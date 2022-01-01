Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Salvation Coffee Company

306 Reviews

$$

3321 S Church St

Burlington, NC 27215

Popular Items

Irish Wedding
Salty Dog
Latte (hot)

Brewed Curbside

Regular 12oz House Roasted/Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Large 20oz House Roasted/Brewed Coffee

$3.18

Regular 12oz Cafe Ole

$3.34

Large 20oz Cafe Ole

$4.13

Crafted Curbside

Ali

$5.83+

spicy cinnamon and honey latte topped with whip and cinnamon powder

All My Joy

$5.83+

coconut and chocolate latte topped with whip and chocolate drizzle

Blue Oat Mocha

$6.10+

blueberry white chocolate mocha made with oat milk

Cheery Oat

$5.57+

honey latte made with oat milk

El Sancho

$5.83+

spicy mocha topped with whip and chocolate drizzle

Toasty Oats

$6.20+

vanilla, honey, and brown sugar latte made with oat milk and topped with whip cream

Honey Bee

$5.30+

honey and cinnamon latte topped with whip cream

Irish Wedding

$5.67+

chocolate, caramel, and vanilla latte topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle

Lavender Latte

$5.67+

our house made lavender syrup topped with whip cream, lavender sugar and honey

Moms Hazelnut Mocha

$5.67+

a nutella flavored mocha topped with whip cream and chocolate powder

Salty Dog

$5.83+

Our house favorite. A blend of chocolate, caramel, hazelnut and toffee crunch topped with whip cream chocolate and caramel drizzle

Samoa

$5.83+

Caramel and coconut latte topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle

Sitting Bear Claw

$5.67+

cinnamon and caramel latte topped with whip cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon powder

Snickers

$6.10+

snickers flavored latte topped with whip cream and chocolate and caramel drizzle

Standing Bear Claw

$5.67+

Cinnamon, chocolate and caramel latte topped with whip cream, chocolate, caramel and cinnamon

Trinity Cream

$5.83+

Caramel brulee flavored latte topped with whip and caramel drizzle

007

$5.83+

white and dark chocolate latte topped with whip cream, chocolate, and white chocolate

Texas Fudge

$5.83+

chocolate chess pie flavored latte topped with whip cream and chocolate drizzle.

Mocha

$5.67+

A chocolate latte topped with whip cream

White Mocha

$5.67+

white chocolate flavored latte topped with whip cream

Americano (hot)

$2.70+

espresso version of a traditional drip coffee.

Americano (ICED)

$2.70+

espresso version of a traditional drip coffee.

Cappucino (hot)

$4.77+

a cappuccino starts with a bottom layer of one or two shots of espresso . A second layer of steamed milk is added on top, followed by a thick and airy layer of foam to lend the drink a luxurious velvety texture

Cortado (hot)

$3.13

made up of equal parts espresso, milk, and foam. typically served with 2 shots Regular Size only

Latte (hot)

$4.77+

espresso and milk topped with a dollop of foam

Latte (ICED)

$4.77+

espresso and milk topped with a dollop of foam

Caramel Macchiato

$5.57+

classic macchiato topped with caramel drizzle

Pop Macchiato

$5.57+

sweet, buttery caramel flavored layered beverage topped with espresso and caramel drizzle

White Macchiato

$5.57+

layered beverage topped with espresso and white chocolate

Sitting Bear Claw Keto Style

$6.35+

caramel and cinnamon latte topped with whip and cinnamon

Salty Dog Keto Style

$6.35+

salted caramel latte topped with whip cream

Standing Bear Claw Keto Style

$6.35+

caramel, cinnamon, and chocolate latte topped with whip

Irish Wedding Keto Style

$6.35+

chocolate, caramel and vanilla latte topped with whip cream

Moms Hazelnut Keto Style

$6.35+

nutella flavored mocha topped with whip cream

El Sancho Keto Style

$6.35+

spicy mocha topped with whip cream

Bumpkin Spice Keto Style

$6.35+

sugar free vanilla and pumpkin powder latte topped with whip cream

Synonym Roll Keto Style

$6.35+

sugar free French vanilla and cinnamon latte topped with whip cream

OUI OUI Keto Style

$6.35+

Sugar free French vanilla latte

Hazelween Keto Style

$6.35+

chocolate, hazelnut, and pumpkin latte topped with whip cream

Cold Curbside

Cold Brew

$4.29+

house cold brew. served unsweetened and without milk unless otherwise specified.

Tiramisu Cold Foam CB

$4.61+

tiramisu flavored cold brew topped with freshly whipped white chocolate cold foam and a dusting of cocoa powder

The Verdict (Irish cream)

$4.61+

Irish cream cold brew topped off with milk chocolate cold foam

Desert Storm

$4.61+

Our house-made caramel cold brew topped with cinnamon infused cold foam.

Cinnamon Crunch

$6.31+

cinnamon toast flavored nitro served with cream

Children O' the Corn

$6.31+

spicy kettle corn flavored nitro cold brew served with oat milk

Chocoholics Anonymous

$6.31+

snickers flavored nitro cold brew served with cream

Cinnamon Roll Nitro

$6.31+

caramel and white chocolate nitro cold brew served with cream

Layla

$6.31+

cinnamon, white chocolate, honey and brown sugar flavored nitro cold brew served with cream

Nitro Traditional

$5.83+

Our classic nitro cold brew served black unless otherwise specified

Pep Me Up

$6.31+

peppermint mocha flavored nitro cold brew served with cream

Texas Fudge

$6.31+

chocolate chess pie flavored nitro cold brew served with cream.

Loco Mocha

$6.31+

Mocha infused nitro cold brew made with cream.

Kettlecorn

$6.31+

Kettlecorn flavored nitro cold brew served with cream

Dragonfruit

$3.91+

Dragon Fruit Lychee is a delight to your senses. It boasts the real fruit flavor of tropical dragon fruit and zesty lychee berries, plus a natural boost of energy thanks to the green coffee extract. Available Iced only

Bloodorange

$3.91+

A sweet combination of citrus and ginger balanced with smooth coconut Handcrafted from fruit juice and pure cane sugar, plus lightly caffeinated with green coffee bean extract. Available Iced Only

Riot Punch

$3.91+

Teas Curbside

Chai Tea Latte

$4.77+

Chai tea and steamed milk

Earl Grey Tea Latte

$4.77+

earl grey tea latte with vanilla

Kobra Chai

$4.77+

Cinnamon, honey, and spicy kick combined with a chai tea latte.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
We do not accept phone orders Phone is for emergency use only.

3321 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215

