A map showing the location of Mi Amiche 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4View gallery
Italian
American

Mi Amiche 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4

25 Reviews

350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4

Mooresville, NC 28117

Popular Items

FRIED MOZZARELLA MEDALLIONS
BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO
GNOCCHI

APPETIZERS

BEER CHEESE PRETZEL

$9.00

BRUSCHETTA

$13.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

FRIED MOZZARELLA MEDALLIONS

$12.00

FRIED RAVIOLI

$12.00

ITALIAN UTICA GREENS

$15.00

MEATBALLS MARINARA

$13.00

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

RISOTTO BALLS

$13.00

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$13.00

MUSSELS FD

$16.00

CLAMS FD

$17.00

SOUPS & SALADS

BEET & GOAT ARUGULA

$15.00

CAPRESE

$13.00

CHEF'S CAESAR

$10.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

LARGE BOWL ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP

$9.00

LARGE BOWL TOMATO BASIL BISQUE

$9.00

SMALL BOWL ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP

$6.00

SMALL BOWL TOMATO BASIL BISQUE

$6.00

THE SOPRANO

$15.00

THE WEDGE

$12.00

WATERMELON FETA

$15.00

PASTAS & ITALIAN CLASSICS

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO

$24.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI ADULT

$16.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$23.00

CHICKEN PARM

$22.00

CHICKEN PICCATA

$24.00

CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$24.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$22.00

FIRE CAESAR SALAD

FIRE HOUSE SALAD

GNOCCHI

$19.00

LASAGNA

$24.00

LINGUINE MARINARA

$13.00

LINGUINE MARINARA W/MEATBALLS

$17.00

LINGUINE MARINARA W/SAUSAGE

$17.00

PENNE ALA VODKA

$18.00

PESTO PASTA

$18.00

SHRIMP PRIMAVERA

$26.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$24.00

VEAL MARSALA

$27.00

VEAL PARM

$26.00

VEAL PICCATA

$28.00

SPECIALTY ENTREES

BLACKENED SALMON

$25.00

FILET TIPS MARSALA W/RAVIOLI

$26.00

FIRE CAESAR SALAD

FIRE HOUSE SALAD

GARLIC SHRIMP/CHICKEN RIGATONI

$26.00

GRILLED MI AMICHE CHICKEN

$19.00

LEMON PEPPER SALMON

$25.00

SALMON SHRIMP LUCIANO

$33.00

SURF & TURF

$32.00

UTICA CHICKEN RIGGIES

$24.00

LINGUINE BOLOGNASE

$20.00

PENNE CHICKEN CARBONARA

$24.00

LOBSTER BISQUE CRAB SHRIMP

$29.00

ZUPPA DI PESCE

$33.00

BAKED RAVIOLI

$22.00

BURGERS, TUNNELS & MORE

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$14.00

CRISPY COD SANDWICH

$13.00

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$14.00

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$14.00

MI AMICHE BURGER

$14.00

MONACO BBQ CLASSIC

$15.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

$15.00

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS SUB

$14.00

SLAW BURGER

$14.00

STEAK & UTICA GREENS SUB

$15.00

THE BETTER BURGER

$15.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BOWL OF PASTA

$9.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$9.00

KIDS JR. BURGER & FRIES

$9.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE & FRIES

$9.00

KIDS RAVIOLIS

$9.00

BOTTOMLESS DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

POWERADE

$3.00

CHERRY COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

Misc. Sides

SIDE MARINATED TOMATOES

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

MOD CHARGE

MOD CHARGE

$1.50

APPETIZERS FAMILY STYLE

CHICKEN TENDERS FULL

$130.00

FULL TRAY

CHICKEN TENDERS HALF

$65.00

HALF TRAY

GARLIC BREAD FULL

$40.00

GARLIC BREAD HALF

$20.00

GRILLED ITALIAN VEGETABLES FULL

$110.00

FULL TRAY

GRILLED ITALIAN VEGETABLES HALF

$60.00

HALF TRAY

MAC N CHEESE FULL

$120.00

FULL TRAY

MAC N CHEESE HALF

$60.00

HALF TRAY

MEATBALLS MARINARA FULL

$150.00

FULL TRAY

MEATBALLS MARINARA HALF

$75.00

HALF TRAY

ROASTED GARLIC POTATOES FULL

$100.00

FULL TRAY

ROASTED GARLIC POTATOES HALF

$50.00

HALF TRAY

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP FULL

$120.00

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP HALF

$60.00

UTICA GREENS FULL

$170.00

FULL TRAY

UTICA GREENS HALF

$85.00

HALF TRAY

SALADS/SUBS/WRAPS

ASSORTED SUBS 12 CUT

$75.00

12 CUT WITH DRESSINGS ON THE SIDE CHOOSE 3 SUBS

ASSORTED SUBS 24 CUT

$150.00

24 CUT WITH DRESSINGS ON THE SIDE CHOOSE 6 SUBS

ASSORTED WRAPS 12 CUT

$70.00

ASSORTED WRAPS 24 CUT

$140.00

BEET & GOAT ARUGULA SALAD FULL

$130.00

BEET & GOAT ARUGULA SALAD HALF

$65.00

BRUSCHETTA FULL

$130.00

BRUSCHETTA HALF

$65.00

CHEF'S CAESAR SALAD FULL

$110.00

FULL TRAY

CHEF'S CAESAR SALAD HALF

$55.00

HALF TRAY

FRUIT SALAD FULL

$130.00

FRUIT SALAD HALF

$65.00

HOUSE SALAD FULL

$100.00

FULL TRAY

HOUSE SALAD HALF

$50.00

HALF TRAY

PASTA SALAD FULL

$110.00

FULL TRAY

PASTA SALAD HALF

$55.00

HALF TRAY

POTATO SALAD FULL

$110.00

FULL TRAY

POTATO SALAD HALF

$55.00

HALF TRAY

THE SOPRANO SALAD FULL

$140.00

FULL TRAY

THE SOPRANO SALAD HALF

$70.00

HALF TRAY

ENTREES FAMILY STYLE

BALSAMIC GLAZED SALMON FULL

$180.00

BALSAMIC GLAZED SALMON HALF

$90.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO HALF

$85.00

HALF TRAY

BLACKENED CHICKEN PENNE ALFREDO FULL

$170.00

FULL TRAY

CHEESE RAVIOLI MARINARA FULL

$120.00

CHEESE RAVIOLI MARINARA HALF

$60.00

CHICKEN PARM W/ PASTA FULL

$160.00

FULL TRAY

CHICKEN PARM W/ PASTA HALF

$80.00

HALF TRAY

CHICKEN PICCATA FULL

$160.00

CHICKEN PICCATA HALF

$80.00

EGGPLANT PARM WITH PASTA HALF

$75.00

EGGPLANT PARM WTH PASTA FULL

$150.00

GARLIC SHRIMP & CHICKEN RIGATONI FULL

$170.00

GARLIC SHRIMP & CHICKEN RIGATONI HALF

$85.00

LEMON PEPPER SALMON FULL

$180.00

LEMON PEPPER SALMON HALF

$90.00

MI AMICHE LASAGNA FULL

$180.00

MI AMICHE LASAGNA HALF

$90.00

PENNE ALA VODKA FULL

$150.00

FULL TRAY

PENNE ALA VODKA HALF

$75.00

HALF TRAY

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS FULL

$150.00

FULL TRAY

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS HALF

$75.00

HALF TRAY

SHRIMP PRIMAVERA FULL

$170.00

FULL TRAY

SHRIMP PRIMAVERA HALF

$85.00

HALF TRAY

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS & ITALIAN SAUSAGE FULL

$160.00

FULL TRAY

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS & ITALIAN SAUSAGE HALF

$80.00

HALF TRAY

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS FULL

$130.00

FULL TRAY

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS HALF

$65.00

HALF TRAY

SPAGHETTI MARINARA FULL

$100.00

FULL TRAY

SPAGHETTI MARINARA HALF

$50.00

HALF TRAY

UTICA CHICKEN RIGGIES FULL

$170.00

FULL TRAY

UTICA CHICKEN RIGGIES HALF

$85.00

HALF TRAY

Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our family!

Location

350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

