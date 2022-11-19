TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plates

BBQ Pork Plate w/ 1 side

$9.49

Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork Plate topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

BBQ Pork Plate w/ 2 sides

$11.99

Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork Plate topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Chop Chicken Plate w/ 1 side

$9.49

Smoked Chopped Chicken Plate mixed with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Chop Chicken Plate w/ 2 sides

$11.99

Smoked Chopped Chicken Plate mixed with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Chop Beef Brisket w/ 1 side

$11.49

Slow Smoked Chop Brisket Plate topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Chop Beef Brisket w/ 2 sides

$13.99

Slow Smoked Chop Brisket Plate topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Sliced Beef Brisket w/ 1 side

$12.49

Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket Plate drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Sliced Beef Brisket w/ 2 sides

$14.99

Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket Plate drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Half Chicken w/ 1 side

$11.99

Slow Smoked Half Chicken caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Half Chicken w/ 2 sides

$14.49

Slow Smoked Half Chicken caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Quarter White Chicken w/ 1 side

$9.49

Slow Smoked Qtr. Chicken (white meat) caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Quarter White Chicken w/ 2 sides

$11.99

Slow Smoked Qtr. Chicken (white meat) caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Quarter Dark Chicken w/ 1 side

$8.99

Slow Smoked Qtr. Chicken (dark meat) caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Quarter Dark Chicken w/ 2 sides

$11.49

Slow Smoked Qtr. Chicken (dark meat) caramelized in our Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Regular BBQ Rib Plate w/ 1 side

$13.49

Four thick cut St. Louis-style Ribs smoked low and slow, brushed in Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Regular BBQ Rib Plate w/ 2 sides

$15.99

Four thick cut St. Louis-style Ribs smoked low and slow, brushed in Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Large BBQ Rib Plate w/ 1 side

$15.49

Six thick cut St. Louis-style Ribs smoked low and slow, brushed in Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Large BBQ Rib Plate w/ 2 sides

$17.99

Six thick cut St. Louis-style Ribs smoked low and slow, brushed in Western BBQ Sauce then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Smoked Chicken Salad Plate w/ 1 side

$9.99

All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, topped with sliced pickles - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Smoked Chicken Salad Plate w/ 2 sides

$12.49

All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, topped with sliced pickles - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Choose 2 Meats w/ 2 sides

$14.99

Choose 3 Meats w/ 2 sides

$17.99

Smoked Turkey w/ 1 side

$12.99

Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced thin, topped with creamy gravy - Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Smoked Turkey w/ 2 sides

$15.49

Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced thin, topped with creamy gravy - Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Wings & Tenders

Six Wings

$10.99

Six Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Six Wing Plate w/ 1 side

$13.49

Six Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Six Wing Plate w/ 2 sides

$15.99

Six Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Ten Wings

$13.99

Ten Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Ten Wing Plate w/ 1 side

$16.49

Ten Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Ten Wing Plate w/ 2 sides

$18.99

Ten Smoked Wings, fried then tossed in your favorite flavor. Served with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Three Tenders

$6.99

Three Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor.

Three Tender Plate w/ 1 sides

$9.49

Three Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor. Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Three Tender Plate w/ 2 sides

$11.99

Three Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor. Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Five Tenders

$10.99

Five Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor.

Five Tender Plate w/ 1 side

$13.49

Five Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor. Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.

Five Tender Plate w/ 2 sides

$15.99

Five Chicken Tenders fried and seasoned - Toss'em in your favorite flavor. Comes with your choice of two side items and a few hushpuppies.

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce.

Pork Sandwich w/ 1 side

$9.49

Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Smoked Chopped Chicken piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce.

Chicken Sandwich w/ 1 side

$9.49

Smoked Chopped Chicken piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.

Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

Slow Smoked Chop Brisket piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce.

Brisket Sandwich w/ 1 side

$11.49

Slow Smoked Chop Brisket piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.49

Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket stacked high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich w/ 1 side

$12.99

Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket stacked high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then drizzled with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce- Comes with your choice of one side item.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.49

All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun.

Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ 1 side

$9.99

All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun - Comes with your choice of one side item.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$9.49

Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced thin, on a brioche bun topped with creamy gravy.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich w/ 1 side

$11.99

Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast, sliced thin, on a brioche bun topped with creamy gravy - Comes with your choice of one side item.

Handcrafted

Sweet Heat Pork Tacos

$9.99

3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle.

Sweet Heat Pork Tacos w/ 1 side

$12.49

3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle - Comes with your choice of one side item.

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$9.99

3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle.

Jerk Chicken Tacos w/ 1 side

$12.49

3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle - Comes with your choice of one side item.

Sweet Heat Pork Belly Tacos

$10.99

3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle.

Sweet Heat Pork Belly Tacos w/ 1 side

$13.49

3 artisan flour tacos with pineapple salsa, topped with pickled cabbage, jalapenos and a creamy mexi sauce drizzle - Comes with your choice of one side item.

TMR Pork Nachos

$11.99

Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of pork and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.

TMR Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of chicken and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.

TMR Brisket Nachos

$13.99

Stadium Style nachos piled high with layers of brisket and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream, and a drizzle of TMR Sauce.

Brisket & Cheese Sandwich

$11.49

Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket piled high on a brioche bun with Western BBQ Sauce and jalapenos then topped with grilled onions and a creamy cheese sauce.

Brisket & Cheese w/ 1 side

$13.99

Slow Smoked Sliced Brisket piled high on a brioche bun with Western BBQ Sauce and jalapenos then topped with grilled onions and a creamy cheese sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.

The Porker

$10.49

Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork piled high on crispy slices of pork belly on a brioche bun with sweet heat sauce and jalapenos then topped with grilled onions and a creamy cheese sauce.

The Porker w/ 1 side

$12.99

Hickory Smoked BBQ Pork piled high on crispy slices of pork belly on a brioche bun with sweet heat sauce and jalapenos then topped with grilled onions and a creamy cheese sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.

PBLT Sandwich

$8.99

Thick slices of crispy pork belly with lettuce, tomato, and TMR Mayo on a brioche bun.

PBLT Sandwich w/ 1 side

$11.49

Thick slices of crispy pork belly with lettuce, tomato, and TMR Mayo on a brioche bun -

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.50

BBQ Slaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Cinnamon Apples

$2.50

BBQ Beans

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Hush Puppies

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Brunswick Stew

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50

Bun

$0.75

TMR BYOB

BYOB

$9.99

Salad & Stew

Salad - Pork

$9.49

Salad - Chicken

$9.49

Salad - Brisket

$11.99

Salad - Chick Sal

$9.99

Salad - Crispy

$9.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Stew - Cup 8oz

$3.99

Stew - Bowl 16oz

$6.49

Stew - Special 16oz

$9.74

Kid Plates

Kid Sand - Pork

$5.99

Kid Sand - Chicken

$5.99

Kid Sand - Beef

$7.49

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Tenders

$6.49

Kid Wings

$7.99

Kid Ribs

$8.49

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Apple Cobbler

$3.99

Strawberry Cobbler

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$2.49

Pecan Pie

$4.49

TMR Mud Cup

$1.99

Seasonal Cheesecake

$4.49

Seasonal Key Lime

$4.99

Cookie

$1.50

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Bottle Water

$1.99

Ice Water

$0.25

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.49

Sunkist Orange

$2.49

Sunkist Grape

$2.49

Milk

$1.50

Kid Drink

$1.79

Kid Water

$0.20

Beverage Takeout

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Ice Water

$0.25

Water (Bottle)

$1.99

Milk 8oz.

$1.50

Pepsi (Fountain)

$2.29

Diet Pepsi (Fountain)

$2.29

Sierra Mist (Fountain)

$2.29

Pink Lemonade (Fountain)

$2.29

Mtn Dew (Fountain)

$2.29

Diet Mtn Dew (Bottle)

$2.29

Cheerwine (Fountain)

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$2.29

Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$2.29

Kid Beverage Takeout

Kid Sweet Tea

$1.79

Kid Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Ice Water

$0.20

Water (Bottle)

$1.99

Milk 8oz.

$1.50

Pepsi (Fountain)

$1.79

Diet Pepsi (Fountain)

$1.79

Sierra Mist (Fountain)

$1.79

Pink Lemonade (Fountain)

$1.79

Mtn Dew (Fountain)

$1.79

Diet Mtn Dew (Bottle)

$1.79

Cheerwine (Fountain)

$1.79

Diet Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$1.79

Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$1.79

Pickup Packs

Special - Pork 1 lb

$20.99

Special - Chicken 1 lb

$20.99

Special - Brisket 1 1b

$20.99

Special - Sliced 1 lb

$25.99

Dinner - Pork 1.5 lb

$37.99

Dinner - Chick 1.5 lb

$37.99

Dinner - Brisket 1.5 lb

$37.99

Dinner - Sliced 1.5 lb

$42.99

Feast - 2 lbs

$51.99

Party Pack - 3 lbs

$79.99

Meats

Pork - 1/2 Lb

$7.29

Pork - Lb

$13.49

Chicken - 1/2 Lb

$7.29

Chicken - Lb

$13.49

Brisket - 1/2 Lb

$9.29

Brisket - Lb

$17.49

Sliced - 1/2 Lb

$9.79

Sliced - Lb

$18.49

Chick Sal - 1/2 Lb

$7.79

Chick Sal - Lb

$14.49

BBQ Chicken - Half

$8.99

BBQ Chicken - Whole

$15.99

Ribs - Half Rack (5)

$12.99

Ribs - Full Rack (10)

$24.99

Turkey - 1/2 Lb

$9.49

Turkey - Lb

$18.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings 50

$64.99

Wings 100

$129.99

Tenders 25

$49.99

Tenders 50

$98.99

Sides Bulk

Pint - (2-3)

$5.99

Quart - (5-6)

$10.99

Half Pan - (20-24)

$34.99

Stew

Stew Pint - (2-3)

$6.49

Stew Quart - (5-6)

$12.49

Stew Gallon - (20-24)

$39.99

Beverage

Swt Tea - Half Gal

$3.99

Swt Tea - Gal

$5.99

UnSwt Tea - Half Gal

$3.99

UnSwt Tea - Gal

$5.99

Lemonade - Half Gal

$4.99

Lemonade - Gal

$7.99

Extras

Chafing Set

$14.99

Serving Utensils

$0.99

Plates, Cups, & Cutlery

$0.79

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Dozen Brioche Buns

$6.00

Dinner Rolls (24)

$4.00

Dozen Buns

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101, Burlington, NC 27215

Directions

Gallery
