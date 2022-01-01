Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza

Reverse Draw 4

$16.99

7.3% ABV Put that thing down, flip it, and reverse it. Our Draw 4 recipe gets reversed, meaning we switched the order of the dry hop additions. Brewed with CTZ in the boil, Citra, Cashmere, and Motueka in the whirlpool. Cashmere and Motueka as the first dry hop, then a combo of Citra, Cashmere, and Motueka. Notes of peach, lime zest, grapefruit, and honeydew in this heavily hopped haze.