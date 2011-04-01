Restaurant header imageView gallery

Open Eye Cafe

1,049 Reviews

$

101 S Greensboro St

Carrboro, NC 27510

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha Latte
Americano

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

Your choice of Piedmont Blend or our Rotating Feature, (single origin El Salvador El Balam). Single or Doppio. Price based on choices selected.

Americano

$3.50

12oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 14 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice

Macchiato (3 oz.)

Macchiato (3 oz.)

$3.50

double shot of espresso with 1 oz steamed milk.

Cortado (6 oz.)

Cortado (6 oz.)

$4.00

double shot of espresso w/ 4oz steamed milk

Single Cappuccino (6 oz.)

$3.75

single espresso w/ steamed milk

Double Cappuccino (8 oz.)

$4.25

double shot espresso w/ steamed milk

Latte

$5.00

Choice of hot or iced, 8oz 12oz or 16oz cup size, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.

Chai Latte

$6.25

House-made cold brewed chai tea w/ a shot of espresso, steamed milk, & sweetened with honey & vanilla.

Eye Opener

$5.50

16 oz four shot latte

Mocha Latte

$5.25

Choice of hot or iced, 8oz 12oz or 16oz cup size, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.

Harvest Pumpkin Spice Latte

Harvest Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Try our Harvest Pumpkin Spice latte while supplies last! A 16oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spices!

Mint Mocha w/ Mint-Matcha Whipped Cream

Mint Mocha w/ Mint-Matcha Whipped Cream

$6.50

Ghirardelli chocolate, Mint syrup, espresso and steamed milk topped with our house-made matcha-mint whipped cream

Red Eye

$4.25

Shot of Piedmont espresso in brewed coffee. 12oz or 16oz

Espresso Shake

$6.50

vanilla ice cream, two shots of espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, and a splash of milk blended to deliciousness!

Cold Brew Float

Cold Brew Float

$6.50

vanilla ice cream with cold brew coffee, topped with NITRO cold brew!

Affogato

Affogato

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream, with a scoop of Ghirardelli chocolate, and two shots of espresso!

Brewed Coffee

Our Farmer Direct Relationship partner Anabella Menseses, from the Acatenango region of Guatemala, has carefully grown and processed this unique SL-28 cultivated varietal. This is a delightfully tangy and juicy fresh fruit experience, with flavors of pomegranate, raspberry and red plum, a jammy and caramel sweetness, with a lively finish.

Batch Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Choose a size 8oz, 12oz, 16oz. Price based on choices selected.

Pour Over: Un Regalo Natural Bourbon

Pour Over: Un Regalo Natural Bourbon

$4.00

This Natural process of the respected Bourbon varietal was grown and processed by our producer partner Luis Alberto right on his farm – Finca Un Regalo de Dios in Nicaragua. Then, at his family’s mill, Beneficio Nuevo Segovia, they take great care in the final processing and milling, giving this coffee notes of tangy complex fruits, from guava to green apple and kiwi, with a caramel sweet silky body.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi. Price based on choices selected.

14 oz. Sparkling Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi mixed with club soda.

14 oz. Sparkling Ginger Beer Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi mixed with ginger beer.

14 oz. Sparkling Grapefruit Cold Brew

14 oz. Sparkling Grapefruit Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi mixed with grapefruit soda

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Nitrogen infused, cold brewed, Ethiopia Ardi.

Cold Brew Float

Cold Brew Float

$6.50

vanilla ice cream with cold brew coffee, topped with NITRO cold brew!

Cafe Au Lait (16 oz.)

$4.00

brewed coffee w/ steamed milk

Red Eye

$4.25

Shot of Piedmont espresso in brewed coffee. 12oz or 16oz

Coffee Carafe

Coffee Carafe

$25.00

Serves 12 people at 8 oz. each. Maximum 2 on demand. Ready in 15 minutes. To order more than 2, email manager@carrborocoffee.com.

Tea

Matcha Latte (12 oz.)

Matcha Latte (12 oz.)

$4.75

Matcha from Arteao with steamed milk. Comes sweetened with a touch of house-made sugar in the raw syrup.

Spicy Chai

$5.25

House-made cold brewed chai tea sweetened with honey & vanilla w/ steamed milk. **Not available unsweetened. **Contains caffeine

London Fog (16 oz.)

London Fog (16 oz.)

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea with Steamed Milk, and Vanilla Syrup

Tea Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Build your own hot tea latte!

Hot Black & Oolong Tea (16 oz.)

$3.50

Your choice of Assam, Ceylon, Chai Blend, Darjeeling, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Ginger Peach, Keemun, Winter Blend, or Yunnan.

Hot Green & White Tea (16 oz.)

$3.50

Your choice of China Green, Gunpowder Green, ImmortaliTEA, Jasmine

Hot Herbal & Tisane (16 oz)

$3.50

Your choice of Egyptian Chamomile, Eight Herb, Hibiscus Zest, Lemon Mint, Avena Dream, Get Smart, Triple Berry, Rooibos

Unsweet Black Iced Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Citrus Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee Alternatives

Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$5.00

Apple cider spiced with our chai tea blend. *contains a small amount of caffeine from chai tea

Golden Milk Latte (12oz)

Golden Milk Latte (12oz)

$5.00

ARTEAO’s Organic Golden Milk Powder blended with steamed milk! We serve this unsweetened by default but recommend Sugar in the Raw simple syrup or honey if you'd like a touch of sweet. Golden milk is a powerful and nutritious blend of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and cracked black pepper inspired by the Ayurveda traditions. Great for the immune system!

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Ghirardelli chocolate with steamed Homeland Creamery milk!

Steamer

$3.75

Steamed Homeland Creamery milk w/ a shot of syrup

Milk

$1.50

Cup of Homeland Creamery Milk, or chose one of our non-dairy options: Pacific Soy, Pacific Almond, or Oatly Oat

Kombucha (Homebucha)

Kombucha (Homebucha)

$5.50

Just Ginger kombucha from Homebucha!

Italian Soda (14 oz.)

$4.00

Q soda & a flavor syrup over ice

Q Club Soda

Q Club Soda

$3.50

7.5 fl oz can of Q Club Soda

Q Ginger Beer

Q Ginger Beer

$3.50

7.5 fl oz can of Q Ginger Beer Ingredients: Carbonated water; organic agave; ginger extract; extracts of lime, coriander and cardamom; and citric acid

Q Grapefruit Soda

$3.50

7.5oz can of Q Grapefruit Soda Ingredients: Carbonated water, sugar, citric acid, grapefruit extract, natural flavors

Nantucket Nectar Orange Mango Juice

$5.00

A refreshing juice composed of orange, mango, and passionfruit. Comes in a 16oz bottle

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500ml)

$3.00
Le Bleu Bottled Water (16oz)

Le Bleu Bottled Water (16oz)

$1.50

16oz "Open Eye" logo Le Bleu brand bottled water (plastic water bottle)

Food

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Almond Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, and nuts

Banana Coconut Chocolate Macaroon (gf/vg)

Banana Coconut Chocolate Macaroon (gf/vg)

$4.00

Banana Coconut Chocolate Macaroon from Ninth Street Bakery. **Gluten Free **Vegan **Contains NUTS (almonds)

Big Spoon Energy Bar

Big Spoon Energy Bar

Handcrafted Nut Butter Bar from Durham, NC. Dairy, Gluten, Soy & Palm Free

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs

Brownie (No Nuts)

Brownie (No Nuts)

$4.50

Plain Chocolate brownie from Ninth Street Bakery! **NO nuts. Contains dairy and egg.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Butter Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains Dairy

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate croissant from Ninth Street Bakery Contains dairy

Cranberry Scone

Cranberry Scone

$4.00

Cranberry scone from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.75

Cream cheese danish from Ninth Street Bakery. **Contains dairy and eggs

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery

Maple Walnut Scone

Maple Walnut Scone

$4.00

Maple-Walnut scone from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, eggs, and nuts

Monster M&M Cookie (gf)

Monster M&M Cookie (gf)

$4.25

Gluten Free M&M Oatmeal Cookie from 9th Street Bakery. **Gluten Free, Contains nuts, and eggs

Pumpkin Bar (vegan/gf)

Pumpkin Bar (vegan/gf)

$5.50

Pumpkin Bars from Ninth Street Bakery **Vegan/ Gluten Free/ NO nuts

Pumpkin Chai Muffin

Pumpkin Chai Muffin

$4.50

Pumpkin Chai muffin from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, and egg

Ice Cream (2oz scoop)

$2.00

"Pup Cup" Whipped Cream 4oz

$1.00

A four ounce cup of whipped cream for your furry companion (or anyone who wants a smidge of whipped cream). Contains dairy and sugar.

Coffee by the Bag

Blue Ridge Blend

Blue Ridge Blend

$9.50

This blend incorporates the best of full bodied Indonesian coffee and the wonderful lush acidity from Central & South America coffees to create a complex medium to full body coffee full of chocolate, spice and a hint of earthiness, plus a wonderful bright floral acidity that is enjoyable anytime of the day. 8 oz. whole bean bags

Bolivia Finca Phaunchinta

Bolivia Finca Phaunchinta

$10.00

Juan Jose (Juanjo) Machicado and his wife Lidia Luque’s farm is Finca Phaunchinta and is located in the Caranavi Province of Bolivia. Juanjo & Lidia, along with their two children, inherited the art of growing coffee from their parents, who have more than 40 years of coffee growing tradition. Selective harvesting and careful processing results in this wonderful high-grown coffee that has very complex citrus fruit flavors, including mandarin and meyer lemon, as well as a caramel, brown sugar sweetness and a creamy body.

Decaf Colombia

Decaf Colombia

$10.00

Another Flavorful decaf that stands up to the process. This high grade bean has plenty of body, with a spicy and cherry- chocolate flavor and a floral aroma. Bold and wonderful with milk, it is excellent for espresso! 8 oz. whole bean bags

El Salvador Finca Barrancon Rodrigo Giammattei Natural Caturra

El Salvador Finca Barrancon Rodrigo Giammattei Natural Caturra

$10.00

In 2020 Rodrigo purchased this farm in La Palma, El Salvador from our other partner in the area, Nacho Gutierrez, allowing Nacho to purchase some land to try new cultivation experiments. Rodrigo has taken great care of this Caturra varietal, implementing a Natural Process to give us some new delightful flavors to experience! Flavors of peach, kiwi and lime are supported with honeysuckle, a dark honey sweetness, and a lush cocoa mouthfeel.

El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca San Nicolas

El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca San Nicolas

$10.00

8 oz. whole bean bags

Ethiopia Ardi

Ethiopia Ardi

$10.50

Named after the oldest human skeleton, found in Ethiopia (Ardithecus Radimus); this natural processed coffee from the Sidama region combines the origins of man & coffee. The handpicked cherries are dried on raised beds for three weeks, leading to a floral, juicy blueberry, spice, and molasses sweet balanced cup! 8oz whole bean bag

Ethiopia YergZ

Ethiopia YergZ

$10.50

Grown high in the hills of Ethiopia at over 5,000 feet, this coffee has had time to mature slowly and develop a flavor profile that is unique and delicious. The growing Cooperative specially sorts the coffee to have Zero defects, allowing for the highest quality, and the wonderful citrus zest, floral aromatics, and molasses and spice flavors. 8oz whole bean bag

Guatemala Santa Felisa Bourbon/Pache

Guatemala Santa Felisa Bourbon/Pache

$10.25

On a visit with 4th generation farmers Anabella & Antonio Meneses from Santa Felisa Estate in Guatemala, they shared this carefully cultivated varietal blend with me and I immediately wanted to share it! This interesting combination of Bourbon & Pache varietals is intensely brown sugar & honey sweet, with ripe plum, red grape & date flavors, and a creamy & sweet walnut finish. 8oz Whole Bean Bag

Guatemala Santa Felisa White Honey

Guatemala Santa Felisa White Honey

$10.25

I purchased this coffee through our Direct Relationship farm owned by siblings Antonio and Anabella Meneses. As 4th generation farmers, from the Acatenango region of Guatemala, they cultivate this unusually processed coffee with amazing care and attention to the environment and the coffee’s potential. The distinct processing of this coffee brings out delicious tropical fruit acidity with a red fruit sweetness and balanced chocolate body. 8oz whole bean bag

Honduras Nancy Hernandes Finca El Jazmin Bourbon/Catuai

Honduras Nancy Hernandes Finca El Jazmin Bourbon/Catuai

$10.50

In 2009 we hosted Nancy at the Roastery to train as a barista and roaster so she could open her own shop in Marcala, Honduras. Now we are able to share the harvest from her small, carefully cultivated farm! Finca Jazmin is a 4 acre farm that rewards us with this blend of two varietals that is wonderfully balanced with delicate floral and fruit, and a honey sweetness. 8oz whole bean bag

Honduras Sosa Familia Finca El Aguacate

Honduras Sosa Familia Finca El Aguacate

$10.00

I first worked with Tomas Sosa in 2007 and grew a relationship with he and his family that lasted 10 years. At his passing in 2017, we are proud to continue this relationship with the Sosa family, led by his son Yovani. Yovani, as a 3rd generation producer, is continuing the farming tradition in the Comayagua region of Honduras that led to this award winning coffee having orange & floral aroma, with subtle apricot acidity & a wonderful lingering caramel sweetness. 8 oz. whole bean bags

Nicaragua Luis Balladerez Un Regalo de Dios - El Aserradero

Nicaragua Luis Balladerez Un Regalo de Dios - El Aserradero

$12.00

This Natural process of the respected Bourbon varietal was grown and processed by our producer partner Luis Alberto right on his farm – Finca Un Regalo de Dios in Nicaragua. Then, at his family’s mill, Beneficio Nuevo Segovia, they take great care in the final processing and milling, giving this coffee notes of tangy complex fruits, from guava to green apple and kiwi, with a caramel sweet silky body.

Nicaragua Luis Balladerez Un Regalo de Dios - La Bendicion

Nicaragua Luis Balladerez Un Regalo de Dios - La Bendicion

$10.25

This honey process coffee has a profile that has tastes of peach, nectarine, and sweet orange acidity, balanced with a caramel sweetness and a delightful marzipan and cocoa finish.

Peru Edith Meza Finca Tasta Honey Caturra

Peru Edith Meza Finca Tasta Honey Caturra

$11.50

This coffee is a delicious Honey process of the same coffee we are sharing as a natural process. The honey sweetness and soft stone fruits are very smooth and enjoyable, and fun to compare to the natural process. 8oz whole bean bag

Peru Edith Meza Finca Tasta Natural Pacamara

Peru Edith Meza Finca Tasta Natural Pacamara

$12.00

This particular small lot offering of a Natural process Pacamara varietal is carefully processed and dried to give it a sweet juicy berry and ripe red fruits, as well as a delightful soft and silky mouthfeel that supports those fresh fruit flavors.

Piedmont Blend

Piedmont Blend

$10.00

A blend some of the best beans coming out of the Pacific Rim and East Africa growing regions. This wonderfully fragrant medium and dark roast mélange balances 85% dark chocolate bitters and deep earth tones with a soft caramel and citrus sweetness. A syrupy, robust body delivers this bouquet with aplomb, proving equally delicious as espresso and cappuccino. The spicy finish beckons you back for another sip. Properly prepared, this coffee is highly addictive.8 oz. whole bean bags

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Coffee Growler

Cold Brew Coffee Growler

$22.00

32oz growler of Carrboro Coffee Roasters' Ethiopia Ardi, cold-brewed in-house. Price includes a bottle deposit.

Iced Lattes

Iced Latte Growler

Iced Latte Growler

$24.00

Iced Latte Growlers! Try the original unsweetened, or add a flavor syrup of your choice! Made with four double shots of Carrboro Coffee Roaster's Piedmont Blend & your choice of Homeland Creamery whole milk, skim milk, or Oatly oat milk. Price includes bottle deposit.

Iced Chai Growler

$21.00

Glass growler spicy chai made with our house-made cold brew chai tea blend sweetened with vanilla and honey, plus your choice of whole or oat milk. Add espresso to make it a latte! Price includes bottle deposit.

Iced Mocha Growler

Iced Mocha Growler

$25.00

Iced Mocha Growler made with espresso, chocolate, and whole milk. (No milk substitutes are available at this time)

Beer

Fullsteam Paycheck Pilsner

Fullsteam Paycheck Pilsner

$4.50
Fullsteam Rocket Science IPA

Fullsteam Rocket Science IPA

$4.50

Steel String No Quarter Stout

$5.00

Steel String No Quarter Stout - a seasonal stout made with Carrboro Coffee Roasters' cold brewed Ethiopia Ardi!

Wine

Java, Red Blend 2018

$24.00
Java Blanc Blend

Java Blanc Blend

$26.00
Segura Viudas Sparkling Cava

Segura Viudas Sparkling Cava

$24.00

Sparkling Cava from Spain! By the bottle only. Must be 21+ and show valid ID with order

Eric Bordelet Brut Tendre Cider

Eric Bordelet Brut Tendre Cider

$30.00

Bottle Only - Must be 21+ and show valid ID with order

Black & Oolong

Assam

Assam

$8.00

(Kondoli) Tippy golden flowery orange pekoe. This is an Indian tea with full body and a spicy, dark liquor

Ceylon

Ceylon

$11.50

Flowery broken orange pekoe that is light in color with a clean mild taste

Chai Blend

Chai Blend

$18.25

A traditional black tea blend of herbs and spices. Full-bodied and invigorating with black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, allspice, cloves, & black pepper

Darjeeling

Darjeeling

$17.50

Finest tippy golden flowery pekoe. From the Himalayan hills, a light amber body with a delicate floral nose and nuttiness

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$11.00

An aromatic blend of fine black teas and cornflower petals which are misted with pure bergamot oil for a spicy, citrus flavor

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$13.00

A tippy golden flowery orange pekoe with a smooth taste and medium color

Keemun

Keemun

$13.50

Small curled ebony leaves with a toasty, smoky flavor and red liquor

Oolong

Oolong

$9.00

Oolongs are partially fermented tea leaves that are distinctive and balanced between black and green tea. This tea is particularly fragrant, sweet and wonderfully floral

Winter Blend

Winter Blend

$13.00

Fragrant black tea with orange peel, cinnamon, almond, rose petals, fruit and spice

Yunnan

Yunnan

$10.00

Medium bodied with cedar and spice notes, a touch of fruit and pleasant smokiness

Green & White

China Green

China Green

$6.00

Chun Mee is a twisted leaf tea which is clean and crisp with a hint of citru

Dragonwell

Dragonwell

$20.00

This gently pan fired needle shaped leaf produces a sweet aroma and buttery flavor

Genmaicha

Genmaicha

$16.00

A Japanese Bancha, leaf and stem green tea, with popped corn and toasted rice

Gunpowder

Gunpowder

$7.00

A full bodied green tea that takes its name from its tightly rolled pellet appearance

ImmortaliTea

ImmortaliTea

$12.00

This green tea blend is composed of lemon peel, rosemary, sage and safflower

Jasmine

Jasmine

$9.00

This green tea scented with Jasmine petals has a light pungency with a striking and delicate sweet perfume

White Peony

White Peony

$18.00

Light and delicate. The subtle flavors come through with longer steeping or with a second infusion

Young Hyson

Young Hyson

$9.00

This Formosa, twisted small leaf tea, is fresh tasting and clean with a mild bite

Tisane (Herbal)

Avena Dream

Avena Dream

$15.00

A rich calming blend of traditional nerve-soothing herbs. Chamomile, oat straw, linden flower, skullcap, catnip, lemon verbena, fennel, wild lettuce, nutmeg, and calendula

Egyptian Chamomile

Egyptian Chamomile

$10.00

Sweet whole chamomile flowers. Aromatic and soothing

Eight Herb

Eight Herb

$8.00

Contains spearmint, rosemary, lemon balm, linden flower, eucalyptus, wood betony, blackberry leaf and ginseng

Get Smart

Get Smart

$16.00

A mentally stimulating blend of herbs. Peppermint, gota kola, ginkgo, lemongrass, Ho Shou Wu, Siberian ginseng, licorice, damania and calendula

Hibiscus Zest

Hibiscus Zest

$10.00

Contains hibiscus petals, orange zest, lemon balm, cloves, lavender, licorice root and sweet Stevia leaf

Rooibos

Rooibos

$11.00

South African red bush “tea” from the Capetown area, proven to contain many flavonoids and free- radical fighting antioxidants. A good alternative to coffee that holds up well with milk and sweetened with a touch of honey.

Triple Berry

Triple Berry

$8.00

A fruity, Soothing melody of herbs and dried fruit. Strawberry leaf, myrtle leaf, blueberry leaf, hibiscus flower, rose hips and juniper berry

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$10.00

**Contains caffeine Smoky full bodied. A great way to get energized

Gift Boxes

Build-A-Box

Build-A-Box

$1.00

Short on boxes and gift wrap? We got you covered with our build a box option! Box dimensions are 4"x8"x11", so items that will fit include the following categories: T-shirts, Accessories, Miscellaneous, Mugs, and Bagged Coffee. Please let us know in the special instructions what items from your cart you would like included in your Build-a Box.

Mugs

Carrboro Coffee Ceramic Diner Mug

Carrboro Coffee Ceramic Diner Mug

$12.00
Carrboro Coffee Enamel Camp Mug

Carrboro Coffee Enamel Camp Mug

$18.00
Kleen Kanteen Travel Mug

Kleen Kanteen Travel Mug

$35.00
Open Eye Ceramic Diner Mug

Open Eye Ceramic Diner Mug

$12.00

Miscellaneous

CCR Bumper Sticker

CCR Bumper Sticker

$1.50

Let everyone who is following too closely to your car know you buy the best coffee (and know the coolest people). Weather resistant vinyl stickers that are easily removable (for those with commitment fears) and won’t damage your car. 4" Circle.

Colombia - Decaf - Specialty Instant Coffee

Colombia - Decaf - Specialty Instant Coffee

$15.00

Convenience never tasted so good! Our Quick Coffee packets now come in Decaf. Instantly dissolving in water, milk, or really any milk alternatives , this Colombia coffee keeps its delicious flavors of red fruit, dark caramel sweetness and a lush mouthfeel. Now you can easily make that late nite coffee and not worry about it keeping you awake!

CCR pin

CCR pin

$2.00

Wear this CCR pin on your jacket, hat or apron!

Espresso Lip Balm

Espresso Lip Balm

$8.00

Our collaboration with Durham-based handmade body care company, Lo & Behold, is here! An all-natural espresso lip balm – created by infusing freshly ground Carrboro Coffee Roasters coffee in coconut oil and other natural moisturizers.

Finca El Pinabetal - Washed Pacas - Specialty Instant Coffee

Finca El Pinabetal - Washed Pacas - Specialty Instant Coffee

$15.00

We are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste...Carrboro Coffee Roasters' own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This coffee, from producer partner Saul Melara at Finca El Pinabetal in Honduras, has delicious flavors of melon and green apple with sweet spice and brown sugar. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays!

Finca San Nicolas – Honey Pacamara – Specialty Instant Coffee

Finca San Nicolas – Honey Pacamara – Specialty Instant Coffee

$15.00

After much effort we are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste…our own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This honey pacamara coffee, from producer partner Nacho Gutierez at Finca San Nicolas in El Salvador, has delicious flavors of tropical fruit, toffee and hibiscus. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays! No need to carry around all the gear to enjoy amazing coffee on the run!

Open Eye Sticker

Open Eye Sticker

$1.00

Accessories

CCR Beanie

CCR Beanie

$16.00

Warm up with our embroidered Carrboro Coffee Roasters beanie!

Open Eye Gloves

Open Eye Gloves

$18.00
Open Eye Socks

Open Eye Socks

$12.00
Bird Tote - Black

Bird Tote - Black

$17.00

Perfectly sized tote with the Carrboro Coffee Roasters logo on one side and the Open eye Bird on the other. Fill one of these totes with your favorite CCR coffee and wares for a friend or yourself!

Bird Tote - White

$17.00

Perfectly sized tote with the Carrboro Coffee Roasters logo on one side and the Open eye Bird on the other. Fill one of these totes with your favorite CCR coffee and wares for a friend or yourself!

Apparel

CCR Hoodie Black

$50.00

Open Eye Hoodie Black

$50.00
Open Eye Bird T-Shirt Dark Grey Unisex

Open Eye Bird T-Shirt Dark Grey Unisex

$20.00

Open Eye Bird T-Shirt Maroon Unisex

$20.00

Open Eye Bird T-Shirt Navy Unisex

$20.00
Open Eye Cyclops T-Shirt Unisex

Open Eye Cyclops T-Shirt Unisex

$20.00

Open Eye Cyclops Grey T-Shirt Unisex

$20.00
CCR T-Shirt FItted

CCR T-Shirt FItted

$20.00

CCR Vintage Black T-Shirt

$20.00

Brewing Equipment

Bodum 12oz French Press

Bodum 12oz French Press

$30.00

Bodum 12oz glass Chambord French Press Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.

Bodum 17oz French Press

Bodum 17oz French Press

$35.00

Bodum 17oz glass Chambord Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.

Bodum 34oz French Press

Bodum 34oz French Press

$40.00

Bodum 34oz glass Chambord Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.

Chemex 3 Cup Brewer

Chemex 3 Cup Brewer

$38.00

Chemex 3 cup (1 pint) Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Unfolded Half Moon Filters

Chemex 6 Cup Brewer

Chemex 6 Cup Brewer

$44.00

Chemex 6 Cup Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Pre-Folded Filters

Chemex 8 Cup Brewer

Chemex 8 Cup Brewer

$48.00

Chemex 8 Cup Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Pre-Folded Filters

Kalita Wave 185 Stainless Coffee Dripper

Kalita Wave 185 Stainless Coffee Dripper

$33.00

Kalita Wave 185 Stainless Coffee Dripper Kalita Wave #185 Serves 2-4 cups (about 500-700ml) Stainless Steel Requires 185 Kalita Filters Designed with a flat-bottomed coffee bed and three small extraction holes

Yama Glass Server

$28.00

This 20oz Glass Decanter from Yama Glass is the perfect addition to your brewing station. Designed to accommodate any dripper from Yama Glass, it can be easily utilized in almost any brewing set up. Each decanter is made from hand blown borosilicate glass, making it heat resistant and safe for use in the dishwasher and microwave. Dimensions: 6” x 5.5” Holds 20oz Borosilicate Glass

Filters

Chemex Filters for 6-10 cup

Chemex Filters for 6-10 cup

$13.00

Chemex 6 cup pre-folded filters Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor Prefolded for convenience 100 filters per pack

Chemex Half Moon Filters for 3 cup

Chemex Half Moon Filters for 3 cup

$10.00

Chemex unfolded filters (Pint) Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor 100 filters per pack Pair with Chemex 3-cup Coffee Maker

Kalita Wave Filters

Kalita Wave Filters

$14.00

Pack of 100 filters for Kalita 185 Drippers

Melitta Filter Cone #4

Melitta Filter Cone #4

$12.00

Melitta Filter cone #4 used with Bonavita drippers

Grinders

Baratza Encore Grinder

Baratza Encore Grinder

$135.00

Encore Grinder - available in white or black. Comes with 40 individual grind settings allowing you to grind for Espresso or French Press and any brewing style in between Burrs are easily removable with no tools, making cleaning very easy. To maximize freshness, the Encore minimizes the ground coffee left in the grinder

Baratza Virtuoso Grinder

Baratza Virtuoso Grinder

$259.00

Virtuoso Grinder Comes with 40 individual grind settings allowing you to grind for Espresso or French Press and any brewing style in between Virtuoso+’s 40 mm conical burrs grind coffee at 1.5 to 2.4g/sec. depending on the setting. These burrs create a very uniform grind, with a distinct lack of fines across its grinding range The motor is controlled by a 40 second digital timer adjustable to the tenth of a second, that allows repeatable dosing.

Kalita Ceramic Hand Grinder

Kalita Ceramic Hand Grinder

$54.00

Coffee mill with non-slip silicon base. Adjustable fineness for coffee grounds. All parts washable.

Water Kettles & Scales

Bonavita 1L Variable Temp Kettle

Bonavita 1L Variable Temp Kettle

$105.00

1 Liter Variable Temp Kettle by Bonavita Gooseneck spout for precise pour control Easy hold handle with comfort grip Hold Button heats and holds at temperatures between 140˚-208˚F for up to 60 minutes Temperature Set Button for quick access to preset brewing temperatures Adjustable in one-degree increments between 140˚-212˚F (60˚- 98˚C) 1000 watts for quick heating Brushed stainless steel and BPA-free plastic The Bonavita 1.0 Liter Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle allows you to adjust temperature in one degree increments from 140° to 212°F. Set the ideal temperature for your beverage whether you're preparing pour-over coffee or steeping your favorite tea. The digital display lets you monitor temperature in real time.

CJ-400 Scale

$38.00
Fellow Stag Pour-Over Kettle

Fellow Stag Pour-Over Kettle

$79.00

A beautifully functional design kicks your brewing up a notch. Enjoy an intuitive, steady pour with Stagg's precision pour spout. Keep track of temperature with a built in brew range thermometer. Pour at an even, slow pace with Stagg's counterbalanced handle that moves the center of mass back towards your hand.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our freshly roasted coffee by Carrboro Coffee Roasters.

Website

Location

101 S Greensboro St, Carrboro, NC 27510

Directions

