice of deep fry crispy proteins stir fry with garlic, onion, scallion, bell pepper and cashew nuts in our specials sauce. (Come with Jasmine rice.)

Fried Rice

F1. Thai Fried Rice

F1. Thai Fried Rice

Stir fried jasmine rice w. egg, garlic, onion, tomato, scallion. ​

F2. Basil Fried rice*

Stir fried rice with egg, Chili, onion, bell pepper and basil leaves. ​

F3. Tom Yum Fried Rice*

F3. Tom Yum Fried Rice*

Stir fried rice with Chili paste, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, mushrooms and egg. *Sauce contain shrimps product.

F4. Thai-American Fried Rice

F4. Thai-American Fried Rice

$16.00

Thai-American fried rice is a fusion food that mixed Thai fried rice dish with "American" side ingredients. Stir fried jasmine rice with green peas, raisins , carrot, scallions, garlic and onion in our special sauce served with hotdogs , fried egg and fried chicken wing.

House Specials

H1. Ribeye Steak

H1. Ribeye Steak

$22.00Out of stock

10 oz rib-eye steak seasoned and served with a spicy Thai dipping sauce on the side, a side salad and French fries. *We will cook to order, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your rick of foodborne illness.

H2. Soft Shell Crab w/ Spicy Herb Dressing*

H2. Soft Shell Crab w/ Spicy Herb Dressing*

$20.00

Crispy fried soft-shell crab topped with spicy herb dressing (green apple, red onion, scallion, cilantro, cashew nut) or you can request any sauce under the Entree section. Come with Jasmine rice.

H3. Thai Station Grilled Chicken

H3. Thai Station Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Dark meat chicken marinated overnight in our special sauce, char-grilled and served with egg fried rice and sweet and sour sauce.

H4. Station Duck Curry*

$20.00

Deboned duck cooked in a red curry paste & coconut milk w/ tomatoes, green peas, pineapples bell pepper, Chinese eggplant and basil. ​

H6. Famous Bangkok Duck Rice

H6. Famous Bangkok Duck Rice

$20.00

Special marinated roasted duck served over rice and dark think sauce along with sweet soy sauce and ginger pickle on the side.

H7. Pineapple Fried Rice

H7. Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with shrimps, curry powder pineapple, egg, onion, green peas, corn, tomato, scallion, raisin, cashew, served in a pineapple shell on top with dried shredded pork.

H8. Stir Fried Soft Shell Crab W/ Curry Powder*

H8. Stir Fried Soft Shell Crab W/ Curry Powder*

$22.00

Stir Fried Soft Shell Crab in Curry Powder, Milk, Egg, Red bell, Onion and Scallion in House Specials Sauce. *As for take out order we will pack soft sell crab separate with the sauce. *Please inform us if you have any food allergy.

H9. Stir Fried Squid W/ Salted Egg Sauce

H9. Stir Fried Squid W/ Salted Egg Sauce

$18.00

Stir Fried Squid with scallion and Red bell pepper in House Specials Salted Egg Sauce. *Please inform us if you have any food allergy.

H10.Moo Ping

H10.Moo Ping

$10.00

(3)Grilled BBQ pork on skewers served with sticky rice and spicy homemade E-San sauce. * Gluten Free not available

H11. Ba Mee Duck

H11. Ba Mee Duck

$22.00

Green egg noodle served with BBQ Duck and along with ginger pickle , Chinese broccoli on top with special dark think sauce scallion and fried garlic.

H12. Khao Mun Gai

H12. Khao Mun Gai

$15.00Out of stock

Succulent poached Chicken Severed on aroma ginger and garlic rice along side with special ginger soy bean sauce.

H13. Khao Yum Gai Zapp*

H13. Khao Yum Gai Zapp*

$15.00

Fried chicken mixed with chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, cilantro, mints and scallions flavorful with Thai chili-lime dressing served with white rice.

H14. Thai MAMA Ramen Soup*

H14. Thai MAMA Ramen Soup*

$16.00

Seafood with Thai instant ramen noodle in creamy Tom Yum noodle soup, cabbage, bean sprouts and Asian green served with boil egg and fried wonton sheets.

Noodle Soup

NS1. Street Beef Noodle Soup

NS1. Street Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Rice noodles in rich beef broth with bean sprouts, Asian greens,Chinese broccoli and roasted garlic.

NS2. Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

NS2. Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Rice noodles and stew chicken drum in rich chicken broth with bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, Chinese broccoli and roasted garlic. ​

NS3. Tom Yum Noodle Soup*

$15.00

Hot and sour soup with rice noodle ground pork, shrimps, fish ball, lime juice, roasted chili flakes, lime juice, and roasted peanuts. *Sauce contain shrimps product.

NS4. House Duck Noodle

NS4. House Duck Noodle

$16.00

A popular Thai street food. The soup is flavored with aromatic spice mix, and along with the duck bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, Chinese broccoli and roasted garlic.

NS5. Boat Noodle(pork)

NS5. Boat Noodle(pork)

$16.00

A classic street-food bowl of deliciousness with a fragrant pork broth. Thai style noodle dish with a strong favor in our special dark soy sauce and spices serve with thin rice noodle, pork, pork ball, Chinese broccoli, Asian green on top and served on the side with fresh bean sprouts, fresh basil and fried pork rinds. Normally they are sale on a boat vendor that travel in a river that why we call “Boat noodle”

NS6. Ba Mee Soup

NS6. Ba Mee Soup

$15.00

Ba Mee Noodle Soup. Egg noodles served with BBQ Pork and shrimp and pork wonton in optional clear broth or Tom You broth.

Stir Fried Noodles

N1. Pad Thai

N1. Pad Thai

Stir-fried rice noodles with our old-school style pad Thai sauce (a sweet and sour taste), red onion, scallion, bean sprout, egg, yellow tofu and sweet pickle radish topped with crushed peanuts.

N2. Pad See Ew

N2. Pad See Ew

Fresh flat rice noodles stir fried in a sweet soy sauce, eggs, broccoli and Chinese broccoli. ​

N3. Pad Kee Mao*

N3. Pad Kee Mao*

Fresh flat rice noodles, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with house spicy basil sauce.

N4. Thai Style Macaroni*

N4. Thai Style Macaroni*

Macaroni, egg, onion, tomato, scallion, egg stir fried in-house special soy sauce.

N5. Thai Style Spaghettis*

Spaghetti noodle, onion, bell pepper, baby corn, carrot, Chinese broccoli and basil stir fried with a Thai style spicy basil sauce.

KIDS MENU

Kids

K1. Kid Chicken Thai Macaroni

K1. Kid Chicken Thai Macaroni

$7.00

Macaroni, egg, onion, tomato, scallion, egg stir fried in special soy sauce. ​

K2. Kid Chicken Thai Fried Rice

K2. Kid Chicken Thai Fried Rice

$7.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice w. egg, garlic, onion, tomato, scallion.

K3. Chicken Nugget w/ Fries

$6.00

K3. Chicken Nugget w/ Fries

$6.00

DESSERT

Desserts

D1. Coconut Ice Cream w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.50Out of stock

D1. Coconut Ice Cream w/ Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.50Out of stock
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$6.00
Orange Cake

Orange Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Scoop of Thai Tea Ice Cream

Scoop of Thai Tea Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock
Scoop of Coconut Ice Cream

Scoop of Coconut Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock
D5. Mango with Sticky Rice

D5. Mango with Sticky Rice

$6.00Out of stock
Thai Donuts (Pla Thong Ko)

Thai Donuts (Pla Thong Ko)

$5.00

Simple dough fried in oil makes light and puffy donuts sticks serve with condensed milk and chocolate.

Roti

Roti

$6.00

Thai Roti is one of the most popular snacks/desserts in Thailand. A crispy wheat flour fried bread. Serve with condensed milk, chocolate, marshmallow and vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream

$2.00
Khanom Thuai/Coconut Rice Pudding

Khanom Thuai/Coconut Rice Pudding

$5.00

The Thai dessert made from rice flour, coconut milk salt and sugar and served on small ceramic cup.

Side

Ex Side of Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Veggie

$2.00

Side Steam Tofu

$2.00

Side of Fries

$1.50

Side Steam Noodle

$2.00

Peanut Sauce 12oz

$5.00

Peanut Sauce 24oz

$10.00

Peanut Dressing 12oz

$5.00

Peanut Dressing 24oz

$10.00

DRINKS.

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00Out of stock

Nestle Bottle of Water

$2.00Out of stock

BEER.

BEER

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery

Asahi

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery

Big Boss Brown Ale

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery

IPA

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery

Hoegaarden

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery

Kirin Ichiban

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery

Mason Jar Larger

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery

Sapporo 22Fl.oz

$7.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Sigha

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Stella Artois

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required.

Mic Ultra

$4.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only *No delivery

SAKE.

Sake

Miyozakura Panda Junmai

Miyozakura Panda Junmai

$7.00Out of stock

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Kukai Mango Nigori

Kukai Mango Nigori

$9.00

300 ml, ALC.7% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Mio Sparking

Mio Sparking

$10.00

300 ml, ALC.5% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Yuki Nigori Mango

Yuki Nigori Mango

$10.00Out of stock

375 ml, AL.10% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Hana White Peach

Hana White Peach

$10.00

375 ml, ALC.8% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Hana Lychee

Hana Lychee

$10.00

375 ml/ALC 8% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Cream

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Cream

$9.00

300 ml/ALC 7% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Homare Strawberry Nigori

Homare Strawberry Nigori

$13.00

300 ml/ALC 8% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Kitaya Sparklikg Blue

Kitaya Sparklikg Blue

$13.00

180 ml/ALC 8% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Homare Jumai Yuzu Sake

Homare Jumai Yuzu Sake

$14.00

300 ml/ALC 10% *You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Wine.

White Wine

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required.

La Marca Prosecco

$7.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Edna Valley Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$36.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$36.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Storypoint Chardonnay (Bottle)

$32.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Seaglass Riesling (Bottle)

$24.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

The Dreaming Tree(Bottle)

$36.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Red Wine

Athena Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$28.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Souverain Merlot (Bottle)

$28.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Carnivor Zinfandel (Bottle)

$28.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Dona Paula Malbec (Bottle)

$24.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Astoria Primo Rosso Red Blend (Bottle)

$28.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$32.00

*You must be at least 21 years old to order. * Valid ID required. *Pick up only. *No delivery.

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro, NC 27510

Directions

Gallery
Thai Station Restaurant image
Thai Station Restaurant image
Thai Station Restaurant image

Map
