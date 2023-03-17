Thai Station Restaurant

NS5. Boat Noodle(pork)

$16.00

A classic street-food bowl of deliciousness with a fragrant pork broth. Thai style noodle dish with a strong favor in our special dark soy sauce and spices serve with thin rice noodle, pork, pork ball, Chinese broccoli, Asian green on top and served on the side with fresh bean sprouts, fresh basil and fried pork rinds. Normally they are sale on a boat vendor that travel in a river that why we call “Boat noodle”