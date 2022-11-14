Monsoon Asian Grill and Sushi

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chicken Breast
Bento Box
Dumplings

Starters

Edamame (Steamed Soy Beans)

Edamame (Steamed Soy Beans)

$4.00

Salted or Spicy

Fried Eggrolls

Fried Eggrolls

$5.50

House-made. Pork and Shrimp (6 bite-size pcs with sweet chili sauce) or Veggies (3 medium-size with soy-vinegar sauce).

Dumplings

Dumplings

$6.00

Steamed or Fried. Pork, Shrimp, Veggies or Wasabi-coated Pork.

Coco Jumbo Shrimp

Coco Jumbo Shrimp

$7.00

Beer-marinated jumbo shrimp coated with coconut flakes and deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon Rolls

Crab Rangoon Rolls

$10.00

Crab sticks, scallions, black sesame seeds, jalapenos and cream cheese, hand-rolled and fried crispy in wheat wrappers. Served with house-made, sweet-chili ailoi. 2 big pieces per order.

Bang-Bang Shrimp

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$8.50

Panko-fried, jumbo shrimp drizzled with house-made bang-bang dressing. Side of Tiki Sauce (kimchi-garlic).

Calamari

Calamari

$8.00

Panko-fried, sushi-grade, squid filets. Served with tonkatsu (Japanese bbq) sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$8.50

Panko-fried Jumbo Shrimp with Sweet-chili Aioli.

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

With a side of Peanut Sauce or tossed in Garlic Sweet Soy.

Chicken Yakitori Appetizer

Chicken Yakitori Appetizer

$7.00

3pcs Teriyaki Chicken Breast and Scallions Skewers. Options: GF with Gluten-free Soy Sauce. Soy-free with Coco Aminos.

Chicken and Shiitake Mushrooms Lettuce Wrap

Chicken and Shiitake Mushrooms Lettuce Wrap

$8.00

Served with Sweet-chili Vinegar, Sriracha and Hoisin (Chinese BBQ) Sauces.

Stir-Fried Zucchini & Onions

Stir-Fried Zucchini & Onions

$3.50

Stir-fried Zucchini and Onions Hibachi

Tempura Onion Rings

Tempura Onion Rings

$5.00

Tempura Sweet Potato

$5.00

Tempura Shrimp (5)

$7.00

Tempura Chicken

$7.00
Tempura Veggies

Tempura Veggies

$7.00

Tempura Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Tempura-fried Jumbo Soft-shell Crab. Cut in half.

Baked Crab & Scallops Bites

Baked Crab & Scallops Bites

$8.00

Crab and Jalapeno Strips wrapped in Scallops, baked with Shrimp Sauce, and finished with Eel Sauce, Masago and Scallion.

Takoyaki

$7.00

Fried Octopus Dumplings drizzled with Japanese Mayo and Takoyaki Sauce (sweet and tangy)

Fried Pork Belly

$8.50

Crispy Strips served with Pickled Papaya and Soy-vinegar Dipping Sauce.

Asian Street Fries

Asian Street Fries

$9.00

Topped with Spicy Crab Salad, Crispy Crab Fries and drizzled with Chili-Garlic Dressing.

Wings

Wings

$8.00

Roasted and Fried. Tossed in Optional Sauces and served with Creamy Ranch. 3 flats and 3 drums.

Soup & Salad

House Soup

$2.50

Chicken clear broth with Scallions and Mushrooms.

Miso Soup

$3.50

Traditional Japanese soup made from fermented soy beans with Seaweed, Scallions and fresh Tofu.

Creamy Eggdrop Soup

Creamy Eggdrop Soup

$10.00

with Japanese Udon Noodles, Chicken or Shrimp and mixed Veggies.

Side Salad

$3.00

Iceberg, Romain and Spring mix with Cherry Tomato.

Salad Bowls

Salad Bowls

$5.00

Iceberg and Spring Mix with Cucumber, Red Onions and Peppers.

Basic Rice Bowls

Steamed Rice

$3.00+

Sushi Rice

$3.50+

Fried Rice

$3.50+

Garlic Fried Rice

$4.00+

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.00+

Veggie Fried Rice

$5.00+

Pork Fried Rice

$6.00+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00+

Flounder Fried Rice

$5.00+

Beef Fried Rice

$7.00+

House Fried Rice

$8.00+

Scallops & Garlic Fried Rice

$8.00+

Teriyaki or Hibachi Rice Bowls

Veggies and Tofu

Veggies and Tofu

$8.00
Veggies NO Tofu

Veggies NO Tofu

$8.00
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Hibachi Chicken with your Choice of Rice and Veggies.

Chicken Thighs

$9.00

NY Strip Steak

$12.00

Filet Mignon

$18.00

Pork Tenderloin

$9.00
Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.00

Salmon

$12.00

Flounder

$9.00

Scallops

$14.00

Combo

Specialty Bowls

Made to order, Specialty Asian Dishes.

Filipino Tapsi Beef

$12.00

A Filipino breakfast (and all day) staple. Soy-citrus marinated beef, fried egg, pickled papaya and garlic rice.

Spicy Mongolian

Spicy Mongolian

$12.00

Lightly breaded strip steak or chicken. Mixed veggies, fresh ginger, chili garlic.

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Seared Ahi Tuna with swet chili, mixed veggies and choice of Rice. A crowd fave!

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$11.00

Lightly breaded chicken or pork. Carrots, peppers, onions, carrots, snow peas and pinapple chunks.

Curry

$11.00

Creamy yellow curry. Lightly breaded chicken, shrimp or fried tofu. Carrots, Peppers, Onions and Snow Peas. Medium Spicy

Chicken Yakitori Bowl

Chicken Yakitori Bowl

$10.00

3pcs Chicken and Scallions Skewers over Rice

Ahi Tuna Katsu

$15.00

Panko-crusted Ahi Tuna with Mixed Veggies and Rice. Tonkatsu Sauce

Oyakodon

Oyakodon

$9.00

Chicken and Sliced Onions in a Soy-Sake Marinade over Steamed White Rice.

Tempura

$9.00+

Tempura-battered and Fried over Rice. Side of house-made tempura sauce.

Japanese Udon Noodle Bowl

Japanese Udon Noodle Bowl

$9.00

Stir-fried Japenese Udon Noodles with Zucchini, Carrots, Yellow Squash and Snow Peas. Choose a Protein and Sauce.

Pork Belly Bowl (Lechon Kawali)

Pork Belly Bowl (Lechon Kawali)

$14.00

With Fried Egg, Pickled Papaya, and Garlic Rice. Side of sweet-vinegar dressing.

Fireman's Bowl

$10.00

Panko-fried Jumbo Shrimp, Bang-bang Sauce and Scallions over Rice.

Korean Beef Bowl

Korean Beef Bowl

$12.00

Korean BBQ Marinated Beef, Fried Egg, Garlic Rice, Pickled Papaya, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions

Surf 'n Turf Bowl

$18.00
Korean Fried Pork Belly

Korean Fried Pork Belly

$15.00

Twice-cooked Pork Belly. Fried then stir-fried in Korean BBQ Marinade. Served with a Fried Egg and Pickled Papaya over Garlic Rice.

Bento Box (MAX 4 ITEMS)

MAX 4 bento items. If more than 4 are chosen, we will choose four from your selection. Only 1 Sushi Roll allowed. 11/7 Bento Star Sesame Chicken
Bento Box

Bento Box

$12.00

Choose FOUR (4) Total Items out of 7 options. If you choose more than 4, we will pick only Four out of your selections. Week of 10/31 Messie Roll Tuna, Cream Cheese, Crab Salad Roll topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Tobiko

EXTRA Sauces

Shrimp Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Salad Dressing. Please specify.

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Tiki Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Sauce

$0.75

Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Coco Aminos

$1.00

Chili Oil

$0.50

Gluten-free Ponzu

$0.75

Soy-free Ponzu

$1.00

Chili-Garlic

$0.75

Crab Rangoon Sauce

$1.00

Any Sauce

$0.50

Any Sauce

$0.75

Any Sauce

$1.00

12oz Cup Shrimp Sauce

$3.00

8oz ginger Dressing

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Fried Cheesecake Roll

$8.00

Ube Ice Cream

$4.00

Classic Sushi Rolls

Cali Roll

$5.00

Crab Stick, Avocado , Roe

Spider Roll

$10.00

Fried Soft-shell Crab, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Roe

Eel Roll

$7.00

BBq Eel, Cucumber, Eel Sauce

Tempura Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Roe

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Fried salmon skin, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Bonito Flakes

Q Roll

$6.00

Crab Stick, Cucumber, Cream Cheese

NC Roll

$11.00

Shrimp, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, and Avocado - all tempura fried. Spicy Mayo. Big Roll

Lake Norman Roll

$8.00

Bbq Eel, Boiled Octopus, Cucumber, Eel Sauce

V3 Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus

Tofu Roll

Tofu Roll

$5.00

Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo

Cucumber roll

$4.00

Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Avocado

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Tuna

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail and Scallions

Moon River Roll

$7.00

Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Radish Sprouts

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail, Spicy Mayo, Radish Sprouts

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Radish Sprouts, Mango

S.T. Roll

S.T. Roll

$7.00

Salmon, Tuna, Cucumber

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$6.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado

Rainbow Roll

$9.00

Crab Stick, Avocado, Sashimi on top

Caterpillar Roll

$8.00

Bbq Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce

Super Cali Roll

$9.00

Crab Stick, Avocado, Bbq Eel, Eel Sauce, Masago

California 2.0

$7.00

Crab Salad Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Gourmet Sushi Rolls

Bang-Bang Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Panko-fried Shrimp, Cucumber, Chili powder, Bang-Bang dressing. Seaweed wrap outside, Bigger roll, Side of Tiki (kimchi-garlic) Sauce

Gourmet Veggie Roll

$7.00

5pcs. Fresh Sushi Veggies in Soy Wrapper. Side of Miso Dressing

Seafood Supreme Roll

$14.00

Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Crab Stick, Avocado, Asparagus. Soy Wrapper. Big Roll

Coco Roll

$8.00

Coco flakes battered, fried Shrimp, Cream cheese. Side of Kimchi dressing

Salmon Lover

Salmon Lover

$8.00

Fresh Salmon, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon

The S.S. Calamari

$10.00

Tuna, Asparagus, Avocado, Fried Calamari. Garlic cream sauce, Sriracha

The Nirvana Roll

The Nirvana Roll

$10.00

Baked Sushi. Crab, Avocado, Tilapia, Yumyum Sauce, Roe - baked. Eel sauce

Zeffy Roll

Zeffy Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Mix, Tempura-fried Tilapia. Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Roe, Scallions

ZeffVana

$10.00

Half Zeffy, Half Nirvana

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail, Avocado, Jalapeño, Asparagus, Cilantro. Side of Jalapeño Salsa

Monsoon Cali Roll

$10.00

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber. Topped with baked crab and salmon mix. Eel Sauce

Race City Roll

$11.00

Tempura-fried Big Roll with Salmon, Scallions, Masago, Tobiko, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Pink Volcano Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Shredded Crab, Chili-garlic Dressing, Tempura Flakes, Scallions

Tropical Monsoon Roll

Tropical Monsoon Roll

$10.00

Salmon, Crab Stick, Avocado in Soy Wrap. Kiwi Slices, Japanese Mayo, Sriracha, Side of Kiwi Dressing. Big Roll

The Hulk

$12.00

Crab Salad, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sriracha, Eel Sauce. Big Roll

Red Dragon

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Tuna Slices, Japanese Mayo, Eel Sauce, Chili Oil, Tempura Flakes, Tobiko

Beet It

Beet It

$8.00

Fresh Sushi Veggies and Pickled Beets in Soy Wrapper. Side of Spicy Ginger Dressing. Big Roll

Mango Tango Roll

Mango Tango Roll

$11.00

Panko-shrimp, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Asparagus, Crab Fries, Mango, Scallions, Chili-garlic Mayo, Eel Sauce

All Star

All Star

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Fried Onions, Fried Garlic, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Tobiko, Tiki (kimchi-garlic) Sauce, Eel Sauce

Drogon

Drogon

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Torched Tuna Sashimi, Eel Sauce, Crushed Wontons

Surf and Turf Roll

$13.00

Grilled or Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Seared Steak, Crab Fries, Jalapeño Salsa, Jack Daniels Aioli and Chili Teriyaki Sauce.

OMG

$14.00

Panko-shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Radish Sprouts, Fried Calamari, Tiki (kimchi-garlic) Sauce, Creamy Garlic Sauce, Tobiko, Scallions

Salmon & Lemon

$13.00

Crab, Avocado, Salmon, Lemon Slices, Ponzu Sauce

Tuna Matata

Tuna Matata

$13.00

Cucumber and Avocado Roll flash fried. Chili-teriyaki Tuna, Fried Garlic Cilantro

Spicy Vegan

$7.00

Mango, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Jalapeño, Sriracha

Marlito

$14.00

Panko-shrimp, Cucumber, Crab Salad, Avocado, Eel, Chili-garlic Mayo, Japanese Mayo, Chili Oil, Eel Sauce

Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp, Cucumber, Baked Spicy Scallops, Eel Sauce, Masago

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$14.00

Tempura-fried Roll with Crab Salad and Cream Cheese. Spicy Tuna Mix, Yumyum Sauce, Eel Sauce. Light it up, it’s Dynamite!

Sushi Salads

Smoked Squid Salad

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00
Tuna & Avocado Salad

Tuna & Avocado Salad

$8.00

Tuna and Avocado in Ginger Dressing. Radish Sprouts

Salmon & Mango Salad

$8.00

Salmon and Mango in Ginger Dressing. Cilantro

Crab and Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Crab Salad Mix and Cucumber

Sunomono

Veggie-Su

$5.00

Carrots, Radish Sprouts, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing

Kani-Su

$7.00

Crab Sticks, Seaweed, Cucumber. Rice Vinegar Dressing

Tako-Su

$7.00

Boiled Octopus, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing

Ebi-Su

$7.00

Shrimp Ebi, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing

Ika-Su

$7.00

Squid, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing

Combo-Su

$9.00

Octopus, Crab, Squid, Shrimp, Cucumber, Seaweed. Rice Vinegar Dressing

Nigiri or Sashimi

Nigiri

$6.00

2pcs. Sushi Slices draped on Sushi Rice ball

Sashimi

$6.00

3 slices Sushi Proteins

Tuna Carpacio (5pcs)

$10.00

Tuna Sashimi, Seaweed Salad, Onion Slices, Yuzu Dressing

Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeño Salsa (5pcs)

Yellowtail Sashimi w/ Jalapeño Salsa (5pcs)

$11.00

Sushi Plate

$18.00

Chef’s Choice 3pcs Sashimi and 3pcs Nigiri. 8pcs California Roll, Seaweed Salad, Miso Soup

Sushi Platter

$23.00

Chef’s Choice 5pcs Sashimi, 5pcs Nigiri, Spicy Tuna Roll, Seaweed Salad, Miso Soup

Sashimi Sampler

$12.00

Chef’s Choice 8pcs Sashimi

Nigiri Sampler

$12.00

Chef’s Choice 8pcs Nigiri

Tataki

Ny Strip Tataki

Ny Strip Tataki

$10.00

Seared Strip Steak, Scallions, Ponzu Sauce

Filet Mignon Tataki

$14.00

Seared Filet Mignon, Scallions, Pozu Sauce

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Scallions, Ponzu Sauce

Sesame Crusted Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Sesame-crusted, Seared Ahi Tuna, Scallions, Ponzu Sauce

Tartare

Yellowtail Tartare

$12.00

Yellowtail, Avocado, Scallions, Fried Onions, Fried Garlic, Yuzu Dressing, Masago, Tobiko

Tuna Tartare

$12.00

Avocado, Scallions, Peanuts, Tobiko, Chili Oil. Miso Dressing

Salmon Tartare

$12.00

Avocado, Mango, Red Onions, Soy Sauce, Salmon Roe

Sushi Stack

Sp Tuna T. Frye Stack

$14.00

Sushi Rice, Avocado, Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna Mix, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Wonton Chips, Masago, Scallions, Crab Fries, Wonton Chips

Spicy Salmon Stack

$14.00

Sushi Rice, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber, Salmon, Chili-garlic Mayo, Tempura Flakes

EVA Stack

EVA Stack

$16.00

Sushi Rice, Avocado, Crab Salad, Spicy Tuna Mix, Yellowtail, Mango, Jalepeño Salsa, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Wonton Chips, Masago, Scallions, Crab Fries, Wonton Chips

LUCA Stack

LUCA Stack

$16.00

Sushi Rice, Avocado, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Seaweed Salad, Chili-teriyaki

Hamachi Stack

$14.00

Sushi Rice, Avocado, Yellowtail, Yuzu Dressing, Fried Onions and Garlic, Tobiko

Surf N Turf Stack

$16.00

Sushi Rice, Avocado, Crab Salad, Steak Tataki, Jalapeño Salsa, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Wonton Chips, Masago, Scallions, Crab Fries, Wonton Chips

Sushi Tacos TUESDAYS ONLY

3pcs Sushi Tacos

3pcs Sushi Tacos

$8.00

Sushi favorites stuffed in Mini Wonton Tacos

Poké Bowls

Ahi Tuna Poké

$13.00

Tuna in Chili Teriyaki, Sliced Onions, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Flakes

Yellowtail Yuzu Poké

$13.00

Yellowtail, Fried Garlic, Fried Onions, Ponzu, Yuzu Dressing, Avocado, Edamame Peas, Tobiko, Masago

Spicy Tobiko Salmon Poké

Spicy Tobiko Salmon Poké

$13.00

Salmon and Fying Fish Roe in Spicy Mayo. Pickled Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Diced Mango

Korean Tuna Poké

Korean Tuna Poké

$13.00

Tuna in Korean Chili Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Radish Sprouts, Avocado, Tobiko

Build-a-Poké

Build-a-Poké

$13.00

Kid's Tempura

Kids Chicken Tempura

$5.00

Kids Shrimp Tempura

$5.00

Cheese Sticks with Fries

Cheese Sticks with Fries

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Kid's Rice Bowl

Kids Rice Bowl

$5.00

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Soda, Etc

Pepsi

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Half Sweet Half Unsweet

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Shirley Temple Refill

$1.00

Fruit Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tea Gallon

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

La Croix Orange

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar-free

$3.00

Cup of Hot Tea

Peach Oolong Blended

$2.50

Jasmine Green Blended

$2.50

Assam Black Blended

$2.50

Earl Grey Blended

$2.50

Chai Blended

$2.50

Boba Drinks

Fruit Teas

$4.00

Milk Teas

$4.00

Iced La Combe Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Taro or Mocha

$4.50

Blended Drinks

$5.00

Ube Slush

$7.00
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Mangonada

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local place, Great Food, Friendly Service!

Website

Location

235 Medical Park Rd Suite 101, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi image
Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi image
Monsoon Asian Grill And Sushi image

Map
