Pizza

Turn 4 Pizza

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

798 OakRidge Farm Hwy

Mooresville, NC 28115

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Large BYO
10 Wings

Pizza

Small BYO

Small BYO

$6.25

Build Your Own Pizza: Choose your crust, choose your sauce, and add your toppings to make it YOUR perfect pizza!

Small Cheese pizza

Small Cheese pizza

$6.25

Keeping it simple with traditional pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small Baja 200

$8.50

8" Taco Pizza- Enchilada and refried bean base, ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Small Caution Flag

$8.50

8" Pizza sauce base with sausage, jalapeños, onions, banana peppers, and crushed red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

Small Charlotte 600

$8.50

8" Alfredo based with chicken, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions topped with mozzarella cheese

Small Checkered Flag

Small Checkered Flag

$8.50

8" meat lovers pizza- pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and ground beef

Small Dairy 300

$7.75

8" Pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and Swiss cheese

Small Greek 400

$8.50

8" creamy Italian base with ground beef, onions, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives topped with feta and mozzarella cheese

Small Hawaiian 500

$8.50

8" pizza sauce base- ham, pineapples, and mandarine oranges

Small Pesto

$8.50

8" pesto sauce base with chicken, spinach, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese

Small Philly 500

$8.50

8" Alfredo sauce base with Philly steak or chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions topped with mozzarella and swiss cheese

Small Pole Position

$8.50

8" Vegetarian Delight- Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green and black olives, and tomatoes

Small Qualifier

$7.75

8" pizza with your choice of base: mild, hot, extra hot topped with chicken and mozzarella cheese

Small Race City Special

$8.50

8" BBQ chicken pizza- BBQ sauce base with chicken, bacon, and onions topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Small Sears Point

$8.50

8" Ranch dressing base- chicken and broccoli topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Small Southwest 300

$8.50

8" Ranch base with chicken, mushrooms, onions and green peppers topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Small Watkins Glen

$6.50

8" A salad oil base- sprinkled with garlic and topped with mozzarella cheese

Small Winner Circle

Small Winner Circle

$9.75

Our 8” pizza has all the meats-Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon and ground beef topped with mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green and black olives, and banana peppers.

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.00
Medium BYO

Medium BYO

$10.00

Our 12” pizza can be customized with the toppings you enjoy!

Medium Baja 200

$15.00

12" Taco Pizza- Enchilada and refried bean sauce base, ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Medium Caution Flag

$15.00

12" Pizza sauce base with sausage, jalapeños, onions, banana peppers, and crushed red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

Medium Charlotte 600

Medium Charlotte 600

$16.00

12" Alfredo based with chicken, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions topped with mozzarella cheese

Medium Checkered Flag

$15.00

12" meat lovers pizza- pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and ground beef

Medium Dairy 300

$13.00

12" Pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and Swiss cheese

Medium Greek 400

$15.00

12" creamy Italian base with ground beef, onions, pepperoncini peppers, kalamata olives topped with feta and mozzarella cheese

Medium Hawaiian 500

$13.50

12" pizza sauce base- ham, pineapples, and mandarin oranges

Medium Pesto

$15.00

12" pesto sauce base with chicken, spinach, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese

Medium Philly 500

$16.00

12" Alfredo sauce base with Philly steak or chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions topped with mozzarella and swiss cheese

Medium Pole Position

$15.00

12" Vegetarian Delight- Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green and black olives, and tomatoes

Medium Qualifier

$13.00

12" pizza with your choice of base: mild, hot, extra hot topped with chicken and mozzarella cheese

Medium Race City Special

$15.00

12" BBQ chicken pizza- BBQ sauce base with chicken, bacon, and onions topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Medium Sears Point

$15.00

12" Ranch dressing base- chicken and broccoli topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Medium Southwest 300

$16.00

12" Ranch base with chicken, mushrooms, onions and green peppers topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Medium Watkins Glen

$11.50

12" A salad oil base- sprinkled with garlic and topped with mozzarella cheese

Medium Winner Circle

$17.00

12” pizza sauce base has all the meats-Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon and ground beef topped with mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green and black olives, and banana peppers.

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Large BYO

$14.00

Build your Own!

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

16" Bacon and ground beef topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Large Baja 200

$21.00

16" Taco Pizza- Enchilada and refried bean sauce base, ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Large Caution Flag

$20.00

16" Caution Flag - "It May Be Too Tough to Tame". Sausage, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Crushed Red Peppers

Large Charlotte 600

$21.00

16" Charlotte 600 - Creamy Alfredo Base Topped with Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, & Chicken

Large Checkered Flag

$20.00

16" meat lovers pizza- pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and ground beef

Large Dairy 300

$17.00

16" Pizza sauce base topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and Swiss cheese

Large Double Cheese/double Pep

$16.50

16" pizza with double mozzarella cheese and double pepperoni

Large Greek 400

$20.00

16" Greek 400 - Creamy Italian Base, Ground Beef, Onions, Pepperoncini Peppers, Greek Olives, & Feta Cheese

Large Hawaiian 500

$18.00

16" pizza sauce base- ham, pineapples, and mandarin oranges

Large Pesto

$20.00

16" pesto sauce base, chicken, tomatoes, and spinach topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and Oregano

Large Philly 500

$21.00

16" alfredo base with Philly meat, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & Swiss cheese

Large Pole Position

$20.00

16" Vegetarian Delight- Fresh green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green and black olives, and tomatoes

Large Qualifier

$17.00

16" pizza with your choice of base: mild, hot, extra hot topped with chicken and mozzarella cheese

Large Race City Special

$20.00

16" BBQ chicken pizza- BBQ sauce base with chicken, bacon, and onions topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Large Sears Point

$19.00

16" Ranch dressing base- chicken and broccoli topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Large Southwest 300

$21.00

16 Ranch base with chicken, mushrooms, onions and green peppers topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Large Watkins Glen

$16.00

16" A salad oil base- sprinkled with garlic and topped with mozzarella cheese

Large Winner Circle

Large Winner Circle

$23.00

16” pizza sauce base has all the meats-Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon and ground beef topped with mushrooms, fresh green peppers, onions, green and black olives, and banana peppers.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Barbalo Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

Large Dough

$6.00

Med Dough

$4.50

Small Dough

$2.75

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, onions, and green peppers with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50+

Iceberg lettuce, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green and black olives, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and parmesan cheese served with Cesar dressing or your choice of dressing

Antipasto Salad

$6.50+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoni, ham, and mushrooms topped with season croutons, mozzarella and parmesan cheese served with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$5.50+

Iceberg lettuce, kalamata olives, onions and pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese

Dessert Pizzas

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

Small Cinnamon Sugar with Icing

$5.00

8" Dessert pizza baked with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with icing

Small Apple Cinnamon Streusel with Icing

$6.50

Dessert Pizza baked with cinnamon sugar, apple topping and streusel then drizzled with icing

Small Strawberry Streusel with Icing

$6.50

Dessert Pizza baked with strawberry topping and streusel and then drizzled with icing

Medium Cinnamon Sugar with Icing.

$7.50

12" Dessert pizza baked with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with icing

Medium Apple Cinnamon Streusel with Icing.

Medium Apple Cinnamon Streusel with Icing.

$10.00

12" Dessert Pizza baked with cinnamon sugar, apple topping and streusel then drizzled with icing

Medium Strawberry Streusel with Icing.

Medium Strawberry Streusel with Icing.

$10.00

12" Dessert Pizza baked with strawberry topping and streusel and then drizzled with icing

Large Cinnamon Sugar with Icing

$10.00

16" Dessert pizza baked with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with icing

Large Apple Cinnamon Streusel with Icing

$14.00

16" Dessert Pizza baked with cinnamon sugar, apple topping and streusel then drizzled with icing

Large Strawberry Streusel with Icing

$14.00

16" Dessert Pizza baked with strawberry topping and streusel and then drizzled with icing

Icing

$0.50

Wings & Nuggets

10pc. Chicken Nuggets

$8.25

10pc baked chicken nuggets with your choice of 1 dipping sauce

20pc. Chicken Nuggets

$16.00

20 baked chicken nuggets with your choice of 2 dipping sauce

30pc. Chicken Nuggets

$23.00

40pc baked chicken nuggets with your choice of 4 dipping sauces

10 Wings

10 Wings

$9.25

10pc wings baked to a golden crisp and served with your choice of 1 dipping sauce *Extra crispy wings will require additional bake time

20 Wings

$17.50

20pc wings baked to a golden crisp and served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces *Extra crispy wings will require additional cooking time

30 Wings

30 Wings

$26.00

50 pc wings baked to a golden crisp and served with your choice of 5 dipping sauces *Extra crispy wings will require additional cooking time

All flats (1.00 per 10)

$1.00Out of stock

All Drummettes (1.00 per 10)

$1.00Out of stock

Hot Subs

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$9.25

8' toasted Philly cheese steak sub with onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with mozzarella and swiss cheese

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.25
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.25

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$9.25

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.25

Pizza Sub

$7.75

Bread Sticks

Small Traditional Breadsticks

$4.50

Small Cheese Breadsticks

$6.50

Medium Traditional Breadsticks.

$6.00

Medium Cheese Breadsticks.

$10.50

Large Traditional Bread Sticks

$10.00

Large Cheese Bread Sticks

$14.50

Chips

$1.00

Delivery Specials

2 Large/1 Topping Pizzas-$24.00

$24.00

3 Medium/2 Topping Pizzas

$28.00

Family Meal/Final 4

$45.99Out of stock

Carry Out Specials

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

Bacon and ground beef topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Large Double Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

Large Double Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

16" pizza with double mozzarella cheese and double Pepperoni

Large Two Toppings

$15.00

Our large two topping carry-out special lets you choose two toppings

Holiday Specials

Medium Pizza

$10.00

20 OZ

Aquafina 20oz

$1.59

Brisk Iced tea 20oz

$1.99

Canada dry ginger ale 20oz

$1.99

Cheerwine 20oz

$1.99Out of stock

Cherry Lemon Sundrop 20oz

$1.99

Crush Orange 20oz

$1.99

Diet Cheerwine 20oz

$1.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$1.99

Dr. Pepper 20 Oz

$1.99

Gatorade Cool Blue 20 OZ

$1.99

Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz

$1.99

Jupina (can)

$1.99

Mountain Dew 20oz

$1.99

Pepsi 20 Oz

$1.99

Root Beer 20oz

$1.99

Sierra Mist 20oz

$1.99

Strawberry Crush 20 Oz

$1.99

Sundrop 20oz

$1.99

2 Liters

Canada dry ginger ale 2L

$3.29

Cheerwine 2L

$3.29

Cherry Lemon Sundrop 2L

$3.29

Crush Orange 2L

$3.29

Diet Cheerwine 2L

$3.29

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.29

Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.29

Mt. Dew 2L

$3.29

Rootbeer 2L

$3.29Out of stock

Sierra Mist 2L

$3.29

Sundrop 2L

$3.29

Pepsi 2L

$3.29
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Something for everyone with our variety of specialty pizzas, subs, wings & salads!

Website

Location

798 OakRidge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115

Directions

Gallery
Turn 4 Pizza image
Turn 4 Pizza image
Turn 4 Pizza image

