Sushi at the Park

Thai Curry

$11.00

Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries. Panang curry: Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or Massaman curry: Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or Red curry: Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or Green curry: Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots