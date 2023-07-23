Sully's Steamers Davidson, NC
Main Menu
Legendary
The Griswold*
Turkey, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Provolone & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Parmesan Peppercorn
Nacho Maximus*
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!
The Hulk*
Turkey, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, & Italian Dressing
Ridgeline*
Veggie Cream Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar & Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sprouts, & Mayo
El Camino*
Ham, Egg, Jalapenos, & Pepper-Jack Cheese
Meat Chimney*
Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Cheese
B-Rad's Best*
Meatballs, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Banana Peppers, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese
McSteamy*
Roast Beef, Onion, American Cheese, Lettuce, & 1000 Island Dressing
Spike's Delight*
Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Roast Beef, Swiss & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes
Hello Newman*
Pastrami, Bacon, Horseradish, Onion, Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, & Tomatoes
Free Bird*
Chicken Salad, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers, Colby Cheese, & Honey Mustard
Classics
Breakfast Bagel*
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese
Mr. Burns*
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese
Special K*
Ham, Egg, & American Cheese
Fesler's Five*
Ham, Egg, Onions, Green Peppers, & Muenster Cheese
Club Steamer*
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, and Colby & Swiss Cheese
Pizza*
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese
Philly*
Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, & Italian Dressing
Reedy Reuben*
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island
Steamenstein*
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, & Spicy Mustard
Original Italian*
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Peppercorn, & Italian Dressing
Healthy(ish)
Sister's Sunrise*
Egg & Cheddar Cheese
California Steamin'*
Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado
Smoked Salmon*
Chive Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Onions, & Capers
Mr. "T"*
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo
Neighborino*
Turkey, Muenster, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Avocado, & Honey Mustard
The Pirate*
Spinach Cream Cheese, Turkey, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes
Blondie*
Veggie Cream Cheese, Turkey, Provolone, Sprouts, & Honey Mustard
The Partridge Family*
Chicken Salad, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes
Vulcan*
Hummus, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Sprouts
Green Vegas*
Veggie Cream Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Sprouts, Avocado & Honey Mustard
Kid's Sandwiches
Basic and Build your Own
Build Your Own*
Choice of Meat, Cheese/Spread, and 3 Veggies. Or add on even more!
Build Your Own Veggie*
Choice of 2 spreads/cheese, up to 5 veggies, & sauces!
Bagel w/ Cheese*
Bagel w/ Cheese*
Buttered Bagel*
Buttered Bagel*
Bagel w/ Spread*
Bagel w/ Spread*
Sides/Combos
Sides
Combo Online
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverage
Coffee
Locally roasted coffee. Drip brewed.
Cold Brew
Steeped for 24 hours and double filtered our cold brew coffee is a refreshing beverage to give you that extra step
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Powerade
Chocolate Milk
Bottled Water
Fountain Drink Selection
Choice of Coca Cola products, Sweet Tea, & Un-Sweet Tea
Retail
Sully's Survival Kit
$10 Gift Card, 12oz Coffee Bag, Travel Mug, Chips, Cookie, and Peanut Butter Fudge
Sully's Sticker
Sully's T-Shirt
Sully's Location T-shirt
Sully's Long Sleeve Shirt
Sully's Hoodie
Sully's Trucker Hat
Sully's Canvas Hat
Sully's Beanie
Sully’s Boom! Roasted
Sully's Hot Mess Mug
Sully's Hot Mess Thermos
Sullys 3/4 Sleeve
Catering
Boxes and Boxed Lunches
Breakfast Catering Box (10)
Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)
Breakfast Catering Box (20)
Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)
Breakfast Catering Box (50)
Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)
Lunch Catering Box (10)
Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)
Lunch Catering Box (20)
Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)
Lunch Catering Box (50)
Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)
Lunch Catering Package (20)
Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan), Assorted Chips, Cookies, and Tea
Lunch Catering Package (50)
Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan), Assorted Chips, Cookies, and Tea
Beverages
Legacy Menu (Online)
Turkey
Roast Beef
Ham & Bacon
Corned Beef & Pastrami
Chicken Salad
Veggie
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
