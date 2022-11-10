- Home
- /
- Durham
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Shiki Sushi - Durham
Shiki Sushi - Durham
1,232 Reviews
$$
207 W NC 54 HWY
Durham, NC 27713
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Bang Bang Shrimp
**SPICY** Black tiger shrimp tossed in Long's spicy sauce and served over lettuce and crispy rice noodles, garnished with scallions
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Chopped chicken, water chestnuts, onions, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions, served with iceberg lettuce and honey hoisin sauce
Crab Rangoons
Wontons filled with kani crab, scallions, and cream cheese, served with Tasu's chili plum sauce
Crispy Calamari
**SPICY** Fried calamari, cherry peppers, and crispy rice noodles, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
Edamame
Steamed and salted Japanese soy beans
Gyoza Dumplings
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
Spicy Tuna Over Crispy Rice
**SPICY** Choice of crispy rice cakes or crispy wontons topped with ahi tuna, guacamole, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Tasu Spring Rolls
Filled with ground chicken, carrots, cabbage, celery, and bamboo shoots or shiitake mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, celery, and bamboo shoots served with chili plum sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Tempura fried vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
Soups & Salads
Beef Pho
Rice noodles, sliced beef brisket, onions, bean sprouts, Thai basil, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, fresh homemade beef, hoisin, and sriracha
Chicken Pho
Rice noodles, onions, white meat chicken, bean sprouts, Thai basil, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, fresh homemade chicken broth, hoisin, and sriracha
Hot & Sour Soup
**SPICY** Chicken broth, ground chicken, tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear and golden ear mushrooms, scallions, and crispy wontons
Miso Soup
Dashi fish broth, Shinshu miso paste, scallions, soft tofu, and seaweed
Ramen Soup
Chicken or pork belly with fresh ramen noodles, miso broth, seaweed, a ramen egg, bean sprouts, edamame beans, cilantro, and scallions
Seaweed Salad
Marinated fresh seaweed served with cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet vinegar
Tasu House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy wontons and a choice of Tasu's ginger or ranch dressing
Thai Coconut Soup
**SPICY** Coconut milk, tomato, shiitake & button mushrooms, cilantro, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil
Wonton Noodle Soup
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth
Chicken & Duck
Basil Chicken - Dinner
**SPICY** Chicken, green beans, onions, Thai chili peppers, and fresh Thai basil
Basil Duck
**SPICY** Roasted duck, onions, bell peppers, celery, Thai chili peppers, and fried Thai basil
Cashew Chicken - Dinner
Chicken, bell peppers, fresh ginger, scallions, water chestnuts, and cashews
Chicken & Broccoli - Dinner
**SPICY** White meat chicken and broccoli in a spicy brown sauce
Crispy Sesame Chicken - Dinner
Crispy white meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, scallions, ginger, and roasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice.
General Tso's Chicken - Dinner
**SPICY** Crispy white meat chicken, scallions, dried chili peppers, fresh pineapple, and broccoli. Served with choice of rice.
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken - Dinner
Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple slice, and broccoli
Honey Chicken - Dinner
Crispy chicken with red bell peppers and broccoli in our special honey sauce
Kung Pao Chicken - Dinner
**SPICY** Crispy chicken, red & green bell peppers, celery, peanuts, and dried chili peppers
Mushu Chicken - Dinner
Chicken, egg, cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallions, mushu pancakes, and hoisin sauce
Orange Peel Chicken - Dinner
Crispy chicken, broccoli, scallions, fresh ginger, snow peas, and orange zest
Peking Duck
Roasted duck, julienned cucumber, scallions, mushu pancakes, and hoisin sauce
Beef
Beef and Broccoli - Dinner
Cashew Beef - Dinner
Crispy Orange Beef - Dinner
Crispy beef, broccoli, scallions, fresh ginger, snow peas, and orange zest
Garlic Beef - Dinner
Mongolian Beef - Dinner
Mushu Beef - Dinner
Beef, egg, cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallions, mushu pancakes, and hoisin sauce
Fish & Seafood
Basil Shrimp - Dinner
Cashew Shrimp - Dinner
Chicken, bell peppers, fresh ginger, scallions, water chestnuts, and cashews
Honey Shrimp - Dinner
Crispy shrimp with red bell peppers and snow peas in our special honey sauce
Kung Pao Shrimp - Dinner
Crispy chicken, red & green bell peppers, celery, peanuts, and dried chili peppers
Mushu Shrimp - Dinner
Shrimp, egg, cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallions, mushu pancakes, and hoisin sauce
Teriyaki Scallops - Dinner
Seared scallops tossed with teriyaki sauce, served with bok choy and sesame seeds
Teriyaki Salmon - Dinner
Teriyaki marinated salmon served with grilled pineapple slice and broccoli
Thai Hot Fish - Dinner
Crispy fried fish, bell peppers, onions, scallions, sugar-glazed ginger, fresh ginger, Thai chili peppers, and broccoli
Curry / Noodles / Rice
Hibachi / Burgers
1/2 lb Wagyu Burger
1/2 pound of premium Wagyu beef grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Hibachi Chicken - Dinner
Onions, bell peppers, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts
Hibachi Combo - Dinner
Chicken, shrimp, steak, or scallops with zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts
Hibachi Ribeye - Dinner
Mushrooms, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts
Hibachi Samurai
Steak, chicken, shrimp, scallops, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts
Hibachi Scallops
Broccoli, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts
Hibachi Shrimp - Dinner
Broccoli, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts
Hibachi Vegetables - Dinner
Snow peas, carrots, broccoli, celery, bell peppers, tofu, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts
Sides
Add Ons
$ Avocado
$ Bowl of Sauce
$ Chili Plum Sauce
$ Crispy Wontons
$ Eel Sauce
$ Extra Sauce
$ Ginger Dressing
$ Hoisin Sauce
$ Hoison Honey Sauce
$ Hoison Peanut Sauce
$ Honey Sauce
$ Lettuce - Side
White, brown, or fried rice.
$ Mango Salsa
$ Pickled Ginger
$ Ponzu Sauce
$ Ranch Dressing
$ Saigon Sauce
$ Sd Pancakes
$ Sesame Soy
$ Spicy Mayo
$ Sriracha
$ Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
$ Teriyaki Sauce
$ Thai Chili Mayo
$ Thai Chili Oil
$ Tom Yum Mayo
$ Wasabi
$ Wasabi Cream
$ White Sauce
Add Spring Roll
Add Vegetable Roll
Bowl Sauce
Ginger Dressing - 8 oz
Ginger Dressing - 16 oz
White Sauce - 8 oz
White Sauce - 16 oz
$2 Noodles
$4 Noodles
Extra Sauce
House Specials
Kids
Kid Beverage
Kid Chicken & Broccoli
Stir-fried white meat chicken with fresh broccoli, and served with a choice of lo mein noodles or rice
Kid Crispy Chicken
Chicken tenderloins tempura battered with panko breadcrumbs, and served with special white sauce and choice of lo mein noodles or rice
Kid Hibachi
Hibachi style steak, chicken, or shrimp served with lo mein and choice of rice
Kid Lo Mein
Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp with lo mein noodles
Kid Shrimp Tempura
Batter dipped & fried shrimp served with assorted vegetables, choice of lo mein noodles or rice, and tempura dipping sauce
Kid Sundae - Chocolate
Kid Sundae - Vanilla
$ Kid Sundae - Vanilla
$ Kid Sundae - Chocolate
Dessert
Banana Spring Roll
Two spring rolls rolled in cinnamon & sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and topped with toasted almonds, whipped cream, caramel sauce, and a cherry
Banana Torte
House made torte served with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate sauce and served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry
Funnel Cake
Crispy fried Hawaiian bread coated in cinnamon & sugar, topped with caramel or chocolate sauce, whipped cream, a cherry, and choice of ice cream
N / A Drinks
Sushi Specials
Chirashi-Don
13 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 white tuna (Escolar), kani crab) served over sushi rice
Sashimi
16 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 3 toro, 1 sweet shrimp) served with sushi rice
Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe
5 pieces of nigiri (smoked salmon, eel, shrimp, albacore, sweet shrimp), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a 5 pc Dynamite Spicy Roll
Sushi & Sashimi Regular
3 pieces of nigiri (eel, shrimp, albacore), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a Shrimp Tempura Roll
Sushi Deluxe
9 pieces of nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, white tuna (Escolar), eel, albacore, mackerel) and a 6 pc Tuna Roll
Sushi Regular
7 pieces of nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, white tuna (Escolar), eel) and an 8 pc California Roll
Nigiri / Sashimi
Albacore Nigiri
Albacore Sashimi
Blue Crab Nigiri
Blue Crab Sashimi
Crab Stick Nigiri
Crab Stick Sashimi
Eel Nigiri
Eel Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi
Mackerel Nigiri
Mackerel Sashimi
Merry Topping
Mix of spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, and smelt roe
Octopus Nigiri
Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Salmon Roe Sashimsi
Scallop Nigiri
Scallop Sashimi
Shrimp Nigiri
Shrimp Sashimi
Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri
Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Snow Crab Nigiri
Snow Crab Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tamago Nigiri
Tamago Sashimi
Toro Nigiri
Toro Sashimi
Tuna Nigiri
Tuna Sashimi
Wasabi Roe Nigiri
Wasabi Roe Sashimi
White Tuna Nigiri
White Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Nigiri
Yellowtail Sashimi
6 Piece
Albacore Roll
Albacore tuna inside, nori outside
Blue Crab Roll
Blue crab, Thai chili mayo, and flying fish roe inside, nori outside
Crab Stick Roll
Kani crab inside, nori outside
Cucumber Roll
Shredded cucumber inside, nori outside
Eel Roll
Eel inside, nori outside
Salmon Roll
Salmon inside, nori outside
Scallop Roll
Scallop, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, nori outside
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped ahi tuna and sriracha inside, nori outside
Toro Roll
Fatty tuna inside, nori outside
Tuna Roll
Tuna inside, nori outside
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail inside, nori outside
8 Piece
Avocado Roll
Avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds
Bagel Roll
TEMPURA STYLE - salmon, cream cheese, and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Calamari Roll
Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce
California Roll
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with smelt roe
Chicken Tempura Roll
Tempura chicken inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, and wasabi cream
Crunchy Roll
Tempura crunch and spicy mayo inside, topped with shrimp and smelt roe
House Roll
Kani crab, shrimp, and cucumber inside, topped with sesame seeds
Philadephia Roll
Fresh salmon and cream cheese inside, topped with sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, tuna, and white tuna (Escolar)
Shiki Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, yamagobo, and avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds
Wasabi Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with kani crab and wasabi cream
Handrolls
Eel Handroll
Eel and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone, topped with eel sauce
Salmon Handroll
Fresh salmon and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
Salmon Skin Handroll
Salmon skin, cucumber, and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
Scallop Handroll
Scallops and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
Spicy Tuna Handroll
Spicy tuna and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone
Specialty Rolls - NO BOGO
Alaskan Roll
NO BOGO - Smoked salmon, smelt roe, and snow crab inside, topped with sliced avocado
Atlantic Lover Roll
NO BOGO - Snow crab and cream cheese inside, topped with salmon, tuna, white tuna (Escolar), flying fish roe, smelt roe, and wasabi roe
Blue Devil Roll
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with blue crab and wasabi roe
Blue Sea Roll
NO BOGO - Salmon, yellowtail, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside, topped with seaweed salad and sesame seeds
Bonsai Roll
NO BOGO - Eel, salmon, octopus, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
California on Fire
NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - kani crab, avocado, and cream cheese inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, spicy mayo, and smelt roe)
Caribbean Roll
NO BOGO - Scallops, eel, and cucumber inside, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Crazy Roll
NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and spicy tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo
Crazy Donkey Roll
NO BOGO
Cucumber & Mango Roll
NO BOGO
Cucumber Special Roll
NO BOGO - RICE FREE - kani crab and avocado wrapped in cucumber skin
Dynamite Spicy Roll
NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, white tuna (Escolar), yellowtail, scallions, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Eel Fashion Roll
NO BOGO - Eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
Emerald Roll
NO BOGO - RICE FREE - salmon, tuna, yellowtail, blue crab, and avocado wrapped in cucumber skin, topped with Ponzu sauce
Fabulous Roll
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail inside, topped with avocado, blue crab, and sriracha
Fiesta Roll
NO BOGO - Blue crab and Thai chili mayo inside, topped with spicy tuna and mango salsa
Firecracker Roll
NO BOGO
Florida Roll
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside, topped with avocado and sriracha
Hurricane Roll
NO BOGO - Blue crab, mango salsa, and tempura crunch inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, and Thai chili mayo
Lobster Roll
NO BOGO - Tempura lobster tail, spicy mayo, and cucumber inside, topped with smelt roe
Manhattan Roll
NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, eel, and cucumber inside, topped with snow crab, smelt roe, and eel sauce
Merry Roll
NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with mix of spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, and smelt roe
NC Sunset Roll
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna, salmon, and cream cheese inside, topped with flying fish roe
Nemo Roll
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon
Outer Banks Roll
NO BOGO - Blue crab, Thai chili mayo, and avocado inside, topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), and shrimp
Pink Lady Roll
NO BOGO - RICE FREE - salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and shaved daikon, topped with Ponzu sauce
San Fransisco Roll
NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon and sliced lemon
Scallop Bonsai Roll
NO BOGO - Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
Seared Sea Roll
NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, kani crab, and cream cheese inside, topped with seared tuna, eel, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
Shrimp & Scallop Special
NO BOGO
Special Maguro Roll
NO BOGO - Scallops, tempura crunch, smelt roe, and spicy mayo inside, topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo
Special Yellowtail Roll
NO BOGO - Fresh salmon and eel inside, topped with yellowtail and spicy mayo
Special Spider Roll
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, eel, and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
Spider #1
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
Spider #2
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, kani crab, and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
Spiderman Roll
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, cucumber, and avocado inside, topped with kani crab, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
Sumo Roll
NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), eel sauce, and sesame seeds
Sweet Dragon Roll
NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Tar Eel Roll
NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, blue crab, and eel inside, topped with avocado, smelt roe, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
"Thai"phoon Roll
NO BOGO
Tokyo Sunrise Roll
NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), and flying fish roe
Tom Yum Roll
NO BOGO - Blue crab, shrimp tempura, and cucumber inside, topped with shrimp and Tom Yum Mayo
Toro Toro Toro Roll
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna inside, topped with toro and scallions
Ultimate Roll
NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - tempura lobster inside, topped with scallops, blue crab, smelt roe, and spicy mayo
Volcano Roll
NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - kani crab and avocado inside, topped with scallops, smelt roe, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds
White Dragon Roll
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and flying fish roe
White Tiger Roll
NO BOGO - Seared albacore tuna, avocado, and sriracha inside, topped with white tuna (Escolar) and wasabi roe
Wolfpack Roll
NO BOGO - Blue crab and Thai chili mayo wrapped in soy paper, topped with tuna, smelt roe, and sliced jalapeno
Woman in Red Roll
NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with seared albacore tuna, masago, and sriracha
WINES
Corking Fee
B Hahn Pinot Noir
B Lapis Luna Zinfandel
B Lapostolle
B Laroque Pinot Noir
B Noah River Cabernet Sauvignon
B Padrillos Malbec
B Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon
B Le Grand Noir
B Astoria Prosecco
B Estancia Chardonnay
B Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc
B Oko Organic Pinot Grigio
B Overstone Sauvignon Blanc
B Single Post Riesling
B Tangent Pinot Grigio
B Umberto Fiore Moscato
Dewazakura Cherry Bouquet (Copy)
Gekkeikan
Haiku Sub Watari
Han Jan Apple Soju
Han Jan Original Soju
Hana Fuji Apple - Bottle
Hana Lychee - Bottle
Hana White Peach - Bottle
Masumi Mirror of Truth
Pure Dawn
Sayuri
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Tyku Super Premium
Zipang Sparkling Sake
Anna's Way Sauvignon Blanc SAMPLE
Astoria Prosecco SAMPLE
Estancia Chardonnay SAMPLE
Hahn Pinot Noir SAMPLE
Lapis Luna Zinfandel SAMPLE
Lapostolle SAMPLE
Laroque Pinot Noir SAMPLE
Le Grand Noir SAMPLE
Montevina Pinot Grigio SAMPLE
Noah River Cabernet Sauvignon SAMPLE
Oko Organic Pinot Grigio SAMPLE
Overstone Sauvignon Blanc SAMPLE
Padrillos Malbec SAMPLE
Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon SAMPLE
Single Post Riesling SAMPLE
Umberto Fiore Moscato SAMPLE
LIQUORS
Amaretto - DiSaronno
Amaretto - Well
Bailey's
Chambord
Cointreau
Domaine de Canton
Grand Marnier
Hennesy VS
Kahlua
Melone
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Sour Apple Pucker
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi Silver
Bacardi 151
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Coconut
Gosling's Black Seal
Gosling's 151
Malibu
Well Scotch
Dewar's
Glenlivet 12
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Well Tequila
Lunazul Reposado
Don Julio
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patron
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Bedlam
Ketel One
Tito's
Grey Goose
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden's
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Reserve
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary, or Raleigh, NC area.
207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham, NC 27713