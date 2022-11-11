Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Bitez Mooresville

442 Reviews

$$

843 Williamson Rd

Mooresville, NC 28117

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich
Greek Chicken Pita
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Sandwiches

Big Bite

Big Bite

$10.80

Double hamburger. 3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.

Triple Cheeseburger

Triple Cheeseburger

$12.50

3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.85

3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.10

3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.45

Chili, onions and mustard.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.75

Bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo, with fries.

Chicken Club

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, with fries.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.50

6oz Ribeye Lettuce, tomato, mayo, with fries and onion rings.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$11.75

Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce.

Perch Sandwich

$11.75

Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce.

Grilled Chic Sand

Grilled Chic Sand

$11.45

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and fries.

Fried Chic Sand

Fried Chic Sand

$11.45

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and fries.

Chicken Salad Sand

Chicken Salad Sand

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$8.25

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

BLT

BLT

$10.45

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and fries.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$10.45

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and fries.

Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$10.25

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.25

With fries.

Pitas

Lettuce, tomato and mayo, with fries.
Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$11.15

Lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki, with fries

Souvlaki Sandwich

Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.15

Lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki, with fries

Greek Chicken Pita

Greek Chicken Pita

$11.50

Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Pita

Buffalo Chicken Pita

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, ranch and provolone cheese, with fries.

Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.

Big Bite Pita Burger

Big Bite Pita Burger

$11.50

Cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.

Big Bite Jr Pita Burger

Big Bite Jr Pita Burger

$10.45

Cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.

Carolina Pita Burger

Carolina Pita Burger

$11.50

Cheese, mustard, chili, slaw and onion, with fries.

Carolina Jr Pita Burger

Carolina Jr Pita Burger

$10.45

Cheese, mustard, chili, slaw and onion, with fries.

Chicken Salad Pita

Chicken Salad Pita

$10.85

Lettuce, tomato and mayo, with fries.

Tuna Salad Pita

Tuna Salad Pita

$10.85

Lettuce, tomato and mayo, with fries.

Pita Club

Pita Club

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato and mayo, with fries.

Ham & Cheese Pita

Ham & Cheese Pita

$10.45

Lettuce, tomato and mayo, with fries.

Fish Pita

Fish Pita

$12.25

Tartar sauce and cup of slaw, with fries.

Shrimp pita

Shrimp pita

$12.25

Lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce with fries.

Greek Veggie Pita

Greek Veggie Pita

$7.80

Lettuce, tomato, onions, feta cheese, cucumber and pita sauce.

Steak Philly Pita

Steak Philly Pita

$11.90

Provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato, with fries.

Chicken Philly Pita

Chicken Philly Pita

$11.90

Provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato, with fries.

Veggie Pita

$7.80

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, cucumber and pita sauce.

Falafel Pita

$10.45

Lettuce, tomato, onions, feta cheese, and pita sauce.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.40

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$12.75

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.05

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.15

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.35

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Greek w/ Grilled Chicken

Greek w/ Grilled Chicken

$13.45

Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.

Greek w/ Gyro

Greek w/ Gyro

$13.45

Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.

Greek w/ Souvlaki

Greek w/ Souvlaki

$13.95

Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.

Grecian Combo Salad

Grecian Combo Salad

$13.95

Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.75

Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$8.60

Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.

Small Salad

Small Salad

$6.00

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, and tomato.

Garden w/ Chicken Salad

Garden w/ Chicken Salad

$11.40

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Garden w/ Tuna

Garden w/ Tuna

$11.40

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Chicken Cold Plate

Chicken Cold Plate

$12.25

Potato salad, cole slaw, boiled egg, tomato, cheese and crackers.

Tuna Cold Plate

Tuna Cold Plate

$12.25

Potato salad, cole slaw, boiled egg, tomato, cheese and crackers.

Chicken Salad Bowl

Chicken Salad Bowl

$9.45

Sliced tomato, pickle and crackers.

Tuna Salad Bowl

Tuna Salad Bowl

$9.45

Sliced tomato, pickle and crackers.

Chicken D'Lite

Chicken D'Lite

$11.95

Salad and pita bread.

Tuna D'Lite

Tuna D'Lite

$11.85

Salad and pita bread.

Chicken Salad D'Lite

Chicken Salad D'Lite

$11.85

Salad and pita bread.

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.05

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Turkey Chef

$11.15

Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.

Greek w/falafel

$12.45

Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.

Dinners

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$14.45

Greek salad and fries.

Greek Chic Plate

Greek Chic Plate

$14.50

Over rice with mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomato. Fries, Greek salad,tzatziki and pita bread.

Souvlaki Plate

Souvlaki Plate

$15.00

Over rice with mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomato. Fries, Greek salad,tzatziki and pita bread.

Flounder Plate

Flounder Plate

$14.00

Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce, and hush puppies.

Calabash Shrimp

Calabash Shrimp

$14.50

Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and hush puppies.

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$15.25

Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and hush puppies.

Shrimp & Tenders

Shrimp & Tenders

$14.50

Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and hush puppies.

Perch

Perch

$14.00

Cole slaw, fries, tartar sauce, and hush puppies.

Fried Chic Tenders

Fried Chic Tenders

$12.45

Cole slaw, with fries.

6 Wings Plate

6 Wings Plate

$12.45

With Fries.

Grilled Chic Breast

Grilled Chic Breast

$13.50

Salad, fries and dinner roll.

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$13.50

With smothered onions. Salad, fries and dinner roll.

Tenderlion Tips

Tenderlion Tips

$14.50

Over rice with mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomato Salad, fries and dinner roll.

Grilled Tenders

Grilled Tenders

$13.50

Salad, fries and dinner roll.

Shrimp Stir Fry

Shrimp Stir Fry

$14.50

Salad, fries and dinner roll.

Stir Fry

Stir Fry

$14.50

Salad, fries and dinner roll.

Combos

Double Cheeseburger Combo

Double Cheeseburger Combo

$12.00

3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.

Cheeseburger Combo

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.25

3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.

Hamburger Combo

Hamburger Combo

$10.25

3 Oz. Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions and mustard, with fries.

Hot Dog Combo

Hot Dog Combo

$10.25

Chili, onions and mustard.

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$12.75

Provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato, with fries And Drink

Philly Chicken

Philly Chicken

$12.75

Provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato, with fries And Drink

Grilled Chic Sand

Grilled Chic Sand

$12.05

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and fries.

Fried Chic Sand

Fried Chic Sand

$12.05

Lettuce, tomato, mayo and fries.

Kids Meals

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.25

Kid's Hamburger

$8.25

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.25

Kid's Chic Tenders

$8.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Kid's Shrimp

$8.25

Kid's Fish

$8.25

Kids Gyro

$8.25

Buffalo Wings

10 Wings

$16.00

20 Wings

$28.00

30 Wings

$39.00

50 Wings

$59.00

Side Orders

Small Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$4.65

Onion Rings

$5.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Fried Squash

$4.75

S.O. Grill Chic Tenders

$9.30

S.O .Fried chic Tenders

$9.30

Pita Bread & Sauce

$2.00

Pita Bread

$1.20

Pound of Chic Salad

$14.00

S.O. Shrimp

$9.45

Side of Gyro

$8.75

Cole Slaw

$4.25

Potato Salad

$4.85

Extra Fish

$4.50

S.O. Chic Breast

$9.75

Hush Puppies

$3.95

Drinks

Small Drink

$2.50

Large Drink

$2.95

Water

$0.60

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Drink

$2.50

Cup Ice

$0.60

Large combo

$0.50

Desserts

Baklava

$5.45

Cheesecake

$5.45
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

843 Williamson Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

Gallery
Big Bitez image
Big Bitez image

