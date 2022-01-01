- Home
Sushi at the Park
583 Reviews
$$
1163 Parkside Main St
Cary, NC 27519
Popular Items
SODA
OTHER
ICED TEA
HOT GREEN TEA
THAI TEA (no refills)
THAI COFFEE (no refills)
Kids Juice Box (no refills)
Perrier Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
Cranberry Juice (no refills)
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Tonic
Shirley Temple (No Refills)
Pineapple Juice (No Refills)
Orange Juice (no refills)
Roy Rodgers (No Refills)
Employee Doubleshot
Apps
Crab Wontons
Five crispy fried wontons filled with kani, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet chili sauce
Crispy Tofu
golden brown fried tofu, served with sweet and sour mild chili sauce and ground peanuts
Edamame (gf)
Steamed soybeans with a light salt seasoning
Fresh Basil Rolls
Choice of vegetarian or shrimp. Lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, noodles, and fresh basil leaves wrapped in rice paper. Served with homemade sauce topped with crushed peanuts. (Peanut Free sauce).
Gyoza Dumplings
Savory dumplings, steamed or fried, filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce. Vegetarian available.
Nigiri Sashimi Appetizer*
Assortment of chef’s choice fresh fish (sashimi +$2)
Parkside Sampler
A little bit of everything: 2 spring rolls, 2 sexy shrimp, 2 crab wontons, and 1 steamed and 1 fried gyoza
Pot Stickers
Savory chicken dumplings served in red curry sauce
Salmon Ceviche*
salmon, mint leaves, avocado, cilantro, red onions, and tomatoes with ceviche sauce
Sexy Shrimp
Five shrimp wrapped in spring roll skin and chicken mix, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce
Shiso Carpaccio*
Choice of yellowtail, ahi tuna, or scallops with shiso-ponzu sauce, green tobiko, radish sprouts, scallions, kizame wasabi
Shumai Dumplings
Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce and topped with garlic
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad*
Tuna, escolar, avocado, and cucumber with spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Crackers*
Spicy tuna topped with thinly sliced jalapeños, wasabi cream, and tobiko, served on top of crispy rice and drizzled with eel sauce
Spring Rolls
Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Vegi-Vegi
Asparagus, oshinko, carrots, kampyo, spinach, avocado wrapped in cucumber with shiso-ponzu sauce
Salad
Ahi Tuna Mango Salad*
Seared tuna, spring mix, avocado, mango, and homemade sesame seed dressing
House Salad*
Fresh greens with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Chilled, marinated seaweed
Yum Beef
Grilled beef sliced and topped with lime juice dressing, cucumber, roasted chili, red onions, tomato, cilantro, toasted rice, and scallions over fresh lettuce
Yum Shrimp (gf)
Grilled shrimp topped with lime juice dressing, lemon grass, lime leaves, red onions, cilantro, and scallions served over fresh lettuce
Soup
Miso Soup*
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Thai Coconut Soup (gf)
Thai spicy and sour soup in coconut broth with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galgangal and mushrooms
Tom Yum (gf)
Thai spicy and sour soup in clear broth with lemongrass, kafﬁr lime leaves, and mushrooms
Wonton Soup
Shrimp and chicken wontons in a clear broth
Noodles
Drunken Noodles
Rice noodles, stir fried with broccoli, onions, eggs, bell peppers, green beans, basil, tomatoes, and chili sauce. (Contains fish sauce.)
Lo Mein
Egg noodles with bean sprouts, onions, cabbage, scallions, and mushrooms
Pad See Eew
Stir fried rice noodles with egg, garlic, brown sauce, and broccoli
Pad Thai (gf)
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
Ramen
Pork or Pork Miso: Thin-sliced pork, wakame, soft egg, nori, fishcake, baby corn, and scallions. Choice of pork or miso broth; or Wonton Ramen: Shrimp and chicken wontons in a clear broth; or Tofu Veggie Ramen: Tofu, mushrooms, carrots, spinach, broccoli asparagus, and cabbage in shoyu broth
Entrees
Bibimbop
Rice topped with spinach, spring mix, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbage, zucchinis, tomatoes, fried egg and pickled raddish. With choice of beef bulgolgi, spicy pork, grilled shrimp, or grilled tofu
Bulgolgi
Thinly sliced maroinated spicy pork or korean bbq beef served with kimchee
Duck Basil
Sliced roasted duck in fresh chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves
Fried Rice
Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions
General Tso's Chicken
Crispy chicken breast pieces, pineapple, and bell peppers in our classic General Tso’s sauce served with steamed broccoli
Hibachi
Served with assorted vegetables and your choice of fried rice, steamed white or brown rice
Japanese Curry
traditional Japanese cury with carrots, onions, and potatoes over rice
Orange Chicken
Classic chinese-style dish, lightly battered chicken breast with scallions, bell peppers, and orange zest served with steamed broccoli
Pineapple Fried Rice
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet and sour sauce with roasted sesame seeds served with steamed broccoli
Tempura
Deep fried and lightly battered with assorted vegetables and served with tempura sauce
Teriyaki
Chicken or beef with Teriyaki sauce and assorted vegetables served with steamed white or brown rice
Thai Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts, bell peppers, carrots, chili paste, onions, and scallions
Thai Curry
Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries. Panang curry: Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or Massaman curry: Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or Red curry: Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or Green curry: Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
Thai Spicy Basil
Fresh chili sauce, bell peppers, green beans, onions, and basil leaves
Sashimi Sushi Combos
Dinner Chirashi*
A variety of sashimi arranged on a bed of sushi rice
Dinner Sashimi Combo*
15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice
Dinner Sushi and Sashimi*
California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi
Dinner Sushi Deluxe*
Dragon Roll and 9 pieces of nigiri
Dinner Sushi Regular*
California roll and 7 pieces of nigiri
Rolls Combo*
California roll, tuna roll, and salmon roll
Salmon Lover*
4 pieces of salmon nigiri, 6 pieces of salmon sashimi, and a salmon roll
Unagi Don
Eel lovers’ favorite. Eel, lightly fried, and pickled daikon served on top of a bed of sushi rice, masago, and sesame seeds, topped with eel sauce
Specials
Tokyo Pizza
Toro, Salmon, Yellow tail, Tuna, White Fish, mixed into our house made mango salad, tomato, Spicy Mayo, Kimchee Sauce, Kizami Ginger, Mint leaves on a Sushi rice crust - Served with Kizami Wasabi.
Ocean-Breeze Burger *Monthly Special*
Tuna, Yellow tail Spicy Kani, Mango, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce, Eel Sauce, Lava Sauce. Set in between 2 Crispy sushi rice patties
Poke Bowls
Beautiful View
Cucumber, Kiwi, Mango, Orange, Avocado, splashed with our Homemade Poke-Sesame sauce
Bowl of the Hill
Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Scallions, Nori, Edamame, Sesame Seeds, splashed with our Poke-Sesame sauce
Mama Said Eat Your Veggies
Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Carrots, Seaweed Salad, and Radish splashed with our Ponzu Sauce
Spice of Life
Masago, Scallions, Chili Pepper, Jalapenos, Sesame Seeds, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, with our Lava Sauce
Burritos
Burrito the Future
Crispy tofu, spring mix, carrots, fried shallots, yuzu miso sauce
Burrito's Day Off* (gf)
Tuna, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, shiso-ponzu and tamarind sushi sauce
Mike & View's Excellent Burrito* (gf)
Salmon, lettuce, avocado, radish, yuzu miso and green pepper sauce
The Burritonator*
Spicy tuna, lettuce, cucumber, wasabi cream, siracha sauce, tempura flakes, spicy and wasabi furikake mix
The Princess Burrito
Shrimp tempura, kani salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Sashimi / Nigiri
Baby Octopus
Big Eye Tuna Toro
Blue Fin Toro
Crabstick (Kani)
Eel (Unagi)
Egg (Tamago)
Escolar
Flying Fish Roe
Fried Tofu
Kanpachi (Baby Yellow Tail)
Mackerel (Saba)
Red Snapper (Madai )
Octopus (Tako)
Salmon
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Scallops
Shrimp (Ebi)
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Smoked Salmon
Squid (Ika)
Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi)
Tuna (Maguro)
Yellow Tail (Hamachi)
Yellowtail Belly
Yellow-Tail Sashimi
Yellow Tail Belly
Sides
Brown Rice $1
Eel Sauce .50¢
Fried Rice $2
Ginger Dressing .50¢
Gyoza Sauce .50¢
Lo Mein Noodles With Sauce $3
Ponzu Sauce .50
Sliced Avocado
Soy Paper (per roll)
Spicy Mayo .50¢
Steamed Rice Noodles $2
Steamed Vegetables $2
Sticky Rice $3
Sushi Rice $2
Sweet Chili Sauce (Spring Roll) .50¢
Teriyaki Sauce .50¢
White Rice $1
White Sauce .50¢
Kimchee Sauce
Poke Sauce
Wasabi Cream
Blackberry Sauce
Sriracha
Masago $3
Chili Oil
Chili Flakes
Extra Ginger Container .50¢
Extra Wasabi Container .50¢
Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Kimchee
Chili Paste
No Utensil
Special Rolls (Half off)
Bagel Roll (deep fried)
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions topped with eel sauce
Boy Meets Roll*
spicy tempura flakes, scallops, escolar, and smoked salmon, topped with salmon, poke sauce, and chili powder
Buster Sword Roll* (gf)
Hamachi, tuna, jalapeños, asparagus, and avocado topped with yellow tail, tuna, kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, chili powder, masago, and green onions
CaRollina Way*
Kani, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber topped with tuna, salmon and spicy kani, tempura ﬂakes, eel sauce, kimchee sauce, masago, and scallions
Chef's Special Roll
Crispy soft shell crab, avocado, and cucumber topped with kani, eel sauce, and wasabi sauce
Crazy Rich Roll*
Eel, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, green tobiko, topped with wasabi furikake
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
Did I Roll That*
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with seared beef, ponzu sauce, and scallions
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and masago
Dude Where's My Roll*
Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago, topped with tempura white ﬁsh, wasabi cream and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll* (deep fried)
Spicy seafood mixed, prepared tempura style and topped with eel sauce
Fireball Roll*
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
Flaming Salmon Roll*
Spicy kani, avocado, and cream cheese topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago
Flamingo Roll
Mango, spicy kani, and avocado topped with kiwi and blackberry sauce
Fresh Off The Roll* (gf)
tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, topped with seared salmon, yuzu miso sauce, masago, and scallions
Gotta Catch 'Em All Roll*
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy scallop mix, topped with tuna, salmon, white ﬁsh, tempura ﬂakes and wasabi cream
Hawaiian Roll*
Spicy tuna and pineapple topped with salmon, tuna, and spicy mayo
I Believe I Can Roll*
Eel, shrimp tempura, asparagus, and avocado topped with seared tuna, tempura ﬂakes, masago, scallions, eel sauce, and kimchee sauce
I Like The Way You Roll*
Smoked salmon, avocado, scallion, and tempura flakes rolled in soy wrap and topped with crème fraîche, masago, and eel sauce
In Roll We Trust*
Shrimp tempura, spicy scalllops, avocado, and jalapeños topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago, and cilantro
Know Your Roll Blvd*
Mango and spicy seafood mix, topped with seafood mix, red onions, cilantro, lime juice, fried garlic, ceviche sauce
Mareko Roll*
Spicy tuna and avocado topped with tuna, eel sauce, and masago
Mauna Volcano Roll
Spicy salmon, smoked salmon, cream cheese, tempura flakes topped with spicy scallops and kani mix
Mr and Ms Wuf Roll*
spicy mayo, siracha, scallops, hamachi, tempura flakes, topped with escolar, shrimp, ceviche sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, tempura flakes, and red tobiko
Philly Roll*
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and tempura flakes, topped with smoked salmon
Pika Pika Roll*
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, scallions, asparagus and tempura flakes with eel sauce
Rainbow Roll*
California roll topped with assorted fish
Rameseas Roll
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, kani, asparagus, scallions, and masago wrapped in seaweed (no rice)
Rock n' Roll*
Spicy kani, avocado, and tempura flakes topped with tuna, spicy mayo, chilli powder, and masago
Rolls Over Flowers* (gf)
Yellowtail, jalapeno, shredded radish, cucmber, topped with tuna, salmon, cilantro, shiso ponzu and sushi sauce
Saved by the Roll*
Shrimp, salmon, asparagus, topped with kani, yuzu miso and green pepper sauce
Sexy Girl Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy kani
Shrimp Wasabi Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce
Sin City Roll*
Spicy scallops, salmon, avocado, and cream cheese topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, cilantro, masago and black tobiko
Solar Flare Roll*
Cucumber wrapped roll, with salmon, cream cheese, masago, and avocado inside, splashed in ponzu sauce (no rice)
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, asparagus, masago, and avocado drizzled with eel sauce
Super Saiyan Roll*
Spicy tuna and tempura flakes topped with avocado, dotted with Siracha sauce
Sweet Ninja Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, red tobiko, and eel sauce
Tar Eel Roll (deep fried)
Eel, cream cheese, and avocado prepared tempura-style, drizzled with wasabi sauce and eel sauce
To All the Rolls I've Loved Before* (gf)
Spicy tuna, scallops, scallions, shitake mushrooms, topped with spicy furikake
Tuna Special Roll*
Mixed spicy mayo, masago, scallop, and tempura ﬂakes topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo
Ultimate Salmon Roll*
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko.
Yummy Yummy Roll*
Yellowtail, white ﬁsh, salmon, cream cheese, and panko tempura fried tempura-style, drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Regular Rolls (Half off)
Vegetarian Rolls (Half off)
You Roll My World (gf)
imitation tuna, spring mix, mango, topped with yuzu miso and green pepper sauce
Roll Me Baby One More Tim
soft tofu, imitation tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, wrapped in soy paper and drizzled with mango sauce
My Roll Will Go On (gf)
cucumber-wrapped, with imitation tuna, carrots, avocado, spring mix, cilantro, japanese cucumber, and mango sauce
I Will Always Roll You (gf)
imitation tuna, avocado, radish, spinach, kampyo, asparagus, and japanese cucumber
Spice Up Your Roll
avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, tempura flakes, kimchee sauce, topped with spicy furikake and jalapeños
Rollin Up My Heart (gf)
asparagus, carrots, cucumber, kampyo, topped with avocado and shiso-ponzu and tamari sushi sauce
I Roll It That Way (deep fried)
avocado, radish, carrots, cucumber, asparagus, sweet potatoes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary, NC 27519