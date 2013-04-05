Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE Vermillion

review star

No reviews yet

13812 Cinnabar Place

Huntersville, NC 28078

Popular Items

12 Wings
Harvey's Honey Burger
Honey Swiss Chicken Sandwich

Snacks

Cajun Tots

$5.99
Colossal Pretzel

$10.99
Garlic Fries

$5.99
Loaded Tots

$8.50

Basket Onion Rings

$8.99
House-Made Pub Chips

$5.99
Tater Tots

$5.99

Starters

Brauhaus Nachos

$8.99
Chicken Nachos

$12.99
Pork Belly N' Bacon Nachos

$12.99

Steak Nachos

$13.99
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99
Brussels N' Pork Belly

$9.99
Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99
Grilled Avocado

$8.99
Grilled Avocado w Seared Blackened Tuna

$14.99

Prime Rib Quesadilla

$12.25
Tempura Battered Shrimp

$10.99

Greens

SouthWest Salad

$12.99
Kale Caesar Salad

$9.99
Harvey's Signature Salad

$9.99

Fried Green Caprese

$10.99
The Steak Salad

$14.50

Flatbreads

Steak Flatbread

$14.99

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Entrees

Surf N' Turf

$24.99
Goat Cheese Chicken

$16.99
Ahi Tuna

$18.99
Fresh Salmon Chimichurri

$17.99
Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu

$18.99
Pesto Alfredo Shrimp & Bowtie Pasta

$16.99
Pesto Alfredo Chicken & Bowtie Pasta

$13.99

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$14.99
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99
Adult Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Burgers

Harvey's Honey Burger

$12.99
Black & Blue Burger

$12.99
Sriracha Burger

$12.99

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$11.50

Hamburger

$9.50

Half Pound Beef Patty cooked to your liking. No Cheese. Served on a Butter Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. With your choice of Side

CheeseBurger

$10.50

Juicy Half Pound Burger with Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on a Butter Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of a side!

Wings

6 Wings

$10.99
12 Wings

$16.99
18 Wings

$25.00

Handhelds

Honey Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Tuna Tacos

$11.50

Pork Belly Tacos

$11.50

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$11.50

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$11.50

Steak Tacos

$12.99
Tempura Shrimp Tacos

$10.99
Blackened Caesar Wrap

$10.99
Lonestar Reuben

$12.99
Prime Rib French Dip

$14.99

Arizona BLT

$10.99
SouthWestern Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Salmon BLT

$12.50

Kids

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese w side

$6.99
Kids Butter Pasta

$6.99

Kids PB&J w side

$6.99

Kids Pesto Pasta

$6.99
Kids Chicken Tenders w side

$6.99
Kids GRILLED Chicken w side

$6.99

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$6.99

Sides

French Fries (side)

$4.00

Garlic Fries (side)

$4.25

Cajun Fries (side)

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings (side)

$5.00

Risotto

$5.00

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side KALE Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Signature Salad

$6.50

Sweets

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.50

Cinnamon Sensation

$6.99

Apple Crumble

$6.99

Family Meal Deals

Fam Meal Caj Chix Pasta

$55.00

This Meal feeds a Family of 4-6. Includes a Salad. Creamy Cajun Alfredo Bowtie pasta has green peppers and onions served with Blackened Chicken Breasts. topped with Parmesan Cheese. Please give at least 40 min prep time

Fam Meal BBQ Chix Platter

$55.00

This meal feeds a Fam of 4-6 people. Grilled Chicken Breast smothered in our BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides Includes a salad. Please allow at least 40 mins of prep time.

Fam Meal Chix Cordon Bleu

$55.00

This meal feeds a Fam of 4-6 people. Grilled Chicken Breast w/slice of Canadian bacon and topped with honey mustard and swiss cheese. Served with your choice of 2 sides Includes a salad. Please allow at least 40 mins of prep time.

Fam Meal Salmon&Chix

$55.00

This meal feeds a Fam of 4-6 people. You get (3) 8oz cut salmon (3) Chicken Breast -OR- (6) Tenders Served with your choice of 2 sides Includes a salad. Please allow at least 40 mins of prep time.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
