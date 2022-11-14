- Home
Monsoon Asian Grill and Sushi
No reviews yet
235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101
Mooresville, NC 28117
Popular Items
Starters
Edamame (Steamed Soy Beans)
Salted or Spicy
Fried Eggrolls
House-made. Pork and Shrimp (6 bite-size pcs with sweet chili sauce) or Veggies (3 medium-size with soy-vinegar sauce).
Dumplings
Steamed or Fried. Pork, Shrimp, Veggies or Wasabi-coated Pork.
Coco Jumbo Shrimp
Beer-marinated jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes and deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon Rolls
Crab sticks, scallions, black sesame seeds, jalapenos and cream cheese, hand-rolled and fried crispy in wheat wrappers. Served with house-made, sweet-chili ailoi. 2 big pieces per order.
Bang-Bang Shrimp
Panko-fried, jumbo shrimp drizzled with house-made bang-bang dressing. Side of Tiki Sauce (kimchi-garlic).
Calamari
Panko-fried, sushi-grade, squid filets. Served with tonkatsu (Japanese bbq) sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp
Panko-fried Jumbo Shrimp with Sweet-chili Aioli.
Crispy Tofu
With a side of Peanut Sauce or tossed in Garlic Sweet Soy.
Chicken Yakitori Appetizer
3pcs Teriyaki Chicken Breast and Scallions Skewers. Options: GF with Gluten-free Soy Sauce. Soy-free with Coco Aminos.
Chicken and Shiitake Mushrooms Lettuce Wrap
Served with Sweet-chili Vinegar, Sriracha and Hoisin (Chinese BBQ) Sauces.
Stir-Fried Zucchini & Onions
Stir-fried Zucchini and Onions Hibachi
Tempura Onion Rings
Tempura Sweet Potato
Tempura Shrimp (5)
Tempura Chicken
Tempura Veggies
Tempura Soft Shell Crab
Tempura-fried Jumbo Soft-shell Crab. Cut in half.
Baked Crab & Scallops Bites
Crab and Jalapeno Strips wrapped in Scallops, baked with Shrimp Sauce, and finished with Eel Sauce, Masago and Scallion.
Takoyaki
Fried Octopus Dumplings drizzled with Japanese Mayo and Takoyaki Sauce (sweet and tangy)
Fried Pork Belly
Crispy Strips served with Pickled Papaya and Soy-vinegar Dipping Sauce.
Asian Street Fries
Topped with Spicy Crab Salad, Crispy Crab Fries and drizzled with Chili-Garlic Dressing.
Wings
Roasted and Fried. Tossed in Optional Sauces and served with Creamy Ranch. 3 flats and 3 drums.
Soup & Salad
House Soup
Chicken clear broth with Scallions and Mushrooms.
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup made from fermented soy beans with Seaweed, Scallions and fresh Tofu.
Creamy Eggdrop Soup
with Japanese Udon Noodles, Chicken or Shrimp and mixed Veggies.
Side Salad
Iceberg, Romain and Spring mix with Cherry Tomato.
Salad Bowls
Iceberg and Spring Mix with Cucumber, Red Onions and Peppers.
Basic Rice Bowls
Teriyaki or Hibachi Rice Bowls
Specialty Bowls
Filipino Tapsi Beef
A Filipino breakfast (and all day) staple. Soy-citrus marinated beef, fried egg, pickled papaya and garlic rice.
Spicy Mongolian
Lightly breaded strip steak or chicken. Mixed veggies, fresh ginger, chili garlic.
Ahi Tuna
Seared Ahi Tuna with swet chili, mixed veggies and choice of Rice. A crowd fave!
Sweet & Sour
Lightly breaded chicken or pork. Carrots, peppers, onions, carrots, snow peas and pinapple chunks.
Curry
Creamy yellow curry. Lightly breaded chicken, shrimp or fried tofu. Carrots, Peppers, Onions and Snow Peas. Medium Spicy
Chicken Yakitori Bowl
3pcs Chicken and Scallions Skewers over Rice
Ahi Tuna Katsu
Panko-crusted Ahi Tuna with Mixed Veggies and Rice. Tonkatsu Sauce
Oyakodon
Chicken and Sliced Onions in a Soy-Sake Marinade over Steamed White Rice.
Tempura
Tempura-battered and Fried over Rice. Side of house-made tempura sauce.
Japanese Udon Noodle Bowl
Stir-fried Japenese Udon Noodles with Zucchini, Carrots, Yellow Squash and Snow Peas. Choose a Protein and Sauce.
Pork Belly Bowl (Lechon Kawali)
With Fried Egg, Pickled Papaya, and Garlic Rice. Side of sweet-vinegar dressing.
Fireman's Bowl
Panko-fried Jumbo Shrimp, Bang-bang Sauce and Scallions over Rice.
Korean Beef Bowl
Korean BBQ Marinated Beef, Fried Egg, Garlic Rice, Pickled Papaya, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions
Surf 'n Turf Bowl
Korean Fried Pork Belly
Twice-cooked Pork Belly. Fried then stir-fried in Korean BBQ Marinade. Served with a Fried Egg and Pickled Papaya over Garlic Rice.
Bento Box (MAX 4 ITEMS)
EXTRA Sauces
Shrimp Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Spicy Mayo
Eel Sauce
Sriracha
Teriyaki Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Salad Dressing. Please specify.
Ponzu Sauce
Tiki Sauce
Ginger Sauce
Mustard Sauce
Coco Aminos
Chili Oil
Gluten-free Ponzu
Soy-free Ponzu
Chili-Garlic
Crab Rangoon Sauce
Any Sauce
Any Sauce
Any Sauce
12oz Cup Shrimp Sauce
8oz ginger Dressing
Classic Sushi Rolls
Cali Roll
Crab Stick, Avocado , Roe
Spider Roll
Fried Soft-shell Crab, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Roe
Eel Roll
BBq Eel, Cucumber, Eel Sauce
Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Roe
Salmon Skin Roll
Fried salmon skin, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Bonito Flakes
Q Roll
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Cream Cheese
NC Roll
Shrimp, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, and Avocado - all tempura fried. Spicy Mayo. Big Roll
Lake Norman Roll
Bbq Eel, Boiled Octopus, Cucumber, Eel Sauce
V3 Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus
Tofu Roll
Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo
Cucumber roll
Cucumber
Avocado Roll
Avocado
Tuna Roll
Tuna
Salmon Roll
Salmon
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail and Scallions
Moon River Roll
Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Radish Sprouts
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, Spicy Mayo, Radish Sprouts
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Radish Sprouts, Mango
S.T. Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Cucumber
Philly Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado
Rainbow Roll
Crab Stick, Avocado, Sashimi on top
Caterpillar Roll
Bbq Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
Super Cali Roll
Crab Stick, Avocado, Bbq Eel, Eel Sauce, Masago
California 2.0
Crab Salad Mix, Avocado, Cucumber
Gourmet Sushi Rolls
Bang-Bang Shrimp Roll
Panko-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Chili powder, Bang-Bang dressing. Seaweed wrap outside, Bigger roll, Side of Tiki (kimchi-garlic) Sauce
Gourmet Veggie Roll
5pcs. Fresh Sushi Veggies in Soy Wrapper. Side of Miso Dressing
Seafood Supreme Roll
Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Crab Stick, Avocado, Asparagus. Soy Wrapper. Big Roll
Coco Roll
Coco flakes battered, fried Shrimp, Cream cheese. Side of Kimchi dressing
Salmon Lover
Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon
The S.S. Calamari
Tuna, Asparagus, Avocado, Fried Calamari. Garlic cream sauce, Sriracha
The Nirvana Roll
Baked Sushi. Crab, Avocado, Tilapia, Yumyum Sauce, Roe - baked. Eel sauce
Zeffy Roll
Spicy Tuna Mix, Tempura-fried Tilapia. Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Roe, Scallions
ZeffVana
Half Zeffy, Half Nirvana
Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
Yellowtail, Avocado, Jalapeño, Asparagus, Cilantro. Side of Jalapeño Salsa
Monsoon Cali Roll
Crab, Avocado, Cucumber. Topped with baked crab and salmon mix. Eel Sauce
Race City Roll
Tempura-fried Big Roll with Salmon, Scallions, Masago, Tobiko, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Pink Volcano Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Shredded Crab, Chili-garlic Dressing, Tempura Flakes, Scallions
Tropical Monsoon Roll
Salmon, Crab Stick, Avocado in Soy Wrap. Kiwi Slices, Japanese Mayo, Sriracha, Side of Kiwi Dressing. Big Roll
The Hulk
Crab Salad, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sriracha, Eel Sauce. Big Roll
Red Dragon
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Tuna Slices, Japanese Mayo, Eel Sauce, Chili Oil, Tempura Flakes, Tobiko
Beet It
Fresh Sushi Veggies and Pickled Beets in Soy Wrapper. Side of Spicy Ginger Dressing. Big Roll
Mango Tango Roll
Panko-shrimp, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Asparagus, Crab Fries, Mango, Scallions, Chili-garlic Mayo, Eel Sauce
All Star
Shrimp Tempura, Fried Onions, Fried Garlic, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Tobiko, Tiki (kimchi-garlic) Sauce, Eel Sauce
Drogon
Spicy Tuna Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Torched Tuna Sashimi, Eel Sauce, Crushed Wontons
Surf and Turf Roll
Grilled or Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Seared Steak, Crab Fries, Jalapeño Salsa, Jack Daniels Aioli and Chili Teriyaki Sauce.
OMG
Panko-shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Radish Sprouts, Fried Calamari, Tiki (kimchi-garlic) Sauce, Creamy Garlic Sauce, Tobiko, Scallions
Salmon & Lemon
Crab, Avocado, Salmon, Lemon Slices, Ponzu Sauce
Tuna Matata
Cucumber and Avocado Roll flash fried. Chili-teriyaki Tuna, Fried Garlic Cilantro
Spicy Vegan
Mango, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Jalapeño, Sriracha
Marlito
Panko-shrimp, Cucumber, Crab Salad, Avocado, Eel, Chili-garlic Mayo, Japanese Mayo, Chili Oil, Eel Sauce
Spicy Scallop Roll
Grilled Shrimp, Cucumber, Baked Spicy Scallops, Eel Sauce, Masago
Dynamite Roll
Tempura-fried Roll with Crab Salad and Cream Cheese. Spicy Tuna Mix, Yumyum Sauce, Eel Sauce. Light it up, it’s Dynamite!
Sushi Salads
Sunomono
Veggie-Su
Carrots, Radish Sprouts, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing
Kani-Su
Crab Sticks, Seaweed, Cucumber. Rice Vinegar Dressing
Tako-Su
Boiled Octopus, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing
Ebi-Su
Shrimp Ebi, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing
Ika-Su
Squid, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing
Combo-Su
Octopus, Crab, Squid, Shrimp, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing
Nigiri or Sashimi
Nigiri
2pcs. Sushi Slices draped on Sushi Rice ball
Sashimi
3 slices Sushi Proteins
Tuna Carpacio (5pcs)
Tuna Sashimi, Seaweed Salad, Onion Slices, Yuzu Dressing
Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeño Salsa (5pcs)
Sushi Plate
Chef’s Choice 3pcs Sashimi and 3pcs Nigiri. 8pcs California Roll, Seaweed Salad, Miso Soup
Sushi Platter
Chef’s Choice 5pcs Sashimi, 5pcs Nigiri, Spicy Tuna Roll, Seaweed Salad, Miso Soup
Sashimi Sampler
Chef’s Choice 8pcs Sashimi
Nigiri Sampler
Chef’s Choice 8pcs Nigiri
Tataki
Tartare
Sushi Stack
Sp Tuna T. Frye Stack
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna Mix, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Wonton Chips, Masago, Scallions, Crab Fries, Wonton Chips
Spicy Salmon Stack
Sushi Rice, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon, Chili-garlic Mayo, Tempura Flakes
EVA Stack
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna Mix, Yellowtail, Mango, Jalepeño Salsa, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Wonton Chips, Masago, Scallions, Crab Fries, Wonton Chips
LUCA Stack
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Seaweed Salad, Chili-teriyaki
Hamachi Stack
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Yellowtail, Yuzu Dressing, Fried Onions and Garlic, Tobiko
Surf N Turf Stack
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Crab Salad, Steak Tataki, Jalapeño Salsa, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Wonton Chips, Masago, Scallions, Crab Fries, Wonton Chips
Sushi Tacos TUESDAYS ONLY
Poké Bowls
Ahi Tuna Poké
Tuna in Chili Teriyaki, Sliced Onions, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Flakes
Yellowtail Yuzu Poké
Yellowtail, Fried Garlic, Fried Onions, Ponzu, Yuzu Dressing, Avocado, Edamame Peas, Tobiko, Masago
Spicy Tobiko Salmon Poké
Salmon and Fying Fish Roe in Spicy Mayo. Pickled Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Diced Mango
Korean Tuna Poké
Tuna in Korean Chili Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Radish Sprouts, Avocado, Tobiko
Build-a-Poké
Kid's Tempura
Cheese Sticks with Fries
Mac and Cheese
Kid's Rice Bowl
Side of Fries
Soda, Etc
Pepsi
Sweet Tea
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Diet Pepsi
Unsweetened Tea
Diet Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Half Sweet Half Unsweet
Club Soda
Arnold Palmer
Kids Drink
Shirley Temple
Shirley Temple Refill
Fruit Soda
Ginger Ale
Tea Gallon
Bottled Drinks
Cup of Hot Tea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Local place, Great Food, Friendly Service!
235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville, NC 28117