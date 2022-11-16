Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101

review star

No reviews yet

9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101

Huntersville, NC 28078

Order Again

Popular Items

Waffle Fries
Pterodactyl Burger
Popcorn Chicken

Fountain Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Club Soda

Reduce Plastics & Paper

No Utensils / No Napkins

No Utensils / No Napkins

Add this and we will not include any utensils, napkins, or straws!

Appetizers

Cold Pimpin'

Cold Pimpin'

$8.25

Homemade pimento cheese served cold with crackers, celery, and carrots

Crab Puppies

Crab Puppies

$13.95

Claw crab meat folded into a dozen fried hush puppies and served with tartar sauce

Falafel Balls

$8.95

Served with tahini

Frito Bandito

Frito Bandito

$8.95

Frito corn chips topped with our famous pimento cheese

Greg's Pickles

Greg's Pickles

$8.50

Fried dill pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Hummus

Hummus

$9.95

Artichokes, kalamata olies, dill pickles, tomatoes, served with pita triangles

Hush Pups (12)

$6.75

Served with tartar sauce

Pimp'n Fries

Pimp'n Fries

$9.95

World famous pimento cheese melted over fries. Due to supply issues, the fries may be crinkle-cut, or they may be waffle-cut. We can also substitute for house potato chips on request. Please call the store for more details.

Potato Chips - Large

$6.50

Served with ranch dressing

Skrimpz

$12.95

12 Fried shrimp with your choice of dipping sauce

Soup Of Day

$4.25

Veggie Chili

$6.50

Topped with cheddar cheese and chopped onion

Wings 12

Wings 12

$17.00

Deep fried chicken wings, tossed in a sauce of your choice: ancho bbq, buffalo, barbalo, or culo de fuego. Served with ranch or bleu cheese, and celery

Wings 6

$9.00

Deep fried chicken wings, tossed in a sauce of your choice: ancho bbq, buffalo, barbalo, or culo de fuego. Served with ranch or bleu cheese, and celery

Large Waffle Fries

$6.50

Baskets

Corn Dog Shrimp

Corn Dog Shrimp

$13.95

Eight large shrimp dipped in corndog batter, deep fried, and served with fries. Due to supply issues, the fries may be crinkle-cut, or they may be waffle-cut. We can also substitute for house potato chips on request. Please call the store for more details.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.50

White meat chicken bites breaded and fried served with fries. Due to supply issues, the fries may be crinkle-cut, or they may be waffle-cut. We can also substitute for house potato chips on request. Please call the store for more details.

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Eight fried shrimp served with fries. Due to supply issues, the fries may be crinkle-cut, or they may be waffle-cut. We can also substitute for house potato chips on request. Please call the store for more details.

Burgers

Pterodactyl Burger

$8.95

Greg's award-winning 5oz beef burger. Topped to your liking.

Mammoth Burger

$10.95

TWO 5oz beef patties. Topped to your liking.

Triple G Burger

$12.95

THREE 5oz beef patties. Topped to your liking.

Asian Pork Burger

Asian Pork Burger

$8.95

Five ounce seasoned ground pork patty, Korean bbq sauce, and cilantro-honey slaw

Beyond Burger

$11.25

Pan fried 6oz vegan burger. Topped with lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, dill pickles, onions, on a whole wheat bun

Burger of the Month

$11.95

November 2022 - Kickin' Pimpin' Burger 5oz Beef Patty, Homemade Pimento Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Onion Straws, Fresh Jalapeno, Dill Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, Texas Toast

Jive Turkey

$8.75

5oz ground turkey burger on whole wheat bun

Jive Turkey Mammoth

$10.75

TWO 5oz ground turkey patties on whole wheat bun

Jive Turkey Triple G

$12.75

THREE 5oz ground turkey patties on whole wheat bun

Nature Boy

Nature Boy

$9.50

Homemade black bean burger, deep fried, and topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo, on a whole wheat bun

Patsy Melt

Patsy Melt

$9.25

Five ounce burger, grilled onions, 1000 island, Swiss & American cheese on Texas toast

White Trash Burger

$10.95

Five ounce burger, provolone, fried pickles, onion straws, and spicy ranch

Salads

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Fried buffalo shrimp on mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, carrots, celery, and red onions

Ginger Tuna Salad

$10.95

A scoop of albacore tuna (blended with wasabi mayo and ginger), mixed greens, tomato, celery, carrots, red onion

House Salad

$6.25

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, and cucumbers

Kinda Fried Turkey Salad

Kinda Fried Turkey Salad

$11.50

Herbed poached turkey breast, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, and arugula

Popcorn Chicken Salad

Popcorn Chicken Salad

$12.25

Grilled or fried chicken breast bites, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, red onions, and fried onion straws

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, feta cheese, artichokes, and sunflower seeds

Tahini Salad

Tahini Salad

$10.95

Four falafel balls, mixed greens. red onion, tomato, feta cheese, cucumber, pepperoncini, and toasted sesame seeds. Served with Tahini or Garlic Parsley dressing

Sandwiches

Big John

$11.75

6oz chicken breast, fried or grilled, Swiss, bacon, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato

BLT

$6.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Served fried or grilled, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, spicy ranch, in a flour tortilla

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$11.75

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & garlic mayo on a hoagie

Da Pimp

Da Pimp

$6.95

Our famous homemade pimento cheese on grilled Texas toast

Ding Dong Chicken

Ding Dong Chicken

$11.50

Thai inspired, grilled or fried chicken breast, crunchy peanut butter, sriracha, and cilantro-honey slaw

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.95

Deep fried balls of ground chickpeas, wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and tahini

Greek Pita

$6.95

Provolone & Feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and oregano

Green Chile Pork

Green Chile Pork

$9.50

BEST KEPT SECRET ON THE MENU Grilled pork loin, pineapple, Swiss, arugula, and Jamaican mayonaise.

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Hummus Wrap

$7.95
Kinda Fried Turkey Sandwich

Kinda Fried Turkey Sandwich

$10.25

Herbed turkey breast, provolone, bacon, basil, tomato, and garlic Parmesan spread

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

*HOT* Fried chicken breast slathered in our spicy house made sauce, and dill pickles *HOT*

Redneck Parm

$9.95

Fried squash, pimento cheese, veggie chili, on a hoagie roll

Uptown Tuna Melt

Uptown Tuna Melt

$9.95

Albacore tuna salad (fresh ginger and wasabi mayo based), with Swiss and American cheese on Texas toast

Vegan Da Pimp

$8.95

Vegan pimento cheese on Texas toast

Velvet Elvis

Velvet Elvis

$9.50

Crunchy peanut butter, spicy honey, cream cheese, banana, and bacon on Texas toast

Westside Randy

$6.95

Baby spinach, fresh basil, gorgonzola, tomato, red onion, and provolone served in a grilled pita

Tacos

Black Bean Tacos

$8.75
Kick'n Chicken Tacos

Kick'n Chicken Tacos

$11.75

Garlic lime marinated grilled chicken. quest fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, and garlic parsley dressing (Served with 4oz side of black beans)

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Beer battered wild caught Mahi Mahi, fried, with cilantro-honey slaw and spicy ranch(Served with 4oz side of black beans)

Korean Pork BBQ Tacos

$11.25

Oven roasted pulled pork, cilantro-honey slaw, and korean bbq sauce (Served with 4oz side of black beans)

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Fried buffalo shrimp, gorgonzola, arugula (Served with 4oz side of black beans)

Wieners

El Santo

El Santo

$6.50

Chili, cheddar cheese, fritos, jalapeño, and sour cream

Kid Dog

$4.95

Plain hotdog

One And Only

$6.25

Vegetarian Corndog

Pinky Dog

Pinky Dog

$6.95

World famous pimento cheese and chili

Reuben Dog

Reuben Dog

$6.25

Spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, & Swiss cheese

Southern 500

Southern 500

$5.75

Mustard, chili, onion, southern slaw

Stray Dog

$7.75

Vegetarian hot dog topped with veggie chili, southern slaw, onion, and mustard

Viking Corn Dog

Viking Corn Dog

$5.25

Hand-dipped hot dog deep fried on a stick!

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.50
Black Eyed Pea Salad

Black Eyed Pea Salad

$4.50
Cilantro-Honey Slaw

Cilantro-Honey Slaw

$3.50
Fried Squash

Fried Squash

$3.50

Served with ranch

Frito Chips

$3.50

Hush Puppies (5)

$3.50

Served with tartar sauce

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$3.50
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$3.50

Served with ranch

Red Potato Salad

$4.50
Southern Slaw

Southern Slaw

$3.50
Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.50

Served with wasabi ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Served with honey mustard

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Due to supply issues, the fries may be crinkle-cut, or they may be waffle-cut. We can also substitute for house potato chips on request. Please call the store for more details.

Extra Dip & Dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.35

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Greg's Mawmaw's Recipe, a True Southern Classic.

Cherry Yum Yum

$4.95

Our homemade, no-bake, cherry cheesecake dessert with a graham cracker crust.

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Low Brow Eats and Drinks for Carnivores to Vegans

9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101, Huntersville, NC 28078

Pinky’s Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. image
Pinky’s Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. image

