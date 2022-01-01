Restaurant header imageView gallery
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza

1030 Woodward Ave

Charlotte, NC 28206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CANS (4-packs)

4-packs of 16 ounce cans, unless otherwise noted.

Approaching Daylight

$16.99
Atmospheric Disruption

Atmospheric Disruption

$16.99

7.5% ABV This hazy IPA gets a big mix throughout the triple dry hop process of Strata, Rakau, Waimea, Wakatu, and Azacca. Tropical, dank, resinous, showcasing our love of Strata and the wonderful hops from New Zealand.

Bloody Hive

Bloody Hive

$14.99

5.5% Hazy pale ale, brewed with local South Carolina wildflower honey, dry hopped with Citra and Azacca, and finished with blood orange puree.

BluBluLemon

BluBluLemon

$18.99

4.8% Berliner Weisse with blueberry and Lemon. *NEEDS TO STAY COLD*

Blurred Is The Word

Blurred Is The Word

$16.99

6.8% ABV Hazy IPA brewed and double dry hopped with Mosaic and Azacca, giving it a bright tropical dankness

Breakfast Junkie

$18.99

Brunch Junkie

$14.99

ChillQuench'l

$16.99

7.1% ABV A new school version of our signature brew, this cold IPA is brewed with nothing but Citra hops, but fermented on our house Czech yeast. Unmistakably citrusy accompanied with grapefruit, but with a slightly bitter and dry finish. A crisp take on a classic.

CitraQuench'l

CitraQuench'l

$16.99

Our signature all Citra IPA. 7.1% ABV. Brewed and double dry hopped with nothing but Citra hops.

Data Coding

$16.99

Dollar Dollar Bill Yall

$16.99

7% ABV Our creamsicle inspired IPA is loaded with tangerine, orange, vanilla, and toasted marshmallow. It's exactly how it sounds: a citrusy, creamy dream of an IPA

Druid Pils South

Druid Pils South

$11.99

4.5% ABV ABV A super crushable German style pilsner; the little brother to Druid Pils.

Global Happiness

Global Happiness

$14.99

4.8% ABV A toasty brown ale conditioned on vanilla and hazelnut coffee.

Going On Feeling Strong

Going On Feeling Strong

$16.99

7.1% ABV West coast style IPA with Citra and El Dorado hops.

Hive Fives

Hive Fives

$14.99

5.5% ABV A Hazy pale ale with local South Carolina wildflower honey, brewed and dry hopped with Citra and Azacca. Bright and citrus with a subtle sweetness.

Hydraulic Switch

Hydraulic Switch

$16.99

6.5% ABV West coast style IPA, brewed with Cascade and Amarillo, then dry hopped with Cascade and Sequoia. Elements of pine, lemon zest, and a wonderful earthy character with a mild bitter backbone.

Kolsch Encounters

Kolsch Encounters

$11.99
Kolsch Hard Truth

Kolsch Hard Truth

$11.99

4.9% ABV For this kolsch, we combined a variety of local malts, and brewed it with 4 separate hop additions of Mandarina Bavaria and Magnum. The result is a crisp brew with notes of orange zest, black pepper, and a hint of baking spice.

La Cerveza

$11.99
Life's Like A Soundtrack

Life's Like A Soundtrack

$14.99

5.5% ABV West coast pale ale, brewed and dry hopped with some classics: Centennial and Amarillo. Light citrus notes backed by a wonderful piney, grapefruit character, and a dry finish.

Lovin The Dream

Lovin The Dream

$14.99

5.9% A classic west coast style pale ale brewed and dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and Cascade. Piney and floral aromas and flavors, with a lingering subtle bitterness. Believe you can, and you're halfway there.

Mihi Mai Ra

Mihi Mai Ra

$16.99

6.3% ABV You're welcome! No, literally that's what Mihi Mai Ra means. We brewed and triple dry hopped this hazy IPA with a ludicrous amount of New Zealand hop varieties: Motuere, Wai-Iti, Wakatu, Waimea, and Motueka. Dank passionfruit, mango mimosa, and fresh squeezed lime dominate the aroma and flavor.

Mo Than A Feeling

Mo Than A Feeling

$16.99

6.3% ABV Hazy IPA, brewed and double dry hopped with Mosaic and Motueka, two of our favorites. Dank tropical aromas and flavors that leave you wanting mo.

NFC

NFC

$16.99

6.8% ABV A Hazy IPA Commonly referred to as NFC, this IPA has the addition of oats and wheat to the grain bill to keep it hazy and soft on the palate. Double dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Motueka, and Galaxy, it is loaded with tropical fruit flavors and aromas.

Orchard Runner

Orchard Runner

$16.99

6.7% ABV Hazy IPA, brewed and hopped with Stone Fruit Amarillo and a whole bunch of Mosaic. We're getting aromas and flavors of gummy peach rings, nectarine, and ripe plum.

Party Brigade

Party Brigade

$16.99

7.1% ABV A Hazy IPA brewed and double dry hopped with Citra, Galaxy, Nelson, Strata, Simcoe. Earthy with aromas and flavors of bright citrus, tropical and stone fruits.

Peachy Hive

Peachy Hive

$14.99

5.5% ABV Hazy pale ale, brewed with local South Carolina wildflower honey, dry hopped with Citra and Azacca, and finished with peach puree.

Phase In/Out

Phase In/Out

$16.99

7.3% ABV Hazy IPA, brewed and double dry hopped with equal amounts of Citra and Mosaic. Incredibly approachable, citrusy and dank with a bright tropical aroma.

Pick'n: Mango Lime

Pick'n: Mango Lime

$17.99

4.8% ABV A mango and lime Berliner Weisse style ale, with plenty of mango to go around and a touch lime, quite tart and refreshing *NEEDS TO STAY COLD*

Reverse Draw 4

Reverse Draw 4

$16.99

7.3% ABV Put that thing down, flip it, and reverse it. Our Draw 4 recipe gets reversed, meaning we switched the order of the dry hop additions. Brewed with CTZ in the boil, Citra, Cashmere, and Motueka in the whirlpool. Cashmere and Motueka as the first dry hop, then a combo of Citra, Cashmere, and Motueka. Notes of peach, lime zest, grapefruit, and honeydew in this heavily hopped haze.

Rock Me Waimea

Rock Me Waimea

$16.99

5% ABV American pale ale, brewed and dry hopped exclusively from Waimea hops. This New Zealand hop gives off incredibly tropical flavors and aromas reminiscent of Fruit Loops cereal, with a traditional slight bitter quality normally found in west coast styles.

Schnitzengiggles

$11.99
Shear Luck

Shear Luck

$16.99

6.7% ABV This New Zealand style IPA is brewed and double dry hopped with a combination of Motueka, Wai-Iti, and Rakau. Expect notes of stone fruit and citrus zest with a back of grassy minerality that's a characteristic of New Zealand hops.

Svelty Lezak

Svelty Lezak

$11.99

5.3% ABV This Czech style lager is brewed using local Pilsen malt and 100% Saaz hops. The resulting aroma is slightly sweet and toasty. Expect a floral flavor profile with notes of pear, pepper, and griddled biscuits. (Světlý Ležák means light lager)

TKO

TKO

$11.99

5.5% ABV A super crushable German style pilsner with Tettenanc and Kazbek hops.

Two Is Enough

$17.99

Wallbuster

$16.99
When The Dance Gets Hot

When The Dance Gets Hot

$16.99

6.8% ABV West coast style IPA, brewed and dry hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, and Chinook. Traditional aromas and flavors of pine, grapefruit, and citrus zest is what you get, remember that.

Tuberquench'l

Tuberquench'l

$22.99

8.2% ABV Our signature hazy double IPA, UberQuench'l, with our "super hop" treatment, at about 10 pounds per barrel of a combo of Citra and Galaxy. Earthy with bright notes of tangerine, grapefruit zest, and lime.

Peach Freeze

Peach Freeze

$22.99

6.2% ABV Heavily Fruited smoothie style sour with peach puree and vanilla soft serve ice cream powder. Peach Cobler...but in beer form. *NEEDS TO STAY COLD*

Big Pick'n

Big Pick'n

$22.99

6.1% ABV Berliner Weisse Style Ale. The return of Raspberry Pick'n, but BIGGER! We bumped up the ABV on this one to change things up a bit. This bold and tart Berliner Weisse was created with loads of fruit! *NEEDS TO STAY COLD*

The Showstopper

The Showstopper

$22.99

10% ABV Hazy Triple IPA with citra crio, citra luponax, Citra Spectrum, Strata and Motueka hops. Brewed in collaboration with Back Channel Brewing.

N&D Stuff

12oz Can

$3.00

Lager/Pilsner Can

$3.00

IPA Can

$5.00

Sour Can

$6.00

Bottle

$20.00

Mead

$30.00

Livy's Pizza

Polpette Di Parmigiano

$16.00+Out of stock
Margherita

Margherita

$14.00+

San Marzano pomodoro. Oregano. Buffalo mozzarella. Aged Parmesan. Fresh torn basil. Garlic oil.

Bianca

Bianca

$14.00+

Truffle alfredo sauce. Garlic crust. Burrata. Provolone. Shaved Parmesan. Pecorino romano. Red pepper flakes.

Fuego

Fuego

$15.00+

Garlic and spice marinated chicken. House hot sauce. Pomodoro. Mozzarella-provolone blend. Bacon. Calabrian chilis. Sriracha. Celery leave. Buttermilk dressing.

Il Fungo

Il Fungo

$14.00+

Smoke cured portabellas. Truffle alfredo sauce. Mozzarella. Provolone. Caramelized onion & garlic. Baby spinach. Aged Parmesan. Chili oil. *VEGETARIAN OPTION*

Bassoli

Bassoli

$17.00+

Pesto base. Roasted chicken. Sun-dried tomatoes. Spinach. Garlic. Goat cheese. Balsamic glaze. Shaved parmesan.

Salsiccia Dolce

Salsiccia Dolce

$15.00+

San Marzano pomodoro. Sweet italian sausage. Ricotta. Oregano. Aged Parmesan. Brunch Junkie gastrique.

Pesto Piccante

Pesto Piccante

$16.00+

Calabrian chili pesto base. Parmesan. Mozzarella. Genoa salami. Savory Italian sausage. Roasted garlic. Chopped basil.

Carnivoro

Carnivoro

$16.00+

San Marzano pomodoro. Prosciutto di Parma. Cured calabrese. Sweet italian sausage. Mozzarella. Provolone. Shaved Parmesan. Calabrian chili oil.

La Napoletana

La Napoletana

$16.00+

Ricotta base. Fresh mozzarella. Sliced Roma tomatoes. Garlic. Bacon. Finished with basil and pecorino romano.

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$15.00+

Ham. Marinated pineapple. Bacon. Truffled alfredo sauce. Sweet chili glaze.

Crea Il Tuo (Small)

$10.00

Crea Il Tuo (Large)

$17.00

Bambino

$10.00+

San Marzano pomodoro. Mozzarella. Provolone.

Vegan Margherita

$15.00+

San Marzano pomodoro. Oregano. Vegan cheese. Garlic. Fresh basil. Garlic oil.

Vegan Il Fungo

$15.00+

Smoke cured portabellas. San Marzano pomodoro. Vegan cheese. Caramelized onions and garlic. Baby spinach. Chili oil.

N&D Cheese

$10.00

N&D Pepperoni

$12.00

N&D Carnivoro

$12.00

N&D Margherita

$12.00

N&D Fuego

$12.00

N&D Fungo

$12.00

Small Plates + Apps

Beer Cheese

$12.00
Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$9.00

Housemade burrata slices. Heirloom tomato. Fresh torn basil. Italian olive oil. Balsamic glaze. Dusted with sea salt.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce. Housemade traditional caesar dressing. Shaved parmesan. Pretzel croutons. Lemon wedge. Cracked black pepper.

Chipotle Hummus

Chipotle Hummus

$10.00

Chickpea hummus. Diced chipotle peppers. Served with carrots, celery, cucumbers, housemade pizza dough, and tortilla chips.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.00

Cannoli shell. Chocolate chip cannoli cream. Chocolate drizzle. Powdered sugar.

Extra Pretzel Add On

$4.00

4 of our housemade pretzel sticks.

Extra Sauce

$0.25
Gyro

Gyro

$12.00

House baked pita bread. Sliced beef and lamb gyro meat. Lettuce. Cucumbers. Heirloom tomatoes. Red onions. House made tzatziki sauce.

Insalata Estiva

$11.00
Nachos

Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Queso. Mixed veggie pico de gallo. Pickled jalapenos. Cilantro sour cream. Cotija cheese. Layered over housemade tortilla chips. *VEGETARIAN OPTION*

Oreo Cannoli

$5.00
Pizza + Pomodoro

Pizza + Pomodoro

$9.00

Toasted pizza dough points. Served with our housemade pomodoro sauce.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Spinach. Artichokes. Mozzarella-provolone blend. Pico de gallo. Truffled salt. Green onion. Served with assorted breads.

The Italian

The Italian

$12.00

House-baked focaccia. Tangy caper and olive spread. Cured calabrese. Genoa salami. Ham. Provolone. Mayo.

Wings

$14.00

N&D Wings

$12.00

N&D BBQ Plate

$16.00

Kombucha

Blueberry

$6.00

Ginger

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Soda

Coca-Cola (12 oz. Can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (12 oz. Can)

$2.00

Sprite (12 oz Can)

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade Soda (Bingo Bango)

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Crowler (32oz)

Bull City

$15.00

Husk

$11.00

Shandy Man

$12.00

ChillQuench'l

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Two spots under one roof, offering beer and pizza to-go! If purchasing beer, must be 21 and have a valid ID when picking up.

Website

Location

1030 Woodward Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

Gallery
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza image
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza image
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza image

