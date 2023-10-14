Order ahead online and save 5%
Beef

Super Trim FIlet Mignon

Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 14 days. The most tender beef cut. Lean yet succulent and elegant. Melt-in-your-mouth texture, subtle flavor.

6 oz Super Trim FIlet Mignon

$22.04

8 oz Super Trim FIlet Mignon

$23.75

12 oz Super Trim FIlet Mignon

$35.50

Boneless Ribeye

Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.

12 oz Boneless Ribeye

$17.88

14 oz Boneless Ribeye

$20.82

16 oz Boneless Ribeye

$23.75

Prime NY Strip

USDA Prime Grade, aged a minimum of 21 days. This is a premium steakhouse classic, known for its marbling, tenderness and flavor.

12 oz Prime NY Strip

$21.91

14 oz Prime NY Strip

$25.53

16 oz Prime NY Strip

$29.14

Cowboy Ribeye

Rich, juicy and very flavorful, with generous marbling throughout. A cowboy steak has a short frenched bone; the tomahawk, a long frenched bone.