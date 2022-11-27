- Home
Turn 4 Pizza
798 OakRidge Farm Hwy
Mooresville, NC 28115
Popular Items
Pizza
Small BYO
Build Your Own Pizza: Choose your crust, choose your sauce, and add your toppings to make it YOUR perfect pizza!
Small Cheese pizza
Keeping it simple with traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Small Baja 200
8" Taco Pizza- Enchilada and refried bean base, ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Small Caution Flag
8" Pizza sauce base with sausage, jalapeños, onions, banana peppers, and crushed red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese
Small Charlotte 600
8" Alfredo based with chicken, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions topped with mozzarella cheese
Small Checkered Flag
8" meat lovers pizza- pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and ground beef
Small Dairy 300
8" Pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and Swiss cheese
Small Greek 400
8" creamy Italian base with ground beef, onions, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives topped with feta and mozzarella cheese
Small Hawaiian 500
8" pizza sauce base- ham, pineapples, and mandarine oranges
Small Pesto
8" pesto sauce base with chicken, spinach, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese
Small Philly 500
8" Alfredo sauce base with Philly steak or chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions topped with mozzarella and swiss cheese
Small Pole Position
8" Vegetarian Delight- Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green and black olives, and tomatoes
Small Qualifier
8" pizza with your choice of base: mild, hot, extra hot topped with chicken and mozzarella cheese
Small Race City Special
8" BBQ chicken pizza- BBQ sauce base with chicken, bacon, and onions topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Small Sears Point
8" Ranch dressing base- chicken and broccoli topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Small Southwest 300
8" Ranch base with chicken, mushrooms, onions and green peppers topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Small Watkins Glen
8" A salad oil base- sprinkled with garlic and topped with mozzarella cheese
Small Winner Circle
Our 8” pizza has all the meats-Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon and ground beef topped with mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green and black olives, and banana peppers.
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium BYO
Our 12” pizza can be customized with the toppings you enjoy!
Medium Baja 200
12" Taco Pizza- Enchilada and refried bean sauce base, ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Medium Caution Flag
12" Pizza sauce base with sausage, jalapeños, onions, banana peppers, and crushed red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese
Medium Charlotte 600
12" Alfredo based with chicken, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions topped with mozzarella cheese
Medium Checkered Flag
12" meat lovers pizza- pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and ground beef
Medium Dairy 300
12" Pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and Swiss cheese
Medium Greek 400
12" creamy Italian base with ground beef, onions, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives topped with feta and mozzarella cheese
Medium Hawaiian 500
12" pizza sauce base- ham, pineapples, and mandarin oranges
Medium Pesto
12" pesto sauce base with chicken, spinach, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese
Medium Philly 500
12" Alfredo sauce base with Philly steak or chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions topped with mozzarella and swiss cheese
Medium Pole Position
12" Vegetarian Delight- Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green and black olives, and tomatoes
Medium Qualifier
12" pizza with your choice of base: mild, hot, extra hot topped with chicken and mozzarella cheese
Medium Race City Special
12" BBQ chicken pizza- BBQ sauce base with chicken, bacon, and onions topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Medium Sears Point
12" Ranch dressing base- chicken and broccoli topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Medium Southwest 300
12" Ranch base with chicken, mushrooms, onions and green peppers topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Medium Watkins Glen
12" A salad oil base- sprinkled with garlic and topped with mozzarella cheese
Medium Winner Circle
12” pizza sauce base has all the meats-Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon and ground beef topped with mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green and black olives, and banana peppers.
Large Cheese Pizza
Large BYO
Build your Own!
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
16" Bacon and ground beef topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Large Baja 200
16" Taco Pizza- Enchilada and refried bean sauce base, ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Large Caution Flag
16" Caution Flag - "It May Be Too Tough to Tame". Sausage, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Crushed Red Peppers
Large Charlotte 600
16" Charlotte 600 - Creamy Alfredo Base Topped with Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, & Chicken
Large Checkered Flag
16" meat lovers pizza- pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and ground beef
Large Dairy 300
16" Pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and Swiss cheese
Large Double Cheese/double Pep
16" pizza with double mozzarella cheese and double pepperoni
Large Greek 400
16" Greek 400 - Creamy Italian Base, Ground Beef, Onions, Pepperoncini Peppers, Greek Olives, & Feta Cheese
Large Hawaiian 500
16" pizza sauce base- ham, pineapples, and mandarin oranges
Large Pesto
16" pesto sauce base, chicken, tomatoes, and spinach topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and Oregano
Large Philly 500
16" alfredo base with Philly meat, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & Swiss cheese
Large Pole Position
16" Vegetarian Delight- Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green and black olives, and tomatoes
Large Qualifier
16" pizza with your choice of base: mild, hot, extra hot topped with chicken and mozzarella cheese
Large Race City Special
16" BBQ chicken pizza- BBQ sauce base with chicken, bacon, and onions topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Large Sears Point
16" Ranch dressing base- chicken and broccoli topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Large Southwest 300
16 Ranch base with chicken, mushrooms, onions and green peppers topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Large Watkins Glen
16" A salad oil base- sprinkled with garlic and topped with mozzarella cheese
Large Winner Circle
16” pizza sauce base has all the meats-Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon and ground beef topped with mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green and black olives, and banana peppers.
Salads
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, onions, and green peppers with your choice of dressing.
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green and black olives, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and parmesan cheese served with Cesar dressing or your choice of dressing
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoni, ham, and mushrooms topped with season croutons, mozzarella and parmesan cheese served with your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, kalamata olives, onions and pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese
Dessert Pizzas
Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Small Cinnamon Sugar with Icing
8" Dessert pizza baked with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with icing
Small Apple Cinnamon Streusel with Icing
Dessert Pizza baked with cinnamon sugar, apple topping and streusel then drizzled with icing
Small Strawberry Streusel with Icing
Dessert Pizza baked with strawberry topping and streusel and then drizzled with icing
Medium Cinnamon Sugar with Icing.
12" Dessert pizza baked with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with icing
Medium Apple Cinnamon Streusel with Icing.
12" Dessert Pizza baked with cinnamon sugar, apple topping and streusel then drizzled with icing
Medium Strawberry Streusel with Icing.
12" Dessert Pizza baked with strawberry topping and streusel and then drizzled with icing
Large Cinnamon Sugar with Icing
16" Dessert pizza baked with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with icing
Large Apple Cinnamon Streusel with Icing
16" Dessert Pizza baked with cinnamon sugar, apple topping and streusel then drizzled with icing
Large Strawberry Streusel with Icing
16" Dessert Pizza baked with strawberry topping and streusel and then drizzled with icing
Icing
Wings & Nuggets
10pc. Chicken Nuggets
10pc baked chicken nuggets with your choice of 1 dipping sauce
20pc. Chicken Nuggets
20 baked chicken nuggets with your choice of 2 dipping sauce
30pc. Chicken Nuggets
40pc baked chicken nuggets with your choice of 4 dipping sauces
10 Wings
10pc wings baked to a golden crisp and served with your choice of 1 dipping sauce *Extra crispy wings will require additional bake time
20 Wings
20pc wings baked to a golden crisp and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces *Extra crispy wings will require additional cooking time
30 Wings
50 pc wings baked to a golden crisp and served with your choice of 5 dipping sauces *Extra crispy wings will require additional cooking time
All flats (1.00 per 10)
All Drummettes (1.00 per 10)
Hot Subs
Bread Sticks
Chips
Delivery Specials
Carry Out Specials
Holiday Specials
20 OZ
Aquafina 20oz
Brisk Iced tea 20oz
Canada dry ginger ale 20oz
Cheerwine 20oz
Cherry Lemon Sundrop 20oz
Crush Orange 20oz
Diet Cheerwine 20oz
Diet Pepsi 20oz
Dr. Pepper 20 Oz
Gatorade Cool Blue 20 OZ
Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz
Jupina (can)
Mountain Dew 20oz
Pepsi 20 Oz
Root Beer 20oz
Sierra Mist 20oz
Strawberry Crush 20 Oz
Sundrop 20oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Something for everyone with our variety of specialty pizzas, subs, wings & salads!
798 OakRidge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115