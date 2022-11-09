Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub Huntersville

review star

No reviews yet

10010 Rose Commons Drive

Huntersville, NC 28226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
Killingtons Cheeseburger
Wings (12)

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

(4) large chicken tenders tossed in a sauce of your choice (or plain) and served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$12.00

(4) large grilled chicken tenders tossed in a wing sauce (or plain) served with your favorite dipping sauces.

KRP Pub Pretzel

$12.50

warm hand-rolled "everything" seasoning flavor and served with pimento dip and spicy mustard

Loaded Chips

$10.50

house-made chips with cheddar cheese, bacon, and banana peppers and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Pepperjack Spinach Cheese Dip

$11.00

served with tortilla chips.

Pimento Cheese Spread

$10.50

served with pita bread, celery, and carrot sticks

Plain Chips

$7.00

plain house-made chips served with ranch dressing

Smoked Duck Nachos

$14.00

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Wings (8)

$13.00

Wings (12)

$19.50

Happy App

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque Cup

$3.50

topped with parmesan cheese

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$7.00

topped with parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.50

romaine, croutons, parmesan, served with Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, egg, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions and avocado

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots

Greek Salad

$14.50

romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers and served with greek dressing and pita bread

Killingtons Salad

$12.50

bib lettuce, romaine dressing, dried cherries, red onions, goat cheese, and candied pecans and served with a strawberry peppercorn dressing

Salmon Spinach Salad

$16.50

Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$15.50

Iceburg lettuce, grape tomatoes, green onions, avocado, cheddar, cucumbers, and cilantro topped with grilled shrimp.

Steak Salad

$17.00

6oz beef tenderloin served with mixed greens, bib lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and crumbled bleu cheese topped with onion straws.

Turkey Club Salad

$14.00

1/2 Greek

$9.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.00

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Adult Hot Dog

$10.00

Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.50

served on sourdough bread and topped with white mushroom gravy served with your choice of side

Black Bean Burger

$14.50

black bean burger stacked with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and red onions with your choice of side

BLT

$9.50

Chipotle Honey Chicken

$13.50

muenster cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon served on pretzel bun with your choice of side

Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side

Double Killingtons Burger

$18.50

Gastro Pub Burger

$14.50

certified angus ground beef topped with pimento cheese, bacon, grilled onions, sliced pickles on a pretzel bun with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Killingtons Cheeseburger

$12.00

certified angus ground beef served with choice of cheese and a side please let us know if you would like lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion in request option

Killingtons Dip

$13.00

Slow cooked certified angus beef topped with provolone cheese and served with au jus and your choice of side

Reuben Roll

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$15.00

bacon, bib lettuce, tomato, and lemon peppered aioli served on toasted wheat bread with your choice of side

Shrimp Wrap

$13.50

Smoked Duck Wrap

$14.50

pulled smoke duck, cole slaw, fried onions, sliced pickles and molasses dijon bbq sauce in a garlic herb wrap with your choice of side

Turkey Pita

$12.00

sliced turkey, red onion, avocado and swiss cheese served with your choice of side

Entrees

Bacon Encrusted Meatloaf

$17.50

Bacon Meatloaf topped with a white mushroom gravy and onion straws served with two side items

Bayou Pasta

$21.00

blackened chicken & shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers & onions in our bloody mary cream sauce and served with gemelli pasta and garlic bread

Bayou Pasta with Salmon

$22.50

blackened salmon, andouille sausage, peppers & onions in our bloody mary cream sauce and served with gemelli pasta and garlic bread

BBQ Grilled Salmon

$19.50

Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items

Bourbon Maple Pork Chop

$19.00

bone-in pork chop served with a bourbon maple glaze and two side items

Braised Corned Beef

$17.50

Cast Iron Beef Tenderloin

$21.50

beef tenderloin topped with sun-dried tomato bacon jam served with two side items

Killingtons Chicken

$17.00

one chicken breast with roasted garlic spread, roasted red peppers, mozzarella served with two side items

Pasta Purses

$17.00

served in a creamy tomato basil sauce topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread

Pub Fish Fry

$16.00

one beer battered fish filet topped with cucumber salad and served with tartar sauce served with two side items

Shrimp and Grits

$18.50

white cheddar serrano grits smothered in shrimp and andouille sausage gravy and served with garlic bread

Junior Menu

Junior Chicken

$12.00

grilled chicken breast served with two side items

Junior Pasta

$11.50

gemelli pasta tossed in marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese served with garlic bread

Junior Seafood

$13.00

grilled skewer of shrimp (6) served with two side items

Junior Steak Tips

$14.00

tenderloin steak tips served with two side items

Little Guest Menu

Kids Butter

$8.00

gemelli pasta with butter and parmesan cheese

Kids Marinara

$8.00

gemelli pasta with marinara topped with parmesan served a fruit cup and garlic bread

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

cheeseburger with american cheese served with a fruit cup and one side item

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with fruit cup and one side item

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

served with fruit cup and one side item

Kids Mac N’ Cheese

$8.00

creamy mac n cheese served with a fruit cup

Kids Wings

$8.00

(4) wings plain or tossed served with your choice of dip sauce and served with a fruit cup and one side item

Desserts

Apple Pie

$9.00

apple pie topped with french vanilla ice cream and a caramel drizzle

Chef's Choice Cheesecake

$9.00

A chef's choice cheesecake.

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

peanut butter mousse with whipped cream in a chocolate chip peanut butter crust

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Saturday & Sunday Additions

Brunch Special

$12.00

Breakast Pita

$11.00

Breakfast Wrap

$11.00

scrambled egg, spinach, sausage, white cheddar and salsa in a jalapeno cheddar wrap served with your choice of side

Focaccia French Toast

$12.50

three slices served with maple syrup and your choice of two sides

Frittata Corn Beef

$14.00

scrambled eggs, sautéed peppers and onions, potatoes topped with white cheddar cheese served with toast and side of hollandaise sauce

Frittata Steak

$14.00

scrambled eggs, sautéed peppers and onions, potatoes topped with white cheddar cheese served with toast and side of hollandaise sauce

Meatloaf Benedict

$14.00

bacon encrusted meatloaf served on sourdough topped with poached egg and hollandaise sauce with your choice of side

One Pancake

$2.00

Pancake Stack (3)

$11.50

(3) pancakes served with maple syrup and your choice of two sides

Traditional Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs any style served with bacon, home fries and toast.

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes (3)

$8.00

(3) kids pancakes served with two slices of bacon and a fruit cup

Kid’s French Toast

$8.00

1 French toast with powdered sugar, 2 pieces of bacon and fruit cup.

Kid’s Traditional Breakfast

$8.00

1 egg, 2 pieces if bacon and fruit cup.

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Bacon Strips

$3.00

White Cheddar Serrano Grits

$3.00

Homefries

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

3 Sausage Links

$3.00

Side Items

Asparagus

$3.50

Chef's Vegetables

$3.50

Chips

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Garlic Green Beans

$3.50

Garlic Mashed

$3.50

Kraft Mac

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Parm Green Beans

$4.50

Risotto

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Sweet Pot Hash

$4.50

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Wednesday Specials

Weck & Wing w/ Side Special

$14.00

Beef on Weck & Side

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville, NC 28226

Directions

Gallery
Killingtons - Huntersville image
Killingtons - Huntersville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101
orange starNo Reviews
9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101 Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE - Vermillion
orange starNo Reviews
13812 Cinnabar Place Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
Bobbee O's BBQ
orange star4.3 • 1,446
9401 Statesville Rd Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Lake Norman
orange starNo Reviews
19601 liverpool parkway cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurantnext
FlatIron NC
orange star4.3 • 1,381
215 S Main St Davidson, NC 28036
View restaurantnext
Kindred
orange star4.5 • 1,757
131 N Main St Davidson, NC 28036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntersville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntersville
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston