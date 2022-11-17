- Home
Hello Mẹ 138 Village View Dr Suite 103
No reviews yet
138 Village View Dr Suite 103
Mooresville, NC 28117
Rice Paper Rolls l Goi Cuon
Honey Glazed Chicken
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, honey glazed chicken, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Lemongrass Beef
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, lemongrass beef, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Five-Spice Pork
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, five-spice pork, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Garlic Prawn
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, garlic prawn, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Caramelized Salmon
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, caramelized salmon, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy roll, sesame seeds, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Steamed Shrimp (GF) Low-Carb
(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, boiled shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Crispy Tofu (GF) Low-Carb
(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, crispy tofu, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Vegan Smoked Ham (Low-Carb)
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, smoked ham, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, crispy shallots, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Chicken Breast (GF) Low-Carb
(GF) Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, steamed chicken breast, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Street Food l Mon An Choi
Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)
3 rolls. Minced chicken, cabbage, noodles, carrots, and taro wrapped in rice paper and fried to perfection served with a sweet chili sauce.
Vegan Crispy Spring Rolls (3pcs)
3 rolls. Cabbage, noodles, carrots, and taro, wrapped in rice paper and fried to perfection and served with our (gluten-free, vegan) soy vinaigrette.
Saigon Wings (6pcs)
Jumbo char-grilled all-natural lemongrass chicken wings.
Hello Fries (GF)
Slow roasted brisket with fries, topped with cilantro, green onions, spicy mayo & sriracha with a side of pho soup au jous.
Gyoza Dumplings (6 pcs)
Chicken or vegetable filling. Served with soy vinaigrette.
Crispy Calamari
Fried Calamari served with your choice of spicy mayo or sweet chili sauce.
Tempura Shrimp
Fried Tempura Shrimp served with your choice of Sweet chili sauce or our GF Soy Vinaigrette.
Wonton Soup
Vietnamese Noodle Soup l Pho
Pho Me Dac Biet
Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet, brisket and meatballs. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Filet Mignon | Pho Tai (GF)
(GF) Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Chicken l Pho Ga (GF)
(GF) Chicken pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with thinly sliced natural chicken breast Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Shrimp | Pho Tom (GF)
(GF) Chicken pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with steamed shrimp. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Oxtail & Filet l Pho Tai Duoi Bo (GF)
(GF) Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet and oxtail. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Short Rib & Filet l Pho Tai Suon Bo (GF)
(GF) Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet and short ribs. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Meatball & Filet l Pho Tai Bo Vien
Bone marrow soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet and meatballs. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Pho Broth & Noodles
(GF) Chicken or beef soup seasoned with a unique blend of spices, a complex and rich broth that is simmered for 24-48 hours is poured over long flat rice noodles with filet. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Entrees l Mon An
Banh-Mi (Sandwich)
Toasted baguette with butter spread, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, cilantro, crispy shallots, jalapenos & pate. Served with fries.
Vermicelli Bowl
Rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, roasted peanuts & house sauce.
Rice Bowl
Jasmine rice, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, & house sauce. Served with side of vegan soup.
Salad Bowl
Seasonal fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, roasted peanuts & house sauce.
Rice Special Combination | Com Dac Biet
Grilled sliced Boston pork with grilled shrimp, spring roll & fried egg. Served with a cup of vegan soup.
Vermicelli Special Combination | Bun Dac Biet
Char-grilled sliced Boston pork shoulder or chicken with grilled shrimp & spring roll with our signature sauce.
Stir Fried Noodles
Flat Rice Noodles | Hu Tieu Xao
Mama's Fried Rice I Com Chien
Jasmine rice, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, & house sauce. Served with side of vegan soup.
Seasonal l Mon Dac Biet
Lobster & Scallop Pho
Lobster tail, scallops, rice noodles and bok choy.
Seafood Pho
Chicken pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with shrimp, scallops, squid and crab. Garnished with onion, cilantro, lime, basil and bean sprouts. Served with breadsticks.
Seafood Fried Rice
Garlic Prawn and scallop fried rice. Served with house shrimp sauce and a side of vegan soup.
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup l Bun Bo Hue (GF)
(GF option) Central Vietnamese, Hue-styled vietnamese noodle soup with thick rice vermicelli noodles, spicy lemongrass beef broth, sliced Vietnamese ham, thin sliced brisket, and garnished with green onion. Sided with a toppings plate of thai basil, jalapenos, red onion, and lime.
Vietnamese Ramen l Mi Dac Biet (GF)
(GF option) House special Vietnamese egg noodle soup in chicken broth, featuring shrimp, squid, and chicken breast. Garnished with green onion and crispy shallots.
Shaken Beef | Bo Luc Lac
French-inspired Vietnamese dish, consists of Filet Mignon sautée with tomatoes, red onion, peper, and soy sauce. Paired with a side of steam rice, cucumber, tomato, and lettuce. Garnished with crispy shallots.
Mama's Fried Rice l Com Chien
Combination of jasmine rice, mixture of warm peas, carrots and onions with scrambled eggs mixed all together with your protein of choice.
Soy Glazed Salmon | Ca Kho (GF)
(GF option) Southern Vietnamese rice dish featuring slow cooked and seared caramelized salmon garnished with green onion and peppers. Sided with steam bok choy.
Dry Egg Noodles | Mi Kho (GF)
(GF option) Dry egg noodles sauté with marinated grilled chicken and shrimp. Garnished with bean sprouts, fresh herbs, and lime. Paired with a bowl of chicken broth, topped with green onion and crispy shallots.
Wonton Mi
Wonton soup with ramen egg noodle, pork and shrimp. Garnished with onion & cilantro
Vegan l Mon Chay
Vegan Crispy Spring Roll (V) (GF)
Vegan, gluten-free. 3 rolls. Cabbage, noodles, carrots, and taro, wrapped in rice paper and fried to perfection and served with our (gluten-free) soy vinaigrette.
Rice Paper Rolls (V)
Freshly wrapped rice paper rolls filled with rice noodles, vegan protein, cilantro, cucumber, and fresh herbs.
Pho Chay (V) (GF)
Vegan pho broth poured over long flat rice noodles with steamed mixed veggie, broccoli, mushroom, carrots, & bok choy. Garnished with lime, basil and bean sprouts.
Banh Mi (Sandwich) (V)
Toasted baguette with pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, cilantro, crispy shallots, & jalapenos. Served with fries.
Vermicelli Bowl (V) (GF)
Rice noodles, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, roasted peanuts & vegan house sauce.
Rice Bowl (V) (GF)
Jasmine rice, mixed greens, stir fry seasonal veggies, cherry tomatoes, pickled daikon & carrot, sliced cucumber, crispy shallots, roasted peanuts & vegan house sauce. Served with side of vegan soup.
Protein Side Orders
Side Orders
Free-Range Fried Egg
Egg Noodles
White Rice
French Fries
Pho Rice Noodles
Vermicelli Rice Noodles
Steamed Veggies
Stir Fry Veggies
Cup of Beef Pho Broth
Cup of Chicken Pho Broth
Cup of Vegan Pho Broth
Vietnamese Sweet & Tangy Sauce
Peanut Sauce
Soy Vinaigrette (Vegan) (GF)
Shrimp sauce
Chili Oil
Dessert
Kids Menu
Beverages
Fruit Tea Refreshers
Coffee & Milk Teas
Desserts
21+ Drinks
