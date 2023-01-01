Go
Banner picView gallery

East Coast Wings - Burlington, NC-130

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

309 Huffman Mill Road

Burlington, NC 27215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

309 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington NC 27215

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet B Cookies
orange starNo Reviews
309 Huffman Mill Rd Unit 435 Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Americana Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
309 Huffman Mill Road Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Tacos Azteca - Burlington - 404 Huffman Mill Rd #104
orange starNo Reviews
404 Huffman Mill Rd #104 Burlington, NC 27251
View restaurantnext
Harrison's - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 402
2773 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Cielito Burlington - 108 Huffman Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
108 Huffman Mill Road Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Salvation Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 306
3321 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burlington

Burlington Beer Works
orange star4.8 • 1,425
103 East Front Street Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Harrison's - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 402
2773 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Salvation Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 306
3321 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Burlington

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

East Coast Wings - Burlington, NC-130

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston