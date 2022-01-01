- Home
Salvation Coffee Company
306 Reviews
$$
3321 S Church St
Burlington, NC 27215
Popular Items
Brewed Curbside
Crafted Curbside
Ali
spicy cinnamon and honey latte topped with whip and cinnamon powder
All My Joy
coconut and chocolate latte topped with whip and chocolate drizzle
Blue Oat Mocha
blueberry white chocolate mocha made with oat milk
Cheery Oat
honey latte made with oat milk
El Sancho
spicy mocha topped with whip and chocolate drizzle
Toasty Oats
vanilla, honey, and brown sugar latte made with oat milk and topped with whip cream
Honey Bee
honey and cinnamon latte topped with whip cream
Irish Wedding
chocolate, caramel, and vanilla latte topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle
Lavender Latte
our house made lavender syrup topped with whip cream, lavender sugar and honey
Moms Hazelnut Mocha
a nutella flavored mocha topped with whip cream and chocolate powder
Salty Dog
Our house favorite. A blend of chocolate, caramel, hazelnut and toffee crunch topped with whip cream chocolate and caramel drizzle
Samoa
Caramel and coconut latte topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle
Sitting Bear Claw
cinnamon and caramel latte topped with whip cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon powder
Snickers
snickers flavored latte topped with whip cream and chocolate and caramel drizzle
Standing Bear Claw
Cinnamon, chocolate and caramel latte topped with whip cream, chocolate, caramel and cinnamon
Trinity Cream
Caramel brulee flavored latte topped with whip and caramel drizzle
007
white and dark chocolate latte topped with whip cream, chocolate, and white chocolate
Texas Fudge
chocolate chess pie flavored latte topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle.
Mocha
A chocolate latte topped with whip cream
White Mocha
white chocolate flavored latte topped with whip cream
Americano (hot)
espresso version of a traditional drip coffee.
Americano (ICED)
espresso version of a traditional drip coffee.
Cappucino (hot)
a cappuccino starts with a bottom layer of one or two shots of espresso . A second layer of steamed milk is added on top, followed by a thick and airy layer of foam to lend the drink a luxurious velvety texture
Cortado (hot)
made up of equal parts espresso, milk, and foam. typically served with 2 shots Regular Size only
Latte (hot)
espresso and milk topped with a dollop of foam
Latte (ICED)
espresso and milk topped with a dollop of foam
Caramel Macchiato
classic macchiato topped with caramel drizzle
Pop Macchiato
sweet, buttery caramel flavored layered beverage topped with espresso and caramel drizzle
White Macchiato
layered beverage topped with espresso and white chocolate
Sitting Bear Claw Keto Style
caramel and cinnamon latte topped with whip and cinnamon
Salty Dog Keto Style
salted caramel latte topped with whip cream
Standing Bear Claw Keto Style
caramel, cinnamon, and chocolate latte topped with whip
Irish Wedding Keto Style
chocolate, caramel and vanilla latte topped with whip cream
Moms Hazelnut Keto Style
nutella flavored mocha topped with whip cream
El Sancho Keto Style
spicy mocha topped with whip cream
Bumpkin Spice Keto Style
sugar free vanilla and pumpkin powder latte topped with whip cream
Synonym Roll Keto Style
sugar free French vanilla and cinnamon latte topped with whip cream
OUI OUI Keto Style
Sugar free French vanilla latte
Hazelween Keto Style
chocolate, hazelnut, and pumpkin latte topped with whip cream
Cold Curbside
Cold Brew
house cold brew. served unsweetened and without milk unless otherwise specified.
Tiramisu Cold Foam CB
tiramisu flavored cold brew topped with freshly whipped white chocolate cold foam and a dusting of cocoa powder
The Verdict (Irish cream)
Irish cream cold brew topped off with milk chocolate cold foam
Desert Storm
Our house-made caramel cold brew topped with cinnamon infused cold foam.
Cinnamon Crunch
cinnamon toast flavored nitro served with cream
Children O' the Corn
spicy kettle corn flavored nitro cold brew served with oat milk
Chocoholics Anonymous
snickers flavored nitro cold brew served with cream
Cinnamon Roll Nitro
caramel and white chocolate nitro cold brew served with cream
Layla
cinnamon, white chocolate, honey and brown sugar flavored nitro cold brew served with cream
Nitro Traditional
Our classic nitro cold brew served black unless otherwise specified
Pep Me Up
peppermint mocha flavored nitro cold brew served with cream
Texas Fudge
chocolate chess pie flavored nitro cold brew served with cream.
Loco Mocha
Mocha infused nitro cold brew made with cream.
Kettlecorn
Kettlecorn flavored nitro cold brew served with cream
Dragonfruit
Dragon Fruit Lychee is a delight to your senses. It boasts the real fruit flavor of tropical dragon fruit and zesty lychee berries, plus a natural boost of energy thanks to the green coffee extract. Available Iced only
Bloodorange
A sweet combination of citrus and ginger balanced with smooth coconut Handcrafted from fruit juice and pure cane sugar, plus lightly caffeinated with green coffee bean extract. Available Iced Only
Riot Punch
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
We do not accept phone orders Phone is for emergency use only.
