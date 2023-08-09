Popular Items

Sup Burger Combo With Cheese

$10.99

Some people say restaurant style burgers, but we say Sup Dog style burgers! A 1/3 lb. hand-packed fresh burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions. fresh cut pickles and of course, Sup Dog sauce.

New York Dog Combo

$7.99

Mustard, grilled sauerkraut, fresh cut jalapenos, dill pickles.

Food

World Class Apps

World Class Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

A world class basket of our crisp long cut fries, covered in melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with hickory chopped bacon, served with homemade ranch

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Cheesy Bacon Tots

$11.49

Cheesy Tots

$9.99

Our famous Sup tots covered in fresh cheeses and melted all over.

Fried Pickle Fries

$9.99

Crispy, tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Funnel Cake Stix

$9.99

Warm funnel cake sticks, sprinkled with powderered sugar and served with syrup.

Green Bean Fries

$9.99

A pile of lightly battered green beans, flash fried and served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Jalapeño Popper Tots

$9.99

A pile of Sup tots topped with shredded cheeses, fresh diced jalapeños, and drizzled with hot sauce and ranch

Macho Nachos

$9.99

Nachos made from scratch. Fresh corn tortillas hand-cut and topped with fresh melted cheese and chili, topped with lettuce, jalapeños and sour cream

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$9.99

Our thin, long-cut fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bold pizza sauce and flavorful pepperoni slices. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Pepperoni Pizza Tots

$9.99

Our Sup tots, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, bold pizza sauce and flavorful pepperoni slices. Served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Sup Fries App

$6.99

Sup Tots App

$7.99

Taco Tots

$9.99

Our Sup tots, topped with chili, mixed cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and drizzled with hot sauce.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

1/2 pound of smothered deliciousness. Choose from Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Smoky BBQ style.

Sup Dogs

Chili Cheese Dog Combo

$7.99

Shredded monterey jack and cheddar cheeses slightly melted underneath our homemade chili.

Fried Red Dog Combo

$7.99

Tell us what you want on your southern style hot dog

Old School Dog Combo

$7.99

Our all-beef hot dog topped with fresh cut onions, homemade chili and mustard. Be young again!

Simple Dog Combo

$7.99

A plain all-beef hot dog, sitting on a warm, steamy bun.

Slaw Dog Combo

$7.99

Our homemade chili and delicious slaw come together to meet between the buns.

Spicy Hot Dog Combo

$7.99

This is a BIG, thicc, spicy all-beef hot dog. Topped with our chili and Sup Dog sauce. Or, tell us how you like it!

Sup Dog Combo

$7.99

Our pride and joy! A homemade 16 ingredient chili simmered for over 6 hours, sitting atop an all-beef hot dog and topped with our special Sup Dog sauce.

Specialty Sup Dogs

All Dog Combo

$7.99

Buffalo Dog Combo

$7.99

Chili, lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, homemade buffalo sauce.

Cheesy Bacon Delight Combo

$7.99

Lots of melty cheese, bacon, Sup Dog sauce.

Chicago Dog Combo

$7.99

Mustard, onions, pickles, tomatoes, jalapenos. MJ's fave!

Cooldown Dog Combo

$7.99

Monterey jack and cheedar cheese, chili, lettuce, cool sour cream.

Firehouse Dog Combo

$7.99

Chili, fresh cut jalapenos, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, hot sauce.

Hawaiian Dog Combo

$7.99

Sweet pineapple, lettuce, honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce.

Ranchero Dog Combo

$7.99

Homemade ranch, Sup Dog sauce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chili.

Smokehouse Dog Combo

$7.99

Bacon, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, chili, Sup Dog sauce.

Sweet Dog Combo

$7.99

Bacon, fresh cut lettuce, honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce.

Veggie Dog Combo

$7.99

A vegetarian dog topped with mustard, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pickles.

Western Dog Combo

$7.99

Beer battered onion ring, chili, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, smoky BBQ sauce.

Hand-Smashed Burgers

The Bacon Cheese Fry Burger Combo

$10.99

It's bacon cheese fries on top of your burger! Nowhere else can you find a juicy 1/3 lb. burger topped with world class bacon cheese fries, homemade ranch and Sup Dog sauce.

Blackout Burger Combo

$10.99

This burger will take you out! Homemade chili, beer battered onion rings, cheese, bacon, jalapenos and Sup Dog sauce. We will help you off the ground!

Buffalo Burger Combo

$10.99

Buffalo sauce and beef? Yup, we did it! Homemade buffalo sauce, homemade chili, American cheese, fresh cut lettuce and Sup Dog sauce.

Cool Down Burger Combo

$10.99

Ok, Dawg. Chill out with cool sour cream, chili, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and Sup Dog sauce.

Cowboy Burger Combo

$10.99

Get off your saddle and try this! Beer battered onion rings, jalapenos, bold BBQ sauce, chopped lettuce, American cheese and Sup Dog sauce.

Hawaiian "Luau" Burger Combo

$10.99

This burger will take you to the beaches of Maui. Sweet pineapple, hickory bacon, fresh chopped lettuce, honey mustard and Sup Dog Sauce.

Old Fashioned Burger Combo

$10.99

Exercise your taste buds. A 1/3 lb. hand-packed burger topped with ketchup, mustard, bacon, cheese and our legendary Sup Dog sauce.

Slaw Burger Combo

$10.99

Welcome to the land where chili, cheese, slaw, Sup Dog sauce and a hand-packed burger collide to please you. All you slaw lovers indulge!

Smokehouse Burger Combo

$10.99

A burger that can't get any more juicy and smoky. Our 1/3 lb. patty topped with thick sliced bacon, grilled onions, cheese and Sup Dog Sauce.

Smoky Sweet & Spicy Burger Combo

$10.99

Can't figure out what your taste buds want? Get someting sweet and spicy! Jalapenos, lettuce, hickory bacon, honey mustard and Sup Dog sauce. Tickle your taste buds.

The Nacho Burger Combo

$10.99

Our Macho Nachos, piled on top of your burger! Chili, melted cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, Sup Dog sauce.

Veggie Burger Combo

$10.99

Glory for all vegetarians. A jam packed vegetable burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, dill pickles and Sup Dog sauce.

Chicken Strips & Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Our lightly battered chicken, dipped in our homemade Buffalo sauce and topped with melted American cheese, homemade ranch, onions, lettuce and tomato.

Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Our mouth-watering chicken, lightly battered and tossed in our hot homemade honey BBQ sauce. Topped with lettuce, cheese, ranch and sliced hickory bacon.

Juicy Chicken Strips Combo

$10.99

Fly away so called competitors. We have that juicy, all-white meat chicken strips, lightly battered and seasoned perfectly,

Buffalo Chicken Strips Combo

$10.99

Four of our bomb chicken strips, smothered in the best Buffalo sauce your tastebuds have ever met.

Sup-Fil-A Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Our lightly battered chicken deliciously topped with honey mustard, Sup Dog sauce, fresh cut pickles and American cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad

$10.99

Fresh chopped lettuce, monterey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and Sup seasoning, All sitting under juicy Buffalo chicken.

Honey BBQ Chicken Strips

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Plain Dog Combo

$5.00

Kids Chili Cheese Dog Combo

$5.00

Kids Veggie Dog Combo

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger Combo

$5.00

Kids Hamburger Combo

$5.00

Kids Chicken Finger Combo

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

$5.00

Kids Veggie Burger Combo

$5.00

Retail

Sup Dog Sauce Bottle

$6.00

Sup Crush Cup

$0.75

Doggie Dog

Bar / Soda

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Mango Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Redbull Can

$3.50

Virgin Sup Crush

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$5.00

To Go Water

$0.50

Kids Drink

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.99