Open Eye Cafe
1,049 Reviews
$
101 S Greensboro St
Carrboro, NC 27510
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso
Espresso
Your choice of Piedmont Blend or our Rotating Feature, (single origin El Salvador El Balam). Single or Doppio. Price based on choices selected.
Americano
12oz with a double shot of espresso and hot water, or 14 ounce iced with a double shot of espresso, water, and ice
Macchiato (3 oz.)
double shot of espresso with 1 oz steamed milk.
Cortado (6 oz.)
double shot of espresso w/ 4oz steamed milk
Single Cappuccino (6 oz.)
single espresso w/ steamed milk
Double Cappuccino (8 oz.)
double shot espresso w/ steamed milk
Latte
Choice of hot or iced, 8oz 12oz or 16oz cup size, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.
Chai Latte
House-made cold brewed chai tea w/ a shot of espresso, steamed milk, & sweetened with honey & vanilla.
Eye Opener
16 oz four shot latte
Mocha Latte
Choice of hot or iced, 8oz 12oz or 16oz cup size, single or double shot. Price based on choices selected.
Harvest Pumpkin Spice Latte
Try our Harvest Pumpkin Spice latte while supplies last! A 16oz latte made with 2 shots espresso, steamed milk, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup made with real pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spices!
Mint Mocha w/ Mint-Matcha Whipped Cream
Ghirardelli chocolate, Mint syrup, espresso and steamed milk topped with our house-made matcha-mint whipped cream
Red Eye
Shot of Piedmont espresso in brewed coffee. 12oz or 16oz
Espresso Shake
vanilla ice cream, two shots of espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, and a splash of milk blended to deliciousness!
Cold Brew Float
vanilla ice cream with cold brew coffee, topped with NITRO cold brew!
Affogato
Vanilla ice cream, with a scoop of Ghirardelli chocolate, and two shots of espresso!
Brewed Coffee
Batch Brewed Coffee
Choose a size 8oz, 12oz, 16oz. Price based on choices selected.
Pour Over: Un Regalo Natural Bourbon
This Natural process of the respected Bourbon varietal was grown and processed by our producer partner Luis Alberto right on his farm – Finca Un Regalo de Dios in Nicaragua. Then, at his family’s mill, Beneficio Nuevo Segovia, they take great care in the final processing and milling, giving this coffee notes of tangy complex fruits, from guava to green apple and kiwi, with a caramel sweet silky body.
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi. Price based on choices selected.
14 oz. Sparkling Cold Brew
Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi mixed with club soda.
14 oz. Sparkling Ginger Beer Cold Brew
Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi mixed with ginger beer.
14 oz. Sparkling Grapefruit Cold Brew
Cold brewed in house Ethiopia Ardi mixed with grapefruit soda
Nitro Cold Brew
Nitrogen infused, cold brewed, Ethiopia Ardi.
Cold Brew Float
vanilla ice cream with cold brew coffee, topped with NITRO cold brew!
Cafe Au Lait (16 oz.)
brewed coffee w/ steamed milk
Red Eye
Shot of Piedmont espresso in brewed coffee. 12oz or 16oz
Coffee Carafe
Serves 12 people at 8 oz. each. Maximum 2 on demand. Ready in 15 minutes. To order more than 2, email manager@carrborocoffee.com.
Tea
Matcha Latte (12 oz.)
Matcha from Arteao with steamed milk. Comes sweetened with a touch of house-made sugar in the raw syrup.
Spicy Chai
House-made cold brewed chai tea sweetened with honey & vanilla w/ steamed milk. **Not available unsweetened. **Contains caffeine
London Fog (16 oz.)
Earl Grey Tea with Steamed Milk, and Vanilla Syrup
Tea Latte (16oz)
Build your own hot tea latte!
Hot Black & Oolong Tea (16 oz.)
Your choice of Assam, Ceylon, Chai Blend, Darjeeling, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Ginger Peach, Keemun, Winter Blend, or Yunnan.
Hot Green & White Tea (16 oz.)
Your choice of China Green, Gunpowder Green, ImmortaliTEA, Jasmine
Hot Herbal & Tisane (16 oz)
Your choice of Egyptian Chamomile, Eight Herb, Hibiscus Zest, Lemon Mint, Avena Dream, Get Smart, Triple Berry, Rooibos
Unsweet Black Iced Tea
Unsweet Citrus Green Iced Tea
Unsweet Raspberry Iced Tea
Coffee Alternatives
Spiced Apple Cider
Apple cider spiced with our chai tea blend. *contains a small amount of caffeine from chai tea
Golden Milk Latte (12oz)
ARTEAO’s Organic Golden Milk Powder blended with steamed milk! We serve this unsweetened by default but recommend Sugar in the Raw simple syrup or honey if you'd like a touch of sweet. Golden milk is a powerful and nutritious blend of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and cracked black pepper inspired by the Ayurveda traditions. Great for the immune system!
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli chocolate with steamed Homeland Creamery milk!
Steamer
Steamed Homeland Creamery milk w/ a shot of syrup
Milk
Cup of Homeland Creamery Milk, or chose one of our non-dairy options: Pacific Soy, Pacific Almond, or Oatly Oat
Kombucha (Homebucha)
Just Ginger kombucha from Homebucha!
Italian Soda (14 oz.)
Q soda & a flavor syrup over ice
Q Club Soda
7.5 fl oz can of Q Club Soda
Q Ginger Beer
7.5 fl oz can of Q Ginger Beer Ingredients: Carbonated water; organic agave; ginger extract; extracts of lime, coriander and cardamom; and citric acid
Q Grapefruit Soda
7.5oz can of Q Grapefruit Soda Ingredients: Carbonated water, sugar, citric acid, grapefruit extract, natural flavors
Nantucket Nectar Orange Mango Juice
A refreshing juice composed of orange, mango, and passionfruit. Comes in a 16oz bottle
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500ml)
Le Bleu Bottled Water (16oz)
16oz "Open Eye" logo Le Bleu brand bottled water (plastic water bottle)
Food
Almond Croissant
Almond Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, and nuts
Banana Coconut Chocolate Macaroon (gf/vg)
Banana Coconut Chocolate Macaroon from Ninth Street Bakery. **Gluten Free **Vegan **Contains NUTS (almonds)
Big Spoon Energy Bar
Handcrafted Nut Butter Bar from Durham, NC. Dairy, Gluten, Soy & Palm Free
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Muffin from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs
Brownie (No Nuts)
Plain Chocolate brownie from Ninth Street Bakery! **NO nuts. Contains dairy and egg.
Butter Croissant
Butter Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains Dairy
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate croissant from Ninth Street Bakery Contains dairy
Cranberry Scone
Cranberry scone from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy and eggs
Cream Cheese Danish
Cream cheese danish from Ninth Street Bakery. **Contains dairy and eggs
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant from Ninth Street Bakery
Maple Walnut Scone
Maple-Walnut scone from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, eggs, and nuts
Monster M&M Cookie (gf)
Gluten Free M&M Oatmeal Cookie from 9th Street Bakery. **Gluten Free, Contains nuts, and eggs
Pumpkin Bar (vegan/gf)
Pumpkin Bars from Ninth Street Bakery **Vegan/ Gluten Free/ NO nuts
Pumpkin Chai Muffin
Pumpkin Chai muffin from Ninth Street Bakery **Contains dairy, and egg
Ice Cream (2oz scoop)
"Pup Cup" Whipped Cream 4oz
A four ounce cup of whipped cream for your furry companion (or anyone who wants a smidge of whipped cream). Contains dairy and sugar.
Coffee by the Bag
Blue Ridge Blend
This blend incorporates the best of full bodied Indonesian coffee and the wonderful lush acidity from Central & South America coffees to create a complex medium to full body coffee full of chocolate, spice and a hint of earthiness, plus a wonderful bright floral acidity that is enjoyable anytime of the day. 8 oz. whole bean bags
Bolivia Finca Phaunchinta
Juan Jose (Juanjo) Machicado and his wife Lidia Luque’s farm is Finca Phaunchinta and is located in the Caranavi Province of Bolivia. Juanjo & Lidia, along with their two children, inherited the art of growing coffee from their parents, who have more than 40 years of coffee growing tradition. Selective harvesting and careful processing results in this wonderful high-grown coffee that has very complex citrus fruit flavors, including mandarin and meyer lemon, as well as a caramel, brown sugar sweetness and a creamy body.
Decaf Colombia
Another Flavorful decaf that stands up to the process. This high grade bean has plenty of body, with a spicy and cherry- chocolate flavor and a floral aroma. Bold and wonderful with milk, it is excellent for espresso! 8 oz. whole bean bags
El Salvador Finca Barrancon Rodrigo Giammattei Natural Caturra
In 2020 Rodrigo purchased this farm in La Palma, El Salvador from our other partner in the area, Nacho Gutierrez, allowing Nacho to purchase some land to try new cultivation experiments. Rodrigo has taken great care of this Caturra varietal, implementing a Natural Process to give us some new delightful flavors to experience! Flavors of peach, kiwi and lime are supported with honeysuckle, a dark honey sweetness, and a lush cocoa mouthfeel.
El Salvador Nacho Gutierez Finca San Nicolas
8 oz. whole bean bags
Ethiopia Ardi
Named after the oldest human skeleton, found in Ethiopia (Ardithecus Radimus); this natural processed coffee from the Sidama region combines the origins of man & coffee. The handpicked cherries are dried on raised beds for three weeks, leading to a floral, juicy blueberry, spice, and molasses sweet balanced cup! 8oz whole bean bag
Ethiopia YergZ
Grown high in the hills of Ethiopia at over 5,000 feet, this coffee has had time to mature slowly and develop a flavor profile that is unique and delicious. The growing Cooperative specially sorts the coffee to have Zero defects, allowing for the highest quality, and the wonderful citrus zest, floral aromatics, and molasses and spice flavors. 8oz whole bean bag
Guatemala Santa Felisa Bourbon/Pache
On a visit with 4th generation farmers Anabella & Antonio Meneses from Santa Felisa Estate in Guatemala, they shared this carefully cultivated varietal blend with me and I immediately wanted to share it! This interesting combination of Bourbon & Pache varietals is intensely brown sugar & honey sweet, with ripe plum, red grape & date flavors, and a creamy & sweet walnut finish. 8oz Whole Bean Bag
Guatemala Santa Felisa White Honey
I purchased this coffee through our Direct Relationship farm owned by siblings Antonio and Anabella Meneses. As 4th generation farmers, from the Acatenango region of Guatemala, they cultivate this unusually processed coffee with amazing care and attention to the environment and the coffee’s potential. The distinct processing of this coffee brings out delicious tropical fruit acidity with a red fruit sweetness and balanced chocolate body. 8oz whole bean bag
Honduras Nancy Hernandes Finca El Jazmin Bourbon/Catuai
In 2009 we hosted Nancy at the Roastery to train as a barista and roaster so she could open her own shop in Marcala, Honduras. Now we are able to share the harvest from her small, carefully cultivated farm! Finca Jazmin is a 4 acre farm that rewards us with this blend of two varietals that is wonderfully balanced with delicate floral and fruit, and a honey sweetness. 8oz whole bean bag
Honduras Sosa Familia Finca El Aguacate
I first worked with Tomas Sosa in 2007 and grew a relationship with he and his family that lasted 10 years. At his passing in 2017, we are proud to continue this relationship with the Sosa family, led by his son Yovani. Yovani, as a 3rd generation producer, is continuing the farming tradition in the Comayagua region of Honduras that led to this award winning coffee having orange & floral aroma, with subtle apricot acidity & a wonderful lingering caramel sweetness. 8 oz. whole bean bags
Nicaragua Luis Balladerez Un Regalo de Dios - El Aserradero
This Natural process of the respected Bourbon varietal was grown and processed by our producer partner Luis Alberto right on his farm – Finca Un Regalo de Dios in Nicaragua. Then, at his family’s mill, Beneficio Nuevo Segovia, they take great care in the final processing and milling, giving this coffee notes of tangy complex fruits, from guava to green apple and kiwi, with a caramel sweet silky body.
Nicaragua Luis Balladerez Un Regalo de Dios - La Bendicion
This honey process coffee has a profile that has tastes of peach, nectarine, and sweet orange acidity, balanced with a caramel sweetness and a delightful marzipan and cocoa finish.
Peru Edith Meza Finca Tasta Honey Caturra
This coffee is a delicious Honey process of the same coffee we are sharing as a natural process. The honey sweetness and soft stone fruits are very smooth and enjoyable, and fun to compare to the natural process. 8oz whole bean bag
Peru Edith Meza Finca Tasta Natural Pacamara
This particular small lot offering of a Natural process Pacamara varietal is carefully processed and dried to give it a sweet juicy berry and ripe red fruits, as well as a delightful soft and silky mouthfeel that supports those fresh fruit flavors.
Piedmont Blend
A blend some of the best beans coming out of the Pacific Rim and East Africa growing regions. This wonderfully fragrant medium and dark roast mélange balances 85% dark chocolate bitters and deep earth tones with a soft caramel and citrus sweetness. A syrupy, robust body delivers this bouquet with aplomb, proving equally delicious as espresso and cappuccino. The spicy finish beckons you back for another sip. Properly prepared, this coffee is highly addictive.8 oz. whole bean bags
Cold Brew
Iced Lattes
Iced Latte Growler
Iced Latte Growlers! Try the original unsweetened, or add a flavor syrup of your choice! Made with four double shots of Carrboro Coffee Roaster's Piedmont Blend & your choice of Homeland Creamery whole milk, skim milk, or Oatly oat milk. Price includes bottle deposit.
Iced Chai Growler
Glass growler spicy chai made with our house-made cold brew chai tea blend sweetened with vanilla and honey, plus your choice of whole or oat milk. Add espresso to make it a latte! Price includes bottle deposit.
Iced Mocha Growler
Iced Mocha Growler made with espresso, chocolate, and whole milk. (No milk substitutes are available at this time)
Beer
Wine
Black & Oolong
Assam
(Kondoli) Tippy golden flowery orange pekoe. This is an Indian tea with full body and a spicy, dark liquor
Ceylon
Flowery broken orange pekoe that is light in color with a clean mild taste
Chai Blend
A traditional black tea blend of herbs and spices. Full-bodied and invigorating with black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, allspice, cloves, & black pepper
Darjeeling
Finest tippy golden flowery pekoe. From the Himalayan hills, a light amber body with a delicate floral nose and nuttiness
Earl Grey
An aromatic blend of fine black teas and cornflower petals which are misted with pure bergamot oil for a spicy, citrus flavor
English Breakfast
A tippy golden flowery orange pekoe with a smooth taste and medium color
Keemun
Small curled ebony leaves with a toasty, smoky flavor and red liquor
Oolong
Oolongs are partially fermented tea leaves that are distinctive and balanced between black and green tea. This tea is particularly fragrant, sweet and wonderfully floral
Winter Blend
Fragrant black tea with orange peel, cinnamon, almond, rose petals, fruit and spice
Yunnan
Medium bodied with cedar and spice notes, a touch of fruit and pleasant smokiness
Green & White
China Green
Chun Mee is a twisted leaf tea which is clean and crisp with a hint of citru
Dragonwell
This gently pan fired needle shaped leaf produces a sweet aroma and buttery flavor
Genmaicha
A Japanese Bancha, leaf and stem green tea, with popped corn and toasted rice
Gunpowder
A full bodied green tea that takes its name from its tightly rolled pellet appearance
ImmortaliTea
This green tea blend is composed of lemon peel, rosemary, sage and safflower
Jasmine
This green tea scented with Jasmine petals has a light pungency with a striking and delicate sweet perfume
White Peony
Light and delicate. The subtle flavors come through with longer steeping or with a second infusion
Young Hyson
This Formosa, twisted small leaf tea, is fresh tasting and clean with a mild bite
Tisane (Herbal)
Avena Dream
A rich calming blend of traditional nerve-soothing herbs. Chamomile, oat straw, linden flower, skullcap, catnip, lemon verbena, fennel, wild lettuce, nutmeg, and calendula
Egyptian Chamomile
Sweet whole chamomile flowers. Aromatic and soothing
Eight Herb
Contains spearmint, rosemary, lemon balm, linden flower, eucalyptus, wood betony, blackberry leaf and ginseng
Get Smart
A mentally stimulating blend of herbs. Peppermint, gota kola, ginkgo, lemongrass, Ho Shou Wu, Siberian ginseng, licorice, damania and calendula
Hibiscus Zest
Contains hibiscus petals, orange zest, lemon balm, cloves, lavender, licorice root and sweet Stevia leaf
Rooibos
South African red bush “tea” from the Capetown area, proven to contain many flavonoids and free- radical fighting antioxidants. A good alternative to coffee that holds up well with milk and sweetened with a touch of honey.
Triple Berry
A fruity, Soothing melody of herbs and dried fruit. Strawberry leaf, myrtle leaf, blueberry leaf, hibiscus flower, rose hips and juniper berry
Yerba Mate
**Contains caffeine Smoky full bodied. A great way to get energized
Gift Boxes
Build-A-Box
Short on boxes and gift wrap? We got you covered with our build a box option! Box dimensions are 4"x8"x11", so items that will fit include the following categories: T-shirts, Accessories, Miscellaneous, Mugs, and Bagged Coffee. Please let us know in the special instructions what items from your cart you would like included in your Build-a Box.
Mugs
Miscellaneous
CCR Bumper Sticker
Let everyone who is following too closely to your car know you buy the best coffee (and know the coolest people). Weather resistant vinyl stickers that are easily removable (for those with commitment fears) and won’t damage your car. 4" Circle.
Colombia - Decaf - Specialty Instant Coffee
Convenience never tasted so good! Our Quick Coffee packets now come in Decaf. Instantly dissolving in water, milk, or really any milk alternatives , this Colombia coffee keeps its delicious flavors of red fruit, dark caramel sweetness and a lush mouthfeel. Now you can easily make that late nite coffee and not worry about it keeping you awake!
CCR pin
Wear this CCR pin on your jacket, hat or apron!
Espresso Lip Balm
Our collaboration with Durham-based handmade body care company, Lo & Behold, is here! An all-natural espresso lip balm – created by infusing freshly ground Carrboro Coffee Roasters coffee in coconut oil and other natural moisturizers.
Finca El Pinabetal - Washed Pacas - Specialty Instant Coffee
We are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste...Carrboro Coffee Roasters' own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This coffee, from producer partner Saul Melara at Finca El Pinabetal in Honduras, has delicious flavors of melon and green apple with sweet spice and brown sugar. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays!
Finca San Nicolas – Honey Pacamara – Specialty Instant Coffee
After much effort we are offering a truly unique experience combining efficiency and great taste…our own specialty instant coffee will surprise you with its quality and distinct flavor profile. This honey pacamara coffee, from producer partner Nacho Gutierez at Finca San Nicolas in El Salvador, has delicious flavors of tropical fruit, toffee and hibiscus. This coffee can be your trusted companion when hiking, long flights, camping or visits to family over the Holidays! No need to carry around all the gear to enjoy amazing coffee on the run!
Open Eye Sticker
Accessories
CCR Beanie
Warm up with our embroidered Carrboro Coffee Roasters beanie!
Open Eye Gloves
Open Eye Socks
Bird Tote - Black
Perfectly sized tote with the Carrboro Coffee Roasters logo on one side and the Open eye Bird on the other. Fill one of these totes with your favorite CCR coffee and wares for a friend or yourself!
Bird Tote - White
Perfectly sized tote with the Carrboro Coffee Roasters logo on one side and the Open eye Bird on the other. Fill one of these totes with your favorite CCR coffee and wares for a friend or yourself!
Apparel
CCR Hoodie Black
Open Eye Hoodie Black
Open Eye Bird T-Shirt Dark Grey Unisex
Open Eye Bird T-Shirt Maroon Unisex
Open Eye Bird T-Shirt Navy Unisex
Open Eye Cyclops T-Shirt Unisex
Open Eye Cyclops Grey T-Shirt Unisex
CCR T-Shirt FItted
CCR Vintage Black T-Shirt
Brewing Equipment
Bodum 12oz French Press
Bodum 12oz glass Chambord French Press Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.
Bodum 17oz French Press
Bodum 17oz glass Chambord Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.
Bodum 34oz French Press
Bodum 34oz glass Chambord Enjoy delicious coffee in just 4 minutes with this classic design french press.
Chemex 3 Cup Brewer
Chemex 3 cup (1 pint) Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Unfolded Half Moon Filters
Chemex 6 Cup Brewer
Chemex 6 Cup Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Pre-Folded Filters
Chemex 8 Cup Brewer
Chemex 8 Cup Includes a polished wood collar with leather tie Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design Pair with Chemex Pre-Folded Filters
Kalita Wave 185 Stainless Coffee Dripper
Kalita Wave 185 Stainless Coffee Dripper Kalita Wave #185 Serves 2-4 cups (about 500-700ml) Stainless Steel Requires 185 Kalita Filters Designed with a flat-bottomed coffee bed and three small extraction holes
Yama Glass Server
This 20oz Glass Decanter from Yama Glass is the perfect addition to your brewing station. Designed to accommodate any dripper from Yama Glass, it can be easily utilized in almost any brewing set up. Each decanter is made from hand blown borosilicate glass, making it heat resistant and safe for use in the dishwasher and microwave. Dimensions: 6” x 5.5” Holds 20oz Borosilicate Glass
Filters
Chemex Filters for 6-10 cup
Chemex 6 cup pre-folded filters Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor Prefolded for convenience 100 filters per pack
Chemex Half Moon Filters for 3 cup
Chemex unfolded filters (Pint) Cone-shape ensures uniform extraction for pure coffee flavor 100 filters per pack Pair with Chemex 3-cup Coffee Maker
Kalita Wave Filters
Pack of 100 filters for Kalita 185 Drippers
Melitta Filter Cone #4
Melitta Filter cone #4 used with Bonavita drippers
Grinders
Baratza Encore Grinder
Encore Grinder - available in white or black. Comes with 40 individual grind settings allowing you to grind for Espresso or French Press and any brewing style in between Burrs are easily removable with no tools, making cleaning very easy. To maximize freshness, the Encore minimizes the ground coffee left in the grinder
Baratza Virtuoso Grinder
Virtuoso Grinder Comes with 40 individual grind settings allowing you to grind for Espresso or French Press and any brewing style in between Virtuoso+’s 40 mm conical burrs grind coffee at 1.5 to 2.4g/sec. depending on the setting. These burrs create a very uniform grind, with a distinct lack of fines across its grinding range The motor is controlled by a 40 second digital timer adjustable to the tenth of a second, that allows repeatable dosing.
Kalita Ceramic Hand Grinder
Coffee mill with non-slip silicon base. Adjustable fineness for coffee grounds. All parts washable.
Water Kettles & Scales
Bonavita 1L Variable Temp Kettle
1 Liter Variable Temp Kettle by Bonavita Gooseneck spout for precise pour control Easy hold handle with comfort grip Hold Button heats and holds at temperatures between 140˚-208˚F for up to 60 minutes Temperature Set Button for quick access to preset brewing temperatures Adjustable in one-degree increments between 140˚-212˚F (60˚- 98˚C) 1000 watts for quick heating Brushed stainless steel and BPA-free plastic The Bonavita 1.0 Liter Digital Variable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle allows you to adjust temperature in one degree increments from 140° to 212°F. Set the ideal temperature for your beverage whether you're preparing pour-over coffee or steeping your favorite tea. The digital display lets you monitor temperature in real time.
CJ-400 Scale
Fellow Stag Pour-Over Kettle
A beautifully functional design kicks your brewing up a notch. Enjoy an intuitive, steady pour with Stagg's precision pour spout. Keep track of temperature with a built in brew range thermometer. Pour at an even, slow pace with Stagg's counterbalanced handle that moves the center of mass back towards your hand.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come enjoy our freshly roasted coffee by Carrboro Coffee Roasters.
101 S Greensboro St, Carrboro, NC 27510