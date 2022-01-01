La Farm Bakery

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich
Southwest Turkey - Lunch
Poulet au Fromage - Lunch

Sourdough

Asiago Parmesan Cheese Bread

Asiago Parmesan Cheese Bread

$8.29

Large chunks of imported parmesan and asiago cheese are marbled throughout this natural sourdough.

Bread Bag

Bread Bag

$29.99Out of stock

1 lb Multigrain, 1/2 La Farm Sourdough Boule, 1 Rustic Baguette, Ciabatta loaf and a Box of White Chocolate Mini Baguette Bites

Carolina Gold Rice Bread

Carolina Gold Rice Bread

$8.99Out of stock
Einkorn Bread

Einkorn Bread

$8.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Bread

$8.99Out of stock
La Farm - 1/2 Loaf

La Farm - 1/2 Loaf

$8.99

Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.

La Farm - 1/4 Loaf

La Farm - 1/4 Loaf

$4.99

Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.

La Farm - Whole Loaf

La Farm - Whole Loaf

$16.99

Made with locally milled organic flours, this light sourdough is crafted using a traditional three-day sourdough recipe.

Multigrain - Batard

Multigrain - Batard

$5.99

Healthy, high-fiber bread packed with nine all organic grains, including flaxseed.

Multigrain - Loaf

Multigrain - Loaf

$7.99

Healthy, high-fiber bread packed with nine all organic grains, including flaxseed.

Piedmont Whole Wheat

Piedmont Whole Wheat

$8.69

Inspired by wheat grown and milled in North Carolina, this bread is slightly nutty and rich in caramel color.

Scandinavian Rye - Whole

Scandinavian Rye - Whole

$11.99

Yeasted

Apple Strudel Challah

Apple Strudel Challah

$10.99
Challah Roll - 4pk

Challah Roll - 4pk

$8.99

A soft brioche bun made with farm fresh eggs and butter...perfect for your grilled burgers!

Chatham Baguette

Chatham Baguette

$4.49
Chocolate Viennoise

Chocolate Viennoise

$4.59Out of stock
Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$5.99

Classic free-form italian flatbread with a thin, crispy crust and moist and airy interior… makes great garlic bread.

Ciabatta Roll - 4pk

Ciabatta Roll - 4pk

$6.99

Classic free-form italian flatbread roll with a thin, crispy crust and moist and airy interior.

Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread

$8.99Out of stock
Fall Harvest Bread

Fall Harvest Bread

$8.99

Our signature holiday loaf made with a perfect combination of roasted pecans, plump cranberries, pumpkin and fall spices… also great for gift giving!

Focaccia Roll - 4pk

Focaccia Roll - 4pk

$5.99

Hearth baked flatbread made with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt... excellent for sandwiches!

French Baguette

French Baguette

$3.99

Traditional french city bread with a golden, crunchy crust.

Hard Roll - 6pk

Hard Roll - 6pk

$8.99

Traditional crusty roll… excellent plain or with fine european butter.

Hot Dog Bun - 4pk

Hot Dog Bun - 4pk

$7.99Out of stock

A soft brioche hot dog bun made with eggs and butter....perfect for your cookout!

Jalapeno Challah Rolls - 4pk

$9.99Out of stock
Melange Boule

Melange Boule

$7.89

Fresh thyme and rosemary blend, with a hint of garlic, shaped into our rustic boule and finished with coarse sea salt.

Multigrain Baguette

Multigrain Baguette

$4.69

Onion Challah Roll - 4pk

$9.99Out of stock
Pain de Mie

Pain de Mie

$6.99

Old-fashioned white pan bread… a classic bread perfect for sandwiches.

Pretzel - Cheese

Pretzel - Cheese

$6.69

Slow fermented sourdough pretzel made with heirloom Wren’s Abruzzi Rye and chunks of aged parmesan.

Pretzel - Rye

Pretzel - Rye

$5.69

Slow fermented sourdough pretzel made with heirloom Wren’s Abruzzi Rye grown in Pinehurst NC and cold stone ground in Asheville NC.

Pumpkin Spice Challah

Pumpkin Spice Challah

$9.99

Our classic challah dough, filled with pumpkin puree and fall spices then topped with toasted pumpkin seeds to create a seasonal “twist” on our traditional challah.

Rustic Italian

Rustic Italian

$6.29

Traditional italian bread with a slightly crunchy crust and spongy interior.

Seeded Rye

Seeded Rye

$6.99Out of stock

Sesame Challah Rolls - 4pk

$9.99
Sesame Italian - Pan

Sesame Italian - Pan

$7.99

This loaf has a soft and airy interior with a crunchy sesame seed crust… makes wonderful sandwiches!

Slider Buns - 6pk

Slider Buns - 6pk

$6.99
Spider Bread

Spider Bread

$15.99Out of stock
Stuffed Baguette

Stuffed Baguette

$8.49

Our traditional french baguette stuffed with fresh seasonal ingredients.

Turkey Bread

Turkey Bread

$15.99
White Chocolate Mini Baguette

White Chocolate Mini Baguette

$4.99

Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette.

White Chocolate Mini Baguette Bites - 12pk

White Chocolate Mini Baguette Bites - 12pk

$10.99

Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette... in mini size!

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.99

Croissant with a delicious almond filling and topped with roasted almonds

Buffalo Chicken Pinwheel

$6.99
Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.99

Belgian chocolate and almond fondant wrapped in a flaky croissant and topped with roasted almonds

Croissant

Croissant

$3.99

Traditional french croissant made with european butter…vive la différence!

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.69

Savory croissant made with ham and gruyere cheese and topped with house made “everything” seasoning for a burst of flavor!

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.49

Belgian dark chocolate wrapped in a perfectly flaky croissant pastry

Pumpkin Beignet

Pumpkin Beignet

$4.99

Fall inspired… french fried doughnut made with pumpkin puree and spices, then topped with cinnamon sugar.

Scones

Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry

Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon

Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - Pumpkin Choc Chip

Mini Scones - 12pk - Pumpkin Choc Chip

$11.69
Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate

Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate

$11.49

Mini Scones - 12pk - White Chocolate Peach

$11.69
Scone - Blueberry Raspberry

Scone - Blueberry Raspberry

$4.29

Our most popular tender scone with a colorful mix of berries

Scone - Cinnamon White Chocolate Chip

Scone - Cinnamon White Chocolate Chip

$4.29Out of stock

Belgian white chocolate chips combined with cinnamon chips in our signature tender scone

Scone - Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

Scone - Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$4.89
Scone - White & Dark Chocolate Chip

Scone - White & Dark Chocolate Chip

$4.29

Our tender scone made with belgian white and dark chocolate chips…be careful!... these are addictive!

Scone - White Chocolate Peach

Scone - White Chocolate Peach

$4.89Out of stock

Cookies/Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.29Out of stock

Using old-fashioned creaming method with fine european butter, this cookie is filled with plenty of belgian chocolate chips

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

Decadent double chocolate chip cookie made with dutch cocoa and dusted with powdered sugar

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$4.39

Delectable brownies with just the right ratio of fudgey and cakey... made with belgian chocolate.

French Macaron

French Macaron

$3.29

Made from pure almond flour and filled with delectable ingredients…flavors change seasonally

Ginger Cookie

Ginger Cookie

$3.49

Ginger, molasses, and fall spices make up these delicious cookies!

Meringue

Meringue

$3.99

A light, airy and sweet confection baked overnight in our hearth oven…topped with toasted almonds

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Ginger

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Ginger

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Oatmeal Cranberry

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Oatmeal Cranberry

$6.49

Mini Cookie - 8pk - White Chocolate Almond

$6.49Out of stock
Mini Meringues - 8pk

Mini Meringues - 8pk

$6.99

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$3.29
White Chocolate Almond Cookie

White Chocolate Almond Cookie

$3.49

Sweetbreads

Banana Walnut Sweetbread

$7.99Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Sweetbread

$7.99Out of stock
Marble Sweetbread

Marble Sweetbread

$7.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$7.99

This moist pumpkin bread is made with a winning combination of fall spices then topped with toasted pumpkin seeds.

Sweetbread - SLICE

$3.69
Zucchini Bread

Zucchini Bread

$7.99

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee - 12oz

$3.29

Drip Coffee - 16oz

$3.89

Espresso/Barista

Americano

$3.29

Americano - ICED

$3.29

Cafe au Lait - SM

$3.99

Cafe au Lait - LG

$4.29

Cafe Latte - SM

$4.49

Cafe Latte - LG

$4.99

Cafe Latte - ICED

$4.99

Cafe Mocha - SM

$4.99

Cafe Mocha - LG

$5.49

Cafe Mocha - ICED

$5.49

Cappuccino

$4.29

Chai Latte

$4.29

Chai Latte - ICED

$4.29

Cold Brewed Coffee

$3.69Out of stock

Cortado

$3.89

Espresso

$3.29

Espresso - ICED

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$4.29

Pumpkin Spice Latte - SM

$4.89

Pumpkin Spice Latte - LG

$5.69

Pumpkin Spice Latte - ICED

$5.69

Red Eye - SM

$5.29

Red Eye - LG

$5.89

Drinks

1/2 Gallon Tea

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Cold Brew - La Colombe

$3.79Out of stock

Elderflower Lemonade

$3.79

Fountain Drink

$3.29

Milk

$2.75

Mocha Latte - La Colombe

$3.79

Oatmilk Latte - La Colombe

$4.25Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.49

Orangina

$3.29

Perrier (glass bottle)

$3.29

Vanilla Latte - La Colombe

$3.79

Perrier - LG

$4.69

Refreshers

Fraise Acai

$4.89

Monaco Watermelon

$4.89Out of stock

Martinique Dragon Fruit

$4.89Out of stock

Classics

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.45

Ciabatta, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese

Creme Brulee French Toast - Breakfast

Creme Brulee French Toast - Breakfast

$10.95

Cinnamon Brioche, Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Ciabatta, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese (Bacon, Ham, or Sausage)

Tartine Diablo - Breakfast

Tartine Diablo - Breakfast

$13.95

Asiago Parmesan, Scrambled Eggs, Tasso Ham, Spinach, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Avocado

Signature

Croque Madame - Breakfast

Croque Madame - Breakfast

$12.95

La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce, One Fried Egg

Croque Monsieur - Breakfast

Croque Monsieur - Breakfast

$10.95

La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce

Quiche - Lorraine - Breakfast

Quiche - Lorraine - Breakfast

$10.95

Flaky Crust, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream

Quiche - Spinach Feta - Breakfast

Quiche - Spinach Feta - Breakfast

$10.95

Flaky Crust, Sauteed Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream

Du Jour

Midnight Torta - Breakfast

$10.50Out of stock

Chorizo sausage with black beans, ranchero sauce, melted goat cheese, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, tomatoes, lettuce and chipotle mayonnaise

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad - Lunch

$10.25

Brioche, Pulled Chicken, Mayo, Grapes, Almonds, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Cheese - Lunch

Grilled Cheese - Lunch

$9.95

La Farm Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmensan Cheese, Mornay Sauce, Chipotle Mayo, Tomato

Le Grande BLT - Lunch

Le Grande BLT - Lunch

$10.95

Sesame Italian, Applewood Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Le Parisien - Lunch

Le Parisien - Lunch

$9.95

Rustic Baguette, European Butter, Ham, Gruyere Cheese

Mediterraneo - Lunch

$10.25

Focaccia, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Poulet au Fromage - Lunch

$11.25

Focaccia, Herb Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Herb Mayo

Southwest Turkey - Lunch

Southwest Turkey - Lunch

$11.95

Ciabatta, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Salades

Chicken Avocado Salad - Lunch

$12.95

Spring Mix, Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Signature Items

Avocado Toast - Lunch

$12.95

Multigrain, Avocado Puree, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Chia Seeds

Croque Madame - Lunch

Croque Madame - Lunch

$12.95

La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce, One Fried Egg

Croque Monsieur - Lunch

Croque Monsieur - Lunch

$10.95

La Farm Bread, Ham, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Mornay Sauce

Eggs Florentine - Lunch

$12.95Out of stock

La Farm Bread, Spinach, Paprika, Mornay Sauce, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella, One Poached Egg

Quiche - Lorraine - Lunch

Quiche - Lorraine - Lunch

$11.95

Flaky Crust, Applewood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream

Quiche - Spinach Feta - Lunch

Quiche - Spinach Feta - Lunch

$11.95

Flaky Crust, Sauteed Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Fresh Eggs & Cream

Tomato Cheddar Scramble - Lunch

$10.50

La Farm Bread, Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

Baked Goods

Financiers - Chocolate

Financiers - Chocolate

$8.99

Classic petite french tea cakes made with pure almond flour

Financiers - Vanilla

Financiers - Vanilla

$8.99

Classic petite french tea cakes made with pure almond flour

Graham Crackers

Graham Crackers

$5.99Out of stock
Granola

Granola

$9.99

Marshmallows

$5.49

French Macaron - 4pk

$14.99
French Macaron - 9pk

French Macaron - 9pk

$32.99

Meringue - 2pk

$8.99

Meringue - 4pk

$12.99
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Crinkle Crinkle

$6.49
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Oatmeal Raisin

Mini Cookie - 8pk - Oatmeal Raisin

$6.49Out of stock

Mini Cookie - 8pk - White Chocolate Almond

$6.49Out of stock
Mini Meringue - 8pk

Mini Meringue - 8pk

$6.99
Brownie Mix

Brownie Mix

$6.99
Crepe Mix - TIN

Crepe Mix - TIN

$13.99
Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN

Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN

$15.99

Pumpkin Bread Mix

$6.99
Scone Mix - TIN

Scone Mix - TIN

$13.99

Breakfast Pastries

Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry

Mini Scones - 12pk - Blueberry Raspberry

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon

Mini Scones - 12pk - Cinnamon

$11.49
Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate

Mini Scones - 12pk - White & Dark Chocolate

$11.49

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans - Regular

$14.99

Coffee Beans - Espresso

$14.99

Coffee Beans - Decaf

$14.99

Frozen Meals

Chicken Pot Pie

$23.99Out of stock

Beef Bourguignon

$24.99Out of stock

Lasagna

$24.99

Hachis Parmentier

$22.99Out of stock

Stratta

$23.99

Popcorn

Cookies & Creme - LG Bag

$14.99Out of stock

White Cheddar - LG Bag

$10.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte - SM Bag

$7.99Out of stock

Sea Salted Caramel - SM Bag

$7.99Out of stock

S'more - SM Bag

$7.99Out of stock

White Cheddar - SM Bag

$4.99Out of stock

Spreads

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$10.00

Champagne Vinaigrette

$10.00

Champagne Vinaigrette - SM

$7.00Out of stock
Chipotle Pimento Cheese Spread

Chipotle Pimento Cheese Spread

$6.29

Foie Gras

$60.00Out of stock
Garlic Herb Spread

Garlic Herb Spread

$6.29
Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$6.69

LF Balsamic Vinaigrette

$7.99

LF Black Pepper Parm Dressing

$7.99

Melange Oil - Bottle

$8.99

KITS & MIXES

Brownie Mix

Brownie Mix

$6.99
Crepe Mix - TIN

Crepe Mix - TIN

$13.99
Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN

Hot Chocolate Mix - TIN

$15.99

Pumpkin Bread Mix

$6.99
Scone Mix - TIN

Scone Mix - TIN

$13.99

FLOUR & GRAINS

Almond Flour - 10oz

Almond Flour - 10oz

$8.25Out of stock
Bread Flour - 5lb

Bread Flour - 5lb

$6.99
Carolina Ground Whole Wheat Flour - 2.5lb

Carolina Ground Whole Wheat Flour - 2.5lb

$6.99
Heirloom Wrens Abruzzi Rye - 2.5lb

Heirloom Wrens Abruzzi Rye - 2.5lb

$6.99
Oats - 2lb

Oats - 2lb

$4.00Out of stock

STARTER & YEAST

Yeast - 3oz

Yeast - 3oz

$3.00

SUGAR & SALT

Organic Granulated Brown Sugar - 1lb

Organic Granulated Brown Sugar - 1lb

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar - 5lb

$3.00

Sea Salt - 1lb

$3.00

Organic Cane Sugar - 1lb

$3.00

CHOCOLATE

60% Cocoa Disks - 6oz

$6.50

Chocolate Chunks - 6oz

$6.00

Mini Chocolate Chips - 6oz

$4.50

White Chocolate Chips - 6oz

$3.75

SEEDS & NUTS

Pumpkin Seeds - 6oz

Pumpkin Seeds - 6oz

$3.00
Sunflower Seeds - 6oz

Sunflower Seeds - 6oz

$1.75
Millet - 6oz

Millet - 6oz

$2.00
Poppy Seeds - 6oz

Poppy Seeds - 6oz

$3.50
Flaxseed - 6oz

Flaxseed - 6oz

$1.50
Walnut Pieces - 12oz

Walnut Pieces - 12oz

$7.50

Sesame Seeds - 6oz

$1.50

SEASONINGS

Fennel Seeds - 3oz

Fennel Seeds - 3oz

$6.00
Italian Seasoning - 3oz

Italian Seasoning - 3oz

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary, NC 27513

Directions

Gallery
La Farm Bakery image
La Farm Bakery image
La Farm Bakery image
La Farm Bakery image

