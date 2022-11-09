Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burlington Beer Works

1,425 Reviews

$$

103 East Front Street

Burlington, NC 27215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smashburger (Glencoe)
Glencoe Bird
Fried Shrimp Tacos

Small Plates

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

honey-balsamic glaze

Fry Basket

$6.00

served with your choice of ranch or spicy ketchup

Olives

$6.00

herbs, spices, olive oil, balsamic

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

pepper jelly, crostinis

Pub Pretzels

$12.00

Bavarian-style pub pretzels, Lusty Monk mustard, beer cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

served with house-made tortilla chips

Pickle Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Chip Basket

$6.00

served with your choice of ranch or spicy ketchup

Soup & Salads

Chicken Cobb

$12.00

iceberg, romaine, bacon, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$11.00

apple, pear, feta, candied pecans, lemon-honey-ginger vinaigrette

Potato Soup

$9.00

Pub Fare

Croque Monsieur

$14.00

ham, gruyere, bechamel - on grilled sourdough

Feature: The Patty Melt

$14.00

grilled chicken or Braeburn Farm’s beef, spicy slaw, cucumbers, bacon, provolone, sweet Thai chili aioli - on brioche

Fried Shrimp Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

fried NC shrimp, red cabbage, pico, cilantro sriracha sauce

Glencoe Bird

$14.00

grilled chicken or Braeburn Farm’s beef burger, bacon jam, cheddar, caramelized beer onions, garlic aioli - on brioche

Philly Sliders

$14.00

shaved beef, provolone, peppers, onions - on brioche slider buns

Smashburger (Glencoe)

Smashburger (Glencoe)

$14.00

NC grass-fed beef, bacon jam, cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic aioli - on brioche

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, Russian dressing

Vegan Noodle Bowl

$14.00

whole wheat spaghetti, red cabbage, carrots, edamame, cucumber, green onion, jalapeno, Thai peanut sauce (served cold)

Sides

side avocado

$2.00Out of stock

side fries

$4.00

side fruit

$4.00

side grilled chicken

$8.00

side mixed greens

$3.00

side tortilla chips

$3.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Extra Sauce

Add Pub Cheese

$3.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

Cilantro-Sriracha Sauce

$0.25

Dijon

Garlic Aioli

House Vinaigrette

Ketchup

Lusty Monk Mustard

$1.00

Maple Syrup

Mayo

Oil & Vinegar

Ranch

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Spicy Mayo

Sriracha

Texas Pete

Yellow Mustard

NEW MERCH!

Dickies Work Shirts (for customers)

$62.00

DLYOTP Short Sleeve - Deep Teal

$20.00

DLYOTP Short Sleeve - Heather Brown

$20.00

First In Flight Long Sleeve

$35.00

Logo Hoodie

$45.00

2022 Hats

2020-2021 T-Shirts

DLYOTP Tee

DLYOTP Tee

$10.00
Logo Tee

Logo Tee

$15.00

Accessories

BBW Blanket

$25.00

Color Pint

$5.00

Coozie

$3.00

Etched Pint

$8.00

Hat

$15.00

Key Chain

$5.00

Mug

$6.00

Pub Glass

$6.00

Skoozie

$3.00

Tulip Glass

$7.00

Growlers

32oz Amber Glass

$8.00

64oz Amber Glass

$12.00

64oz Black Camelback

$50.00

Grocery

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$35.00

Therapni Olives Groves Kefala organic extra virgin olive oil, cold extraction, product of Greece - 3 liter tin (regularly $66)

Beverage

Beer

$6.00

Wine

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

NC's 1st Co-Op Brewery and Restaurant - Our restaurant focuses on fresh, locally grown, high-quality ingredients and revolving menu items in a casual, yet refined atmosphere. Our Brewer crafts a wide-variety of ales and our guest taps round out our selection with 12 - 16 beers on tap every day.

Website

Location

103 East Front Street, Burlington, NC 27215

Directions

Gallery
Burlington Beer Works image
Burlington Beer Works image
Burlington Beer Works image
Burlington Beer Works image

Similar restaurants in your area

Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 120 E Front St
orange star4.5 • 139
120 E Front St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Harrison's - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 402
2773 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Magerks Elon
orange starNo Reviews
138 W Lebanon Ave Elon College, NC 27244
View restaurantnext
Salvation Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 306
3321 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101 Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
The Habit Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
100 Millstead Dr Mebane, NC 27302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burlington

Harrison's - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 402
2773 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Salvation Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 306
3321 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 120 E Front St
orange star4.5 • 139
120 E Front St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burlington
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston