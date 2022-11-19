- Home
- /
- Burlington
- /
- TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington
TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington
No reviews yet
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101
Burlington, NC 27215
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Plates
BBQ Pork Plate w/ 1 side
Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork Plate topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
BBQ Pork Plate w/ 2 sides
Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork Plate topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Chop Chicken Plate w/ 1 side
Smoked Chopped Chicken Plate mixed with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Chop Chicken Plate w/ 2 sides
Smoked Chopped Chicken Plate mixed with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Chop Beef Brisket w/ 1 side
Slow Smoked Chop Brisket Plate topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Chop Beef Brisket w/ 2 sides
Slow Smoked Chop Brisket Plate topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Sliced Beef Brisket w/ 1 side
Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket Plate drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Sliced Beef Brisket w/ 2 sides
Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket Plate drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Half Chicken w/ 1 side
Slow Smoked Half Chicken caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Half Chicken w/ 2 sides
Slow Smoked Half Chicken caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Quarter White Chicken w/ 1 side
Slow Smoked Qtr. Chicken (white meat) caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Quarter White Chicken w/ 2 sides
Slow Smoked Qtr. Chicken (white meat) caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Quarter Dark Chicken w/ 1 side
Slow Smoked Qtr. Chicken (dark meat) caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Quarter Dark Chicken w/ 2 sides
Slow Smoked Qtr. Chicken (dark meat) caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Regular BBQ Rib Plate w/ 1 side
Four thick cut St. Louis-style Ribs smoked low and slow, brushed in Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Regular BBQ Rib Plate w/ 2 sides
Four thick cut St. Louis-style Ribs smoked low and slow, brushed in Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Large BBQ Rib Plate w/ 1 side
Six thick cut St. Louis-style Ribs smoked low and slow, brushed in Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Large BBQ Rib Plate w/ 2 sides
Six thick cut St. Louis-style Ribs smoked low and slow, brushed in Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Smoked Chicken Salad Plate w/ 1 side
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, topped with sliced pickles - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Smoked Chicken Salad Plate w/ 2 sides
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, topped with sliced pickles - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Choose 2 Meats w/ 2 sides
Choose 3 Meats w/ 2 sides
Smoked Turkey w/ 1 side
Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced thin, topped with creamy gravy - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Smoked Turkey w/ 2 sides
Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced thin, topped with creamy gravy - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Wings & Tenders
Six Wings
Six Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Six Wing Plate w/ 1 side
Six Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Six Wing Plate w/ 2 sides
Six Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Ten Wings
Ten Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Ten Wing Plate w/ 1 side
Ten Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Ten Wing Plate w/ 2 sides
Ten Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Three Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor.
Three Tender Plate w/ 1 sides
Three Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor. Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Three Tender Plate w/ 2 sides
Three Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor. Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Five Tenders
Five Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor.
Five Tender Plate w/ 1 side
Five Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor. Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
Five Tender Plate w/ 2 sides
Five Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor. Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.
Sandwiches
Pork Sandwich
Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce.
Pork Sandwich w/ 1 side
Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.
Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chopped Chicken piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce.
Chicken Sandwich w/ 1 side
Smoked Chopped Chicken piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.
Brisket Sandwich
Slow Smoked Chop Brisket piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce.
Brisket Sandwich w/ 1 side
Slow Smoked Chop Brisket piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket stacked high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich w/ 1 side
Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket stacked high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce- Comes with your choice of one side item.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ 1 side
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun - Comes with your choice of one side item.
Sliced Turkey Sandwich
Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced thin, on a brioche bun topped with creamy gravy.
Sliced Turkey Sandwich w/ 1 side
Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced thin, on a brioche bun topped with creamy gravy - Comes with your choice of one side item.
Handcrafted
Sweet Heat Pork Tacos
3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle.
Sweet Heat Pork Tacos w/ 1 side
3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle - Comes with your choice of one side item.
Jerk Chicken Tacos
3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle.
Jerk Chicken Tacos w/ 1 side
3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle - Comes with your choice of one side item.
Sweet Heat Pork Belly Tacos
3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle.
Sweet Heat Pork Belly Tacos w/ 1 side
3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle - Comes with your choice of one side item.
TMR Pork Nachos
Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of pork and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.
TMR Chicken Nachos
Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.
TMR Brisket Nachos
Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of brisket and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.
Brisket & Cheese Sandwich
Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket piled high on a brioche bun with Western BBQ Sauce and jalapenos then topped with grilled onions and a creamy cheese sauce.
Brisket & Cheese w/ 1 side
Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket piled high on a brioche bun with Western BBQ Sauce and jalapenos then topped with grilled onions and a creamy cheese sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.
The Porker
Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork piled high on crispy slices of pork belly on a brioche bun with sweet heat sauce and jalapenos then topped with grilled onions and a creamy cheese sauce.
The Porker w/ 1 side
Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork piled high on crispy slices of pork belly on a brioche bun with sweet heat sauce and jalapenos then topped with grilled onions and a creamy cheese sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.
PBLT Sandwich
Thick slices of crispy pork belly with lettuce, tomato, and TMR Mayo on a brioche bun.
PBLT Sandwich w/ 1 side
Thick slices of crispy pork belly with lettuce, tomato, and TMR Mayo on a brioche bun -
Sides
TMR BYOB
Salad & Stew
Kid Plates
Desserts
Beverage
Beverage Takeout
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Ice Water
Water (Bottle)
Milk 8oz.
Pepsi (Fountain)
Diet Pepsi (Fountain)
Sierra Mist (Fountain)
Pink Lemonade (Fountain)
Mtn Dew (Fountain)
Diet Mtn Dew (Bottle)
Cheerwine (Fountain)
Diet Dr. Pepper (Fountain)
Dr. Pepper (Fountain)
Kid Beverage Takeout
Kid Sweet Tea
Kid Unsweet Tea
Ice Water
Water (Bottle)
Milk 8oz.
Pepsi (Fountain)
Diet Pepsi (Fountain)
Sierra Mist (Fountain)
Pink Lemonade (Fountain)
Mtn Dew (Fountain)
Diet Mtn Dew (Bottle)
Cheerwine (Fountain)
Diet Dr. Pepper (Fountain)
Dr. Pepper (Fountain)
Pickup Packs
Meats
Pork - 1/2 Lb
Pork - Lb
Chicken - 1/2 Lb
Chicken - Lb
Brisket - 1/2 Lb
Brisket - Lb
Sliced - 1/2 Lb
Sliced - Lb
Chick Sal - 1/2 Lb
Chick Sal - Lb
BBQ Chicken - Half
BBQ Chicken - Whole
Ribs - Half Rack (5)
Ribs - Full Rack (10)
Turkey - 1/2 Lb
Turkey - Lb
Beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101, Burlington, NC 27215