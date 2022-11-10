Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Shiki Sushi - Durham

1,232 Reviews

$$

207 W NC 54 HWY

Durham, NC 27713

Popular Items

Rainbow Roll
Shiki Crunch Roll
California Roll

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.95

**SPICY** Black tiger shrimp tossed in Long's spicy sauce and served over lettuce and crispy rice noodles, garnished with scallions

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

Chopped chicken, water chestnuts, onions, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions, served with iceberg lettuce and honey hoisin sauce

Crab Rangoons

$9.95

Wontons filled with kani crab, scallions, and cream cheese, served with Tasu's chili plum sauce

Crispy Calamari

$11.95

**SPICY** Fried calamari, cherry peppers, and crispy rice noodles, served with sweet Thai chili sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed and salted Japanese soy beans

Gyoza Dumplings

Gyoza Dumplings

$10.95

Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$10.95

Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce

Spicy Tuna Over Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Over Crispy Rice

$11.95

**SPICY** Choice of crispy rice cakes or crispy wontons topped with ahi tuna, guacamole, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Tasu Spring Rolls

$5.95

Filled with ground chicken, carrots, cabbage, celery, and bamboo shoots or shiitake mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, celery, and bamboo shoots served with chili plum sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Tempura fried vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce

Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls

$8.95

Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce

Soups & Salads

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$15.95

Rice noodles, sliced beef brisket, onions, bean sprouts, Thai basil, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, fresh homemade beef, hoisin, and sriracha

Chicken Pho

$14.95

Rice noodles, onions, white meat chicken, bean sprouts, Thai basil, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime, fresh homemade chicken broth, hoisin, and sriracha

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.50

**SPICY** Chicken broth, ground chicken, tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear and golden ear mushrooms, scallions, and crispy wontons

Miso Soup

$4.50

Dashi fish broth, Shinshu miso paste, scallions, soft tofu, and seaweed

Ramen Soup

Ramen Soup

$15.95

Chicken or pork belly with fresh ramen noodles, miso broth, seaweed, a ramen egg, bean sprouts, edamame beans, cilantro, and scallions

Seaweed Salad

$9.95

Marinated fresh seaweed served with cucumber, sesame seeds, and sweet vinegar

Tasu House Salad

$3.95

Iceberg, romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy wontons and a choice of Tasu's ginger or ranch dressing

Thai Coconut Soup

$8.95

**SPICY** Coconut milk, tomato, shiitake & button mushrooms, cilantro, Thai chili paste, and Thai basil

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$8.95

Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth

Chicken & Duck

Basil Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

**SPICY** Chicken, green beans, onions, Thai chili peppers, and fresh Thai basil

Basil Duck

Basil Duck

$20.95

**SPICY** Roasted duck, onions, bell peppers, celery, Thai chili peppers, and fried Thai basil

Cashew Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

Chicken, bell peppers, fresh ginger, scallions, water chestnuts, and cashews

Chicken & Broccoli - Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

**SPICY** White meat chicken and broccoli in a spicy brown sauce

Crispy Sesame Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

Crispy white meat chicken, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, scallions, ginger, and roasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of rice.

General Tso's Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

**SPICY** Crispy white meat chicken, scallions, dried chili peppers, fresh pineapple, and broccoli. Served with choice of rice.

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken - Dinner

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple slice, and broccoli

Honey Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

Crispy chicken with red bell peppers and broccoli in our special honey sauce

Kung Pao Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

**SPICY** Crispy chicken, red & green bell peppers, celery, peanuts, and dried chili peppers

Mushu Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

Chicken, egg, cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallions, mushu pancakes, and hoisin sauce

Orange Peel Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

Crispy chicken, broccoli, scallions, fresh ginger, snow peas, and orange zest

Peking Duck

$25.95

Roasted duck, julienned cucumber, scallions, mushu pancakes, and hoisin sauce

Beef

Beef and Broccoli - Dinner

$19.95

Cashew Beef - Dinner

$19.95

Crispy Orange Beef - Dinner

$19.95

Crispy beef, broccoli, scallions, fresh ginger, snow peas, and orange zest

Garlic Beef - Dinner

$19.95

Mongolian Beef - Dinner

$19.95

Mushu Beef - Dinner

$19.95

Beef, egg, cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallions, mushu pancakes, and hoisin sauce

Fish & Seafood

Basil Shrimp - Dinner

$21.95

Cashew Shrimp - Dinner

$21.95

Chicken, bell peppers, fresh ginger, scallions, water chestnuts, and cashews

Honey Shrimp - Dinner

$21.95

Crispy shrimp with red bell peppers and snow peas in our special honey sauce

Kung Pao Shrimp - Dinner

$21.95

Crispy chicken, red & green bell peppers, celery, peanuts, and dried chili peppers

Mushu Shrimp - Dinner

$21.95

Shrimp, egg, cabbage, bell peppers, mushrooms, scallions, mushu pancakes, and hoisin sauce

Teriyaki Scallops - Dinner

$23.95

Seared scallops tossed with teriyaki sauce, served with bok choy and sesame seeds

Teriyaki Salmon - Dinner

$21.95

Teriyaki marinated salmon served with grilled pineapple slice and broccoli

Thai Hot Fish - Dinner

Thai Hot Fish - Dinner

$17.95

Crispy fried fish, bell peppers, onions, scallions, sugar-glazed ginger, fresh ginger, Thai chili peppers, and broccoli

Curry / Noodles / Rice

Green Curry Dinner

$15.95

Panang Curry Dinner

$15.95

Red Curry Dinner

$15.95

Yellow Curry Dinner

$15.95

Dinner Drunken Noodles

$15.95

Dinner Lo Mein

$15.95

Dinner Pad Thai

$15.95

Dinner Tan Tan Noodles

$15.95

Tasu House Fried Rice - Dinner

$18.95
Thai Pineapple Fried Rice - Dinner

Thai Pineapple Fried Rice - Dinner

$17.95

Hibachi / Burgers

1/2 lb Wagyu Burger

$16.95

1/2 pound of premium Wagyu beef grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Hibachi Chicken - Dinner

$17.95

Onions, bell peppers, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts

Hibachi Combo - Dinner

$22.95

Chicken, shrimp, steak, or scallops with zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts

Hibachi Ribeye - Dinner

$19.95

Mushrooms, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts

Hibachi Samurai

Hibachi Samurai

$25.95

Steak, chicken, shrimp, scallops, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts

Hibachi Scallops

$23.95

Broccoli, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts

Hibachi Shrimp - Dinner

$21.95

Broccoli, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts

Hibachi Vegetables - Dinner

$15.95

Snow peas, carrots, broccoli, celery, bell peppers, tofu, zucchini, lo mein noodles, and bean sprouts

Sides

Broccoli in Hunan Sauce

$5.95Out of stock

**SPICY** Fresh ginger

Garlic Green Beans

$5.95

Sauteed Bok Choy

$5.95

Garlic sauce

Sd French Fries

$3.50

Waffle fries

Sd Lo Mein Noodles

$4.95

Bean sprouts and scallions

Sd Rice

$2.75

White, brown, or fried rice.

Add Ons

$ Avocado

$1.00

$ Bowl of Sauce

$2.00

$ Chili Plum Sauce

$0.50

$ Crispy Wontons

$1.00

$ Eel Sauce

$0.50

$ Extra Sauce

$0.50

$ Ginger Dressing

$0.50

$ Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

$ Hoison Honey Sauce

$0.50

$ Hoison Peanut Sauce

$0.50

$ Honey Sauce

$0.50

$ Lettuce - Side

$2.00

White, brown, or fried rice.

$ Mango Salsa

$0.50

$ Pickled Ginger

$0.50

$ Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

$ Ranch Dressing

$0.50

$ Saigon Sauce

$0.50

$ Sd Pancakes

$2.00

$ Sesame Soy

$0.50

$ Spicy Mayo

$0.50

$ Sriracha

$0.50

$ Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

$ Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

$ Thai Chili Mayo

$0.50

$ Thai Chili Oil

$0.50

$ Tom Yum Mayo

$0.50

$ Wasabi

$0.50

$ Wasabi Cream

$0.50

$ White Sauce

$0.50

Add Spring Roll

$2.75

Add Vegetable Roll

$2.75

Bowl Sauce

$2.00

Ginger Dressing - 8 oz

$5.50

Ginger Dressing - 16 oz

$10.00

White Sauce - 8 oz

$5.50

White Sauce - 16 oz

$10.00

$2 Noodles

$2.00

$4 Noodles

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

House Specials

Poke Bowl - Dinner

Poke Bowl - Dinner

$15.95

Kids

Kid Beverage

Kid Chicken & Broccoli

$8.95

Stir-fried white meat chicken with fresh broccoli, and served with a choice of lo mein noodles or rice

Kid Crispy Chicken

$8.95

Chicken tenderloins tempura battered with panko breadcrumbs, and served with special white sauce and choice of lo mein noodles or rice

Kid Hibachi

$8.95

Hibachi style steak, chicken, or shrimp served with lo mein and choice of rice

Kid Lo Mein

$8.95

Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp with lo mein noodles

Kid Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Batter dipped & fried shrimp served with assorted vegetables, choice of lo mein noodles or rice, and tempura dipping sauce

Kid Sundae - Chocolate

Kid Sundae - Vanilla

$ Kid Sundae - Vanilla

$2.00

$ Kid Sundae - Chocolate

$2.00

Dessert

Banana Spring Roll

$7.95

Two spring rolls rolled in cinnamon & sugar, served with vanilla ice cream and topped with toasted almonds, whipped cream, caramel sauce, and a cherry

Banana Torte

$7.95Out of stock

House made torte served with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.95

Warm decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate sauce and served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry

Funnel Cake

$7.95

Crispy fried Hawaiian bread coated in cinnamon & sugar, topped with caramel or chocolate sauce, whipped cream, a cherry, and choice of ice cream

N / A Drinks

Soda / Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$5.50

Juice

$2.95

Artisan Water

$2.95

Thai Tea

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Water

Sushi Specials

Chirashi-Don

$22.95

13 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 white tuna (Escolar), kani crab) served over sushi rice

Sashimi

$27.95

16 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 3 toro, 1 sweet shrimp) served with sushi rice

Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe

$29.95

5 pieces of nigiri (smoked salmon, eel, shrimp, albacore, sweet shrimp), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a 5 pc Dynamite Spicy Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Regular

$25.95

3 pieces of nigiri (eel, shrimp, albacore), 9 pieces of sashimi (3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 yellowtail), and a Shrimp Tempura Roll

Sushi Deluxe

$23.95

9 pieces of nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, white tuna (Escolar), eel, albacore, mackerel) and a 6 pc Tuna Roll

Sushi Regular

$19.95

7 pieces of nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, white tuna (Escolar), eel) and an 8 pc California Roll

Nigiri / Sashimi

Albacore Nigiri

$7.45

Albacore Sashimi

$9.45

Blue Crab Nigiri

$7.45

Blue Crab Sashimi

$9.45

Crab Stick Nigiri

$7.45

Crab Stick Sashimi

$9.45

Eel Nigiri

$7.45

Eel Sashimi

$9.45

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri

$7.45

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi

$9.45

Mackerel Nigiri

$7.45Out of stock

Mackerel Sashimi

$9.45Out of stock

Merry Topping

$7.45

Mix of spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, and smelt roe

Octopus Nigiri

$7.45

Octopus Sashimi

$9.45

Salmon Nigiri

$7.45

Salmon Sashimi

$9.45

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$7.45

Salmon Roe Sashimsi

$9.45

Scallop Nigiri

$7.45

Scallop Sashimi

$9.45

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.45

Shrimp Sashimi

$9.45

Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

$7.45

Smelt Roe (Masago) Sashimi

$9.45

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.45

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.45

Snow Crab Nigiri

$7.45

Snow Crab Sashimi

$9.45

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$7.45

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$9.45

Tamago Nigiri

$7.45Out of stock

Tamago Sashimi

$9.45Out of stock

Toro Nigiri

$7.45

Toro Sashimi

$9.45

Tuna Nigiri

$7.45

Tuna Sashimi

$9.45

Wasabi Roe Nigiri

$7.45

Wasabi Roe Sashimi

$9.45

White Tuna Nigiri

$7.45

White Tuna Sashimi

$9.45

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.45

Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.45

6 Piece

Albacore Roll

$9.95

Albacore tuna inside, nori outside

Blue Crab Roll

$13.75

Blue crab, Thai chili mayo, and flying fish roe inside, nori outside

Crab Stick Roll

$6.75

Kani crab inside, nori outside

Cucumber Roll

$8.95

Shredded cucumber inside, nori outside

Eel Roll

$10.95

Eel inside, nori outside

Salmon Roll

$9.95

Salmon inside, nori outside

Scallop Roll

$11.45

Scallop, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, nori outside

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.95

Chopped ahi tuna and sriracha inside, nori outside

Toro Roll

$13.50

Fatty tuna inside, nori outside

Tuna Roll

$11.95

Tuna inside, nori outside

Yellowtail Roll

$10.95

Yellowtail inside, nori outside

8 Piece

Avocado Roll

$9.45

Avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds

Bagel Roll

$17.45

TEMPURA STYLE - salmon, cream cheese, and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Calamari Roll

$16.95

Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce

California Roll

$12.95

Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with smelt roe

Chicken Tempura Roll

$16.95

Tempura chicken inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, and wasabi cream

Crunchy Roll

$16.95

Tempura crunch and spicy mayo inside, topped with shrimp and smelt roe

House Roll

$13.95

Kani crab, shrimp, and cucumber inside, topped with sesame seeds

Philadephia Roll

$15.45

Fresh salmon and cream cheese inside, topped with sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

$18.45

Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, tuna, and white tuna (Escolar)

Shiki Crunch Roll

$15.45

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tempura crunch and eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.45

Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe

Vegetable Roll

$12.45

Cucumber, yamagobo, and avocado inside, topped with sesame seeds

Wasabi Roll

$18.45

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with kani crab and wasabi cream

Handrolls

Eel Handroll

$9.95

Eel and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone, topped with eel sauce

Salmon Handroll

$9.95

Fresh salmon and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone

Salmon Skin Handroll

$9.45

Salmon skin, cucumber, and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone

Scallop Handroll

$11.45

Scallops and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$10.95

Spicy tuna and sushi rice, wrapped in a nori cone

Specialty Rolls - NO BOGO

Alaskan Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Smoked salmon, smelt roe, and snow crab inside, topped with sliced avocado

Atlantic Lover Roll

Atlantic Lover Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Snow crab and cream cheese inside, topped with salmon, tuna, white tuna (Escolar), flying fish roe, smelt roe, and wasabi roe

Blue Devil Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with blue crab and wasabi roe

Blue Sea Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Salmon, yellowtail, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside, topped with seaweed salad and sesame seeds

Bonsai Roll

Bonsai Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Eel, salmon, octopus, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce

California on Fire

California on Fire

$17.00

NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - kani crab, avocado, and cream cheese inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, spicy mayo, and smelt roe)

Caribbean Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Scallops, eel, and cucumber inside, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Crazy Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and spicy tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo

Crazy Donkey Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO

Cucumber & Mango Roll

$12.00

NO BOGO

Cucumber Special Roll

$10.00

NO BOGO - RICE FREE - kani crab and avocado wrapped in cucumber skin

Dynamite Spicy Roll

$13.00

NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, white tuna (Escolar), yellowtail, scallions, spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Eel Fashion Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce

Emerald Roll

Emerald Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - RICE FREE - salmon, tuna, yellowtail, blue crab, and avocado wrapped in cucumber skin, topped with Ponzu sauce

Fabulous Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna, salmon, and yellowtail inside, topped with avocado, blue crab, and sriracha

Fiesta Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab and Thai chili mayo inside, topped with spicy tuna and mango salsa

Firecracker Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO

Florida Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and tempura crunch inside, topped with avocado and sriracha

Hurricane Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab, mango salsa, and tempura crunch inside, topped with shrimp, avocado, and Thai chili mayo

Lobster Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Tempura lobster tail, spicy mayo, and cucumber inside, topped with smelt roe

Manhattan Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, eel, and cucumber inside, topped with snow crab, smelt roe, and eel sauce

Merry Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with mix of spicy tuna, spicy mayo, scallions, and smelt roe

NC Sunset Roll

$12.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna, salmon, and cream cheese inside, topped with flying fish roe

Nemo Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and avocado inside, topped with fresh salmon

Outer Banks Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab, Thai chili mayo, and avocado inside, topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), and shrimp

Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - RICE FREE - salmon, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and shaved daikon, topped with Ponzu sauce

San Fransisco Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon and sliced lemon

Scallop Bonsai Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce

Seared Sea Roll

Seared Sea Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura, kani crab, and cream cheese inside, topped with seared tuna, eel, wasabi cream, and eel sauce

Shrimp & Scallop Special

$15.00

NO BOGO

Special Maguro Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Scallops, tempura crunch, smelt roe, and spicy mayo inside, topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo

Special Yellowtail Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fresh salmon and eel inside, topped with yellowtail and spicy mayo

Special Spider Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, eel, and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe

Spider #1

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe

Spider #2

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, kani crab, and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe

Spiderman Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, cucumber, and avocado inside, topped with kani crab, wasabi cream, and eel sauce

Sumo Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - TEMPURA STYLE **SPICY** - tuna, salmon, white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and smelt roe inside, topped with Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), eel sauce, and sesame seeds

Sweet Dragon Roll

$14.00

NO BOGO - Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Tar Eel Roll

$18.00

NO BOGO - Fried softshell crab, blue crab, and eel inside, topped with avocado, smelt roe, wasabi cream, and eel sauce

"Thai"phoon Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO

Tokyo Sunrise Roll

$15.00

NO BOGO - Kani crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, Sumo Mix (kani crab, conch, smelt roe, spicy mayo), and flying fish roe

Tom Yum Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab, shrimp tempura, and cucumber inside, topped with shrimp and Tom Yum Mayo

Toro Toro Toro Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna inside, topped with toro and scallions

Ultimate Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - tempura lobster inside, topped with scallops, blue crab, smelt roe, and spicy mayo

Volcano Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - OVEN BAKED - kani crab and avocado inside, topped with scallops, smelt roe, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds

White Dragon Roll

$16.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with white tuna (Escolar), spicy mayo, and flying fish roe

White Tiger Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Seared albacore tuna, avocado, and sriracha inside, topped with white tuna (Escolar) and wasabi roe

Wolfpack Roll

Wolfpack Roll

$17.00

NO BOGO - Blue crab and Thai chili mayo wrapped in soy paper, topped with tuna, smelt roe, and sliced jalapeno

Woman in Red Roll

$13.00

NO BOGO - Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with seared albacore tuna, masago, and sriracha

WINES

Corking Fee

$15.00

B Hahn Pinot Noir

$31.00

B Lapis Luna Zinfandel

$39.00

B Lapostolle

$35.00

B Laroque Pinot Noir

$35.00

B Noah River Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

B Padrillos Malbec

$31.00

B Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

B Le Grand Noir

$29.00

B Astoria Prosecco

$35.00

B Estancia Chardonnay

$31.00

B Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

B Oko Organic Pinot Grigio

$35.00

B Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

B Single Post Riesling

$35.00

B Tangent Pinot Grigio

$31.00

B Umberto Fiore Moscato

$31.00

Dewazakura Cherry Bouquet (Copy)

$18.00

Gekkeikan

$12.00

Haiku Sub Watari

$14.00

Han Jan Apple Soju

$18.00Out of stock

Han Jan Original Soju

$18.00

Hana Fuji Apple - Bottle

$31.00

Hana Lychee - Bottle

$31.00

Hana White Peach - Bottle

$31.00

Masumi Mirror of Truth

$18.00

Pure Dawn

$18.00

Sayuri

$13.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$9.00

Tyku Super Premium

$18.00Out of stock

Zipang Sparkling Sake

$18.00

Anna's Way Sauvignon Blanc SAMPLE

Astoria Prosecco SAMPLE

Estancia Chardonnay SAMPLE

Hahn Pinot Noir SAMPLE

Lapis Luna Zinfandel SAMPLE

Lapostolle SAMPLE

Laroque Pinot Noir SAMPLE

Le Grand Noir SAMPLE

Montevina Pinot Grigio SAMPLE

Noah River Cabernet Sauvignon SAMPLE

Oko Organic Pinot Grigio SAMPLE

Overstone Sauvignon Blanc SAMPLE

Padrillos Malbec SAMPLE

Sebastiani Cabernet Sauvignon SAMPLE

Single Post Riesling SAMPLE

Umberto Fiore Moscato SAMPLE

LIQUORS

Amaretto - DiSaronno

$9.00+

Amaretto - Well

$7.00+

Bailey's

$9.00+

Chambord

$9.50+

Cointreau

$11.00+

Domaine de Canton

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Hennesy VS

$11.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Melone

$7.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Peach Schnapps

$7.00+

Sour Apple Pucker

$7.00+

Well Gin

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$9.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+Out of stock

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi Silver

$8.00+

Bacardi 151

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00+

Gosling's Black Seal

$8.00+

Gosling's 151

$9.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Well Scotch

$8.00+

Dewar's

$8.00+

Glenlivet 12

$14.00+

Macallan 12

$18.00+

Macallan 18

$38.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$34.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00+

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Lunazul Reposado

$9.00+Out of stock

Don Julio

$12.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00+

Patron

$12.00

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Pear

$8.00+

Bedlam

$8.50+

Ketel One

$9.50+

Tito's

$9.50+

Grey Goose

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00+

Basil Hayden's

$12.00+

Bulliet Rye

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$9.50+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jameson

$9.50+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.50+

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary, or Raleigh, NC area.

Location

207 W NC 54 HWY, Durham, NC 27713

Directions

Gallery
Shiki Sushi image
Shiki Sushi image

Map
