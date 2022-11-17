Hello Mẹ imageView gallery

Hello Mẹ 138 Village View Dr Suite 103

review star

No reviews yet

138 Village View Dr Suite 103

Mooresville, NC 28117

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken l Pho Ga (GF)
Filet Mignon | Pho Tai (GF)
Steamed Shrimp (GF) Low-Carb

Rice Paper Rolls l Goi Cuon

Honey Glazed Chicken

Honey Glazed Chicken

$3.95

Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, honey glazed chicken, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Lemongrass Beef

Lemongrass Beef

$3.95

Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, lemongrass beef, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Five-Spice Pork

Five-Spice Pork

$3.95

Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, five-spice pork, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Garlic Prawn

Garlic Prawn

$3.95

Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, garlic prawn, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Caramelized Salmon

Caramelized Salmon

$4.95

Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, caramelized salmon, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Steamed Shrimp (GF) Low-Carb

Steamed Shrimp (GF) Low-Carb

$3.95

(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, boiled shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Crispy Tofu (GF) Low-Carb

Crispy Tofu (GF) Low-Carb

$3.95

(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, crispy tofu, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Vegan Smoked Ham (Low-Carb)

Vegan Smoked Ham (Low-Carb)

$3.95

Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, smoked ham, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy shallots, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Chicken Breast (GF) Low-Carb

Chicken Breast (GF) Low-Carb

$3.95

(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, steamed chicken breast, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.

Street Food l Mon An Choi

Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)

Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)

$8.00

3 rolls. Minced chicken, cabbage, noodles, carrots, and taro wrapped in rice paper and fried to perfection served with a sweet chili sauce.

Vegan Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)

Vegan Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)

$8.00

3 rolls. Cabbage, noodles, carrots, and taro, wrapped in rice paper and fried to perfection and served with our (gluten-free, vegan) soy vinaigrette.

Saigon Wings (6pcs)

Saigon Wings (6pcs)

$8.00

Jumbo char-grilled all-natural lemongrass chicken wings.

Hello Fries (GF)

Hello Fries (GF)

$10.50

Slow roasted brisket with fries, topped with cilantro, green onions, spicy mayo & sriracha with a side of pho soup au jous.

Gyoza Dumplings (6 pcs)

Gyoza Dumplings (6 pcs)

$8.00

Chicken or vegetable filling. Served with soy vinaigrette.

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Fried Calamari served with your choice of spicy mayo or sweet chili sauce.

Tempura Shrimp

$9.50

Fried Tempura Shrimp served with your choice of Sweet chili sauce or our GF Soy Vinaigrette.

Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Vietnamese Noodle Soup l Pho

COMES WITH GOI CHAO QUAY
Pho Me Dac Biet

Pho Me Dac Biet

$14.50

Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet, brisket and meatballs. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Filet Mignon | Pho Tai (GF)

Filet Mignon | Pho Tai (GF)

$12.50

(GF) Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Chicken l Pho Ga (GF)

Chicken l Pho Ga (GF)

$12.50

(GF) Chicken pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with thinly sliced natural chicken breast Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Shrimp | Pho Tom (GF)

Shrimp | Pho Tom (GF)

$14.00

(GF) Chicken pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with steamed shrimp. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Oxtail & Filet l Pho Tai Duoi Bo (GF)

Oxtail & Filet l Pho Tai Duoi Bo (GF)

$16.50

(GF) Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet and oxtail. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Short Rib & Filet l Pho Tai Suon Bo (GF)

Short Rib & Filet l Pho Tai Suon Bo (GF)

$18.95

(GF) Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet and short ribs. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Meatball & Filet l Pho Tai Bo Vien

Meatball & Filet l Pho Tai Bo Vien

$13.50

Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet and meatballs. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Pho Broth & Noodles

Pho Broth & Noodles

$10.00

(GF) Chicken or beef soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Entrees l Mon An

Banh-Mi (Sandwich)

Banh-Mi (Sandwich)

$5.20

Toasted baguette with butter spread, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, cilantro, crispy shallots, jalapenos & pate. Served with fries.

Vermicelli Bowl

Vermicelli Bowl

$8.40

Rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, roasted peanuts & house sauce.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$8.40

Jasmine rice, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, & house sauce. Served with side of vegan soup.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$8.40

Seasonal fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, roasted peanuts & house sauce.

Rice Special Combination | Com Dac Biet

Rice Special Combination | Com Dac Biet

$19.95

Grilled sliced Boston pork with grilled shrimp, spring roll & fried egg. Served with a cup of vegan soup.

Vermicelli Special Combination | Bun Dac Biet

Vermicelli Special Combination | Bun Dac Biet

$18.50

Char-grilled sliced Boston pork shoulder or chicken with grilled shrimp & spring roll with our signature sauce.

Stir Fried Noodles

$12.50

Flat Rice Noodles | Hu Tieu Xao

$14.50
Mama's Fried Rice I Com Chien

Mama's Fried Rice I Com Chien

$10.50

Jasmine rice, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, & house sauce. Served with side of vegan soup.

Seasonal l Mon Dac Biet

Lobster & Scallop Pho

$25.00

Lobster tail, scallops, rice noodles and bok choy.

Seafood Pho

$23.00

Chicken pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with shrimp, scallops, squid and crab. Garnished with onion, cilantro, lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.

Seafood Fried Rice

$24.00

Garlic Prawn and scallop fried rice. Served with house shrimp sauce and a side of vegan soup.

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup l Bun Bo Hue (GF)

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup l Bun Bo Hue (GF)

$17.95

(GF option) Central Vietnamese, Hue-styled vietnamese noodle soup with thick rice vermicelli noodles, spicy lemongrass beef broth, sliced Vietnamese ham, thin sliced brisket, and garnished with green onion. Sided with a toppings plate of thai basil, jalapenos, red onion, and lime.

Vietnamese Ramen l Mi Dac Biet (GF)

Vietnamese Ramen l Mi Dac Biet (GF)

$17.95

(GF option) House special Vietnamese egg noodle soup in chicken broth, featuring shrimp, squid, and chicken breast. Garnished with green onion and crispy shallots.

Shaken Beef | Bo Luc Lac

Shaken Beef | Bo Luc Lac

$18.95

French-inspired Vietnamese dish, consists of Filet Mignon sautée with tomatoes, red onion, peper, and soy sauce. Paired with a side of steam rice, cucumber, tomato, and lettuce. Garnished with crispy shallots.

Mama's Fried Rice l Com Chien

Mama's Fried Rice l Com Chien

$10.50

Combination of jasmine rice, mixture of warm peas, carrots and onions with scrambled eggs mixed all together with your protein of choice.

Soy Glazed Salmon | Ca Kho (GF)

Soy Glazed Salmon | Ca Kho (GF)

$19.95

(GF option) Southern Vietnamese rice dish featuring slow cooked and seared caramelized salmon garnished with green onion and peppers. Sided with steam bok choy.

Dry Egg Noodles | Mi Kho (GF)

Dry Egg Noodles | Mi Kho (GF)

$17.95

(GF option) Dry egg noodles sauté with marinated grilled chicken and shrimp. Garnished with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, and lime. Paired with a bowl of chicken broth, topped with green onion and crispy shallots.

Wonton Mi

$18.00

Wonton soup with ramen egg noodle, pork and shrimp. Garnished with onion & cilantro

Vegan l Mon Chay

Vegan Crispy Spring Roll (V) (GF)

Vegan Crispy Spring Roll (V) (GF)

$8.00

Vegan, gluten-free. 3 rolls. Cabbage, noodles, carrots, and taro, wrapped in rice paper and fried to perfection and served with our (gluten-free) soy vinaigrette.

Rice Paper Rolls (V)

Rice Paper Rolls (V)

$3.95

Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, vegan protein, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs.

Pho Chay (V) (GF)

Pho Chay (V) (GF)

$12.50

Vegan pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with steamed mixed veggie, broccoli, mushroom, carrots, & bok choy. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts.

Banh Mi (Sandwich) (V)

Banh Mi (Sandwich) (V)

$8.95

Toasted baguette with pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, cilantro, crispy shallots, & jalapenos. Served with fries.

Vermicelli Bowl (V) (GF)

Vermicelli Bowl (V) (GF)

$12.95

Rice noodles, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, roasted peanuts & vegan house sauce.

Rice Bowl (V) (GF)

Rice Bowl (V) (GF)

$12.95

Jasmine rice, mixed greens, stir fry seasonal veggies, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, roasted peanuts & vegan house sauce. Served with side of vegan soup.

Protein Side Orders

Honey Glazed Chicken

Honey Glazed Chicken

$6.00
Lemongrass Beef

Lemongrass Beef

$7.00
Five-Spice Pork

Five-Spice Pork

$6.00
Garlic Prawn

Garlic Prawn

$8.00
Caramelized Salmon

Caramelized Salmon

$9.00

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

Side Orders

Free-Range Fried Egg

Free-Range Fried Egg

$1.50
Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

$3.50
White Rice

White Rice

$2.75
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Pho Rice Noodles

Pho Rice Noodles

$3.50
Vermicelli Rice Noodles

Vermicelli Rice Noodles

$3.50
Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies

$4.50
Stir Fry Veggies

Stir Fry Veggies

$4.50
Cup of Beef Pho Broth

Cup of Beef Pho Broth

$4.00
Cup of Chicken Pho Broth

Cup of Chicken Pho Broth

$4.00
Cup of Vegan Pho Broth

Cup of Vegan Pho Broth

$4.00
Vietnamese Sweet & Tangy Sauce

Vietnamese Sweet & Tangy Sauce

$0.75
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$0.75
Soy Vinaigrette (Vegan) (GF)

Soy Vinaigrette (Vegan) (GF)

$0.75

Shrimp sauce

$1.00

Chili Oil

$0.75

Dessert

Passion Mango Cheesecake

Passion Mango Cheesecake

$8.50

Passion Mango Cheesecake with a raspberry drizzle, topped with whip cream.

Chocolate Torte (GF)

Chocolate Torte (GF)

$7.00

Gluten-free chocolate torte topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.

Kids Menu

Kids Rice Bowl

$8.00

Kids Banh Mi

$6.00

Kids Chicken Pho

$8.00

Kids Meatball Pho

$9.00

Kids Filet Pho

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.50
Water Cup (FREE)

Water Cup (FREE)

Organic Hot Tea

Organic Hot Tea

$3.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.50
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fruit Tea Refreshers

NEW! Winter Melon Tea

$4.75

NEW! Blueberry Mix Tea

$4.75

NEW! Lemon Squeeze Tea

$4.75

NEW! Green Apple Tea

$4.75
Honeydew Blitz Tea

Honeydew Blitz Tea

$4.75
Lychee Love Tea

Lychee Love Tea

$4.75
Mango Crush Tea

Mango Crush Tea

$4.75
Passion Fruit Blossom Tea

Passion Fruit Blossom Tea

$4.75
Strawberry Bliss Tea

Strawberry Bliss Tea

$4.75

Tropical Pineapple Tea

$4.75

Coffee & Milk Teas

Cafe Sua Da (Viet Iced Coffee)

$4.50

NEW! Strawberry Coconut Milk Tea

$3.95+

Strawberry Coconut Milk tea with coconut flakes.

Coconut Milk Tea

$3.95+

Thai Milk Tea

$3.95

Matcha Milk Tea

$3.95

Taro Milk Tea

$3.95

House Milk Tea

$3.95

Lavender Milk Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Hot Cà Phê

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte (GF)

Chocolate Torte (GF)

$7.00

Gluten-free chocolate torte topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.

Passion Mango Cheesecake

Passion Mango Cheesecake

$8.50

Passion Mango Cheesecake with a raspberry drizzle, topped with whip cream.

21+ Drinks

Wine

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

138 Village View Dr Suite 103, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

Gallery
Hello Mẹ image

