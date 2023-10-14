- Home
- /
- Mooresville
- /
- Lake Norman Butchery
Lake Norman Butchery
No reviews yet
356 Morrison plantation parkway suite b1
Mooresville, NC 28117
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order ahead online and save 5%
PREORDER
Copied!
Order ahead online and save 5%
PREORDER
Copied!
Beef
Super Trim FIlet Mignon
Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 14 days. The most tender beef cut. Lean yet succulent and elegant. Melt-in-your-mouth texture, subtle flavor.
Boneless Ribeye
Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.
12 oz Boneless Ribeye
$17.88
Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.
14 oz Boneless Ribeye
$20.82
Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.
16 oz Boneless Ribeye
$23.75
Upper 2/3 Choice, aged a minimum of 21 days.This boneless steak is rich, tender, juicy and full-flavored, with generous marbling throughout.
Prime NY Strip
USDA Prime Grade, aged a minimum of 21 days. This is a premium steakhouse classic, known for its marbling, tenderness and flavor.
Cowboy Ribeye
Rich, juicy and very flavorful, with generous marbling throughout. A cowboy steak has a short frenched bone; the tomahawk, a long frenched bone.