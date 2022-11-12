Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acme Food & Beverage Company

1,194 Reviews

$$

110 E Main St

Carrboro, NC 27510

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Salmon
Pecan Crusted Fried Chicken
Acme Classic Cornbread

Tonight's Specials

Chile relleno

$12.00

Local bulls horn sweet peppers stuffed with shrimp, rice and cheddar jack

Firsthand Foods Pork Chop

$26.00

Roasted plums, whipped sweet potatoes, black garlic jus

Small

Acme Classic Cornbread

Acme Classic Cornbread

$10.00

(GF) black pepper, sweet butter, Steen's open kettle cane syrup

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Hot pepper jelly, Chapel Hill Creamery Calvander cheese, toasted almonds

Deviled Eggs (5)

Deviled Eggs (5)

$8.00

Latta’s Farm eggs, fried shoestring potato nest

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

(GF) smoked blue cheese, candied bacon, olives, roasted cherry tomatoes, buttermilk dressing

Mississippi Tamales

Mississippi Tamales

$11.00

(GF) Smoked pork belly, sweet peppers, cheddar, mole, sour cream, guacamole, sesame seeds.

local beet and apricot

$11.00

Roasted local beets, apricot, pickled and roasted corno di toro peppers, fried shallots

Southern Mushroom Pie

Southern Mushroom Pie

$12.00

fresh wild mushrooms, Chapel Hill Creamery Hickory Grove cheese, fresh herbs, Duke’s mayo

Bibb salad

$10.00

Watercress, apple, candied pecan, buttermilk lime dressing

Large

Broccoli rabe, shiitake mushrooms, roasted garlic
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

(GF) cheese grits, black beans, green tomato salsa verde, cilantro

Butternut squash risotto

Butternut squash risotto

$23.00

Roasted butternut squash risotto, smoked pecans, apple, Parmesan

Forever Roasted Pig

Forever Roasted Pig

$22.00

overnight-smoked local pork, Acme mac & cheese, coleslaw

NY Strip

$30.00

roasted shishito peppers and pearl onions, bone marrow butter, sauce bordelaise

Pecan Crusted Fried Chicken

Pecan Crusted Fried Chicken

$23.00

mashed potatoes, southern collard greens, tomato gravy

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$18.00

Two patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, spicy Popo sauce, french fries

Braised Beef Short Rib

$28.00

Fingerling potatoes, melted leeks, green beans, tomato chutney

Fish & Chips (Flounder)

$24.00

Fried flounder, French fries, coleslaw, house made tartar, malt vinegar

Sides

Butter Beans

$8.00

(GF) rosemary cream

Cheese Grits

$8.00

(GF) Lindley Mills grits, parmesan cheese

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Tomato gravy

Southern Collard Greens

$8.00

(GF) black pepper, hot cider vinegar

Side Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

House-Cut French Fries

$8.00

Sweet

Chocolate Terrine

$8.00

(GF) Brown sugar & coffee sauce, whipped cream

Individual Pecan Pie

Individual Pecan Pie

$8.00

brown butter ice cream, whipped cream, bourbon hard sauce

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$8.00

Whipped cream, raspberry sherbet, raspberry sauce, candied orange peel

Butterscotch Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

(gf) chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Churro Cheese cake

$8.00

Churro Cheese cake, chocolate sauce, strawberries and whipped cream

Cherry Pie

$8.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Acme Food & Beverage Company has been serving damn good Southern American cuisine, signature cocktails, fine wines, and craft beers in the heart of historic downtown Carrboro. Chef/Owner Kevin Callaghan draws inspiration from the seasonal rhythms and flavors of his childhood and uses fresh local ingredients to create Southern American dishes in a fine dining setting.

110 E Main St, Carrboro, NC 27510

Acme Food & Beverage Company image
Acme Food & Beverage Company image
Acme Food & Beverage Company image

