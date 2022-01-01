Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Harrison's - Burlington

402 Reviews

$

2773 S Church St

Burlington, NC 27215

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken Platter - 2 Skewers
Large cheese Bites

Sandwiches

Cheese Sub

$6.99

Melted cheddar, swiss, and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, spicy oil and vinegar dressing. On sub roll.

Cheese Steak

$7.99

Wafer-sliced steak, sweet grilled onions, provolone cheese, special herb seasoning, shredded lettuce. On sub roll.

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.25

Three golden fried chicken tenders, potato wedges and two of our homemade dipping sauces.

Club

$8.25

Ham, turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise. On sub roll.

Grinder

$8.25

Ham, salami, bologna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy oil and vinegar dressing. Grilled. On sub roll.

Ham

$8.00

Grilled slices of ham, melted swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce. On sub roll.

Hot Turkey

$8.25

Thin sliced, oven-prepared breast of turkey, melted swiss, sauteed green peppers and mushrooms, mayonnaise. On sub roll

Marinated Tenderloin

$8.25

Select trimmed pork tenderloin, marinated in our special blend of herbs and spices; with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream - cucumber dressing. On pita.

Reuben

$8.25

Select, wafer-sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, mustard. On rye.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Cold shrimp in our own special spicy-herb dressing, shredded lettuce. On pita.

Tuna Sandwich

$8.25Out of stock

Light, water-packed tuna in our unique recipe of herbs and spices, shredded lettuce. On sub roll

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.25

Grilled filet breast of chicken (never frozen), cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade; with cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. On pita

Smoked Turkey

$8.25

Thin-sliced, oven-prepared, smoked turkey breast, havarti cheese, dijon-ranch dressing, lettuce and tomato. On grilled sourdough

Turkey Salad

$8.25Out of stock

Shredded turkey breast in our very special recipe of herbs and spices, shredded lettuce. On pita

Veggie

$6.99

Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. On pita

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, stuffed olives

Large Tossed Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, stuffed olives

Chef Salad

$7.79

Lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, swiss, cheddar, ham, turkey, bacon

Platters

Teriyaki Chicken Platter - 1 Skewer

$8.25

Tender fresh filet breast of chicken, cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade, skewered and sizzled on the grill.

Teriyaki Chicken Platter - 2 Skewers

$10.25

Tender fresh filet breast of chicken, cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade, skewered and sizzled on the grill.

Teriyaki Chicken Platter - 3 Skewers

$11.79

Tender fresh filet breast of chicken, cubed and marinated in our own special teriyaki marinade, skewered and sizzled on the grill.

Marinated Tenderloin Platter - 1 Skewer

$8.25

Select, trimmed pork tenderloin, cubed and marinated in our unique blend of herbs and spices. Skewered and grilled.

Marinated Tenderloin Platter - 2 Skewers

$10.19

Select, trimmed pork tenderloin, cubed and marinated in our unique blend of herbs and spices. Skewered and grilled.

Marinated Tenderloin Platter - 3 Skewers

$12.59

Select, trimmed pork tenderloin, cubed and marinated in our unique blend of herbs and spices. Skewered and grilled.

Turkey Salad Platter

$8.25Out of stock

Shredded turkey breast in our very special recipe of herbs and spices, served on a bed shredded lettuce and fresh pita bread on the side.

Shrimp Platter

$8.25

Cold shrimp in our own special spicy-herb dressing, on a bed of shredded lettuce with fresh pita bread on the side.

Tuna Platter

$8.25Out of stock

Light, water-packed tuna in our unique recipe of herbs and spices, on a bed shredded lettuce with fresh pita bread on the side.

Split Platter

$10.25

One chicken and one marinated tenderloin skewer.

Kids

Kids Only Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Small grilled cheese, fries, and small drink.

Sodas

Fountain Drink

$1.75

Tea

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Side Orders

French Fries

$1.75

Large cheese Bites

$4.50

Small Cheese Bites

$2.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Cheese Pita

$2.99

Baked Beans

$1.75

Potato Salad

$1.75

Pickle Slice

$0.25

Bag Of Chips

$0.99

Side Of Dressing

$0.25

Feta

$0.25

Sm Wings

$10.99

Large Wing

$15.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2773 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215

Directions

Gallery
Harrison's image
Harrison's image
Harrison's image

